    featured

    1. Mousasi Worried Over Travel Ban

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report

    Follow b/r

    2. Around The MMA World 🌎

      • Previewing UFC 208 • Zombie KOs Bermudez • UFC Houston Results • Karate Hottie Predicts SB • Debating Conor-Floyd

    3. MMA

      Burning Questions for UFC 208

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      Zombie Lives Up to Nickname

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report
    5. MMA

      Complete Results for UFC Houston

      Alex Ballentinevia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      Matches to Make for Fight Night 104 Winners and Losers

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    10. MMA

      Zombie Scores Frightening KO

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    11. MMA

      Twitter Goes Off After Zombie's KO

      Mike Bohnvia MMAjunkie
    15. MMA

      Real Winners, Losers from Houston

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    16. MMA

      Herrig Gives Grasso Reality Check

      Chad Dundasvia Bleacher Report
    17. MMA

      Fortuna Flattens Freight Train

      Steven Rondinavia Bleacher Report
    22. MMA

      Pros Praise Andrade-Hill War

      Lucas Rezendevia Bloody Elbow
    23. MMA

      Andrade Gets Next Shot at Joanna

      FOX Sportsvia FOX Sports
    27. MMA

      Rawlings Flips Off Crowd During Fight

      Jonathan Bradleyvia FOX Sports
    28. MMA

      Price Leaves Morono Laying on Canvas

      Stephen Rivers/FanSided via Cage Pagesvia FOX Sports

    29. War Khalil Has Arrived Everyone

    36. MMA

      UFC Stars KO Mascot in Houston

      Scott Harrisvia youtube.com
    37. MMA

      Karate Hottie Predicts SB Champ

      Uninterruptedvia Uninterrupted
    40. MMA

      That Sound of a Flying Knee from Hell

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    41. MMA

      Muhammad Returns at UFC 208

      UFCvia UFC
    44. MMA

      Aguilar Calls Out Moroz

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    45. MMA

      Bader Appears to Be Bellator Bound

      Matt Ericksonvia MMAjunkie
    48. MMA

      Invicta Champ Eyes UFC Roster

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    49. MMA

      This Fighter Took the Red Pill

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    52. MMA

      LFA Wants to Be NCAA of MMA

      Patrick Wymanvia Bleacher Report
    53. MMA

      Ronda Has Nothing to Answer For

      Mike Chiappettavia Bleacher Report

    56. • Latest on Mayweather-McGregor

    57. MMA

      Aldo: No Chance Conor Beats Floyd

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    60. MMA

      Lee Offers to Train Mayweather

      Fernanda Pratesvia MMAjunkie

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 