Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Midway through the ladies free skate, Angela Wang leads the way (175.13), followed by Amber Glenn and Courtney Hicks. #USChamps171/22/2017, 2:02:00 AM
Around The Olympic Games 🏅
• Vonn Gets 77th WC Win • Japan Unhappy with Korean Website • E-Commerce Giant Backs Olympics • Obama Appoints Champs to Council • Lochte Opens Up on Poor Decisions • Biles Sets Return Date for Training
- Olympics
Vonn Gets 1st World Cup Win Since Return from Injuryvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Japan: Korean Website Unacceptablevia Reuters
- Olympics
Alibaba to Sponsor Olympicsvia CNNMoney
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
ICYMI | Dufour-Lapointe, Kingsbury repeat as Val Saint-Côme champs https://t.co/yd3t5Vt2iv https://t.co/2WJBo26hX21/22/2017, 1:08:28 AM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Who will be crowned U.S. Champion tonight?! 👑 Tune into @NBC now to watch LIVE! https://t.co/ciCmnVhkME1/22/2017, 1:00:02 AM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
The ladies free skate is about to hit the ice in Kansas City! More: https://t.co/D2tcEy1zwN #USChamps171/22/2017, 12:35:01 AM
- Olympics
Biles Sets Date for Return to Trainingvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Lochte on His Poor Life Decisionsvia Mashable
- Olympics
Obama Appoints Olympians to Postsvia OlympicTalk
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#ICYMI: Your ice dance medalists are... 1️⃣ @MaiaShibutani & @AlexShibutani 2️⃣ @chockolate02 & @Evan_Bates 3️⃣… https://t.co/6t7tz96DlP1/22/2017, 12:34:36 AM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Congratulations to all pairs and ice dance medalists! 🎉 #USChamps17 https://t.co/XdPm2ibF2y1/22/2017, 12:26:07 AM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
- Olympics
Yoga Guru 'Beats' Olympic Wrestlervia Washington Post
- Olympics
Surgery Won't Keep Ligety from Gamesvia Nytimes
- Olympics
'All-Star' Team on a Bender Inspired Hoops in Irelandvia Deadspin
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Our ice dance champions talking to @andijoyce about Saturday's performance! https://t.co/wQNKGXNnZK1/21/2017, 11:15:27 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
During pairs medal ceremony, @icegirlash's pup wants a medal too! #USChamps17 https://t.co/QOCNdziGgu1/21/2017, 11:15:26 PM
- Olympics
Japan to Light Cauldron with Flying Car?via SportTechie
- Olympics
Irish Olympian Conlan to Box at MSGvia Boxingjunkie
- Olympics
British Olympic Boxer Turns Provia Sky Sports
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Don't miss Behind the Board with @kurtbrowning & @skatingpj Sunday morning at 9:15 A.M. ET https://t.co/SFLg0qvD3d https://t.co/eosCrm1I3q1/21/2017, 10:59:24 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Canadian Olympians show their support for the #WomensMarch https://t.co/5fRUVjyP0H1/21/2017, 10:50:29 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Hubbell and Donohue score 111.70 for 191.42 overall, now in second place. Chock and Bates will skate last. #USChamps171/21/2017, 10:47:54 PM
- Olympics
GB's Ellington Left with 'Career Threatening Injuries' After Crashvia the Guardian
Trumps Wants LA 2024
Robert Costa @costareports
Tidbit from TrumpWorld: PEOTUS has the Olympics on his to-do list. 2024 Los Angeles for summer games. Working on it already, per sources1/17/2017, 6:03:27 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
The @ShibSibs earn 117.63 in their Evolution free dance for 200.05 overall! They’re into first. Two teams left to skate. #USChamps171/21/2017, 10:39:54 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
How does @MikaelKingsbury approach moguls courses? We'll let King Kingsbury explain. https://t.co/4dE8DYAhFJ https://t.co/qEDdrD3Ro11/21/2017, 10:24:14 PM
