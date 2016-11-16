featured
Washington Capitals @Capitals
A tribute to Nicklas Backstrom and his 500th @NHL Assist with messages from his #Caps teammates. Congrats, Backy! #Backy500 #RockTheRed https://t.co/kxRETRZrqv1/15/2017, 5:57:28 PM
- Washington Wizards
Wizards Rally Past 76ers for 11th Win in a Row at Homevia Washington Post
- Washington Wizards
John Wall's 25 Pts, Wizards Beat 76ers 109-93via ESPN.com
- Washington Wizards
Otto Porter Exits with Recurring Hip Injuryvia CSN Mid-Atlantic
CSN Wizards @CSNWizards
Gerald Henderson, you just got POSTERIZED by Marcin Gortat! #WizSixers https://t.co/iBDYONFuxG1/15/2017, 2:52:29 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🚨 INCOMING 🚨 🌊 @KELLYOUBREJR 🌊 #WizSixers on @CSNMA https://t.co/pPaJQVhL6W1/15/2017, 2:57:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Wizards fans are looking around like 'What the heck is going on? Is this game in Philly? ... Now, they are chanting 'Shirley Temple'1/15/2017, 1:30:20 AM
Jessica Camerato @JCameratoCSN
Short clip of "Trust the Process" chants that could be heard over the arena music before tipoff. https://t.co/XAXYdTUJk91/15/2017, 1:15:14 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @Sixers
Pregame Updates: • Embiid (rest) out tonight • Holmes still on assignment with @Sevens1/14/2017, 11:29:54 PM
- Georgetown Basketball
Pryor Throws Down Ridiculous Alley-Oopvia Big East Coast Bias
- Washington Capitals
Capitals Recall Stephenson from AHLvia Capital's Today
- Georgetown Basketball
Georgetown Holds Off UConn, 72-69via courant.com
- Washington Wizards
Wall, Crowder Fined for Altercationvia Bleacher Report
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Crowder fined $25,000 for Wall confrontation. https://t.co/03dJInuNyB1/14/2017, 8:55:12 PM
- Washington Redskins
Report: Bradley 'Front Runner' for Chargers' DC Gigvia NFLTradeRumors.co
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
John Wall with an update on his hand and how it's effecting his shooting motion #WizSixers https://t.co/QnsM3SPsfS1/14/2017, 8:00:08 PM
- Washington Redskins
Report: Skins Very Likely to Promote Cavanaugh to OCvia NFLTradeRumors.co
Hoyas247 @Hoyas247
Sweet Jesus, Rodney Pryor!!! https://t.co/ZGBEdmWYcP1/14/2017, 6:21:26 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
John Wall (rt. pinkie finger/left wrist) will play tonight vs the #76ers.1/14/2017, 5:16:06 PM
- Washington Nationals
Be Like Bryce! Get Your Gear for Opening Dayvia Fanatics
- Washington Capitals
5 Players Ovechkin Could Pass on Goals List This Seasonvia BARDOWN
- Washington Capitals
Beagle Continues Ownership of Blackhawksvia CSN Mid-Atlantic
- Washington Capitals
Capitals Latest Team to Record Impressive Win Streakvia theScore.com
- Washington Capitals
Caps' Winning Streak Has Them Closing In on 1st Placevia Washington Post
Caps Smoke Hawks 6-0
- Washington Redskins
Rams Hire Ex-Redskins DC Barry as Assistant HCvia theScore.com
NHL @NHL
Make it 8 straight Ws for the @Capitals. https://t.co/npzL7lnawo1/14/2017, 2:56:45 AM
Blackhawks Lose 6-0 😔
- Washington Capitals
Caps Crush Blackhawks 6-0 to Extend Winning Streakvia ProHockeyTalk
NHL Network @NHLNetwork
Three shutouts in the last 5 games for @Holts170! #NHLTonight https://t.co/dfN8kLu56q1/14/2017, 2:35:36 AM
Oshie Makes It 5-0 😬
Washington Capitals @Capitals
🖐 this many goals #CapsHawks https://t.co/E3CeZROGmG1/14/2017, 2:15:45 AM
Danni 😏 @DanniStyl
Wilson? https://t.co/2Xsswt7tDD1/14/2017, 1:36:06 AM
CSN Capitals @CSNCapitals
😳 https://t.co/mrMuSoip3f1/14/2017, 1:42:52 AM
Wilson Piles It On, 4-0
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Tic-Tac-T… stick exploded #CapsHawks https://t.co/AZko5bniwh1/14/2017, 1:42:47 AM
Crawford Gives Up 3rd Goal in the 1st
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Connolly goal https://t.co/d9nuYjPsYq1/14/2017, 12:38:18 AM
Cristiano Simonetta @CMS_74_
What a passing play from Ovechkin to Oshie to Backstrom to make it 2-0 #Capitals. 2 goals in 13 seconds! https://t.co/XrlSe1AeJI1/14/2017, 12:20:46 AM
Beagle Gives Caps 1-0 Lead
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Beagle goal https://t.co/Gs9R5VOzgX1/14/2017, 12:18:50 AM
- Washington Capitals
Alzner to Play in 500th Consecutive Gamevia Washington Post
- Washington Redskins
Time to Be Concerned About Redskins' Start to the Offseason?via CSN Mid-Atlantic
- Washington Redskins
Redskins Will Need More from Their Safeties in 2017via Washington Post
Washington Capitals @Capitals
T-Shirt guy with some new gear... Rockin' the Ovi/Burkie snuggly photo on his chest. Amazing. #CapsHawks #RockTheRed https://t.co/zFYzg3Ibz01/13/2017, 11:32:14 PM
- Washington Capitals
Caps-Flyers Game Moved to 1PM ET on Sundayvia Capital's Today
Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL
The Capitals will honor Nicklas Backstrom for being first player in team history with 500 assists in ceremony before game Sunday vs. Flyers.1/13/2017, 9:40:39 PM
Matt Barrows @mattbarrows
Am told former #49ers HC Jim Tomsula is on Washington's radar as that team fills out its coaching staff. Tomsula was out of football in '16.1/13/2017, 9:19:18 PM
- Washington Nationals
Harper, Nats Avoid Arbitration with $13.6M Dealvia USA TODAY
- Washington Redskins
Garcon: Quit Calling Me a Possession Receivervia ESPN.com
Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 @cmillscsn
John Wall says he expects "A Fat Fine" from the @NBA after the post Celtics altercation #DCFamily1/13/2017, 7:16:02 PM
- Washington Wizards
Crowder Opens Up on Postgame Confrontation with John Wallvia Bleacher Report
- Washington Nationals
Nationals Settle with Harper, Othersvia Washington Nationals
- Washington Wizards
B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
- Washington Nationals
Don't Count on Tight Division Races in 2017via Bleacher Report
- Washington Capitals
Numbers Behind Ovi's 1000 Career Pointsvia Bleacher Report
- Washington Redskins
McVay's New Gig Could Help Garcon and Jackson This Offseasonvia ESPN.com
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
It's a lucrative three-year deal for Wade Phillips with the #Rams, source said. Quite a comeback from (very briefly) the unemployment line.1/13/2017, 2:57:48 AM
- Washington Redskins
Reports: Rams Hire Wade Phillips as DCvia Bleacher Report
Brian McNally @bmcnally14
Just look at what #Redskins players are tweeting about Sean McVay. One BIG skill set he has: Connecting with players. Underrated. Crucial.1/12/2017, 9:48:34 PM
Pryor Power 💪