    featured

    1. Mousasi Worried Over Travel Ban

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report

    Follow b/r

    2. Inside The MMA World 🌎

      • UFC Brazil Takes Shape • UFC Athlete Retreat Set • Korean Zombie Returns • Travel Ban Affects MMA • Previewing UFC Houston

    3. MMA

      B/R Expert Predictions for Houston

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      UFC Brazil Continues to Pack Punch

      UFCvia UFC
    5. MMA

      Aldo: No Chance Conor Beats Floyd

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      Abreu Retires After Failing 2nd Test

      Guilherme Cruzvia MMA Fighting
    15. MMA

      WSOF 35 Returns to New York

      WSOF Staffvia World Series of Fighting
    16. MMA

      Ronda Has Nothing to Answer For

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    17. MMA

      Coach: Holm Broke Rousey at 193

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    21. MMA

      All UFC Fighters to Gather in Vegas

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    22. MMA

      Closer Look at 2017 UFC Schedule

      Ariel Helwanivia MMA Fighting
    23. MMA

      UFC Stars KO Mascot in Houston

      Scott Harrisvia youtube.com
    27. MMA

      Korean Zombie Back from the Dead

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    28. MMA

      How Korean Zombie Got His Name

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report
    29. MMA

      Complete Guide for UFC Houston

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    32. MMA

      Felice Isn't Alexa's 'Stepping Stone'

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports

    33. Hill Goes Full Street Fighter Mode

    36. Remember Sagat from Street Fighter?

    37. MMA

      Will Grasso Keep Rolling in Houston?

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    40. MMA

      Yair Says Mexico Needs Help

      TMZvia TMZ
    44. MMA

      US Wrestlers Banned from World Cup

      AP Newsvia AP News
    45. MMA

      Mousasi Worried Over Travel Ban

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    48. MMA

      Shields Shows Up at Berkeley Protest

      Daniel Manovia The Mercury News
    49. MMA

      British Officials Boycott ACB

      Sean Walfordvia SevereMMA.com - UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Irish MMA

    52. Ice Cube, Charlie Day Learn Sumo

    53. MMA

      This Fighter Took the Red Pill

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    56. MMA

      LFA Wants to Be NCAA of MMA

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    57. MMA

      B/R's Top MMA Prospects for 2017

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report

    60. • UFC Denver Results and Reaction

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 