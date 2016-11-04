Michigan State Basketball

Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Ward, Goins fight through illness to spark Spartans https://t.co/bOAGg0IKUp via @detroitnews2/3/2017, 3:06:25 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here are some highlights from last night's victory to brighten your Friday morning. https://t.co/NCpjWx4aTT2/3/2017, 2:13:47 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
That #FridayFeeling after last night's win... https://t.co/kfgbagicPz2/3/2017, 1:59:59 PM
Big Ten Geeks @bigtengeeks
DJ Wilson again abused in space. Bridges is a load for anyone though. https://t.co/WJmfDGAOai1/29/2017, 6:43:16 PM
CollegeBasketbllTalk @CBTonNBC
Miles Bridges’ 16 points leads Michigan State over Nebraska 72-61 https://t.co/KPlLyQjLlg2/3/2017, 4:06:00 AM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Miles Bridges' 16 points leads Spartans over Huskers 72-61 @ericolson64 https://t.co/jP7shNchgF2/3/2017, 3:35:08 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
For the first time this season, the Spartans had five double-digit scorers as Michigan State defeated Nebraska, 72-… https://t.co/VTlnqKpezs2/3/2017, 3:20:48 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Alvin Ellis and Cassis Winston coming off the bench to hit 5 of 6 3-pointers night was a huge swing for Michigan State.2/3/2017, 2:53:28 AM
Justin Rose @JRoseWXYZ
Here's the exchange between Izzo and I, unedited, when I asked him about the 12-9 record after Purdue loss. https://t.co/JLcrdgagW11/25/2017, 3:33:29 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State official confirms that redshirt sophomore forward Kenny Goins suffered a broken nose tonight.1/25/2017, 3:11:08 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo said Kenny Goins has also been battling the flu ... not as bad as Ward but was an issue2/3/2017, 2:18:52 AM
Freep Sports @freepsports
Miles Bridges, balanced attack ignite Michigan State past Nebraska, 72-61. https://t.co/XyYvUGKOMp2/3/2017, 2:15:28 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Congratulations to Miles Bridges on breaking the MSU freshman single-game scoring record with 33 points tonight against No. 20 Purdue. https://t.co/hNRCqCyYSS1/25/2017, 2:50:59 AM
Freep Sports @freepsports
Miles Bridges, balanced attack ignites Michigan State past Nebraska, 72-61. https://t.co/XyYvUGKOMp2/3/2017, 2:11:17 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Michigan State shot 65% from beyond the arc, knocking down 11 3-pointers. #GoGreen https://t.co/BgOsrPksDh2/3/2017, 2:05:48 AM
Matt Norlander @MattNorlander
Miles Bridges is a fuh-reak. https://t.co/3JwV3DeUxW1/25/2017, 1:27:35 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Five Spartans scored in double digits for the first time this season, led by Bridges' 16 points. #GoGreen https://t.co/UBbUaECT0E2/3/2017, 2:03:35 AM
BT Powerhouse @BTpowerhouse
Nebraska senior Tai Webster led all scorers with 18 points, while freshman Miles Bridges led Michigan State with 16 points.2/3/2017, 2:01:57 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from Lincoln: Michigan State 72, Nebraska 61. #V4MSU #GoGreen https://t.co/0rqPyacwGs2/3/2017, 2:00:44 AM
Freep Sports @freepsports
Final: Michigan State Spartans 72, Nebraska Cornhuskers 61. Miles Bridges leads the way with 16 points.2/3/2017, 2:00:35 AM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Four fouls, but 5-5 FG and 10 points for Kenny Goins... on the road, in a difficult atmosphere. Can he finally get more credit?!2/3/2017, 1:55:45 AM
BT Powerhouse @BTpowerhouse
The Spartans have had a balanced attack tonight, with four players in double figures. (Bridges, Winston, Ward, and Ellis III)2/3/2017, 1:50:57 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU is 11-of-16 from 3-point range and leads Nebraska, 70-53 with 3:49 remaining.2/3/2017, 1:45:46 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
The Spartans force a turnover and lead 64-50 with 6:49 left in the contest.2/3/2017, 1:36:56 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Michigan State's Miles Bridges named Big Ten Freshman of the Week1/16/2017, 7:27:11 PM
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
Nick Ward knew what to do with Jordy. Nice footwork2/3/2017, 1:31:03 AM
Mike Rutherford @CardChronicle
Basketball Teddy Bridgewater lighting it up for Michigan State tonight https://t.co/6IKFQ8hq2t2/3/2017, 1:30:58 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Goins gets foul No. 3 ... that's 7 on MSU with 11:30 to play and Nebraska in the bonus2/3/2017, 1:28:34 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU has led by as many as 12 this half. Spartans currently lead NU 53-44 with 11:52 left.2/3/2017, 1:26:37 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Winston with big back-to-back 3s ... then an ill-advised entry pass to a well-guarded Miles Bridges. Freshman giveth, freshman taketh away.2/3/2017, 1:25:51 AM
BT Powerhouse @BTpowerhouse
Michigan State leads Nebraska 42-37 with 15:47 remaining in 2h. Tai Webster and Miles Bridges are leading all scorers with 14 points a piece2/3/2017, 1:15:05 AM
