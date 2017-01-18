MMA
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Whew, that was a fun scrap between Derek Anderson and Derek Campos! #Bellator170 (@allelbows) https://t.co/z5h1z1GbdA1/22/2017, 2:44:02 AM
• Bellator 170 Live Results • Introducing Team MMA • Brutal Liver Kick in Glory • 24-Second LFA Guillotine • The Rebirth of Tito Ortiz
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Hey kids, who are ya taking in the #Bellator170 main event?1/22/2017, 2:43:58 AM
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Bellator just announced in arena eight Purple Heart medal recipients will accompany Tito Ortiz to the cage tonight.1/22/2017, 2:42:31 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Are you following @TB_Money? You should be, especially since he's leading the best #Bellator170 PBP chat right here: https://t.co/BJiSNRQh8M1/22/2017, 2:41:34 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Just announced: eight Purple Heart recipients from the U.S. Marine Corps will accompany Tito Ortiz to the cage tonight. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:41:04 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Tito Ortiz arrives in his Rolls Royce Phantom with girlfriend, Amber Nichole Miller. #Unrepossessed #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:40:31 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
I'd buy three. https://t.co/k7Rw3HZrB91/22/2017, 2:39:05 AM
Mike Chiappetta MMA @MikeChiappetta
Between fights, just wanted to direct you to @Marc_Raimondi & @JohnMcCarthyMMA detailing recent changes to MMA rules https://t.co/WCPHQseKh41/22/2017, 2:36:05 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Derek Campos def. Derek Anderson by unanimous decision, 29-28x3. That's the right call. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:35:04 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Fight ends with the fighters back on their feet, trading in the final seconds. Close fight, but I had it 29-28 for Campos #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:32:05 AM
Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA
Who won that fight? #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:32:14 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Good fight. I had Anderson 10-9 in the third, but Campos winning it 29-28. It was close, though. Anderson could get the nod. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:31:28 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Campos in Anderson's guard working to get side control. Campos has his back. Anderson reverses. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:30:54 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Campos cut over his right eye now and Anderson is bleeding from his mouth. Fight hit the mat briefly, but now back upright. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:28:59 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Bill Simmons in the house at #Bellator170. Spike’s Jon Slusser was right — more celebrities than the inauguration.1/22/2017, 2:27:09 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Nice Superman punch from Campos here in the beginning of R3. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:26:58 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
10-9 R2 for Derek. Great scrap so far. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:25:44 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
I’ve got 10-9 Campos in the second and him up 20-18 overall. Could be 19-19. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:25:20 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
This is some Derek-on-Derek violence.1/22/2017, 2:23:45 AM
FSLive: #JayAndDan @foxsportslive
Things got weird when @sagenorthcutt stopped by to rip fruits apart 🍐 🍍 https://t.co/OKiPU4OSc81/20/2017, 4:35:04 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Knockdown from Campos but couldn't really capitalize and Anderson's back to his feet. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:23:43 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Campos landing well in the clinch, Anderson picking his shots from the outside. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:22:59 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Round 2 begins with both men trading. Campos bleeding from the mouth now. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:22:00 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
10-9 Campos, I think. it was close.1/22/2017, 2:19:07 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
I had that round for Derek 10-9 #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:19:22 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
These guys are going for broke in the opening stanza. DANG! #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:18:00 AM
Nunes Chokes Out Christian Slater
Amanda🦁Nunes @Amanda_Leoa
😂😂😂👊 sorry @RealChristianSlater @livekelly #UFC #LiveKelly 📺 https://t.co/8081IRxR021/19/2017, 3:50:37 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Loud “Derek!” chant breaks out. Ya know, because they’re both named Derek.1/22/2017, 2:17:06 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Los Angeles putting its collective creativity to good use, chanting "Derek" when both fighters are named Derek. Masterstroke!1/22/2017, 2:16:36 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Campos wobbled Anderson with a big punch. Anderson returns with a bomb of his own down the middle. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:16:11 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Both Dereks come out firing. Currently standing toe to toe trading big punches and hard kicks. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:15:23 AM
Edgar Hopes His Old Rival Retires
