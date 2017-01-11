MMA
It's #Bellator170 FIGHT WEEK! Here's what you need to know about Saturday's main event scrap between @titoortiz &… https://t.co/kVraYh6WET1/16/2017, 3:44:07 PM
• Full Results for UFC Phoenix • Historic Ezekiel Submission • UFC Returning to Buffalo • TUF 25 Coaches Announced • Conor-Floyd Moves Forward
The End Looks Like Thisvia Bleacher Report
Pros Urge Penn to Finally Retirevia MMAjunkie
Yair Destroys BJ in Phoenixvia Bleacher Report
Julianna Peña hopes UFC fans are ‘grateful’ for her fighting Valentina Shevchenko (interview by @timothybissell) https://t.co/eRANBUDzvq1/16/2017, 3:42:02 PM
Here's my #UFCPhoenix YouTube recap from last night with thoughts on the Penn-Rodriguez disaster: https://t.co/gZph6HPkEZ1/16/2017, 3:38:58 PM
B.J. Penn landed just 4 significant strikes at #UFCPhoenix. That's the least of his 24-fight UFC career behind 5 against Caol Uno at UFC 34.1/16/2017, 3:35:02 PM
Main Card Results from FN 103via Bleacher Report
Real Winners, Losers from Phoenixvia Bleacher Report
Burning Questions for UFC on FOX 23via Steven Rondina
Amanda Nunes is gunning for a second world title just like Conor McGregor https://t.co/Js4BUF4Ijd #UFC https://t.co/n5mCa0IIZY1/16/2017, 3:33:00 PM
Why is UFC champ Amanda Nunes going for 2 UFC belts? 'Conor McGregor did it' https://t.co/V0lIJDnFLz1/16/2017, 3:30:13 PM
Yair Rodriguez won’t say if B.J. Penn should retire after lopsided UFC loss (@shaunalshatti) https://t.co/WlftxyXUDb https://t.co/Mpi2MCAvgL1/16/2017, 2:30:14 PM
The grappling pays off as @NinaAnsaroff gets the back and sinks in the RNC!! A FINISH for her first win in the Octagon! #UFCPhoenix https://t.co/EebZgRbSPH1/16/2017, 12:53:27 AM
Hey @NinaAnsaroff what was your motivation for this figh... oh ok then. Fair enough #UFCPhoenix https://t.co/tGLb4v0qxS1/16/2017, 12:55:40 AM
A History Making Ezekiel Chokevia FOX Sports
Yair Rodriguez won’t say whether B.J. Penn should retire after lopsided UFC Phoenix loss https://t.co/1xHU3fJrZx https://t.co/VYIJAcC6nz1/16/2017, 2:30:12 PM
B.J. Penn's latest comeback a reminder that the fight game never tires of eating its heroes https://t.co/ALryPMUxh01/16/2017, 2:30:11 PM
Joe Lauzon earns split decision victory but says Marcin Held deserved the win https://t.co/KzIcIVXzbA #UFCPhoenix https://t.co/j81cdUsm911/16/2017, 2:00:05 PM
#UFCPhoenix Bonuses: #FOTN @FrankieSaenz vs @Tanquinho #POTN @PanteraUFC @OleynikUFC https://t.co/Iryvi525zf1/16/2017, 6:01:21 AM
UFC Returns to Buffalo for PPVvia FOX Sports
Cody and TJ Named TUF Coachesvia UFC
UFC Fight Night 103 Athlete Outfitting pay: B.J. Penn and Joe Lauzon earn largest payouts https://t.co/FAurglL0dL1/16/2017, 1:45:37 PM
Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 103, where the Eminem Curse struck again https://t.co/kd1ucRDgHK1/16/2017, 1:00:50 PM
Link to watch today's #themmahour w/ Sonnen, Hunt, Evans, Fitch, Brunson, Jouban, Anderson: https://t.co/0UAbuZSVry
Garbrandt & Tilly Dills as coaches on TUF 25, my inbox says. https://t.co/JNIoPnL2th1/16/2017, 3:47:07 AM
No one plans murder out loud. 12Gauge is coming back for blood.1/16/2017, 3:11:26 AM
Meet the New Invicta Champvia Bleacher Report
Link to watch today's #themmahour w/ Sonnen, Hunt, Evans, Fitch, Brunson, Jouban, Anderson: https://t.co/Jes8uo9z43
The MMA Road Show with John Morgan No. 94.5 – Phoenix: UFC Fight Night 103 wrap-up featuring Amanda Nunes, Yair… https://t.co/WT4tmjRqei1/16/2017, 12:45:21 PM
Newly crowned @InvictaFights interim featherweight champ @Megan_mma has a message for @danawhite and the UFC matchmakers! #InvictaFC 21 https://t.co/b2DclVdpa51/15/2017, 9:19:27 AM
Fighter Gets Choked Out and Wins?via Bleacher Report
UFC Fight Night 103: Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn - Winners and Losers https://t.co/bBmaFXcOi91/16/2017, 12:00:09 PM
UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw to coach The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption (@NickUFC) https://t.co/HgnMyZzQUY1/16/2017, 11:00:04 AM
Nunes Calls Out Future UFC Champvia MMA Fighting
Rousey Sidelined Until Februaryvia Bleacher Report
After his #UFCPhoenix win, Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) said he's happy with his performance but not surprised with… https://t.co/6EL7ZBPmeD1/16/2017, 10:34:51 AM
KNUCKLE UP #281: The Suckitude of UFC Phoenix Judging, Lost in the LB @eugenesrobinson https://t.co/4PqHhj8aem1/16/2017, 7:27:33 AM
Mayweather Would Coach Rouseyvia Bleacher Report
.@FloydMayweather talks possible boxing fight with @TheNotoriousMMA #Boxing #JackDeGale https://t.co/tTxyL4pglg1/15/2017, 2:47:37 AM
What can we say about Penn's loss and #UFCPhoenix, generally? Here's my attempt with a recap of the card: https://t.co/gZph6HPkEZ1/16/2017, 6:12:11 AM
#UFCPhoenix full fight video highlights: Joe Lauzon wins controversial decision over Marcin Held https://t.co/yMvdm8pys31/16/2017, 6:05:07 AM
Floyd Laughs at Dana's $25M Offervia Bleacher Report
Potential Fights for Conor's Returnvia Bleacher Report
UFC Fight Night 103 bonuses: Yair Rodriguez leads charge for extra checks with $50,000 https://t.co/an96IsHkqN1/16/2017, 5:58:08 AM
#UFCPhoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn post-fight results and analysis (@mookiealexander) https://t.co/g5XhvY2PBo1/16/2017, 5:50:17 AM
Affleck Used Conor's Style in Batmanvia Themaclife
Danis Dishes on Conor-Khabib Beefvia Champions
Bonuses: Fight of the Night: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes Performance of the Night: Yair Rodriguez, Aleksei Oleinik #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:49:48 AM
Fun part about a Sunday night card? We only have to wait 12.5 hours to talk about it on #TheMMAHour. See ya then. Send hugs to @NewYorkRic.1/16/2017, 5:35:57 AM
Khabib-Ferguson Set for UFC 209via Bleacher Report
- MMA
NAC Looking at Weed, MMA Rulesvia MMA Fighting
Ok, let's talk about #UFCPhoenix. Penn's loss, Lauzon's win, ezekial chokes and more. Join me on YouTube NOW: https://t.co/iYEtp7fMKI #MMA1/16/2017, 5:29:01 AM
Penn would accept a fight against Brock Lesnar tomorrow. That's why he's beloved. Those around him (team, UFC) have… https://t.co/svmIKiUUWd1/16/2017, 5:25:58 AM
Where's All the Money in UFC?via Bleacher Report
- MMA
He Refused to Stop Punchingvia Bleacher Report
Twitter reacts to Yair Rodriguez's dominant TKO of UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn at UFC Fight Night 103 https://t.co/PsTBcCaSFD1/16/2017, 5:25:07 AM
Issue is, retirement didn't suit Penn. HOF induction hurt him. If he wanted to come back, had to ease him back in. This was the opposite.1/16/2017, 5:23:56 AM
A Massive Right Ends His Nightvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Batista Would Be Proud of Thisvia Bleacher Report
No #UFCPhoenix post-fight press conference tonight. Fighters will scrum individually with media in attendance, per @MMAjunkieJohn.1/16/2017, 5:23:36 AM
This has been @TheZaneSimon for #UFCPhoenix. Adios. It's been real.1/16/2017, 5:23:10 AM
Silva-Brunson Set for Brooklynvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Rivals Aren't Finished Bickeringvia FOX Sports
#UFCPhoenix results: Yair Rodriguez destroys B.J. Penn, wins by 2nd round TKO https://t.co/X1cKdFcMfh1/16/2017, 5:22:14 AM
Got a question from tonight's fights for @kennyflorian or @TWooodley?? Reply with #AskKenny or #AskTyron and we'll answer on the show!1/16/2017, 5:21:51 AM
Full Throttle Through the Crossroadsvia FloCombat
- MMA
ONE 51 Results and Highlightsvia MMAjunkie
Yair Rodriguez def. BJ Penn via TKO (mercy) at 0:24 of Round 2 #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:21:26 AM
