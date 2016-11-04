Michigan State Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Scout: Miles Bridges on Beating Minnesotavia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU Fans Troll Grayson Allenvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State Tops No. 24 Minnesota 65-47via NCAA Men's Basketball
- Michigan State Basketball
Add the New B1G Hoops Stream!via Bleacher Report
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Tom Izzo has now signed 15 McDonald's All-Americans at MSU, including 4 in the last 3 years (Jackson, Bridges, Langford, Davis).1/16/2017, 3:57:32 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Last year, Miles Bridges and Josh Langford were McDonald's All-Americans. Jackson Jr. the only signee for MSU this year.1/16/2017, 3:47:26 AM
Freep Sports @freepsports
Tom Izzo takes some responsibility for the early subs in the loss to Ohio State that zapped MSU's momentum https://t.co/g5eTvmMzVY1/16/2017, 12:05:40 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartans Have Control of Big Ten Againvia CBSSports.com
- Michigan State Basketball
Watch: Bridges Stuffs It Home for MSUvia ESPN.com
Jackson F @_J_22
@TheOnlyColors https://t.co/2wYU8brjoz1/12/2017, 12:31:41 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Tom Izzo on what's ahead for Miles Bridges: https://t.co/Ir6B5uh5Ha1/15/2017, 10:55:06 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Eron Harris matched his season-low with 13 minutes played today. Scored 6 pts on 3-of-5 shooting.1/15/2017, 10:38:27 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Tum Tum Nairn on MSU playing more through Miles Bridges: "He can do a lot of things with the ball. The more he gets the ball, the better."1/15/2017, 10:30:50 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Ben Carter '100% Done' for Season, MSU Will Seek Sixth Yearvia MLive.com
- Michigan State Basketball
Baylor Ranked No. 1 for 1st Timevia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
B/R's Week 10 Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo: "We did not take care of the basketball and we did not guard very well."1/15/2017, 9:15:14 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo asked if Nick Ward was a little too jacked up. "How can I put this politely? He was not too jacked up."1/15/2017, 9:14:28 PM
Goins Goes Out
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Goins helped off the floor. Barely putting any weight on that right foot. Nick Ward checking in.1/7/2017, 6:13:43 PM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Just three games into conference play, there are no undefeated teams left in the Big Ten standings.1/8/2017, 11:47:06 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Re. Miles Bridges' turnovers, Izzo says 3 of the calls were questionable. Also said he plans to put the ball in Bridges' hands more.1/15/2017, 9:12:55 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
MSU simply isn't good enough offensively to live with 17 turnovers. And if the O is gonna go thru Miles Bridges, he can't have 6.1/15/2017, 9:06:42 PM
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
Just when you think you're getting a grasp of the Big Ten, this happens: @OhioStAthletics 72, @MSU_Basketball 67.1/15/2017, 9:06:06 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
What Miles Bridges' Return Means for Spartansvia Vsporto
Kyle Austin @kylebaustin
Tom Izzo confirms on pregame radio that Bridges is playing tonight. Says he's 100 percent ready to go, will play "a little bit"1/4/2017, 10:33:30 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Miles Bridges had a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. #GoGreen https://t.co/6e0iEm463c1/15/2017, 8:51:49 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Today is not going to help Miles Bridges’ 22.9% TO rate. Six more.1/15/2017, 8:49:00 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Bridges Expected to Return for Michigan State on Wednesdayvia CollegeBasketballTalk
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from Columbus: Michigan State 67, Ohio State 72. #GoGreen https://t.co/yWGNAokYPc1/15/2017, 8:48:40 PM
Jeff Ermann @Jeff_Ermann
So yeah, about that "Miles Bridges is overrated" stuff I was talking before the season ... https://t.co/TQpWiHbFSx1/15/2017, 8:42:31 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State Jumps Out Early, Beats Northwestern 61-52via Msuspartans
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU! The Spartans down Northwestern, 61-52. #GoGreen https://t.co/g7qSj1gJcj12/31/2016, 1:07:24 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Bridges with the layup, Izzo calls a timeout, MSU trails 70-67 with 20.6 seconds left in the second half1/15/2017, 8:40:23 PM
Big Ten Geeks @bigtengeeks
Felt bad for Matt McQuaid here. https://t.co/4Ct3iDeIBl1/15/2017, 8:30:12 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Michigan State is bruised and battered, but still 2-0 in Big Ten play without Miles Bridges. That's a bad sign for the rest of the league.12/31/2016, 1:08:41 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Pardon Will Not Play Against Michigan Statevia FanRag Sports
