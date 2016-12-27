    Follow b/r

    MMA

    2. Inside The MMA World 🌎

      • Ronda Breaks Silence • WSOF 34 Full Results • Best Reactions to UFC 207 • Garbrandt Takes Cruz's Belt • Cro Cop Wins Rizin GP

    3. MMA

      Rousey Needs 'Time to Reflect'

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      WSOF Champs Retain Titles in NYC

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    5. MMA

      Is Harrison the Next Rousey?

      Jonathan Snowdenvia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      Rousey May Be Gone for Good

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    11. MMA

      How Nunes and Garbrandt Came Out on Top

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    15. MMA

      Matches to Make After UFC 207

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    16. MMA

      'I Have This to Say About My Daughter Ronda'

      Dr. AnnMariavia Drannmaria
    17. MMA

      LeBron Supports Ronda After Loss

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    21. MMA

      Nunes Destroys Rousey in 48 Secs

      Alex Ballentinevia Bleacher Report
    22. MMA

      Nunes Urges Rousey to Retire

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    26. MMA

      UFC 207 Post-Fight Presser

      Steven Rondinavia youtube.com
    32. MMA

      Pros React to Nunes' Starching of Ronda

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    35. MMA

      Dana Dishes on 'Devastated' Ronda

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    36. MMA

      Real Winners and Losers from UFC 207

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    40. MMA

      Who Got Bonuses in Vegas?

      Farzin Vousoughian/FanSided via Cage Pagesvia FOX Sports
    44. MMA

      Cody Finds Answer to Cruz's Talk

      Chad Dundasvia Bleacher Report
    47. MMA

      Garbrandt Takes Title from Cruz

      Alex Ballentinevia Bleacher Report
    48. MMA

      Meet Maddux Maple

      Amy Kaplanvia Champions
    52. MMA

      Good, Bad and Strange from UFC 207

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    55. MMA

      Complete UFC 207 Results

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    56. MMA

      Rousey to Get $3M for UFC 207

      Brett Okamotovia ESPN.com
    59. MMA

      Dillashaw Outclasses, Brutalizes Lineker

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    60. MMA

      Kim Ekes Out Decision Over Saffiedine

      Dave Doylevia MMA Fighting
    63. MMA

      Borg Rolls Over Smolka

      Dave Doylevia MMA Fighting
    64. MMA

      Magny Hands Hendricks 3rd Straight Loss

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports

    67. Garcia Ices Pyle

    68. MMA

      Price Taps Thatch in UFC Debut

      Dan Hiergesellvia MMAmania.com
    71. MMA

      Means-Oliveira Ruled NC After Controversial Knee

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    72. Means Goes Off on Fans, Media

    76. MMA

      Cro Cop Wins Rizin GP with Brutal KOs

      Marc Raimondivia MMA Fighting
    83. MMA

      49-Year-Old Wrestler KO'd in Circus Fight

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    84. MMA

      Nasty Liver Kick KO at Rizin 4

      MMA Fighting Newswirevia MMA Fighting
    88. MMA

      Cro Cop Mauls King Mo at Rizin 3

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    92. MMA

      The Fighters We Lost in 2016

      Fightlandvia Fightland
    95. MMA

      Sonnen Passes Drug Tests for Bellator 170

      Marc Raimondivia MMA Fighting
    96. MMA

      Dana, Conor Disagree on Return Timeline

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    99. MMA

      Report: Rome to Replace Goldberg

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report

    100. The Best of Goldberg with UFC

    103. MMA

      Building the Perfect Female Fighter

      ESPN Staffvia ESPN.com
    104. MMA

      Barnett Flagged by USADA

      UFCvia UFC
    107. MMA

      Dana Dishes on Brock's UFC Future

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
    108. MMA

      Mir Questions Testing, Frustrated with UFC

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    111. MMA

      Emelianenko Details Prison Life

      Karim Zidanvia Bloody Elbow
    112. MMA

      The Greatest Thai Fighter of All Time

      Fightlandvia Fightland
    115. MMA

      You Can Roll Up Diaz Style

      Tommy Messanovia MiddleEasy.com
    116. MMA

      UFC Gives FOX Christmas Eve Victory

      Rick Portervia TV By The Numbers by zap2it.com

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 