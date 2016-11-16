    featured

    1. How Bama Can Avoid a Monster Upset

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    2. NFL Post-Wild-Card Playoff Power Rankings

      Chris Simmsvia Bleacher Report

    3. Watson Needs His 'Vince Young' Moment

      Matt Hayesvia Bleacher Report

    4. The Top Trade Targets in the NBA

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    5. MLB Offseason Winners and Losers

      Jacob Shafervia Bleacher Report

    headlines

    1. Dana White Rips Streep After MMA Dig

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report

    2. Baylor Ranked No. 1 for First Time

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report

    3. QB Trubisky Declares for NFL Draft

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report

    4. Nets Waive Former No. 1 Pick Bennett

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report

    5. 2017 CFB Hall of Fame Class Released

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report

    trending

    1. Belichick Embodies #Relationshipgoals

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    2. This Is How Not to Throw a Football

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    3. The Boat Party Leads NY Headlines

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    4. Joel Embiid in WWE 2K17...Why Not?

      Kyle Newportvia youtube.com

    5. 15-Yr-Old Girl Makes Dunking History

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    6. Odell Wasn't Happy After the Game

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report

    7. Finn Balor Helps Fan Overcome Nerves

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    8. The Struggle Is Real for Oubre

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    9. Butler Is Pumped for 1st Taste of Playoffs

      UNINTERRUPTEDvia Bleacher Report

    10. Pugh Shows Love for His Giants

      UNINTERRUPTEDvia Bleacher Report

    11. Greatness Meets Greatness

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report

    12. HS Wrestler Has Heart of Gold

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    13. Suns Troll 'Bandwagon' Cavs Fans

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    14. Boban Learns How to Defend

      Kyle Newportvia Bleacher Report

    15. Messi: Still Not a Human Being

      Sean Swabyvia Bleacher Report

    16. Down 14 in Final Minute? No Problem

      David McCrackenvia Bleacher Report

    17. KD Blocks Boogie, Steph Does the Rest

      David McCrackenvia Bleacher Report

    18. Giants Forgot to Pack Shirts Again

      Thomas Duffyvia Bleacher Report

    19. Where Have We Seen This Before, Pack?

      David McCrackenvia Bleacher Report

    20. Thomas Davis' Harsh Words for OBJ

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report

    Edit Teams

    All Streams
    Georgetown
    Capitals
    Nationals
    Redskins
    Wizards
    2. Washington Capitals

      Holtby's 2 Shutouts Earn Him 3rd Star of Week Honors

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    3. Washington Wizards

      Score Washington Wizards Tickets Up to 60% Off!

      Gametimevia Gametime
    4. Washington Capitals

      Oshie (Upper Body) Ruled Out Tonight

      Jason Broughvia ProHockeyTalk
    5. Washington Wizards

      NBA Player Rankings: B/R's Top 30 PGs at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    6. Georgetown Basketball

      B/R's Week 10 Rankings

      C.J. Moorevia Bleacher Report
    7. Washington Capitals

      NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 14 Poll

      Jonathan Willisvia Bleacher Report
    8. Washington Redskins

      Possible Free Agent Targets in the Packers-Giants Game

      CSN Mid-Atlanticvia CSN Mid-Atlantic
    9. Washington Redskins

      Skins Unlikely to Gain Compensatory Pick

      briantinsman2015via CBS DC
    10. Washington Redskins

      Redskins Should Take Junior Galette Up on Offer

      NFL Spin Zonevia NFL Spin Zone
    11. Washington Redskins

      Dolphins' Loss Could Impact Redskins' DC Search

      Jacob Camenker/FanSided via Riggo's Ragvia FOX Sports
    12. Washington Nationals

