Olympics
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Penny Oleksiak: Canadian athlete of the year https://t.co/tgb1vnWlL3 https://t.co/gu2S9WfKP71/1/2017, 8:45:04 AM
- Olympics
Is Harrison the Next Rousey?via Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Nunes Destroys Rousey in 48 Secsvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Olympic Boxer Suspended Over Hair Dyevia Boxingscene
- Olympics
NHL Working on 2 Schedules for 2017-18 in Case of Olympic Playvia AP News
Kevin Liao @RunLiao
Only thing that comes close is Centro's 1500m victory. Olympic gold for U.S. distance runner was once in a lifetime… https://t.co/Ryg6pi8Vqd1/1/2017, 7:18:12 AM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
This #newyear, @robpizzo shares his list of the top 5 Canadian athletes of 2016: https://t.co/tVxQLKAJMY1/1/2017, 6:50:00 AM
- Olympics
Murray, Farah Knighted in New Year Honours Listvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
4 Russian Skeleton Athletes Banned Amid Sochi Doping Probevia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Russia's Most Decorated Sochi Olympic Skiers Suspendedvia OlympicTalk
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
#HappyNewYear 🎉 Olympians look back on a memorable 2016: https://t.co/JxV9osfNwj https://t.co/SAHHL3QYjH1/1/2017, 5:01:03 AM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Happy New Year from Team USA! 🎉 https://t.co/EcQiMbeJgy1/1/2017, 5:00:04 AM
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA will face Switzerland Monday in #WorldJuniors quarters. The puck drops at 5:30pmET in Toronto. #USAWJC W… https://t.co/EvnJ1QDmge1/1/2017, 3:55:17 AM
CNN Entertainment @CNNent
Even an Olympic gold medalist like @Simone_Biles can struggle with body insecurity. https://t.co/vL0H3sVOgF https://t.co/Y3i3bAulEd12/28/2016, 8:16:05 PM
- Olympics
Sir Bradley Wiggins Retiresvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
What started off as a New Year's resolution turned into something much bigger for @CBCScottRussell… https://t.co/ie4qymjd0j1/1/2017, 3:03:55 AM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Hear from members of #TeamUSA following tonight's #WorldJuniors win over Canada. #USAWJC 🇺🇸 Recap & highlights:… https://t.co/TCsf2ACPgp1/1/2017, 3:03:12 AM
- Olympics
The Stateless Refugee Running for Her Lifevia Huck Magazine
- Olympics
What Happens Next in Russian Doping Scandal?via Rolling Stone
- Olympics
Why Vladimir Putin Hates Chessvia Slate Magazine
USA Hockey @usahockey
Watch the highlights from #TeamUSA's 3-1 win over Canada at the 2017 #WorldJuniors: https://t.co/mzscJsS5EF #USAWJC 🇺🇸1/1/2017, 1:43:26 AM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Thanks for the memories, @brittlestar! 📹 https://t.co/mzU1ZitKdA https://t.co/XrZXNtlOUu1/1/2017, 12:45:58 AM
- Olympics
Russians Admit to Olympic Doping Operationvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Shiffrin Earns 2nd Career GS Winvia AP News
- Olympics
Harrison Has High Expectations for Rouseyvia FOX Sports
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Thanks for reading! 📖 Here's the top 16 https://t.co/W8W81NtAbg stories that TRENDED in 2016! 🇺🇸 📰… https://t.co/1p0Nh7Qnja1/1/2017, 12:33:51 AM
USA Hockey @usahockey
RECAP | #TeamUSA skates past Canada, 3-1, in its final #WorldJuniors preliminary-round game:… https://t.co/LRNdaJQw6z1/1/2017, 12:32:49 AM
- Olympics
Biles Named AP Female Athlete of Yearvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Sochi Olympic Choir Among Plane Crash Victimsvia OlympicTalk
Team GB @TeamGB
HAPPY NEW YEAR TEAM GB FANS 🎉 We wish you all the best in 2017! https://t.co/n843EPsRYA1/1/2017, 12:02:15 AM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Support your favorite team going into the New Year! Make a donation to help #TeamUSA athletes reach the podium! 🇺🇸… https://t.co/l2CGGaMHJ012/31/2016, 11:56:04 PM
- Olympics
Asada Struggles, Lands in 12th Placevia The Japan News
- Olympics
Ethiopian Running Legend Dies at 72via AP News
- Olympics
IOC Starts Disciplinary Procedures Against Russiansvia International Olympic Committee
- Olympics
Russian Skiiers Suspended Over Dopingvia OlympicTalk
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA head coach Bob Motzko discusses the team's 3-1 victory over Canada on @NHLNetwork. #USAWJC #WorldJuniors https://t.co/dE1kw7mUPD12/31/2016, 11:25:01 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
FINAL | #TeamUSA defeats Canada, 3-1, to win Group B at the 2017 #WorldJuniors! #USAWJC 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Recap to follow:… https://t.co/gRqjZKTun512/31/2016, 10:57:57 PM
- Olympics
