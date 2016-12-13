Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
"I will #GetUp because that’s who I am. It’s what champions do and I’m a champion." - @Adaripp after injury announc… https://t.co/6sgWQLp9Bs1/9/2017, 7:32:09 PM
Kocian Wins Collegiate Gymnastics Debutvia Team USA
Good Morning America @GMA
GOLDEN moment on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! 🏅 🇺🇸 #FinalFive #TeamUSA https://t.co/EqUStDQanc1/9/2017, 12:46:25 AM
LeBron, Love Mingle with Michael Phelpsvia theScore.com
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Today is the LAST DAY to vote for the Best of December! ⏰✅ #TeamUSAAwards presented by @DowChemical.… https://t.co/oktvendeCv1/9/2017, 6:58:53 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Join us in wishing @USParalympics' @HailStormUSA a WONDERFUL birthday! We hope you break out your celebration dance… https://t.co/Kxy4ShBOfo1/9/2017, 6:33:51 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Have a busy weekend? So did Canadian athletes, @robpizzo has you covered with this weekends Olympic sport roundup https://t.co/ZC770RlJRP1/9/2017, 6:33:44 PM
Shiffrin Overcomes Gate Malfunction for Winvia OlympicTalk
Rory Resents Olympics for Making Him Question Identityvia Golfweek
Russian Hacking Related to Doping Schemevia Bleacher Report
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#PyeongChang2018 is just over one year away and these 10 #TeamUSA athletes are looking to leave their mark on 2017!… https://t.co/Bjh658TKIr1/9/2017, 6:24:40 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
U.S. men's figure skating champ @Adaripp withdraws from nationals https://t.co/AtOOlCGoOb https://t.co/y5XSs3Eoyj1/9/2017, 5:54:03 PM
Rio Soccer Stadium Abandonedvia The Huffington Post
Podcast: 2012's Biggest Olympics Scandalvia radiolab
Autism Won't Stop This Paralympian's Dreamvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Russian runner Maxim Dyldin banned for 4 years https://t.co/KlW7WYBao7 https://t.co/uJvoYkUfTR1/9/2017, 5:36:09 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
ICYMI | #TeamUSA moved to 2-0-0-0 yesterday at the #U18WWC with a 4-0 win over Sweden. Recap, highlights and photos… https://t.co/keBVZziG8v1/9/2017, 5:35:09 PM
Vonn, Mancuso Could Return Next Weekvia OlympicTalk
Shiffrin's Winning Streak Endsvia OlympicTalk
Sharapova May Play at 2020 Olympicsvia TASS
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
. @Adaripp and @PolinaEdmunds have withdrawn from #USChamps17 due to injury. Wishing them well in their recovery! https://t.co/JbRUY2plKL1/9/2017, 5:21:12 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
#MondayMotivation @MadisonKocian & @kyla_ross96 made history as the 1st 🇺🇸 Olympic gymnasts to compete in the @NCAA… https://t.co/bNbohImq4U1/9/2017, 5:15:06 PM
Olympics @Olympics
When you understand that it’s not about medals. Happy birthday Cody Miller! 🎂 @swimiller @fina1908 https://t.co/QWzNOSeGC81/9/2017, 5:08:03 PM
Ashton Eaton Retires After Historic Careervia SI.com
Ledecky, Lochte Drug Tested 3 Times by USADAvia SwimSwam
How USA Swimming Failed Its 'Next Star'via Washington Post
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Erica Wiebe has found a new spotlight after the Olympics, and she says this one has "more hype, more media"… https://t.co/8S7ameusnc1/9/2017, 5:05:00 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Road to the Olympic Games is back! Kaillie Humphries, Brad Gushue highlight Canada's success this weekend https://t.co/ZC770RlJRP1/9/2017, 5:04:58 PM
Olympic Star Barnes Set for 2nd Pro Boutvia The Irish Sun
Harrison: Rousey Needs Big Changesvia TMZ
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Take a 👀 at #TeamUSA's success this week! 1 week - 16 photos! https://t.co/sAU1HYD3h0 https://t.co/S5nid0ZZBI1/9/2017, 4:44:37 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
It's real and it's spectacular: Olympian Erica Wiebe stars in India's flashy Pro Wrestling League… https://t.co/ls7V6fV6PW1/9/2017, 4:23:36 PM
Rousey Needs 'Time to Reflect'via Bleacher Report
Is Harrison the Next Rousey?via Bleacher Report
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Black bean, avocado, & poached egg tostadas! Can you say YUM? 😋 Try this #MouthwateringMonday recipe at home! ➡️… https://t.co/3gHmoOz36U1/9/2017, 3:41:51 PM
NHLPA Head 'Optimistic' About 2018 Olympicsvia Google
Olympic Boxer Suspended Over Hair Dyevia Boxingscene
Philip Hersh @olyphil
