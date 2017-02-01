featured
Mousasi Worried Over Travel Banvia Bleacher Report
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Was just on @OfficialAJHawk's show. Very impressed by his MMA knowledge but even more so by his intv'ing skills. Will share when it's up.2/1/2017, 7:41:21 PM
Inside The MMA World 🌎
• UFC Houston Preview • Evans Set to Return • Jones to Get Title Shot • Ronda Will Likely Retire • Debating Conor-Floyd
- MMA
B/R Predictions for UFC Houstonvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Burning Questions for UFC Houstonvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Is Masvidal in UFC Title Picture?via Bleacher Report
Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA
Speed Bag: CM Punk wants to fight again. Should the UFC take him up on it? It depends... https://t.co/NuZ8UbacA72/1/2017, 7:25:11 PM
FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX
Ricardo Abreu flagged for 2nd potential doping violation while already serving 2 year suspension… https://t.co/2tCjjK5Ctx2/1/2017, 7:11:14 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
The legendary Allstate Arena. Great venue. https://t.co/ECrZI7Jqqx2/1/2017, 7:10:50 PM
- MMA
This Fighter Took the Red Pillvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Mousasi Worried Over Travel Banvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Evans Slated for UFC 209 Returnvia MMA Fighting
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Ricardo Abreu flagged for 2nd potential doping violation while already serving a 2 year suspension… https://t.co/abGWpv2sEX2/1/2017, 7:09:42 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Under-suspension Ricardo Abreu notified of another potential USADA violation https://t.co/WMvDqLeoQx2/1/2017, 6:52:43 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Rashad Evans’ middleweight debut booked for UFC 209 https://t.co/OyLa2uyqpX2/1/2017, 6:30:04 PM
- MMA
Kelly Among Top MMA Olympiansvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Jones Likely to Get Title Shotvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Dana Says Ronda's 'Probably Done'via Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
The Speed Bag: Is the UFC really going to give 'CM Punk' another chance? https://t.co/tz7AfFhZji2/1/2017, 6:05:42 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Live chat with @SBNLukeThomas now https://t.co/htrjdRSB5D2/1/2017, 6:04:06 PM
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
The live chat on @MMAFighting starts NOW! We're talking Conor, Ronda, #UFCHOUSTON & more: https://t.co/bGMQoYCBrC Join me! #ChatWrappers2/1/2017, 6:02:10 PM
- MMA
Nunes Apologizes to Rouseyvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Romero Gets Shot at Bisping's Beltvia FOX Sports
- MMA
Most Fun UFC Fighters to Watchvia Bleacher Report
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
UFC Houston Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Care/Don't Care Preview @kidnate @EugeneSRobinson https://t.co/xntRLBnWpc2/1/2017, 6:01:05 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
New @MMAjunkieRadio with guest @GamebredFighter. Listen/watch now: https://t.co/ebWZ3YxvL42/1/2017, 5:59:59 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Luis Henrique out at next week's UFC 208, promotion needs heavyweight opponent for Marcin Tybura https://t.co/l5oKnCqpOc2/1/2017, 5:46:00 PM
- MMA
Dern Returns at LFA 6via MMAjunkie
- MMA
LFA Wants to Be NCAA of MMAvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
B/R's Top MMA Prospects for 2017via Bleacher Report
Patrick Wyman @Patrick_Wyman
My in-depth preview of this weekend's #UFCHOUSTON card is up. Lots of fun matchups here, especially Bermudez-Zombie: https://t.co/WIb6FURiqE2/1/2017, 5:30:19 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
True story: I was a huge XFL fan. Had a party at my house for the first game, watched every week, was sad it ended.… https://t.co/mvpaR7FDUD2/1/2017, 4:51:02 PM
• UFC Denver Results and Reaction
- MMA
'Talking to Cowboy's Grandma Hurt'via Bleacher Report
Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA
Watch @mattmitrione & @olithompson_fit's epic "London Brawl" right here 👉https://t.co/kSEhI63hAt #Bellator172: Fed… https://t.co/Uvgq6MuW2I2/1/2017, 4:20:03 PM
#UFCHouston @ufc
We got @KillaTrujillo taking your questions! Submit ⬇️ using #AskKilla NOW and he'll answer! #UFCHouston2/1/2017, 4:17:25 PM
- MMA
Relive Masvidal's Backyard Battlesvia Bleacher Report
#UFCHouston @ufc
#UFCDenver #POTN Bonuses: @BulletValentina @Francis_Ngannou @JasonTheKid23 @GamebredFighter $50k each https://t.co/1NiykneuNd1/29/2017, 3:58:48 AM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
After controversial no-contest, Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira rematch slated for UFC Fight Night 106 https://t.co/uDdMJ8hhV62/1/2017, 4:15:38 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
They've tried. No dice. Def Nate, tho. Need draws. & need to book mains in hometown markets. No more random headlin… https://t.co/52d5CpquUp2/1/2017, 4:13:14 PM
- MMA
UFC Must Make These Matchesvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
The Bullet Seems Destined for Goldvia Bleacher Report
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Conor might be out for the year, no Ronda, Jones out 'til July, Brock too ...you can argue UFC needs this man now m… https://t.co/2VYv0hujp22/1/2017, 4:09:59 PM
Chad Dundas @chaddundas
My kingdom for one day where I get half as excited about anything as my 18-month-old gets when he sees a snowplow.2/1/2017, 4:06:44 PM
- MMA
Shevchenko Forces Pena to Tapvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Pena: Even Jordan Missed Shotsvia MMAjunkie
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
It’s pretty much the exact opposite, which is why I like it. 37 vs. 39 is good, especially since it’s Evans’ middle… https://t.co/GloBD8CDN02/1/2017, 3:37:16 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
I like this matchmaking a lot. This is how you ease someone back in, especially a former champ. And a big opportuni… https://t.co/komRS6D4yE2/1/2017, 3:35:12 PM
- MMA
Valentina Busts a Movevia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Masvidal Kicks Cowboy's Assvia Bleacher Report
#UFCHouston @ufc
Go listen @BulletValentina live now on @UFCONFOX from the #SB51 radio row https://t.co/jzWp79eXRp2/1/2017, 3:35:02 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Diggin’ Deep on UFC Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie - Fight Pass preview (@dafoxdude) https://t.co/sstwP9GtDC2/1/2017, 3:30:08 PM
- MMA
Complete Results from UFC Denvervia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Real Winners, Losers from Denvervia Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
UFC boss Dana White watched Ortiz-Sonnen at Bellator 170 – and 'there's no way in hell' it was fixed https://t.co/KXInA9tLij2/1/2017, 2:45:13 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Episode 96 of The MMA Circus w/ Colby Covington, Rick Glenn and Shane Burgos (@NickUFC and @TheClownKid) https://t.co/8R56sJnAzx2/1/2017, 2:30:05 PM
- MMA
Ngannou Gunning for Velasquezvia FOX Sports
- MMA
Joanna Adds Mascot to KO Listvia Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Fresh off 'Cowboy' win, Jorge Masvidal getting punny with calls for top-ranked opponents https://t.co/he0HVZZezn2/1/2017, 1:35:16 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
If I Did It: Who's banned? Conor says what? the UFC, Kodak Black @kidnate @alexeiauld @eugenesrobinson https://t.co/ENG5EWUQnv2/1/2017, 12:56:31 PM
• Latest on Mayweather-McGregor