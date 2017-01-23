2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

6 of 10

How does Clemson just keep hanging around? Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

No. 1 Kansas (18-1, RPI: 6, KP: 8, SOS: 32)

No. 16 Texas Southern (SWAC Auto Bid)

No. 8 Virginia Tech (15-4, RPI: 37, KP: 50, SOS: 74)

No. 9 Marquette (13-6, RPI: 53, KP: 32, SOS: 51)

Sacramento, California

No. 4 UCLA (19-2, RPI: 22, KP: 15, SOS: 79)

No. 13 Texas Arlington (Sun Belt Auto Bid)

No. 5 Duke (15-5, RPI: 14, KP: 13, SOS: 29)

No. 12 Nevada (Mountain West Auto Bid)

Greenville, South Carolina

No. 3 Louisville (16-4, RPI: 7, KP: 9, SOS: 1)

No. 14 Princeton (Ivy League Auto Bid)

No. 6 SMU (17-4, RPI: 31, KP: 23, SOS: 87)

No. 11 Michigan / Wake Forest (Last 5 In)

Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 2 Butler (17-3, RPI: 4, KP: 17, SOS: 8)

No. 15 Belmont (Ohio Valley Auto Bid)

No. 7 Northwestern (16-4, RPI: 34, KP: 31, SOS: 75)

No. 10 Clemson (11-8, RPI: 47, KP: 37, SOS: 16)

Stock Up: Marquette Golden Eagles (Up 12 Spots)

Though they let what would have been a huge road win over Butler slip away in the second half, the Golden Eagles bounced right back with a key road win over Creighton. They're now 4-3 in Big East play and have already played four of the five toughest road games the conference has to offer.

That win over the Bluejays was precisely what they needed to make a big jump. Marquette had a good number of decent wins—at Georgia, neutral court against Vanderbilt, vs. Seton Hall—but it was just an overall "blah" resume. Case in point, even with the marquee win, Marquette still isn't quite in the RPI Top 50.

But the Golden Eagles now have three RPI Top 50 wins, six RPI Top 100 wins and no bad losses. Even if they merely win their remaining six games against Providence, Georgetown, St. John's and DePaul, it might be enough for a bid.

Stock Down: Clemson Tigers (Down Four Spots)

The Tigers have now lost six in a row and sit alone in last place in the ACC. Needless to say, that's not good. But there are only eight teams in the country that have more RPI Top 50 wins than Clemson has (four), and all eight of those teams are at No. 14 or better on our overall seed list. In fact, the only team with at least three RPI Top 50 wins that isn't in this projected field is Georgia Tech.

As bad as 1-6 in conference play looks, the quality wins are impossible to ignore.

Now, if the Tigers continue losing left and right and finish with 11 or more conference losses, they'll miss the tournament. But A) we're not projecting what they'll do for the next six weeks and B) if we were projecting, they have already played all of their games against North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia and Notre Dame. If they can just get back on track against the likes of Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Syracuse, there's still time to put on those dancing shoes.

Holding Steady: Northwestern Wildcats (Up One Spot)

A lot of people were upset that Northwestern didn't break into the latest AP Top 25 after a road win over Ohio State on Sunday, and even more people have now shifted from "Is this the year?" to "It's going to be the year!" for Northwestern to finally reach the NCAA tournament. As such, I wanted to take a moment to discuss this team's resume / future.

The Wildcats are 16-4 with good wins over Dayton and Wake Forest and nothing that could be interpreted as a bad loss. Even though their third-best win of the season arguably came against Nebraska, as things currently stand, there's no question they belong in the projected field. But they have a long way to go to lock up a bid against their back-loaded Big Ten schedule.

Northwestern still plays two games each against Indiana and Purdue, has a road game against Wisconsin and a home game against Maryland. Aside from the home game against Rutgers, not much will come easily the rest of the way. A 5-6 finish might be good enough, but even finding five more wins could be a challenge.