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU trails OSU, 66-60, with 3:57 left in the contest. OSU will have two free throws after the break.1/15/2017, 8:28:19 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Nairn is stripped, Thompson for the finish and MSU now trails 66-58 with 5:18 left in the second half1/15/2017, 8:23:50 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (hand) will not play tonight at Michigan State, per Chris Collins.12/30/2016, 1:42:49 PM
Spartan Players Go Crazy for Izzo's 90-Year-Old Mother
Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops
Nick Ward just picked up his fourth foul and Spartans are in trouble. Trail at Ohio State by 6 with 6 mins to play on CBS.1/15/2017, 8:21:40 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Nick Ward now with 4 foul, goes to the bench with 6 minutes left as Ohio State stretches its lead to 64-58. Izzo calls for a 30.1/15/2017, 8:21:51 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Final: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 74 OT12/28/2016, 4:30:34 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU and OSU are tied at 56 with 7:49 left in the contest. Spartan ball after the timeout.1/15/2017, 8:16:34 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Nick Ward splits a pair of free throws, MSU is 4-9 at the line today1/15/2017, 8:11:55 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer Heading into League Playvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
B1G Primer Heading into League Playvia Bleacher Report
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Goins with the block leads to an Ellis layup, MSU leads by one midway through the second half1/15/2017, 8:04:24 PM
BT Powerhouse @BTpowerhouse
Ohio State now leads 44-43 over Michigan State with 15:42 remaining. Nick Ward trying to lead a Spartan comeback.1/15/2017, 7:56:41 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Watch: Oakland Was 'Must-Win' Gamevia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU trails OSU 44-43 with 15:42 left in the contest. Bridges leads all scorers with 14 points.1/15/2017, 7:56:14 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Second half of action is underway. #GoGreen #GoWhite https://t.co/545ZRpdznh1/15/2017, 7:45:12 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Nick Ward's 25 Powers MSU Past Oaklandvia Detroit News
- Michigan State Basketball
Bridges Out of a Walking Boot and 'Progressing'via MLive.com
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Kenny Goins replaces Nick Ward among the starters as MSU opens the second half.1/15/2017, 7:43:53 PM
The Izzone @ThisistheIZZONE
It's his birthday and he can score 8 points, 2 rebounds, & 2 assists in the first half if he wants to 👏🏼 Happy birt… https://t.co/trPRZFab2q1/15/2017, 7:43:28 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Winston on Loss to Northeasternvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Michigan State has assisted on 10 of 12 made field goals, led by Tum Tum's five helpers. #GoGreen https://t.co/Mdm6W4rb2N1/15/2017, 7:33:36 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Bridges leads MSU with 12 points as six of Langford's eight have come from beyond the arc. #GoGreen https://t.co/WqQC2dqI0U1/15/2017, 7:31:34 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
B/R Power Rankings for Week 7via Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartans Stunned by Northeastern for 5th Lossvia MLive.com
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
At the half, Michigan State trails Ohio State, 36-33. #GoGreen https://t.co/f9h0RWTExC1/15/2017, 7:27:56 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU turns its first offensive rebound of the half into a Langford 3. OSU leads 36-33 at the break.1/15/2017, 7:27:44 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
This was an ugly loss for Michigan State. One of Izzo's worst at the Breslin Center. No spin on this. Sad state of affairs for MSU12/19/2016, 2:08:50 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Streak in Dangervia CollegeBasketballTalk
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Not that plus-minus is a full-proof stat, far from it, actually, but ... Nick Ward, 8 minutes, +10 Kenny Goins, 11 minutes, -161/15/2017, 7:25:36 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Officials confirm Bridges' 3-pointer. OSU leads MSU 33-30 with 3:39 left in the first half.1/15/2017, 7:18:15 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from East Lansing: Michigan State 73, Northeastern 81. https://t.co/4Wb0Hb8na712/19/2016, 2:09:18 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here is tonight's statistical breakdown between Michigan State and Northeastern. https://t.co/IuZK0MmMEe12/19/2016, 2:15:47 AM
Daniel O'Brien @DanO_Bball
Impressed w/ Miles Bridges' shooting stroke so far against Ohio St.. Great combo of strength + skill for his age. #Spartans #NBADraft1/15/2017, 7:14:26 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
MSU's offense getting back on track with 3s from Bridges and McQuaid, and a driving layup by Nairn, but Spartans can't get stops.1/15/2017, 7:12:38 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