Rodriguez: I’m sorry for my English. I know it’s horrible. No, it’s not, Yair. It’s actually quite good.1/16/2017, 5:21:01 AM
Higo Wins Inaugural LFA Titlevia MMAjunkie
And just like Edgar's 3rd win over Penn, the story won't be how good Rodriguez looked, which is a shame. Remember that name. He's for real.1/16/2017, 5:20:29 AM
UFC Fight Night 103 results: Yair Rodriguez devastates Hall of Famer B.J. Penn for TKO win https://t.co/qW0EzWOizd1/16/2017, 5:20:04 AM
- MMA
- MMA
Yair Rodriguez out landed BJ Penn 55-4 in significant strikes. Ouch #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:19:56 AM
Rodriguez: I fought a legend tonight. He should have everyone’s respect.1/16/2017, 5:19:18 AM
Krazy Horse Set for Tanko FC 3via SevereMMA.com - UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Irish MMA
- MMA
Ninja Warrior Saves Motoristvia Fox News
#UFCPhoenix Official Result: Yair Rodriguez def. BJ Penn via TKO at :24 of R21/16/2017, 5:19:08 AM
Penn's original debut was scheduled to be an FS1 prelim @ 196. Alas, he gets bumped to main against a superstar due to a lack of headliners.1/16/2017, 5:18:17 AM
Barnett Expected to Wrestle for TNAvia WON/F4W - WWE news, Pro Wrestling News, WWE Results, UFC News, UFC results
He's MMA's Biggest Star?via Bleacher Report
Someone save BJ from himself. Tonight was sad. Again.1/16/2017, 5:16:32 AM
Guy who beats Yair will have to have his speed and timing and be able to close him down fearlessly over and over. #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:15:33 AM
Conor Takes Big Shot at Floydvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Floyd Negotiating with Conorvia Bleacher Report
And that's it, Big John steps in and puts BJ Penn out of his misery.1/16/2017, 5:15:33 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Woodley Would Fight Floyd for $5Mvia TMZ
- MMA
Lawler Leaves American Top Teamvia FOX Sports
Yair has his technical gaps, but he is also a phenom athelete and a technical freak. #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:15:05 AM
Rodriguez comes out and immediately starts brutalizing Penn in the second round1/16/2017, 5:15:04 AM
The 13th Jockey Episode 2
Floyd Wants Ronda to Bounce Backvia Bleacher Report
When this fight was announced, the unanimous reaction from the MMA community was, Why? Why Yair? Still don't get it. Got it right w/ Siver.1/16/2017, 5:14:51 AM
Yair Rodriguez officially finishes BJ Penn very early in the second round. The fight was really over in the first.1/16/2017, 5:14:28 AM
1st Pics of Ronda Since UFC 207via Mail Online
Holm Worried About Ronda's Mentality
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Holm Poised to Steal Spotlight Backvia Bleacher Report
Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels
So great to meet the new champ @Cody_Nolove this morning!!! https://t.co/8rC0PPbpLF1/12/2017, 4:25:33 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
5 Bouts Announced for UFC Londonvia UFC
Esparza Faces Markos in Halifaxvia UFC
Rodriguez wins via TKO. Early 2nd round.1/16/2017, 5:13:28 AM
If I'm BJ's corner, I've got a towel on standby to throw in during R2.1/16/2017, 5:12:46 AM
- MMA
Taekwondo Star Aims for Olympicsvia Sky Sports
First round, all Rodriguez. At least for that round, Rodriguez showed that the gap between him and Penn is much greater than 14 years.1/16/2017, 5:12:45 AM
Yair Rodriguez vs. Max Holloway/Jose Aldo one day is going to be a lot of fun #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:12:39 AM
Promoted to Purple Belt at 73
Cyborg Santos Says Bye to MMAvia Adam Wells
10-8 Rodriguez. Penn still has that legendary chin. And that’s almost unfortunate. #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:12:16 AM
10-9 Yair Round 1. #UFCPhoenix1/16/2017, 5:12:02 AM
Sonnen Focused for Bellator 170