Michigan State Basketball
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Big Ten Geeks @bigtengeeks
DJ Wilson again abused in space. Bridges is a load for anyone though. https://t.co/WJmfDGAOai1/29/2017, 6:43:16 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Tom Izzo said @DerrickWalton10 was heroic for #Michigan. Has "it" factor. That's why he recruited him, he said. Big game, despite 4-121/29/2017, 10:52:26 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Nick Ward: 13 pts. 16 mins Continues to progress, despite foul issues (some his fault, some not). @MSU_Basketball frosh showed poise vs UM1/29/2017, 10:50:17 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Have to like Cassius Winston's play. Frosh PG led Michigan State with 16 points. Was instrumental is building lead. So was Matt McQuaid1/29/2017, 10:48:14 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
I ordered 3 pairs of Lacey's Laces #MichiganState & #Michigan wore & you can too https://t.co/ubO9tRmDoQ @adorablelacey @MSU_Basketball1/29/2017, 10:44:03 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
💚 that beating Michigan feeling. #GoGreen https://t.co/6C1Ajv0iJ01/29/2017, 10:02:41 PM
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
New UM Hoops: Game 22: Michigan at Michigan State Recap https://t.co/RVed72kGMP1/29/2017, 10:01:45 PM
Justin Rose @JRoseWXYZ
Here's the exchange between Izzo and I, unedited, when I asked him about the 12-9 record after Purdue loss. https://t.co/JLcrdgagW11/25/2017, 3:33:29 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State official confirms that redshirt sophomore forward Kenny Goins suffered a broken nose tonight.1/25/2017, 3:11:08 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Congratulations to Miles Bridges on breaking the MSU freshman single-game scoring record with 33 points tonight against No. 20 Purdue. https://t.co/hNRCqCyYSS1/25/2017, 2:50:59 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Nine of the Spartans' bench points came from the 🔥 shooting of Matt McQuaid. He went 3-3 (💯) from beyond the arc. https://t.co/bGVqDc8Rgb1/29/2017, 9:54:25 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Cassius Winston led MSU with 16 points. Ten of his points came at the foul line, including 5 of 6 in the final minu… https://t.co/aWW6caVDBn1/29/2017, 9:49:42 PM
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
Miles Bridges is a fuh-reak. https://t.co/3JwV3DeUxW1/25/2017, 1:27:35 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
If you missed the story from the final horn: Michigan State outlasted Michigan today at Breslin https://t.co/LqxKhmSxhs1/29/2017, 9:48:45 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Today was Miles Bridges' fourth career double-double. He finished with 15 and 13.1/29/2017, 9:43:22 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Great crowd this afternoon at the @BreslinCenter! Thank you to all 14,797 Spartan faithful that helped us… https://t.co/e2HZFq2KJT1/29/2017, 9:41:42 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Unexpected Matt McQuaid vs. Zak Irvin mismatch spurs Michigan State https://t.co/1YtmPlF6Ih via @David_Mayo1/29/2017, 9:34:12 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
The Spartans held Michigan without a field goal for the final 6:05 of play en route to a 70-62 victory at Breslin.… https://t.co/Cjuk2UkVOc1/29/2017, 9:32:24 PM
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
Video: Tom Izzo on win over Michigan https://t.co/nOYHzoPXZ5 via @AndrewKahn1/29/2017, 9:17:04 PM
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
New UM Hoops: Video: Tom Izzo on win over Michigan https://t.co/dPcqnDV8sG1/29/2017, 9:16:34 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Michigan State's Miles Bridges named Big Ten Freshman of the Week1/16/2017, 7:27:11 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Tom Izzo told @JackEbling he wore a green jacket (as Jud Heathcote did) for just 2nd time @MSU_Basketball https://t.co/nd3nGFn7wC1/29/2017, 9:06:52 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Big crowd for Cassius Winston. 16 points in his first Michigan-Michigan State waltz. https://t.co/wUb1maOHCQ1/29/2017, 9:06:23 PM
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
New UM Hoops: Video: Derrick Walton, Moritz Wagner talk loss at Michigan State https://t.co/72YvFyR5lL1/29/2017, 9:01:29 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo on Derrick Walton Jr. "Hell of a player. A four-year player and today he played like one."1/29/2017, 8:47:23 PM
MSU Fans Are Ruthless 😂
Jackson F @_J_22
@TheOnlyColors https://t.co/2wYU8brjoz1/12/2017, 12:31:41 AM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
"He's not playing like a freshman," Beilein said about Miles Bridges1/29/2017, 8:36:53 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Miles Bridges "took right at us" off the dribble late in the game, says Beilein1/29/2017, 8:36:32 PM
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
I was happy to see Coach Izzo and the @MSU_Basketball team smiling after their win over UofM! #GoGreen #GoWhite #Spartans #Victory4MSU1/29/2017, 8:35:54 PM
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
I rushed home from church to watch @MSU_Basketball beat our archrivals Michigan 70-62, led by Winston w/ 16pts Bridges w/ 15pts! #Spartans1/29/2017, 8:33:30 PM
Goins Goes Out
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Goins helped off the floor. Barely putting any weight on that right foot. Nick Ward checking in.1/7/2017, 6:13:43 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
