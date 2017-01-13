2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

No. 4: Florida State Seminoles (16-1, RPI: 7, KP: 15, SOS: 25)

It's almost impossible to imagine a scenario where the ACC doesn't get at least one No. 1 seed. Maybe it could happen if the league champion goes 13-5 before losing early in an ACC tournament that is won by a No. 5 seed or worse, but that's just about the only way. That's because the ACC champ is going to finish the season with at least a dozen RPI top 50 wins, probably 20 RPI top 100 wins and possibly the top-ranked RPI and SOS in the country.

So, with apologies to Baylor, UCLA and Gonzaga, we welcome the Seminoles to the projected top line.

Granted, this isn't the ACC champion anyone was expecting two months ago, but that doesn't change the fact that the Seminoles have two more RPI top 50 wins (seven) than any team in the country.

In less than two weeks' time, the Seminoles won a tight road game against Virginia and won home games against Duke, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, each by a margin of at least 15 points. If they can win at North Carolina on Saturday (that's a huge "if"), there will be people clamoring for the Seminoles to jump all the way to No. 1 in Monday's AP poll.

Let's put it this way: It was more tempting to put Florida State as the No. 2 overall seed than to put the Seminoles on the No. 2 seed line—particularly with UCLA and Gonzaga boasting a combined four RPI top 50 wins between them.

No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats (14-2, RPI: 6, KP: 1, SOS: 9)

Big Blue Nation got a bit of a scare at Vanderbilt Tuesday night—a product of forcing just seven turnovers and shooting 11.1 percent from three-point range. The Wildcats didn't trail at any point in the final 16 minutes, but they just couldn't seem to put the pesky Commodores away.

But they remain a projected No. 1 seed, in part because they're still beating SEC opponents by an average margin of 24.3 points.

The big variable for Kentucky is whether the computer numbers will hold up in SEC play. If the Wildcats run the table—which would include a home win over Kansas and a sweep of Florida—they would almost certainly have a resume strong enough for the No. 1 overall seed. One or two losses over the course of the next two months, though, and the SEC champ's resume likely wouldn't stack up with the other candidates for the top line.

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (15-1, RPI: 4, KP: 5, SOS: 22)

As if there were ever a doubt, Baylor's loss to West Virginia put Kansas back in the driver's seat for the Big 12 title and the almost-inevitable spot on the top line that comes with it.

The Jayhawks haven't beaten that many high-quality opponents. Their neutral-court win over Duke nearly two months ago is the only one against a team in either the RPI top 25 or the KenPom top 25. But they have eight RPI top 100 wins and haven't lost a game in more than two months, resulting in a resume good enough for consideration for the No. 1 overall seed.

When January turns into February, things get real for the Jayhawks. They'll play consecutive games at West Virginia, at Kentucky and versus Baylor, which could cement their status as a No. 1 seed.

No. 1 Villanova Wildcats (16-1, RPI: 1, KP: 3, SOS: 4)

The reigning national champs remain the team to beat.

The Wildcats have road wins over Purdue and Creighton, a neutral-court win over Notre Dame and an emphatic 25-point home win over Xavier. All told, they have 11 RPI top 100 wins, making them the only team in the country with more than nine.

And like Kansas and Kentucky, they have a huge nonconference opportunity yet to come when they host Virginia on Jan. 29. Unless Villanova starts dropping games to the likes of St. John's and Providence, its quest to repeat as champion should begin against a No. 16 seed.