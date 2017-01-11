    Follow b/r

    MMA

    2. Inside The MMA World 🌎

      • Full Results for UFC Phoenix • Historic Ezekiel Submission • UFC Returning to Buffalo • TUF 25 Coaches Announced • Conor-Floyd Moves Forward

    3. MMA

      The End Looks Like This

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      Pros Urge Penn to Finally Retire

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    5. MMA

      Yair Destroys BJ in Phoenix

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      Main Card Results from FN 103

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report
    10. MMA

      Real Winners, Losers from Phoenix

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    11. MMA

      Burning Questions for UFC on FOX 23

      Steven Rondinavia Steven Rondina
    17. MMA

      A History Making Ezekiel Choke

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    22. MMA

      UFC Returns to Buffalo for PPV

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    23. MMA

      Cody and TJ Named TUF Coaches

      UFCvia UFC
    29. MMA

      Meet the New Invicta Champ

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    33. MMA

      Fighter Gets Choked Out and Wins?

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    36. MMA

      Nunes Calls Out Future UFC Champ

      MMA Fighting Newswirevia MMA Fighting
    37. MMA

      Rousey Sidelined Until February

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    40. MMA

      Mayweather Would Coach Rousey

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    44. MMA

      Floyd Laughs at Dana's $25M Offer

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    45. MMA

      Potential Fights for Conor's Return

      Matthew Rydervia Bleacher Report
    48. MMA

      Affleck Used Conor's Style in Batman

      John Balfevia Themaclife
    49. MMA

      Danis Dishes on Conor-Khabib Beef

      Scott McCannvia Champions
    52. MMA

      Khabib-Ferguson Set for UFC 209

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    53. MMA

      NAC Looking at Weed, MMA Rules

      Marc Raimondivia MMA Fighting
    56. MMA

      Where's All the Money in UFC?

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    57. MMA

      He Refused to Stop Punching

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    60. MMA

      A Massive Right Ends His Night

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    61. MMA

      Batista Would Be Proud of This

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    64. MMA

      Silva-Brunson Set for Brooklyn

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    65. MMA

      Rivals Aren't Finished Bickering

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    68. MMA

      Full Throttle Through the Crossroads

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    69. MMA

      ONE 51 Results and Highlights

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    72. MMA

      Higo Wins Inaugural LFA Title

      Matt Ericksonvia MMAjunkie

    73. Sonnen Focused for Bellator 170

    76. MMA

      Bellator Wrestlers Set to Return

      Dave Doylevia MMA Fighting
    77. MMA

      Struve Out of Bout Against JDS

      Shaun Al-Shattivia MMA Fighting
    80. MMA

      Krazy Horse Set for Tanko FC 3

      Graemevia SevereMMA.com - UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Irish MMA
    81. MMA

      Ninja Warrior Saves Motorist

      Todd Starnesvia Fox News
    84. MMA

      Barnett Expected to Wrestle for TNA

      WON/F4W - WWE news, Pro Wrestling News, WWE Results, UFC News, UFC resultsvia WON/F4W - WWE news, Pro Wrestling News, WWE Results, UFC News, UFC results
    85. MMA

      He's MMA's Biggest Star?

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    88. MMA

      Conor Takes Big Shot at Floyd

      Tyler Conwayvia Bleacher Report
    89. MMA

      Floyd Negotiating with Conor

      Gianni Verschuerenvia Bleacher Report
    92. MMA

      Woodley Would Fight Floyd for $5M

      TMZvia TMZ
    93. MMA

      Lawler Leaves American Top Team

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports

    96. The 13th Jockey Episode 2

    97. MMA

      Floyd Wants Ronda to Bounce Back

      Tom Sunderlandvia Bleacher Report
    100. MMA

      1st Pics of Ronda Since UFC 207

      Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.comvia Mail Online

    101. Holm Worried About Ronda's Mentality

    104. MMA

      Holm Poised to Steal Spotlight Back

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    108. MMA

      5 Bouts Announced for UFC London

      UFCvia UFC
    109. MMA

      Esparza Faces Markos in Halifax

      UFCvia UFC
    112. MMA

      Taekwondo Star Aims for Olympics

      Sky Sportsvia Sky Sports

    116. Promoted to Purple Belt at 73

    117. MMA

      Cyborg Santos Says Bye to MMA

      Adam Wellsvia Adam Wells

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 