      Nats Need to Repay Baker with Extension

      Tommy Stokkevia FanRag Sports
    13. Washington Capitals

      Caps to Recall Forward Paul Carey to Plug Holes Left by Injury

      Isabelle Khurshudyanvia Washington Post
    14. Washington Wizards

      Wizards Top Giannis-Less Bucks

      CSN Mid-Atlanticvia CSN Mid-Atlantic

    15. Wall's Pretty Happy After Wizards Win

    16. Washington Nationals

      Josh Outman Signed to Minor League Deal

      District on Deckvia District on Deck
    17. Washington Nationals

      Nats Hire De Jon Watson as Special Assistant to Rizzo

      Patrick Reddingtonvia Federal Baseball
    18. Washington Nationals

      Matt Grace Ready for Opportunity in Big League Bullpen

      Patrick Reddingtonvia Federal Baseball
    20. Washington Wizards

      Top 5 Players in the NBA at Each Position

      Zach Buckleyvia Bleacher Report
    22. Washington Capitals

      Holtby Records 1st Career Back-to-Back Shutouts

      theScore.comvia theScore.com
    23. Washington Capitals

      Oshie Leaves Gm with UBI After Scoring GWG

      CSN Mid-Atlanticvia CSN Mid-Atlantic
    24. Washington Capitals

      Backstrom Relieved to Reach 500 Career Helpers

      CSN Mid-Atlanticvia CSN Mid-Atlantic

    25. Backstrom's 500th Assist Powers Caps to Victory

    26. Washington Nationals

      Tracking Down Former Nats Pitchers

      Mark Zuckermanvia MASNsports

    27. Holtby Has Stopped All 59 Shots the Last 2 Games

    29. Washington Capitals

      Holtby, Capitals Shut Out Senators for 5th Straight Win

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    33. Washington Redskins

      Rams Reportedly Doing Homework on Redskins' McVay

      Mike Floriovia ProFootballTalk

    34. Backstrom's 500th Assist

    38. Georgetown Basketball

      No. 18 Butler Fends Off Host Georgetown in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    40. Washington Redskins

      Breaking Down the Redskins Free Agent Class

      Riggo's Ragvia Riggo's Rag
    41. Washington Redskins

      Bengals Deny Redskins Interview with DC Guenther

      CSN Mid-Atlanticvia CSN Mid-Atlantic
    42. Washington Wizards

      Wall Drops Season-High 18 Assists as Wizards Top Timberwolves

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    45. Washington Nationals

      Nats Need Late-Inning Reliever Before Season

      Jacob Shafervia Bleacher Report
    46. Washington Redskins

      Redskins Sign 3 to Futures Deal

      Redskinsvia Redskins
    49. Washington Redskins

      3 Rookies, Ryan Highlight Revamped AP All-Pro Team

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    50. Washington Wizards

      NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Reclaim Top Spot

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
    51. Washington Redskins

      Report: Gus Bradley Tops Redskins' Early DC List

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    52. Washington Capitals

      Capitals Recall Liam O'Brien from Hershey

      Capital's Todayvia Capital's Today
    53. Washington Redskins

      Hopkins Reflects on Disappointing Season

      Master Tesfatsionvia Washington Post

    evergreen

    1. Bama's Jonathan Allen Is Hulk with a Heart

      Greg Couchvia Bleacher Report

    2. Ronda Rousey Got Me Pregnant

      Karin Hammerbergvia Bleacher Report

    3. The Mystery Man of Alabama

      Lars Andersonvia Bleacher Report

    4. 'Pisses Me Off That People Think I'm a Dirty Player'

      Matt Hayesvia Bleacher Report

    5. There's No Turning Back for Derrius Guice

      Matt Hayesvia Bleacher Report

    6. The Final Hours of Philip Lutzenkirchen's Life

      via Bleacher Report

    7. Parents’ Deaths, Cancer: OL’s Nightmare Year 

      Michael Weinrebvia Bleacher Report

    8. NBA Mirror Images: Rising Talents and Superstars

      Yaron Weitzman | Illustration by Bram Vanhaerenvia Bleacher Report

    9. The UFC Star Getting Threats from ISIS

      BR Studiosvia Bleacher Report

    10. A Linebacker. A Murder. A Pizza Delivery from Hell

      Brandon Sneedvia Bleacher Report

    11. 'There's Nothing Jabrill Peppers Can't Do'

      via Bleacher Report

    12. David Johnson: From Underdog to Fantasy Stud

      Lars Andersonvia Bleacher Report

    13. David Blatt in Exile: The B/R Mag Interview

      Amos Barshadvia Bleacher Report

    14. From 'Angry Guy' to Washington's Breakout Star

      Matt Hayesvia Bleacher Report

    15. The Crew, and the Move, That's Electrifying NYC

      Alejandro Danoisvia Bleacher Report

    16. The Greatest Sports Con Artist of All Time?

      Kelly Naqi / Illustration by Marcus Marrittvia Bleacher Report

    17. A Massacre Derailed American Football in Mexico

      via Bleacher Report

    18. A Day in the Life of Nick Saban's Statue

      via Bleacher Report

    19. Is Conor McGregor the Biggest Fighter Since Ali?

      via Bleacher Report

    20. The Future NBA Star with a Beautiful Mind

      via Bleacher Report

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 