Lawsuit Claims MSU Didnt Act on Abuse Claimsvia ESPN.com
- Olympics
Olympic Ski Cross Medalist Has Brain Surgery After Crashvia CBC Sports
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
This #NewYearsEve, relive the 2016 sports year in pictures https://t.co/EX6egihuQX https://t.co/fKm4VtWUU212/31/2016, 10:47:35 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA kills off a penalty and still leads Canada, 3-1, with 6:15 to play in the game. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 10:42:49 PM
- Olympics
Belize Plans Special Events for Simone Biles' Arrivalvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Boston Marathon Field Includes 5 of 6 U.S. Marathoners from Riovia OlympicTalk
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA continues to lead Canada, 3-1, with 13:55 remaining. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 10:29:57 PM
- Olympics
Phelps Poses with All 23 Gold Medals for SIvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Lolo Opens Up on Awarding Medals After Olympicsvia For The Win
USA Hockey @usahockey
The puck has dropped in the 3rd period with #TeamUSA leading Canada, 3-1. Watch the final 20 minutes LIVE on @NHLNetwork. #USAWJC 🇺🇸12/31/2016, 10:21:46 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA forward Jeremy Bracco talks with @NHLNetwork following the 2nd period. USA 3, CAN 1. #USAWJC https://t.co/O6IRFYzdUk12/31/2016, 10:21:07 PM
- Olympics
Rio Olympic Golf Course at Crossroadsvia Golf.com
- Olympics
Why Does Triathlon Have Such a Clean Image?via Deadspin
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
52 photos in 52 seconds! Relive #TeamUSA's year! 🏅 🇺🇸 ✨ https://t.co/28vxgLqDqu12/31/2016, 10:07:04 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
End of 2nd: #TeamUSA leads Canada, 3-1. #USAWJC 🇺🇸12/31/2016, 10:05:13 PM
- Olympics
NHL and NHLPA Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Olympicsvia Sportsnet.ca
- Olympics
Don't Boo Cheerleading in Olympicsvia OrlandoSentinel.com
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA GOAL! @jbracco97 buries a loose puck at 13:08 of the 2nd period! The U.S. now leads Canada, 3-1. #USAWJC 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8VOawUUlJu12/31/2016, 9:49:15 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA is back to full strength with 10:53 left in the 2nd period. USA 2, CAN 1. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 9:43:59 PM
- Olympics
Phelps' Goal Was 40 World Recordsvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Phelps to Give Son Olympic Medalsvia OlympicTalk
USA Hockey @usahockey
Canada scores on a 5-on-3 power play to cut #TeamUSA's lead to 2-1. Canada will remain on the power play for another 0:55. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 9:42:37 PM
Olympics @Olympics
At the last #closingceremony this happened! #olympics #Top10 #MostRT2016 (1/10) https://t.co/6zKVt1vBhe12/31/2016, 9:35:05 PM
- Olympics
Princeton Suspends Men's Swimming Over Vulgar Materialsvia Nytimes
- Olympics
Meet National Boxing Champs for 2016via Team USA
USA Hockey @usahockey
This @JGreenway12 goal gave #TeamUSA a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. The 2nd period starts NOW on @NHLNetwork.… https://t.co/bhCGfhwzdP12/31/2016, 9:29:10 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
End of 1st: Colin White & Jordan Greenway net power play goals to give #TeamUSA a 2-0 lead over Canada after the opening 20 mins. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 9:12:25 PM
- Olympics
NBC to Launch Olympic Channel in 2017via Awful Announcing
- Olympics
Alleged Exploitation in Gymnastics Revealedvia Bleacher Report
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA kills off Canada's 5-on-3 power play and still leads, 2-0, with 8:18 to play in the 1st period. #USAWJC12/31/2016, 9:01:34 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
GOAL! @colinwhite37 scores on the power play to give #TeamUSA a 1-0 lead over Canada at 4:31 of the opening period!… https://t.co/K3dC8Tm15u12/31/2016, 8:46:58 PM
- Olympics
Lochte, Fiancee Expecting 1st Childvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Ross, Jennings Honored by USA Volleyballvia Team USA
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Olympians look back on 2016 before ringing in the new year https://t.co/YEL1iJ7lOx https://t.co/XfxnbyO00L12/31/2016, 8:43:24 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
We're underway! #TeamUSA taking on CAN in its final preliminary round game of the 2017 #WorldJuniors. Watch live on @NHLNetwork. #USAWJC 🇺🇸12/31/2016, 8:38:48 PM
- Olympics
