2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Josh Hart (3) and Kris Jenkins (2) are looking to repeat as national champs.
The reigning national champion Villanova Wildcats are the projected No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament with less than two months remaining in the 2016-17 men's college basketball season. Joining Villanova on the top line are Kansas, Kentucky and...Florida State?

You read that right. Much was made of Baylor's rise from no votes in the preseason AP Top 25 all the way to No. 1 in that poll, but no one thought the Seminoles would be the best team in the ACC at any point in this season.

It has been four weeks since our last NCAA tournament projectionit'll likely be coming on at least a weekly basis for the rest of the regular seasonand a ton has changed in that time. In the Big Ten alone, Michigan went from a No. 8 seed to completely out of the field, Indiana went from a No. 2 seed to the bubble, and both Minnesota and Illinois have come out of nowhere to reside comfortably in the field.

Hate on RPI all you want, but it's still the primary metric the NCAA selection committee uses in selecting and seeding the field. KenPom.com rankings and strength of schedule were also crucial pieces of this projection, but prepare yourself for many mentions of how teams have fared against the teams in varying ranges of RPI ranks.

As always, we'll take a look at the last five teams to make the field, the first five out and a few on the horizon.

After that, we'll present each seeded region, including the subregional locations in which each pod would be played and some commentary on which teams have moved the most in each region. Then we'll defend the rankings of the No. 1 seeds, followed by a summary of the entire field broken up by conference.