- Olympics
LA Really Wants to Host 2024 Olympicsvia Deadspin
- Olympics
New NFL Stadium Would Play Key Role in 2024 LA Olympicsvia Pro32: Head to Head
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Pogrebinsky/Benoit move into first with a 103-point free skate for 170.29 overall points. #USChamps171/21/2017, 10:23:08 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
We're excited too! 😍 https://t.co/muL8pQGsoF1/21/2017, 10:19:48 PM
- Olympics
Former YouTube Sensation Chasing Olympic Goldvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Jamaican Bobsled Team Crowdfunding for New Coachvia Insidethegames
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
After group 2 of the free dance, Anastasia Cannuscio and Colin McManus lead with 153.35 points. #USChamps171/21/2017, 10:15:29 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Tough day at Val Saint-Côme for Maxime Dufour-Lapointe. She was still all smiles at the end of the run🙃🙂 WATCH |… https://t.co/Wwx1DyxpSM1/21/2017, 10:11:01 PM
- Olympics
How Will Trump Impact Sports World?via The Denver Post
- Olympics
Margot Robbie Playing Tonya Harding in New Movie 👀via SI.com
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Happy birthday, @KaylaBanwarth2! Stay GOLDEN! 🏅 https://t.co/7FLSEQK7BE1/21/2017, 10:09:03 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Nothing better than skiing in front of a hometown crowd for @JDufourLapointe Watch her compete:… https://t.co/5msv24HXjt1/21/2017, 10:05:37 PM
- Olympics
Kurt Angle to Enter WWE Hall of Famevia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Angle's Top 10 WWE Momentsvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
While the Dufour-Lapointe sisters have given so much to the sport of moguls, the sport has also given them so much… https://t.co/2iqHEFWVdJ1/21/2017, 9:37:52 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
It's time for the free dance! #USChamps17 https://t.co/eiA7lSVbhY1/21/2017, 9:35:01 PM
- Olympics
Morgan: USWNT Strike a Possibilityvia Yahoo
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
The free dance is on deck at #USChamps17! Here are some favorite championship moments! https://t.co/9dikZRz3x11/21/2017, 9:30:04 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Your #USChamps17 Pairs winners are... 1️⃣ Haven Denney & @Brandon_F1992 2️⃣ @MarissaCastelli & @skate_moivo 3️⃣… https://t.co/83h70algMo1/21/2017, 9:20:58 PM
- Olympics
3-Time Olympian Halsall Retires from Swimmingvia ESPN.com
- Olympics
Vonn Finishes 13th in Return to Slopesvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
1️⃣, 2️⃣, 3️⃣ for 🇨🇦 @MaxParrot, @markmcmorris & @tylerMnicholson sweep the slopestyle podium in Laax… https://t.co/kw1SS9ucR51/21/2017, 9:06:36 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Final standings in pairs: 1) Denney/Frazier (188.32) 2) Castelli/Tran (186.28) 3) Cain/LeDuc (184.41) 4) Stellato/Bartholomay (173.50)1/21/2017, 9:06:00 PM
- Olympics
Chinese Weightlifters Stripped of Goldvia ESPN.com
- Olympics
Skater Jason Brown Opens Up on Injuryvia ESPN.com
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Practically perfect in every way. @MaxParrot takes gold in Laax🥇 https://t.co/VNni2WFCN1 https://t.co/xxjdxrxS8x1/21/2017, 9:01:02 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#TeamUSA's @eamslider24 and @JamieGreubel continue their world cup tour! 📺6pm Sat., 8pm Sun.➡️Universal HD… https://t.co/OLmj2vTdnI1/21/2017, 9:00:06 PM
- Olympics
McIlroy Probably Won't Participate in 2020 Olympicsvia Golf Digest
- Olympics
Minister Defends Russian Sportsvia OlympicTalk
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier talking about their U.S. title! #USChamps17 https://t.co/31xERrOjEP1/21/2017, 8:54:21 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
