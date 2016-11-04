Michigan State Basketball
Dane Fife @CoachDaneFife
I'm ready for the Detroit Lions victory tomorrow. Ford Field will be rocking... still holding out for a surprise trip from the boss! #Roar🦁1/1/2017, 2:44:21 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State Jumps Out Early, Beats Northwestern 61-52via Msuspartans
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Victory for MSU! The Spartans down Northwestern, 61-52. #GoGreen https://t.co/g7qSj1gJcj12/31/2016, 1:07:24 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
That 2-0 in the B1G feeling 😤 https://t.co/H63g0bwe3312/31/2016, 7:33:56 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Highlights from MSU's 61-52 victory over Northwestern. https://t.co/KCaVbefuYq12/31/2016, 7:27:07 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
From @GrinzOnGreen - The Spartans End 2016 On A High Note. https://t.co/PZtHfebehV12/31/2016, 7:26:17 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Michigan State is bruised and battered, but still 2-0 in Big Ten play without Miles Bridges. That's a bad sign for the rest of the league.12/31/2016, 1:08:41 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Pardon Will Not Play Against Michigan Statevia FanRag Sports
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (hand) will not play tonight at Michigan State, per Chris Collins.12/30/2016, 1:42:49 PM
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Michigan State's Alvin Ellis is averaging 18.0 PPG and 7.0 RPG in his last two games. Next man up? A way of life these days in East Lansing.12/31/2016, 1:11:31 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Final: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 74 OT12/28/2016, 4:30:34 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
And one other thing, Bridges is pretty excited to play with the new versions of Nick Ward and Cassius Winston. https://t.co/DeZHhOlY0T12/31/2016, 3:42:21 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Talking w/ Miles Bridges tonight, he said he knew he wasn't playing. Warmed up just to get the feel of a game again https://t.co/dUq0ZjrEqR12/31/2016, 3:39:50 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Miles Bridges says he's ready to return, hopes to take floor vs. Rutgers next week https://t.co/t7Sd4xcwfR12/31/2016, 3:37:06 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Pac-12 NCAA Basketball Primer Heading into League Playvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
B1G Primer Heading into League Playvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Watch: Oakland Was 'Must-Win' Gamevia Bleacher Report
CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB
Michigan State keeps finding ways to win without Miles Bridges. Now 2-0 in Big Ten play w/win over Northwestern:https://t.co/G0mKR2Q6Wn12/31/2016, 3:14:46 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Ellis and Winston led the way for MSU, with 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Spartans start Big Ten play 2-0 wit… https://t.co/LizQUQQ2fk12/31/2016, 3:07:26 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Nick Ward's 25 Powers MSU Past Oaklandvia Detroit News
- Michigan State Basketball
Bridges Out of a Walking Boot and 'Progressing'via MLive.com
Brent Yarina @BTNBrentYarina
Just like that, @MSU_Basketball is 2-0. #Izzo I still think NU is for real. https://t.co/K4GjWGFcB612/31/2016, 2:02:32 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Winston on Loss to Northeasternvia Bleacher Report
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Tom Izzo after win over NW: "What was best of all was our crowd. ... That place was live."12/31/2016, 1:39:54 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
On Miles Bridges, Izzo says MSU will "maybe" start working him into practice.12/31/2016, 1:37:44 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
B/R Power Rankings for Week 7via Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Villanova Still No. 1 in AP Pollvia Bleacher Report
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Tom Izzo on Nick Ward: "He got frustrated and we got frustrated with him a little bit. That's going to happen with freshmen."12/31/2016, 1:36:49 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
"Showed a lot of poise for a young guy in one of his first Big 10 games," Collins said of Cassius Winston. Credits him for running the floor12/31/2016, 1:28:35 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Spartans Stunned by Northeastern for 5th Lossvia MLive.com
Adam Biggers @AdamBiggers81
This was an ugly loss for Michigan State. One of Izzo's worst at the Breslin Center. No spin on this. Sad state of affairs for MSU12/19/2016, 2:08:50 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Michigan State hangs on against Northwestern behind Alvin Ellis III and Cassius Winston https://t.co/D4gZOxed7A12/31/2016, 1:14:23 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Streak in Dangervia CollegeBasketballTalk