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Big John McCarthy officiating this Highlander battle of name rights. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:13:39 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Herschel Walker and Royce Gracie have arrived at #Bellator170.1/22/2017, 2:13:27 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
The battle of the Dereks is up now. Derek Anderson vs. Derek Campos is taking over the #Bellator170 cage now. #ThereCanBeOnlyOne1/22/2017, 2:12:22 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Entrances are very, very cool.1/22/2017, 2:11:49 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Psst, Rizin is standing, like, right behind you, bro. https://t.co/aXa2YF9dhH1/22/2017, 2:11:27 AM
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Wonder if Bellator will announce Rampage's next fight tonight. Coker told me weeks ago he'd be back in March. That's coming up quick.1/22/2017, 2:10:47 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson is first up on the main card. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:10:19 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
I grade fighters' shadowboxing, because at this stage of my fandom, I'm OBVIOUSLY qualified to do so. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:09:31 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
I have no idea how Anderson-Campos is going to go. Anderson about a -200 favorite. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:09:05 AM
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
#Bellator170 main card opens with Derek Campos-Derek Anderson. Spoke with both of them about what this fight means. https://t.co/iUSgyUMBrW1/22/2017, 2:07:07 AM
Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA
Mr. @DevonESawa picks the Bad Guy. How about you? #Bellator170 https://t.co/PW9K3sUBEH1/22/2017, 2:06:46 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Sorry West Coasters, no live broadcast for you. You'll have to catch #Bellator170 on tape delay.1/22/2017, 2:05:20 AM
Chad Dundas @chaddundas
Interesting to note that Chael told the Miami Herald last week that he's still thinking about running for office, maybe as soon as 2018.1/22/2017, 2:05:26 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Whatever you think about Sonnen-Ortiz, it's a fight the UFC can't make, and that may be a win-win for both shows. https://t.co/ZAfKIgmD9Y1/22/2017, 2:05:02 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Make sure you're following along with our #Bellator170 live results & PBP headed up by @TB_Money here: https://t.co/WJlyMSQ9Wu1/22/2017, 2:03:57 AM
Chad Dundas @chaddundas
I was already ridiculously read to watch Bellator & then Sean Grande opened the show by literally saying the MMA glitterati is in attendance1/22/2017, 2:03:38 AM
Conor Breaks Floyd with One Punch
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
#Bellator170 is live. The show starts on Spike with a great graphics package, but they somehow found a song worse than Face The Pain.1/22/2017, 2:02:26 AM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
OK, here goes the #Bellator170 main card. It's on Spike TV. I'm @ScottHarrisMMA and I'm manning the live-tweet sticks this evening.1/22/2017, 2:01:15 AM
The 13th Jockey Episode 3
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Alright kids, this is @CrooklynMMA at the Bloody Elbow wheel tonight. Buckle up babies! We're gonna be goin' full tilt! #Bellator1701/22/2017, 2:01:13 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
The #Bellator170 main card is about to begin on Spike. Follow along here https://t.co/hus8bVz54Y1/22/2017, 2:01:10 AM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
#Bellator170 main card is live from The Forum in Inglewood. Check out our staff picks for the five-fight lineup. https://t.co/QoBEwTVFOM1/22/2017, 2:00:35 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#Bellator170 results: Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via KO (body punch) at 4:28 of R3 https://t.co/hus8bVhudq1/22/2017, 1:56:55 AM
- MMA
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
#Bellator170 results: Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via knockout (punches) - Round 3, 4:28… https://t.co/B12DhLD6Uj1/22/2017, 1:55:40 AM
John Morgan @MMAjunkieJohn
#Bellator170 results: Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via knockout (punches) - Round 3, 4:28… https://t.co/EgKoZ0FK9R1/22/2017, 1:55:40 AM
Nunes on Her Big KO of Rousey
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
Also, to the extent getting Spike on the West Coast to air Bellator events live is a priority, DirecTV is always an… https://t.co/5u25R3m6uC1/22/2017, 1:45:07 AM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
History! https://t.co/efHFBJiIFZ1/22/2017, 1:43:31 AM
Marcin Held @MarcinHeld
All about respect 💪🏼@JoeLauzon @MantoFight @ufc @UFCEurope #ufcphoenix https://t.co/MYNu9daxt31/17/2017, 5:13:54 PM
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
OK, that does it for the prelim. Main card begins at 9pm Eastern on Spike TV. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 1:36:12 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Colleen Schneider vs. Chrissie Daniels has been bumped to the postlims. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 1:36:04 AM
Joe Lauzon @JoeLauzon
Props to @MarcinHeld. I thought he won 2 and 3. I expect big things out of him in he future and I’ll always be a fan! #ufcPhoenix1/16/2017, 6:16:00 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Bomba had Joe Schilling and Uriah Hall in his corner. #Bellator1701/22/2017, 1:33:14 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#Bellator170 results: Guilherme Bomba def. John Mercurio via TKO (strikes) at :41 of R2 https://t.co/hus8bVz54Y1/22/2017, 1:32:33 AM
