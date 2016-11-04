Michigan State Basketball
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
We know how @Money23Green feels about that school down the road... #BeatMichigan https://t.co/SiXveXdrsP1/26/2017, 1:05:47 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Justin Rose @JRoseWXYZ
Here's the exchange between Izzo and I, unedited, when I asked him about the 12-9 record after Purdue loss. https://t.co/JLcrdgagW11/25/2017, 3:33:29 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
I love Coach Izzo and I wish I was at MSU so I could give him a big hug and a high five! @MSU_Basketball1/25/2017, 11:15:47 PM
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
The reason @MSU_Basketball is 12-9 overall & 4-4 in the Big Ten is because of the loss of their starting center and backup center.1/25/2017, 11:14:31 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
PODCAST: #Michigan adds coach Greg Frey (TE/OT), #MichiganState coach Tom Izzo doesn't care what you think… https://t.co/cLLe475mbL1/25/2017, 10:32:51 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State official confirms that redshirt sophomore forward Kenny Goins suffered a broken nose tonight.1/25/2017, 3:11:08 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Congratulations to Miles Bridges on breaking the MSU freshman single-game scoring record with 33 points tonight against No. 20 Purdue. https://t.co/hNRCqCyYSS1/25/2017, 2:50:59 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Our annual food drive with @MSU_FoodBank is this Sunday. Please help out by bringing a canned food item or a few ex… https://t.co/Bl3ATIOysQ1/25/2017, 10:13:16 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
As Selection Sunday nears, head coach of MSU men's basketball Tom Izzo looks to keep the noise out https://t.co/3I3i74OJds1/25/2017, 10:00:46 PM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
WATCH: Tom Izzo Jackie destroyed his clipboard, the symbolization of a frustrating season for Michigan State. https://t.co/CWiY79ia341/25/2017, 9:30:01 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
Miles Bridges is a fuh-reak. https://t.co/3JwV3DeUxW1/25/2017, 1:27:35 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
As the NCAA Tournament nears, head coach Tom Izzo told reporters 'I don't care about the fan base' https://t.co/qBVjxNZQoB1/25/2017, 8:50:12 PM
College B-Ball Ref @collegebb_ref
Miles Bridges is averaging 16.4 points per game, the most by a @MSU_Basketball freshman in the Play Index era (sinc… https://t.co/gB0Ds2tcAa1/25/2017, 8:40:18 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Tom Izzo after MSU's third straight loss: 'I don't care about the fan base' https://t.co/HSDZkCifa91/25/2017, 7:23:08 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
On Miles Bridges and Michigan State's desperate search for support https://t.co/q3Zp3O9TKg https://t.co/w39YHlzN381/25/2017, 7:22:48 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
As Selection Sunday nears, head coach Tom Izzo focused on keeping outside noise out https://t.co/3I3i74OJds https://t.co/sPxP3ZRo6y1/25/2017, 6:45:15 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Tough loss last night, but plenty to build on moving forward. https://t.co/rJcnjdTriq1/25/2017, 6:02:29 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Shooters shoot. Career high for the #SpartanDawg last night! https://t.co/81q4yPBV9L1/25/2017, 5:15:17 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Michigan State's Miles Bridges named Big Ten Freshman of the Week1/16/2017, 7:27:11 PM
The Only Colors @TheOnlyColors
Tom Izzo recaps Purdue https://t.co/btQsDa7MSS1/25/2017, 4:54:28 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Amid NCAA Tournament talk, Tom Izzo focused on keeping his team from listening to the white noise https://t.co/3I3i74OJds1/25/2017, 4:34:41 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Big Ten Men's Hoops @B1GMBBall
#B1GMBBall television designation for Tuesday, Feb. 7: @MSU_Basketball at @umichbball, 9 p.m. ET on @espn1/25/2017, 3:24:23 PM
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Tom Izzo destroys his clipboard and then calls out Michigan State’s fans. https://t.co/qo02IrvhmO1/25/2017, 3:15:02 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Before Tom Izzo said he didn’t care about MSU’s fanbase, Miles Bridges and Caleb Swanigan had a great back-and-forth https://t.co/Rryt3I2XT31/25/2017, 3:03:01 PM
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
If you missed Michigan State's Miles Bridges last night vs. Purdue, sorry. Highlights here. « Big Ten Network https://t.co/ClMsRMCij81/25/2017, 2:49:29 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Jackson F @_J_22
@TheOnlyColors https://t.co/2wYU8brjoz1/12/2017, 12:31:41 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Michigan on the ⏰ https://t.co/RlzpvTIRb31/25/2017, 2:48:58 PM
Purdue Basketball @BoilerBall
⚡️ “Purdue tops Michigan State at Breslin” by @BoilerBall The best #TwitterMoments from last night's win. 👇🏼 https://t.co/puWn18O0w01/25/2017, 2:43:54 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
So, Miles Bridges looked like the absolute superstar everyone expected. Then Michigan State lost. Now what?… https://t.co/tuZfJp8IFJ1/25/2017, 1:40:37 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Guarding Swanigan and Hass was hard enough. Then Kenny Goins' own teammate broke his nose. https://t.co/abCvynbGPc1/25/2017, 1:34:43 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Miles Bridges stars, but Michigan State falls to Purdue and Caleb Swanigan https://t.co/zrn8252kzt Observations https://t.co/38QYP3rT2c1/25/2017, 1:32:19 PM
Jeff Rabjohns @JeffRabjohns
Tom Izzo with some pretty direct comments after MSU's loss to Purdue. (About the 9-minute mark) https://t.co/jHjGb6jdKH1/25/2017, 6:57:35 AM
Goins Goes Out