They're baaaaaaaack! Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier are 2017 U.S. CHAMPIONS! #USChamps171/21/2017, 8:48:15 PM
- Olympics
Anti-Doping Say Russia Should Be Banned from All Sportsvia BBC Sport
- Olympics
Wall of Champions Unveiled in Rio Olympic Parkvia OlympicTalk
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
A 115.08-point free skate puts Cain and LeDuc into second! Denney and Frazier skating last! #USChamps171/21/2017, 8:39:54 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
They've done it! @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir reclaim national crown👑⛸️ https://t.co/rExsO6xrlK https://t.co/30cAeuQKio1/21/2017, 8:39:44 PM
- Olympics
2017 Laureus Nominees Announcedvia Laureus
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Presenting the nominees for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award 👊 Who's your pick? #Laureus17 https://t.co/liFT7GNNOf1/11/2017, 1:04:50 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Happy birthday, @KaylaBanwarth! Stay GOLDEN! 🏅 https://t.co/mUdPL4drg71/21/2017, 8:34:03 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Great crowd here in Kansas City! Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran earn 121.99 in the free for 186.28 overall. Now in first. #USChamps171/21/2017, 8:30:24 PM
Laureus @LaureusSport
BREAKING: Three-time Laureus Award winner @DjokerNole announces the Nominees for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award! #Laureus17 https://t.co/4u5zWRvp8C1/11/2017, 1:01:07 PM
- Olympics
Athletes Sue Gymnastics Doctor Over Abusevia AP News
Team GB @TeamGB
6⃣th place & a new PB for @musgraveandrew at the 🎿 Cross-Country World Cup in 🇸🇪 today! 👊 Missed our chat with him… https://t.co/OdxXShAkmY1/21/2017, 8:22:48 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Bartholomay and Stellato earn 108.46 for 173.50 overall. Now in first with three teams remaining. #USChamps171/21/2017, 8:21:31 PM
- Olympics
Biles, Raisman in SI Swimsuit 2017via SI.com
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
There's close, and then there's ⚡⚡⚡ close https://t.co/vdUMh04wv1 https://t.co/s0hTvj4WU01/21/2017, 8:11:41 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
We're LIVE on @NBCSports! Watch and follow along with NBC's #USChamps17 All-Access page! https://t.co/6ol8YSJluA1/21/2017, 8:07:03 PM
- Olympics
McIlroy on Why He Resents Olympicsvia The Telegraph
- Olympics
Most Decorated Ski Jumper Returnsvia OlympicTalk
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
It's snowboarding time!🏂 Unfortunately, @SebToots is missing from action but 🇨🇦 still well represented… https://t.co/sDEE7OMbx11/21/2017, 8:05:19 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Tune in NOW on @NBC to watch the pairs and ice dance finals at #USChamps17! 🎉 https://t.co/BlD6zPZGRu1/21/2017, 8:02:29 PM
- Olympics
Floyd Wants Ronda to Bounce Backvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Ronda Breaks Social Media Silencevia Bleacher Report
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
Even when he was a 10-year-old, @nathanwchen had his sights set on the 2018 Olympics. See him skate tomorrow night… https://t.co/mJE6OuHTfw1/21/2017, 7:56:47 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
The comeback is complete. But can @lindseyvonn compete against the men? She wants to do just that at Lake Louise… https://t.co/JyqVCPZ3HU1/21/2017, 7:51:33 PM
- Olympics
Taekwondo Star Aims for Olympicsvia Sky Sports
- Olympics
Olympics Could Boost L.A. Economy $11 Billionvia LAist
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Indestructible Vonn💪 Is @lindseyvonn the real life bionic woman at this point? https://t.co/kBbHZG6hY3 https://t.co/9AVsYQvcaC1/21/2017, 7:40:14 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Alex Harvey is golden again🥇 this is the first time a Canadian has won in back to back races on consecutive weekend… https://t.co/2PWf8uPrQg1/21/2017, 7:17:27 PM