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from East Lansing: Michigan State 73, Northeastern 81. https://t.co/4Wb0Hb8na712/19/2016, 2:09:18 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Alvin Ellis III led the way with 16, as Winston finished with 15 points. #GoGreen https://t.co/Xzabpa6Hjt12/31/2016, 1:10:24 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Ellis III to half-court and he will drain the clock. MSU will hang on to win this one.12/31/2016, 1:07:08 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here is tonight's statistical breakdown between Michigan State and Northeastern. https://t.co/IuZK0MmMEe12/19/2016, 2:15:47 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
At the half, Michigan State trails Northeastern, 36-32. https://t.co/QZXF3Pvg0M12/19/2016, 12:55:10 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Ellis III hits one of two free throws with just over 30 seconds to play. MSU leads 59-50. Ellis fouled again.12/31/2016, 1:04:55 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final media timeout and MSU leads 57-48 with 3:35 left. Spartan ball after the timeout.12/31/2016, 12:52:55 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Most Underachieving Teams So Far in 2016-17via Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Top 10 Freshmen This Yearvia Bleacher Report
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Cassius Winston with some dramatic swings of good and bad. Izzo's mind nearly explodes, sends Nairn in.12/31/2016, 12:49:19 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Kenny Goins in for Nick Ward with 5:31 left. Interesting.12/31/2016, 12:47:28 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Izzo Says There's No Timetable on Miles Bridges' Returnvia Zagsblog
- Michigan State Basketball
B/R Rankings for Week 6via Bleacher Report
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Alvin Ellis III snaps MSU's scoring drought with a drive to the lane and a pull up jumper. MSU leads, 50-44.12/31/2016, 12:42:20 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Thanks to all who participated in tonight's 50/50 raffle, sponsored by @msufcu. The winning number is G103224. The winner receives $5502.50.12/31/2016, 12:36:17 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Harris Scores 20 in Michigan State's Victoryvia ESPN.com
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Not a great stretch for Kenny Goins. Back comes Nick Ward, as MSU has no other option. He has 3 fouls with 9:30 to go.12/31/2016, 12:35:50 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Kenny Goins misses two straight layups ... crucial misses12/31/2016, 12:35:18 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Final from the Breslin Center: Michigan State 71, Tennessee Tech 63. #GoGreen https://t.co/ZpaF4gv4wA12/10/2016, 9:13:51 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Ranking the 8 Best Student Sections in College Basketballvia For The Win
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Northwestern has trimmed MSU's lead to four at 48-44 with 10:48 remaining.12/31/2016, 12:32:08 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Nick Ward on the bench with three fouls and 12 minutes to go. Open door for Northwestern.12/31/2016, 12:29:43 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Langford-led Michigan State Beats Youngstown St. 77-57via ESPN.com
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Ward picks up his third foul of the night. Goins in for him. Spartans leading 46-40 with under 13 mins to play in the game.12/31/2016, 12:29:31 AM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
With 14:06 to go in the contest MSU leads Northwestern, 46-39. Cassius Winston with a game-high 13 points.12/31/2016, 12:24:44 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Nick Ward Named Big Ten Freshman of the Weekvia Msuspartans
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Winston will be at the line looking to complete a three-point play. He has 13 points as MSU leads 46-37 with 15:41… https://t.co/iwQx3Ui0oO12/31/2016, 12:18:48 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU has pushed its lead up to 46-37 with 15:41 left in the contest. Winston has one free throw after the break.12/31/2016, 12:18:39 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU's Bridges (Ankle) Out at Least 2 Weeksvia Bleacher Report
Graham Couch @Graham_Couch
Miles Bridges out at least a couple weeks with an ankle injury, Izzo says. Started bothering him after Duke game. Wearing a boot.12/1/2016, 10:35:52 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Second half underway at Breslin. MSU leads Northwestern, 36-29.12/31/2016, 12:09:40 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Action has resumed from the Breslin Center with MSU leading Northwestern, 36-29. #GoGreen https://t.co/SEWDOBo5Xg12/31/2016, 12:09:29 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
