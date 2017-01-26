    Follow b/r

    MMA

    2. Inside The MMA World 🌎

      • DC-Rumble 2 Official • UFC on FOX 23 Preview • Ronda at Standing Rock • Goldberg Talks UFC Exit • Nate Unhappy with UFC

    3. MMA

      No One Tries Harder Than Sonnen

      Josh Grossvia Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      Cormier-Johnson 2 Set for UFC 210

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
    5. MMA

      Top MMA Fighters from Olympics

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      B/R Predictions, Preview for Denver

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    10. MMA

      Burning Questions for UFC on FOX 23

      Steven Rondinavia Steven Rondina
    11. MMA

      Will Ngannou Become a Star on FOX?

      Chad Dundasvia Bleacher Report
    15. MMA

      UFC's Olivieri Suspended for Doping

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    16. MMA

      Best Armbar Defense? Bite Him

      Nathan McCartervia youtube.com
    17. MMA

      Ronda Went to Standing Rock

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    21. MMA

      Reigns: Rousey Can Be WWE Star

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    22. MMA

      Carano Offers Advice to Rousey

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    23. MMA

      Lewis-Browne Headlines UFC Halifax

      UFCvia UFC
    27. MMA

      UFC Must Build Up These Fighters

      Matthew Rydervia Bleacher Report
    28. MMA

      McDonald Can't Afford to Fight

      Brett Okamotovia ESPN.com
    29. MMA

      RDA Details Scary Weight Cuts

      Brett Okamotovia ESPN.com
    32. MMA

      MMA Survived Egyptian Uprising

      Karim Zidanvia Bloody Elbow
    33. MMA

      Goldberg Shocked by UFC Departure

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    36. MMA

      Report: Stipe-JDS Rematch Targeted

      Mookie Alexandervia Bloody Elbow
    37. MMA

      Diaz 'Put on Shelf' by UFC

      Marissa Paynevia Washington Post
    40. MMA

      Askren Will Fight in April

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    41. MMA

      B/R's Top MMA Prospects for 2017

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    49. MMA

      Woodley Addresses Race in MMA

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    52. MMA

      King Mo Trolls Rampage Hard

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    53. MMA

      Rampage Gets King Mo Rematch

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    56. MMA

      Unusual Suspension After Bellator 170

      Shaun Al-Shattivia MMA Fighting
    57. MMA

      Chael Fired on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    60. MMA

      Report: Bellator Pulls Chael from SUG 3

      Shaun Al-Shattivia MMA Fighting
    64. MMA

      Chael Admits It Was Tito's Night

      Shaun Al-Shattivia MMA Fighting
    65. MMA

      Real Winners, Losers of Bellator 170

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    68. MMA

      Complete Results from Bellator 170

      Alex Ballentinevia Bleacher Report
    69. MMA

      Ortiz Gets Swan Song He Deserved

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    72. MMA

      Pros Congratulate Tito on Twitter

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    76. MMA

      Tito Chokes Out Chael in 1st Round

      Alex Ballentinevia Bleacher Report
    77. MMA

      Porn, Pain & Trump: Tito's Rebirth

      Jonathan Snowdenvia Bleacher Report
    80. MMA

      NSFW Photo of Ward's Deep Gash

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    81. MMA

      Daley Hits Terrifying Flying Knee KO

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    84. MMA

      Right Hand of Doom from Machida's Bro

      Andreas Halevia Champions
    85. MMA

      Conor's Teammates Set for Bellator 173

      Spike.comvia Spike.com
    88. MMA

      Notorious Wrestler Set for MMA Bout

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    89. MMA

      Seriously? Introducing Team MMA

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    92. MMA

      From Liver Kick to Fetal Position

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    93. MMA

      Mr. Guillotine Notches 24-Second Sub

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    96. MMA

      Russian Prospect Training at ATT

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    97. MMA

      UFC Signs BJJ Champ Fortuna

      UFCvia UFC
    100. MMA

      UFC Had Biggest PPV Year in 2016

      Dave Meltzervia MMA Fighting
    101. MMA

      How Money Can Work for Floyd-Conor

      Matt Connollyvia Forbes

    104. Conor-Floyd Punch Out Style

    105. MMA

      Ex-Champ Can Help Conor Upset Floyd

      The Irish Sunvia The Irish Sun
    108. MMA

      Manny Open to Fighting Conor

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    109. MMA

      Khabib, Tony Take Shots at Conor

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    112. MMA

      Stalemate Between UFC, Russian TV

      Karim Zidanvia Bloody Elbow
    113. MMA

      UFC Fight Pass Head Leaves

      Ariel Helwanivia MMA Fighting
    116. MMA

      Bisping Reveals Upcoming Surgery

      Christopher Simpsonvia Bleacher Report
    117. MMA

      Mayhem's Court Case Gets Weird

      TMZvia TMZ

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 