- Olympics
Russian Gymnastics Star Retiresvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Kocian Wins Collegiate Gymnastics Debutvia Team USA
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
WATCH NOW | Snowboard World Cup: Snowboard cross event live from Solitude, Utah https://t.co/c0mT7OJCly https://t.co/aSEdHkOJMY1/21/2017, 7:00:27 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
WATCH NOW | Road to the Olympic Games: Downhill, slopestyle, bobsleigh and moguls action from around the world 🏂⛷️… https://t.co/ECmlehaRr21/21/2017, 7:00:10 PM
Good Morning America @GMA
GOLDEN moment on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! 🏅 🇺🇸 #FinalFive #TeamUSA https://t.co/EqUStDQanc1/9/2017, 12:46:25 AM
🏅
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Check out @NBCSports All-Access page while you're following today's competition! Great 2nd screen experience: https://t.co/eiA7lSVbhY1/21/2017, 7:00:02 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#TeamUSA’s @chloekimsnow is on 🔥🔥 with EIGHT consecutive wins! 🏂 📰 https://t.co/g6IlmhXfcG https://t.co/fxgkgkID5E1/21/2017, 6:50:29 PM
- Olympics
LeBron, Love Mingle with Michael Phelpsvia theScore.com
- Olympics
Shiffrin Overcomes Gate Malfunction for Winvia OlympicTalk
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
WATCH NOW | Freestyle Skiing World Cup: Moguls live from Val Saint-Côme, Quebec https://t.co/gfOHWcohdy https://t.co/Mg7xOW5s6E1/21/2017, 6:30:04 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
iOS users! Download the @icenetwork app for the latest news, results and LIVE Skate Radio! https://t.co/vYH1DWcL691/21/2017, 6:28:00 PM
- Olympics
Rory Resents Olympics for Making Him Question Identityvia Golfweek
- Olympics
Russian Hacking Related to Doping Schemevia Bleacher Report
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA coach Sean Hogan sees big chance for U.S. at the Winter World University Games: https://t.co/bPsG3qF0dA… https://t.co/f2Ma5sGEEY1/21/2017, 6:05:02 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#TeamUSA's @lindseyvonn heads back to the slopes this weekend! 📺3pm ET Sat. & 6:30pm Sun.➡️Universal HD… https://t.co/SbFJVBwtM21/21/2017, 6:00:04 PM
- Olympics
Rio Soccer Stadium Abandonedvia The Huffington Post
- Olympics
Podcast: 2012's Biggest Olympics Scandalvia radiolab
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
It was only a matter of seconds that took @StevenHolcomb from 7th to 3rd place in the two-man-bobsled race! ⏱🥉 ➡️… https://t.co/QoM6hUPDRy1/21/2017, 5:51:53 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Wishing a very happy birthday to two-time Olympic champ, @AshtonJEaton! We hope you're enjoying retirement! https://t.co/4k23GlnBNq1/21/2017, 5:00:05 PM
- Olympics
Autism Won't Stop This Paralympian's Dreamvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Vonn, Mancuso Could Return Next Weekvia OlympicTalk
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
LIVE w/ @NBCOlympics' @taralipinski & @JohnnyGWeir previewing today's #USChamps17 on NBC! 👀 … https://t.co/rjBVcPyfPi1/21/2017, 4:54:26 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Share your #FamilyPBJ memories by Jan. 31 and @smuckers will donate $1 (up to $5,000) to the @USFigureSkating Family Tree Program!1/21/2017, 4:53:01 PM
- Olympics
Shiffrin's Winning Streak Endsvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Sharapova May Play at 2020 Olympicsvia TASS
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Updates all the way from Switzerland🇨🇭, baby announcements 👶 and recoveries! #TeamUSA had an exciting week! 📰 … https://t.co/Mm0sy14Ux91/21/2017, 4:34:35 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Lochte Mocks Himself in PowerBar Ad