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Goins helped off the floor. Barely putting any weight on that right foot. Nick Ward checking in.1/7/2017, 6:13:43 PM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Just three games into conference play, there are no undefeated teams left in the Big Ten standings.1/8/2017, 11:47:06 PM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Tom Izzo wasn't real pleased after MSU's third straight Big Ten loss. https://t.co/gBwkBsSXpo1/25/2017, 6:27:39 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
You see the show Caleb Swanigan and Miles Bridges put on Tuesday night? https://t.co/wG4OGaoh4g1/25/2017, 5:05:48 AM
Thomas Beindit @tbeindit
WATCH: Tom Izzo: "I don't care about the fanbase." https://t.co/bh8bFXGhmJ1/25/2017, 4:09:03 AM
Kyle Austin @kylebaustin
Tom Izzo confirms on pregame radio that Bridges is playing tonight. Says he's 100 percent ready to go, will play "a little bit"1/4/2017, 10:33:30 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Thomas Beindit @tbeindit
WATCH: Tom Izzo: "I Don't Care About The Fanbase": https://t.co/BlA3kGmQr21/25/2017, 4:07:39 AM
BT Powerhouse @BTpowerhouse
WATCH: Tom Izzo: "I Don't Care About The Fanbase": https://t.co/tg26U9qlVp1/25/2017, 4:07:39 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Miles Bridges on his 33-point night vs. Purdue: https://t.co/0ulDXLfd4F1/25/2017, 4:04:26 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State's Kenny Goins suffers broken nose in loss to Purdue https://t.co/quW3MhKIWl https://t.co/X7GCVDi0j71/25/2017, 3:57:54 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU! The Spartans down Northwestern, 61-52. #GoGreen https://t.co/g7qSj1gJcj12/31/2016, 1:07:24 AM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Michigan State is bruised and battered, but still 2-0 in Big Ten play without Miles Bridges. That's a bad sign for the rest of the league.12/31/2016, 1:08:41 AM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Tom Izzo went full Jackie Chan on this poor clipboard in an eventual loss to Purdue. https://t.co/NLVcmLy6Kj https://t.co/bZfi7EEWUu1/25/2017, 3:54:05 AM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Tom Izzo says he thinks Kenny Goins has a broken nose. Said Goins played tougher with broken nose/mask in 2015-161/25/2017, 3:47:16 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (hand) will not play tonight at Michigan State, per Chris Collins.12/30/2016, 1:42:49 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Postgame observations from Breslin Center, where Michgian State fell to Purdue, 84-73 https://t.co/NMai5Vdf0s1/25/2017, 3:36:32 AM
Spartan Players Go Crazy for Izzo's 90-Year-Old Mother
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Miles Bridges' 33 points were a freshman record at Michigan State.1/25/2017, 3:20:17 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Final: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 74 OT12/28/2016, 4:30:34 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo said he believes Kenny Goins suffered a broken nose1/25/2017, 2:53:28 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Congratulations to Miles Bridges on breaking the MSU freshman single-game scoring record with 33 points tonight aga… https://t.co/xlyzxu028q1/25/2017, 2:50:27 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Eron Harris says "this team is not made up of guys who give up."1/25/2017, 2:45:54 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo says he thinks Kenny Goins broke his nose tonight.1/25/2017, 2:41:45 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo says Eron Harris has to accept that he needs to be the defensive stopper. Harris, Izzo says, gave up three 3s.1/25/2017, 2:36:23 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Talking about Miles Bridges' career-high night. https://t.co/p1yr3q7siH1/25/2017, 2:34:45 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo: First time he hasn't seen Bridges huffing and puffing. "The last guys on the team that I'm worried about is Miles Bridges."1/25/2017, 2:33:45 AM
Paul Konyndyk @Pkonyndyk
Izzo says this the first time Miles Bridges is back to doing things without huffing and puffing. He says he is 90 percent back.1/25/2017, 2:33:05 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Brent Yarina @BTNBrentYarina
Caleb Swanigan had the quietest 25-17 you'll see, thanks in large part to Miles Bridges' flashier night. https://t.co/8L84BhqkXV1/25/2017, 2:29:43 AM
The Izzone @ThisistheIZZONE
Hold the tears back https://t.co/8yyTxGMebV1/25/2017, 2:24:36 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
This was an ugly loss for Michigan State. One of Izzo's worst at the Breslin Center. No spin on this. Sad state of affairs for MSU12/19/2016, 2:08:50 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanESPN
Last time Tom Izzo didn't make tourney was his second season as head coach at Michigan State. Sparty have lost 3 straight, in real danger.1/25/2017, 2:23:34 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Caleb Swanigan and Purdue are too much, erase a banner night for Miles Bridges https://t.co/GXaQlKmyCy1/25/2017, 2:09:41 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from East Lansing: Michigan State 73, Northeastern 81. https://t.co/4Wb0Hb8na712/19/2016, 2:09:18 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here is a final look at how the Spartans and Boilermakers matched up. https://t.co/vXzy0u4y6Z1/25/2017, 2:08:50 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Record night for Bridges as he scores a program freshman-best 33 points. https://t.co/hzFkxnyxLv1/25/2017, 2:07:55 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here is tonight's statistical breakdown between Michigan State and Northeastern. https://t.co/IuZK0MmMEe12/19/2016, 2:15:47 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
At the half, Michigan State trails Northeastern, 36-32. https://t.co/QZXF3Pvg0M12/19/2016, 12:55:10 AM
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
It was one of those nights for Tom Izzo. https://t.co/XHkhRRi67z1/25/2017, 2:02:44 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from Breslin: Michigan State 73, No. 20 Purdue 84. https://t.co/DRB0HVZAo91/25/2017, 2:02:10 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
