NCAA Tournament 2017: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Week 12

Luke Fischer celebrates Marquette's big win over Villanova. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's possible that no bubble team has ever had a better week than the one Marquette just had, knocking off No. 1 Villanova three days after a road win over No. 7 Creighton.

Meanwhile, Michigan State's dreams of dancing took a major hit with a pair of losses to Indiana and Purdue, while the team that handed the Spartans their two best wins of the season (Minnesota) extended its losing streak to four games.

While everyone else obsesses over four of the top six teams in the AP Top 25 poll suffering losses in the span of 24 hours, we're more interested in what the teams on the bubble have been doing. Which teams are playing their way into the NCAA tournament field, and which ones are seemingly dedicated to playing in the NIT?

Using Monday night's projected bracket as a loose guide for who is and isn't on the bubble, these are the up-in-the-air teams that have moved up or down the most since our last bubble stock watch on Jan. 17.

Be sure to note this isn't meant to cover every single team on the bubble. For instance, California is smack dab on the bubble, but the Golden Bears aren't worth mentioning in this stock watch when all they have done since the last update is lose to 18-2 Oregon and beat 4-16 Oregon State. We're only looking for the teams that have moved the needle with their recent results.