Norway’s Heiberg admits he was wrong on Russia, rare for IOC member, most of whom see themselves as omniscient: https://t.co/TeIk5OmIOe1/9/2017, 3:36:18 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Rory McIlroy: 'I resent the Olympic Games' https://t.co/8eN9r5yrMx https://t.co/GNkdhVqLN71/9/2017, 3:30:24 PM
NHL Working on 2 Schedules in Case of Olympicsvia AP News
Murray, Farah Knighted in New Year Honours Listvia Bleacher Report
USA Hockey @usahockey
#TeamUSA hit the ice for practice today before it faces Canada at the #U18WWC tomorrow. Details & streaming info:… https://t.co/ORZ6MIiBHP1/9/2017, 3:27:11 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
looking for some serious #mondaymotivation , look no further, @jackydoorey and @kelseyserwa have you covered https://t.co/MZjImXv5oO1/9/2017, 3:12:58 PM
4 Russian Skeleton Athletes Banned Amid Sochi Doping Probevia OlympicTalk
Russia's Most Decorated Sochi Olympic Skiers Suspendedvia OlympicTalk
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Eatons join Olympic star-studded cast at Golden Globes https://t.co/ynT5TKtkLA https://t.co/XgO0OXQ7f01/9/2017, 3:07:09 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Happy birthday, @swimiller! Hope your birthday is as awesome as you! 🎉 https://t.co/EdJhM8bOPO1/9/2017, 2:00:01 PM
CNN Entertainment @CNNent
Even an Olympic gold medalist like @Simone_Biles can struggle with body insecurity. https://t.co/vL0H3sVOgF https://t.co/Y3i3bAulEd12/28/2016, 8:16:05 PM
Sir Bradley Wiggins Retiresvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Bobsleigh gold for Humphries and a big curling win for Gushue top another exciting weekend in Olympic sports… https://t.co/nAp5nvGkwt1/9/2017, 1:56:04 PM
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
The cold weather couldn't slow these runners down! 🏃♀️🏃 Thank you to all the staff & participants for making the… https://t.co/ubtlVQ6dBX1/9/2017, 1:55:01 PM
The Stateless Refugee Running for Her Lifevia Huck Magazine
Team GB @TeamGB
Captain @annekeothavong has named her first 🇬🇧 Fed Cup team, starring @JoKonta91 & @HeatherWatson92! 🎾… https://t.co/lz6AwRFPEk1/9/2017, 1:25:52 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
ICYMI | Eatons (@WeAreEaton) join Olympic star-studded cast at #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/CPihvxJKCd https://t.co/ECzin4hziB1/9/2017, 12:30:28 PM
What Happens Next in Russian Doping Scandal?via Rolling Stone
Why Vladimir Putin Hates Chessvia Slate Magazine
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
ICYMI | Big ends boost Brad Gushue to victory in Canadian Open final https://t.co/c7vYeGFFWP https://t.co/AAr9IvZxo21/9/2017, 11:30:14 AM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Nadia Popov: ‘Mental illness left me guilt-ridden’ - CBC Sports https://t.co/eZfGIPQUHV https://t.co/4sUlA4yYbd1/9/2017, 10:30:05 AM
Russians Admit to Olympic Doping Operationvia Bleacher Report
Biles Named AP Female Athlete of Yearvia Bleacher Report
Team GB @TeamGB
A historic weekend for @OrmerodKatie! 🏂 👍 We think that requires a revisit to her Team GB exclusive! 👏… https://t.co/P7hAxN91Bs1/9/2017, 8:04:52 AM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Canadian Trail: Follow our winter athletes around the globe https://t.co/znZYbTVvHc https://t.co/VleU7W7w2h1/9/2017, 5:30:08 AM
Sochi Olympic Choir Among Plane Crash Victimsvia OlympicTalk
Asada Struggles, Lands in 12th Placevia The Japan News
Bonnie D. Ford @Bonnie_D_Ford
The privilege of the act of empathy. Shared by all of us who try to live creative lives. Platform beautifully used by #MerylStreep1/9/2017, 3:15:56 AM
Bonnie D. Ford @Bonnie_D_Ford
#MerylStreep GOAT1/9/2017, 3:10:51 AM
Ethiopian Running Legend Dies at 72via AP News
IOC Starts Disciplinary Procedures Against Russiansvia International Olympic Committee
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Canada to face top-ranked New Zealand at Women's Rugby World Cup https://t.co/MxxbFMWL8x https://t.co/Gw2vJiv4K61/9/2017, 2:09:28 AM
Russian Skiiers Suspended Over Dopingvia OlympicTalk
Lawsuit Claims MSU Didnt Act on Abuse Claimsvia ESPN.com
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Eatons (@WeAreEaton) join Olympic star-studded cast at #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/FG0zQxYr1c https://t.co/8W0DQ3eVUR1/9/2017, 1:45:05 AM
Bonnie D. Ford @Bonnie_D_Ford
Hence her middle name. https://t.co/pZAlb3BpsK1/9/2017, 12:44:35 AM
Olympic Ski Cross Medalist Has Brain Surgery After Crashvia CBC Sports
Belize Plans Special Events for Simone Biles' Arrivalvia OlympicTalk