The Spartan bench came up big today, contributing 33 points. Here is a final look at the stat comparison. #GoGreen https://t.co/CtKbTAJXEU1/29/2017, 8:24:47 PM
The Izzone @ThisistheIZZONE
YES WE ARE THE WINNING TEAM https://t.co/nC1jRBF7px1/29/2017, 8:24:17 PM
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Just three games into conference play, there are no undefeated teams left in the Big Ten standings.1/8/2017, 11:47:06 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State takes down Michigan behind Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston https://t.co/lfPNbmGXsh1/29/2017, 8:23:06 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Winston led a trio of Spartans in double figures with 16 points. Bridges tallied 15 points to go with 13 boards.… https://t.co/brCjhguW7T1/29/2017, 8:20:41 PM
Kyle Austin @kylebaustin
Tom Izzo confirms on pregame radio that Bridges is playing tonight. Says he's 100 percent ready to go, will play "a little bit"1/4/2017, 10:33:30 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Miles Bridges tallies a double-double --- 15 & 13 --- as Michigan State beats Michigan. Middle of the Big Ten Standings is beyond congested.1/29/2017, 8:20:23 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU, 70-62! The Spartans knock off the Wolverines for a fifth-straight time. #GoGreen https://t.co/ILwhobu1Vq1/29/2017, 8:17:59 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU! The Spartans knock off the Wolverines for a fifth-straight time. #GoGreen https://t.co/9EH1taJdaU1/29/2017, 8:17:23 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU! The Spartans down Northwestern, 61-52. #GoGreen https://t.co/g7qSj1gJcj12/31/2016, 1:07:24 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Stay tuned for comments from head coach Tom Izzo during his postgame press conference.1/29/2017, 8:16:29 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
FINAL: Michigan State 70, Michigan 62: UM's Derrick Walton Jr. with a season-high 24 points. MSU's Miles Bridges1/29/2017, 8:15:53 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Michigan State is bruised and battered, but still 2-0 in Big Ten play without Miles Bridges. That's a bad sign for the rest of the league.12/31/2016, 1:08:41 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Winston makes a pair of free throws and MSU leads 68-62 with 19.6 seconds remaining.1/29/2017, 8:13:11 PM
The Izzone @ThisistheIZZONE
Spartans #1 fan!!! https://t.co/H7r9Nl1Bzi1/29/2017, 8:12:21 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (hand) will not play tonight at Michigan State, per Chris Collins.12/30/2016, 1:42:49 PM
Spartan Players Go Crazy for Izzo's 90-Year-Old Mother
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU defense forces an airball. Spartans call timeout leading 65-58 with 1:06 remaining.1/29/2017, 8:06:10 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Miles Bridges going right at DJ Wilson with no problem. Too much power.1/29/2017, 8:05:18 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Final: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 74 OT12/28/2016, 4:30:34 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Double-technical called on Ward for MSU and Wagner for U-M. Wolverines now in double-bonus after Nairn fouled Walton before media timeout1/29/2017, 7:58:19 PM
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
Nick Ward is 6-of-6 from the floor, if I'm Michigan State I'm figuring out how to get him 15 shots per game by March.1/29/2017, 7:57:49 PM
Mark Snyder @Mark__Snyder
Double tech on Nick Ward and Moe Wagner.1/29/2017, 7:57:14 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Nick Ward and Moritz Wagner have become friends.1/29/2017, 7:56:42 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Miles Bridges has his fourth double-double of season, currently with 11 points and 11 rebounds. #GoGreen https://t.co/DEENwqai9a1/29/2017, 7:52:36 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Robinson hits a 3 for UM, but MSU leads 57-48 with 7:44 left in the contest. Bridges already has a double-double (11 pts, 11 reb).1/29/2017, 7:45:46 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops
Matt McQuaid had maybe best HS shooting game I've ever seen at the LeBron Camp in Vegas. He was committed to SMU at the time.1/29/2017, 7:42:00 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Bridges fires a no-look pass to Matt McQuaid who hits a 3-pointer from the right elbow. 54-45 game in favor of MSU.1/29/2017, 7:41:17 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Matt McQuaid with another 3. He's 3-3 from long today. MSU 54, UM 451/29/2017, 7:41:06 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Matt McQuaid now 3 for 3 on 3-pointers. Big contribution off the bench.1/29/2017, 7:40:57 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
The yo-yoing of Nick Ward is inexplicable at this point. Even if he plays no defense and refuses to rebound, he's still the better option.1/29/2017, 7:37:45 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU had its lead up to a game-high nine points, before a Abdur-Rahkman 3-pointer trims the lead to 51-45. 10:24 left in the contest.1/29/2017, 7:37:36 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
This was an ugly loss for Michigan State. One of Izzo's worst at the Breslin Center. No spin on this. Sad state of affairs for MSU12/19/2016, 2:08:50 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Nick Ward was called for a foul because he was fouled by Moritz Wagner.1/29/2017, 7:35:20 PM
Freshman Flying High