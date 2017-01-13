2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Buffalo, New York
No. 1 Villanova (16-1, RPI: 1, KP: 3, SOS: 4)
No. 16 UC Irvine (Big West Auto Bid)
No. 8 Illinois (12-5, RPI: 40, KP: 62, SOS: 20)
No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-3, RPI: 45, KP: 41, SOS: 96)
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
No. 4 Virginia (12-3, RPI: 17, KP: 4, SOS: 18)
No. 13 Oakland (Horizon Auto Bid)
No. 5 Arizona (16-2, RPI: 15, KP: 17, SOS: 32)
No. 12 Marquette / Arkansas (Last Five In)
Greenville, South Carolina
No. 3 Duke (14-3, RPI: 13, KP: 9, SOS: 17)
No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun Auto Bid)
No. 6 Saint Mary's (15-1, RPI: 20, KP: 20, SOS: 86)
No. 11 Wichita State (Last Five In)
Buffalo, New York
No. 2 West Virginia (14-2, RPI: 22, KP: 2, SOS: 74)
No. 15 Princeton (Ivy Auto Bid)
No. 7 Minnesota (15-3, RPI: 10, KP: 36, SOS: 10)
No. 10 USC (15-3, RPI: 27, KP: 52, SOS: 85)
Stock Up: Illinois Fighting Illini (New to the Field)
Illinois doesn't have any great wins. A neutral-court victory over VCU is as good as it gets. But the Fighting Illini have been stockpiling decent home wins (Michigan, N.C. State, Ohio State, BYU) in the process of putting together a tournament-worthy resume.
That's the case for a lot of Big Ten teams right now, though. Between Minnesota, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Maryland, there's not a single nonconference win over a team that's comfortably in the projected field.
For 75 percent of the Big Ten teams in this bracket, the best thing they have done is avoid horrible losses. It will be interesting to see if the league can continue walking that tightrope to its usual quota of seven bids, but it wouldn't be terribly surprising if this ends up being a five-bid league.
To be one of those teams, Illinois is going to need to start winning games against those teams, beginning with Saturday's home game against Maryland. It's in a position where a 9-5 record the rest of the way might be good enough.
Stock Down: Duke Blue Devils (Down Nine Spots)
To put it lightly, things have not gone according to plan for the Blue Devils. Luke Kennard has been great, but that's about it. And they're lucky that neutral-court win over Florida looks so great for RPI and SOS purposes. Otherwise, they would have dropped at least one seed line lower than this.
Aside from that win over the Gators, Duke's only remotely quality wins of the season have come against Michigan State and Rhode Island. And since the last bracket update, the Blue Devils have gone 0-2 against the RPI top 100, getting smoked by both Virginia Tech and Florida State.
It'll take a lot more than that before anyone considers mentioning "Duke" and "bubble" in the same sentence, but the team will fall to sixth in the ACC's NCAA tournament pecking order if it loses at Louisville on Saturday.
Holding Steady: Virginia Tech Hokies (Up Two Spots)
There were a number of noteworthy games involving Virginia Tech in the past month, but the net change was almost nil.
As just mentioned, the Hokies comfortably took care of business against Duke, subsequently soaring into the AP poll and looking great with a 12-1 record. However, they responded to that win with consecutive blowout losses at N.C. State and Florida State, putting them roughly back where they started conference play.
Save for the two games against Boston College and the home games against Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, everything left on VT's schedule qualifies as a significant opportunity. Should the Hokies win those four games in the process of getting to 8-10 in ACC play, it would mean a 19-11 overall record with at least three quality wins and no bad losses. That might do the trick this year.