Golden Boy Inks Olympian Esparzavia The Ring
- Olympics
Bobsleigh, Skeleton Pulled from Sochivia ABC News
Olympics @Olympics
Happy New Year, we ❤ you all! https://t.co/IdDCoMViHB12/31/2016, 8:33:47 PM
- Olympics
Ex-IOC Boss Hickey Free to Leave Brazilvia Reuters
Team Canada PR @TeamCanadaPR
Congratulations to Penny Oleksiak on being named Canada’s 2016 athlete of the year. #LouMarsh. https://t.co/M0ST96UOft12/13/2016, 6:31:46 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Just minutes from puck drop in another rivalry game between #TeamUSA and Canada at #WorldJuniors! Watch live on… https://t.co/hSRTHQjzY812/31/2016, 8:19:22 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Time for warmups! #TeamUSA takes on rival Canada at 3:30 p.m. ET on @NHLNetwork. #USAWJC Lines & game notes:… https://t.co/fuarQxkT7D12/31/2016, 8:03:09 PM
- Olympics
Raisman Dating NFL Playervia E! Online
- Olympics
Hernandez Undecided on Competing in 2017via OlympicTalk
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Say 👋 to the Order of Canada's newest appointee: @benhuot https://t.co/lXr9YexZ3T https://t.co/AG7QvtYC9r12/31/2016, 8:01:44 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
2016 was incredible for #TeamUSA and @MichaelPhelps! The @OlympicChannel takes a look inside his final competitiv… https://t.co/SOiOBELhSc12/31/2016, 8:00:08 PM
- Olympics
Nike Wants to Break 2-Hour Marathon Barriervia SI.com
- Olympics
Tokyo Breaks Ground on Olympic Stadiumvia the Guardian
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#TeamUSA's Class of 2016 has been announced and @MichaelPhelps is crowned the 'most impressive dad bod' 💪… https://t.co/WsH4N7hYGF12/31/2016, 7:51:05 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Share photos & tell us where you’ll be watching USA vs. Canada using #TeamUSARollCall. Puck drops in one hour on… https://t.co/H8HKntDO3Y12/31/2016, 7:30:35 PM
- Olympics
LA 2024 Opening, Closing Ceremonies Venue TBDvia OlympicTalk
- Olympics
Olympic Star Taylor Dominates for 2nd Winvia Boxingscene
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Time is running out to make your tax-deductible gift to #TeamUSA! Donate NOW so your gift arrives by the New Year!… https://t.co/IVWF4Htm4T12/31/2016, 7:00:02 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
NHL prepping 2 schedules — with Olympics and without https://t.co/Ri76VchQQg https://t.co/S2bikOa3qv12/31/2016, 6:45:01 PM
- Olympics
British Olympian Yafai Wins WBA Crownvia mirror
- Olympics
Wayne Gretzky a 'Big Believer' in Olympic Participationvia Yahoo
Olympics @Olympics
Retweet this gold medal for luck! #yourteam #Rio2016 #Top10 #MostRT2016 (2/10) https://t.co/ycUzpbyhsp12/31/2016, 6:37:05 PM
- Olympics
More Than 1000 Russian Athletes Implicated in Dopingvia Bleacher Report
- Olympics
Russian's Have Been 'Hijacking' Int'l Competition for Yearsvia Nytimes
USA Hockey @usahockey
The locker room is set! Watch #TeamUSA take on Canada in #WorldJuniors action at 3:30 p.m. ET on @NHLNetwork.… https://t.co/gzwbdcR6CF12/31/2016, 6:29:16 PM
PA Sport @pasport
#Breaking London 2012 was "corrupted on an unprecedented scale" by Russia's state-sponsored doping programme, WADA investigation leader said https://t.co/7MAwjGzOEL12/9/2016, 11:40:10 AM
Michelle Sammet @michellesammet
I have no words. (via https://t.co/1CEzNJp4PY) #mclarenreport https://t.co/4GcJt7vsod12/9/2016, 12:49:35 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
WOW! 2016 was a year of EPIC proportions for #TeamUSA! 🏆🇺🇸 📰https://t.co/p3fUuLqpLg https://t.co/oZ0MGMjZhX12/31/2016, 6:16:26 PM
- Olympics
'Strong Negative Sentiment' to Olympics from NHL Ownersvia Sportsnet.ca
- Olympics
Cheerleading Gets Some Olympic Respectvia New York Post
USA Hockey @usahockey
Projected lines for #TeamUSA vs. CAN at 3:30 p.m. ET. #WorldJuniors #USAWJC 🇺🇸 Watch LIVE: @NHLNetwork Game info:… https://t.co/VoNyfzHYOg12/31/2016, 5:12:44 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
The Top 5 Canadian Athletes of 2016, according to @robpizzo https://t.co/rRAqzK7OO712/31/2016, 5:00:22 PM
- Olympics
IOC President Wants Life Bans for Russian Cheatsvia OlympicTalk
GamesBids.com @gamesbids
#IOC Prez Bach: in 2024 invitation stage "we ... advised 3 potential other candidates not to put their candidature forward."12/8/2016, 1:31:41 PM
Team GB @TeamGB
did you know that @maxwhitlock1 want his own fashion line? Find out more from the #TeamGBBall! 🍾 Watch it here: https://t.co/mmxmkbMOm512/31/2016, 4:25:06 PM
Team GB @TeamGB
did you know that @maxwhitlock1 want his own fashion line? Find out more from the #TeamGBBall! 🍾 Watch it here: https://t.co/4YOO4BD87H12/31/2016, 4:25:04 PM