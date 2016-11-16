featured
Washington Nationals
New Year's Resolutions for All 30 Teamsvia Bleacher Report
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury Update: Bradley Beal (sprained ankle) out tonight against Brooklyn. Sheldon McClellan will start in his place #WizNets12/30/2016, 11:15:34 PM
Washington Capitals
Holtby Carrying Caps Through Decembervia The Hockey Writers
Washington Redskins
Full Injury Report for Week 17via Redskins
Washington Redskins
Cravens Ruled Out for Week 17via Bleacher Report
Washington Capitals
Oshie on Olympics: '100% We Should Be There'via theScore.com
Washington Capitals
Devils Rookie Finally Gets Alex Ovechkin's Autographvia NHL.com
Washington Capitals
Trotz Calls Out Kuznetsov for 'Careless' Turnovervia ProHockeyTalk
Washington Redskins
NFL1000: Rookie Review from Week 16via Bleacher Report
Washington Wizards
NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017via Bleacher Report
Washington Capitals
Kinkaid Stars as Devils Beat Capitals in Shootoutvia ESPN.com
CapitalsPR @CapitalsPR
Alex Ovechkin is playing in his 873rd NHL/Capitals game, passing Dale Hunter (872) for fourth place on the #Caps games played list.12/30/2016, 12:11:23 AM
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Sources: Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt have committed to play for @USABaseball at @WBCBaseball. Quite a team being built. @MLB12/29/2016, 8:51:48 PM
Washington Capitals
Will Miles Wood Fulfill Childhood Promise in D.C.?via NHL.com
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Per Brooks, Beal has a mild sprained ankle, will be day-to-day and a gametime decision for #WizNets tomorrow night12/29/2016, 6:20:11 PM
Tarik El-Bashir @TarikCSN
Vrana on sitting tonight: "It’s a young [player’s] process. It’s how it is sometimes. I’m staying positive." #CapsDevils12/29/2016, 4:54:45 PM
Tarik El-Bashir @TarikCSN
In discussing Vrana, Trotz got really real: "We're not in a developmental league. We're in a winning league."12/29/2016, 4:35:05 PM
Stephen Czarda @SCzardaRedskins
Kirk Cousins needs 370 passing yards this Sunday for a 5,000-yard season. Has happened only eight times (Brees has done it four times). https://t.co/E0vMw7hp8J12/27/2016, 10:03:15 PM
Cool as Crud @TheCasualHero
IF we can win on Sunday. Kirk Cousins will be 8-4 vs NFC East opponents since becoming starter. #Redskins12/28/2016, 6:55:03 AM
Giants Daily @NYGDaily
Cousins is trying to get paid. These are the games that will raise his price tag; Giants playing for nothing. Cou$in$/Skins for everything12/28/2016, 3:28:50 AM
Washington Redskins
Ranking the Top 1,000 Players from Week 16via Bleacher Report
Washington Nationals
Report: Nationals Join Braves in Pursuit of Wietersvia Bleacher Report
Washington Wizards
One New Year's Resolution for Each Team in 2017via Bleacher Report
Washington Redskins
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Week 17 AFC, NFC Postseason Picturevia Bleacher Report
Washington Redskins
Cousins' Future with Redskins on the Line Sundayvia Mike Tanier
Washington Redskins
OBJ: 'I Don't Have Any Ill Feelings' Toward Normanvia ESPN.com
Washington Wizards
Wiz Pick Up 7th Straight Home Win, Move to 8th Seedvia Bullets Forever
Myles Turner @Original_Turner
It's unreal when the opposing player even says "damn that's an awful call" on more than 1 occasion as they are shooting their free throws.12/29/2016, 3:30:55 AM
Washington Wizards
Wall Scores 36 as Wizards Hold Off Pacers, 111-105via ESPN.com
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
John Wall: 1st Wizards guard with a 35-point, 10-rebound game since Michael Jordan (Feb. 2003 against Rockets)12/29/2016, 2:49:10 AM
NBA @NBA
John Wall spins & finds Gortat for the @WashWizards slam! #DCFamily https://t.co/31DzvLpxht12/29/2016, 1:44:44 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Wizards are now, at least temporarily, back in the East playoff picture. Impressive turnaround from them of late. Wall has been fantastic. https://t.co/ZFmbJaEoWL12/29/2016, 2:37:09 AM
NBA @NBA
Final: @WashWizards grab their 7th straight home win and defeat the @Pacers 111-105. Wall (36p, 11r, 9a) & Gortat (13p, 16r) led the way https://t.co/cSJfshLlxG12/29/2016, 2:35:25 AM
Make That 36
Bullets Forever @BulletsForever
More MVP chants for Wall. Two points in the first quarter. 34 for the game.12/29/2016, 2:30:35 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Looks like Brad Beal is OK. Just put on a nice crossover move. Doesn't seem to be limping.12/29/2016, 12:34:21 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Brad Beal is a little shaken up. Fell on his left hip just now. He also rolled his right ankle, too. Looks like he's OK for now.12/29/2016, 12:33:20 AM
Hoop District @HoopDistrictDC
😬 https://t.co/E3oIeTSM6E12/29/2016, 12:34:00 AM
Washington Redskins
Jackson Intrigued as Free Agency Nearsvia ESPN.com
Washington Nationals
Every Team's Updated To-Do List Heading into 2017via Bleacher Report
Washington Redskins
Report: Redskins Place Whitner on IRvia ProFootballTalk
Washington Capitals
Kids, This Is Why You Should Pay Attention in Statsvia Washington Post
Washington Wizards
The Winding History of Porter Jr.'s NBA Potentialvia The Ringer
:( @blk_tray
@JohnWall lol man I can't say what I wanna say but it's almost Jan turn up12/28/2016, 3:52:43 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
@blk_tray it be crazy bra12/28/2016, 3:51:05 PM
:( @blk_tray
@JohnWall time to send rich that text 5 lol12/28/2016, 3:45:05 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
LolRT @InsideHoops: ESPN has removed Wizards vs Celtics from their January 11 NBA broadcast schedule and ... https://t.co/jAXdiEZhre12/28/2016, 3:41:12 PM
Washington Redskins
Power Rankings for Week 17via Bleacher Report
Georgetown Basketball
Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer Heading into League Playvia Bleacher Report
Washington Capitals
Lee, Ladd Lift Islanders Over Capitals, 4-3via ESPN.com
Washington Redskins
Mailbag: There Could Be Big Changes Coming in Offseasonvia Washington Post
Washington Redskins
Just Win Baby, Washington Redskins Stylevia Yahoo
Washington Redskins
Who Should Redskins Want to Face in Playoffs?via Washington Post
Stephanie @myregularface
Ovi goal https://t.co/8zcgu12DpO12/28/2016, 2:06:33 AM
Washington Redskins
Giants vs. Redskins Betting Odds, Analysis, Pickvia Bleacher Report
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
With the Skins fighting for their playoffs lives, TE Jordan Reed will play this weekend, fighting himself thru a painful shoulder injury12/27/2016, 11:10:32 PM
Washington Redskins
OL Development, Cousins' Feet Crucial to Successvia ESPN.com
Enough to Keep Him with the Redskins?