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
VOTE BELOW for the Team of December! #TeamUSAAwards presented by @DowChemical.1/9/2017, 12:37:00 AM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Watch the highlights from #TeamUSA's win over Sweden at the U18 Women's World Championship. #U18WWC Recap & photos… https://t.co/uk9Kn9i6g71/9/2017, 12:01:08 AM
Boston Marathon Field Includes 5 of 6 U.S. Marathoners from Riovia OlympicTalk
Phelps Poses with All 23 Gold Medals for SIvia Bleacher Report
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
Get to know the #TeamUSA Best of December nominees, and then VOTE! ✅ #TeamUSAAwards presented by @DowChemical >>… https://t.co/kn3zaWgAuy1/8/2017, 11:34:46 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Olympian @markmcmorris is LIVE and taking your questions on our Facebook Page : https://t.co/sYeHBWTWuT https://t.co/cpzUoC8bca1/8/2017, 11:10:52 PM
Lolo Opens Up on Awarding Medals After Olympicsvia For The Win
Rio Olympic Golf Course at Crossroadsvia Golf.com
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
🇨🇦's @kelseyserwa shows us what it takes to be an Olympic medallist when she hits up the gym post-surgery… https://t.co/TjC2e45IFi1/8/2017, 11:10:45 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
We've got an intense game of pond hockey going down LIVE with @Craig_McMorris and @markmcmorris WATCH:… https://t.co/vS3Dlknvl01/8/2017, 11:06:52 PM
Why Does Triathlon Have Such a Clean Image?via Deadspin
NHL and NHLPA Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Olympicsvia Sportsnet.ca
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
And we're live! @Craig_McMorris and @markmcmorris are taking your questions! Go here now: https://t.co/MSccW7vxs3 https://t.co/DnW31Eof5i1/8/2017, 11:02:43 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
COMING UP | We've got @Craig_McMorris and @markmcmorris LIVE at 6 P.M. ET on https://t.co/Vh4OZN3eLB RT if you'r… https://t.co/P6fcQglrlN1/8/2017, 10:33:21 PM
Don't Boo Cheerleading in Olympicsvia OrlandoSentinel.com
Phelps' Goal Was 40 World Recordsvia OlympicTalk
USA Hockey @usahockey
RECAP | #TeamUSA blanks Sweden, 4-0, at the 2017 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship: https://t.co/dsBzQI7eIW… https://t.co/4yRFYbMwS41/8/2017, 10:15:11 PM
Phelps to Give Son Olympic Medalsvia OlympicTalk
Princeton Suspends Men's Swimming Over Vulgar Materialsvia Nytimes
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
ONE WEEK! #USChamps17 #100DaysOfChampions https://t.co/2TZa3ipWyJ1/8/2017, 10:00:50 PM
Meet National Boxing Champs for 2016via Team USA
NBC to Launch Olympic Channel in 2017via Awful Announcing
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
MUST SEE | Russia's Vlad Khadarin goes for broke in big air this weekend and.. well.. breaks https://t.co/LRxUBs1T5Z https://t.co/5rDwttmUw71/8/2017, 9:32:09 PM
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Thanks for watching Road to the Olympic Games. Here's what you can expect on the show next week!… https://t.co/AtlaodaYM71/8/2017, 9:00:03 PM
Alleged Exploitation in Gymnastics Revealedvia Bleacher Report
Lochte, Fiancee Expecting 1st Childvia Bleacher Report
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Celebrate! Henrik Kristoffersen routed his rivals to win a foggy World Cup slalom by a massive 1.83-second margin.… https://t.co/j5RG83q5hz1/8/2017, 8:59:28 PM
U.S. Figure Skating @USFigureSkating
Have yourself a great day, @ZachTDonohue! https://t.co/4YMXH1JLMF1/8/2017, 8:50:17 PM
Ross, Jennings Honored by USA Volleyballvia Team USA
Golden Boy Inks Olympian Esparzavia The Ring
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Poor visibility and a mistake off the top, but @MarcelHirscher ski's into 1st place. Can he hold on? WATCH:… https://t.co/mKGyOI4uCr1/8/2017, 8:50:14 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
FINAL | #TeamUSA defeats Sweden, 4-0, in its second game of the 2017 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship! #U18WWC 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8VWHtp0ZFN1/8/2017, 8:29:16 PM
Bobsleigh, Skeleton Pulled from Sochivia ABC News
Ex-IOC Boss Hickey Free to Leave Brazilvia Reuters
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics
Let's just say it's going to be a Good Time! #GoodTimesMcMorris Will you watch? https://t.co/MSccW7dW3t https://t.co/0a29gAazRd1/8/2017, 8:25:15 PM
USA Hockey @usahockey
Halfway through the 3rd period with #TeamUSA still leading Sweden, 4-0. #U18WWC1/8/2017, 8:15:35 PM
🏅