Early Grades for Every Top 25 Teamvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Here is a look at how the Spartans and Wildcats matched up through 20 minutes of play. #GoGreen https://t.co/hxCJtpJNPM12/30/2016, 11:57:49 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Alvin Ellis III leads the Spartans with 11 points. Winston and Ward have eight each. #GoGreen https://t.co/OzyXijDm8f12/30/2016, 11:56:28 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
10 Teams That Need to Sound the Early-Season Alarmvia Bleacher Report
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo on tonight on the whole: https://t.co/RquCJF97A111/30/2016, 6:22:20 AM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
At the half, Michigan State leads Northwestern, 36-29. #GoGreen https://t.co/hEdhlUPMlj12/30/2016, 11:53:42 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Eron Harris to the charity stripe with 1:19 to go in the half. MSU leading Northwestern, 34-24.12/30/2016, 11:51:10 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU Shows Potential of Young Roster in Loss to Dukevia Detroit Free Press
- Michigan State Basketball
No. 5 Duke Pulls Away to Beat Michigan Statevia Bleacher Report
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU leading 32-19 at the final media timeout of the first half. (3:13)12/30/2016, 11:44:07 PM
Inside NU @insidenu
Double fouls called on Nick Ward and Barret Benson. Benson’s third. Ward’s second.12/30/2016, 11:43:54 PM
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Duke wins 130th straight non-conference home game. Spartans (4-4) don't have winning record at end of November for the 1st time since 2002. https://t.co/A18YrYvbbN11/30/2016, 4:41:05 AM
TheDevilsDen.com @TheDevilsDen
First time Duke hasn’t had the lead at halftime this year.11/30/2016, 3:21:00 AM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Nick Ward picks up his second foul on a double foul 15 feet from the basket. He'll likely sit for the final 3:13 of the half.12/30/2016, 11:43:33 PM
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
What an environment in Breslin. Spartans lead NU 28-12 with 6:17 left in the first half.12/30/2016, 11:36:03 PM
Rob Dauster @RobDauster
You probably shouldn't miss boxouts against Miles Bridges. https://t.co/1nXmoP58E411/30/2016, 4:24:43 AM
- Michigan State Basketball
How Uncommon Is MSU's Grueling Early Schedule?via NCAA.com
- Michigan State Basketball
What We Learned About Each Team in the Battle 4 Atlantisvia Campus Rush
- Michigan State Basketball
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Scores, Highlights & Reactionvia Bleacher Report
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Spartans 5 for their last 5 field goals as Nairn hits a three. MSU extending the lead to 26-9.12/30/2016, 11:33:24 PM
Inside NU @insidenu
Northwestern has no answers for Nick Ward in the paint.12/30/2016, 11:29:11 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
Izzo with Andy Katz & Seth Greenberg on MSU's Early Seasonvia ESPN.com
Spartan Basketball @MSU_Basketball
MSU leads NU 14-6 with 11:28 left in the half. MSU with seven team fouls already.12/30/2016, 11:26:35 PM
State News Sports @thesnews_sports
Matt McQuaid picks up his second foul before the timeout on the floor. MSU leading Northwestern, 14-6 with 11:28 to go in the first half.12/30/2016, 11:25:14 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
MSU Gets Hard-Fought Win Over Wichita St.via Bleacher Report
Paul Suellentrop @PaulSuellentrop
McDuffie on the all-tournament team. Baylor's Motley is MVP. Mitchell and Snider from Louisville, Bridges of Sparty are the others.11/25/2016, 11:51:23 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Alvin Ellis still hitting shots ... his three puts MSU up 14-612/30/2016, 11:24:04 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
The Alvin Ellis III storyline is continuing. He's converted a shot-clock beating drive and a wing 3. Spartans up, 14-612/30/2016, 11:23:31 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
One Thing Every Top 25 Team Is Thankful forvia Bleacher Report
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Izzo goes with a 4-man substitution, inserting Alvin Ellis III, Tum Tum Narin, Eron Harris and Kenny Goins all at once.12/30/2016, 11:13:50 PM
Brendan F. Quinn @BFQuinn
Well, quite a start for MSU -- jumping all over Northwestern, 9-2. Christ Collins with a TO just 2:44 into the game. Breslin is jumpin.12/30/2016, 11:11:29 PM
- Michigan State Basketball
What Tom Izzo Said After a 73-58 Loss to No. 20 Baylorvia Bleacher Report
- Michigan State Basketball
Motley's 26 Pts Lead No. 20 Baylor Past No. 24 Michigan Statevia CollegeBasketballTalk
Spartan Players Go Crazy for Izzo's 90-Year-Old Mother