At the half, Michigan State trails Northeastern, 36-32. https://t.co/QZXF3Pvg0M12/19/2016, 12:55:10 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Most Underachieving Teams So Far in 2016-17via Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
A 11-0 Buckeye run gives OSU a 27-20 lead with 7:02 left in the half. OSU is 5-of-8 from 3-point range.1/15/2017, 7:07:39 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Trevor Thompson (7-0, 250) vs. Nick Ward (6-8, 250) is a man's matchup. Banging away. Thompson trying to front Ward, Ward trying to move him1/15/2017, 7:02:42 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Top 10 Freshmen This Yearvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Izzo Says There's No Timetable on Miles Bridges' Returnvia Zagsblog
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
OSU on a 9-0 run to take a 16-15 lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half.1/15/2017, 6:56:35 PM
Gillian Van Stratt @van_stratt
The amount of times that Eron Harris drives baseline without a plan...1/15/2017, 6:52:54 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
B/R Rankings for Week 6via Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU has hit its first six shots to lead 15-10. OSU has five offensive rebounds and five second-chance points.1/15/2017, 6:46:29 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State starts white hot and Izzo subs out the entire lineup except for Tum Tum Nairn.1/15/2017, 6:44:04 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Harris Scores 20 in Michigan State's Victoryvia ESPN.com
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from the Breslin Center: Michigan State 71, Tennessee Tech 63. #GoGreen https://t.co/ZpaF4gv4wA12/10/2016, 9:13:51 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
One minute in ... Kenny Goins to the scorer's table.1/15/2017, 6:39:37 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Michigan State and the Buckeyes are underway in Columbus...Spartans, what is your profession!? #BeatOSU #GoGreen1/15/2017, 6:38:37 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Ranking the 8 Best Student Sections in College Basketballvia For The Win
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Starting for the Spartans at Ohio State: Harris, Langford, Bridges, Ward and Nairn Jr. Tipoff coming up at 1:30 on… https://t.co/b3soBA2afk1/15/2017, 6:21:53 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Keep an eye on Nick Ward today. Grew up about 10 miles east of here in Gahanna, Ohio. Might be looking to prove something this afternoon.1/15/2017, 6:03:03 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Langford-led Michigan State Beats Youngstown St. 77-57via ESPN.com
- Michigan State Basketball
Nick Ward Named Big Ten Freshman of the Weekvia Msuspartans
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Tom Izzo on pregame radio says MSU will start the same lineup as against Minnesota -- Tum Tum Nairn as starting PG, Winston off bench.1/15/2017, 5:37:28 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo says on pregame he's encouraged Miles Bridges is getting back his feel for the game.1/15/2017, 5:35:37 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU's Bridges (Ankle) Out at Least 2 Weeksvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Happy Birthday to freshman guard #1 @therealjlang1! 🎁🎊 https://t.co/W1H1MB1DP51/15/2017, 4:15:49 PM
Graham Couch @Graham_Couch
Miles Bridges out at least a couple weeks with an ankle injury, Izzo says. Started bothering him after Duke game. Wearing a boot.12/1/2016, 10:35:52 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
It's gameday! Michigan State takes on Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. in Columbus on CBS. #GoGreen https://t.co/HIUvC8L4Ff1/15/2017, 2:27:49 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
It's gameday! Michigan State takes on Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. in Columbus on CBS. #GoGreen https://t.co/EjTLdYaNyC1/15/2017, 2:25:26 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Early Grades for Every Top 25 Teamvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
10 Teams That Need to Sound the Early-Season Alarmvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
It's gameday! Michigan State takes on Ohio State in Columbus today at 1 p.m. on CBS. #GoGreen https://t.co/hNB6dsgbun1/15/2017, 2:22:54 PM
The Only Colors @TheOnlyColors
BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Ohio State — Can MSU keep the Buckeyes winless in the B1G? https://t.co/qhEZFpsmCc https://t.co/aWX4KyyssW1/15/2017, 2:00:15 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo on tonight on the whole: https://t.co/RquCJF97A111/30/2016, 6:22:20 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU Shows Potential of Young Roster in Loss to Dukevia Detroit Free Press
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Three Spartan signees, two for Izzo and one for Merchant, were named nominees to the McDonald's All-American game https://t.co/LlAQsPR0vZ1/14/2017, 9:45:10 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
MSU's Kenny Goins is starting to show flashes of the guy seen last here. Here's @kylebaustin with more ... https://t.co/mYW4Zgd4g51/14/2017, 3:16:43 PM
MSU Fans Are Ruthless 😂