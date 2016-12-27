MMA
Dana White @danawhite
Congrats Dabo and Brent u are both amazing down to earth hard working men!!! So happy for both of u. #muchrespect… https://t.co/em86n6X0CO1/1/2017, 3:38:01 AM
Inside The MMA World 🌎
• Ronda Breaks Silence • WSOF 34 Full Results • Best Reactions to UFC 207 • Garbrandt Takes Cruz's Belt • Cro Cop Wins Rizin GP
- MMA
Rousey Needs 'Time to Reflect'via Bleacher Report
- MMA
WSOF Champs Retain Titles in NYCvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Is Harrison the Next Rousey?via Bleacher Report
Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA
Was it a mistake not to hype Amanda Nunes before UFC 207? Or did her win over Ronda Rousey do it for her? https://t.co/GaWL4i3ifp1/1/2017, 2:50:38 AM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Trading Shots: Did Amanda Nunes become a star by beating one in Ronda Rousey? https://t.co/0NuKN2esKu1/1/2017, 1:00:57 AM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Ronda Rousey: ‘I need to take some time to reflect’ after KO loss to Amanda Nunes at #UFC207 https://t.co/sI2WNbKMd012/31/2016, 11:56:01 PM
- MMA
Rousey May Be Gone for Goodvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
How Nunes and Garbrandt Came Out on Topvia Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Ronda Rousey says she'll take time 'and think about the future,' Jon Jones encourages 'Rowdy' fight again https://t.co/ZfDgu5lPv412/31/2016, 11:50:11 PM
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
No immediate retirement for Ronda Rousey, but future as uncertain as ever. https://t.co/22bAvJPKv712/31/2016, 11:32:01 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#WSOF34 official results: Yushin Okami def. Paul Bradley via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 11:28:28 PM
- MMA
Matches to Make After UFC 207via Bleacher Report
- MMA
'I Have This to Say About My Daughter Ronda'via Drannmaria
- MMA
LeBron Supports Ronda After Lossvia Bleacher Report
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Ronda Rousey has released a statement to ESPN's @ramonashelburne on last night's loss. https://t.co/wmW9m6GQ0l12/31/2016, 11:19:55 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
WSOF ends 2016 with its bantamweight and lightweight champs headed to free agency and its welterweight champ leaning towards retirement.12/31/2016, 10:56:53 PM
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
My #UFC207 post-fight recap is the most popular video I've ever put on my personal YouTube channel. Thanks, y'all: https://t.co/Bt66muxYUz12/31/2016, 10:48:36 PM
- MMA
Nunes Destroys Rousey in 48 Secsvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Nunes Urges Rousey to Retirevia Bleacher Report
UFC @ufc
"The only fight for me is the title." @TJDillashaw tells @MeganOlivi he wants one fight and one fight only:… https://t.co/vS0EEJ6hvj12/31/2016, 10:30:36 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
#UFC207: Nunes vs. Rousey - Fights to Make (by @TheZaneSimon) https://t.co/dAX9p9jNru12/31/2016, 10:30:05 PM
John Morgan @MMAjunkieJohn
Sounds like John Lineker broke his jaw last night. That is one tough little Brazilian dude. #UFC20712/31/2016, 10:18:07 PM
- MMA
UFC 207 Post-Fight Presservia youtube.com
Bleacher Report MMA @BR_MMA
Nunes: “I knew I was going to beat the s—t out of Ronda Rousey” SAVAGE #UFC20712/31/2016, 5:53:44 AM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#WSOF34: "There is a good chance that this is my last fight." - Jon Fitch, citing health issues and a recent MRI12/31/2016, 10:11:34 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Fitch, who seemed emotional, said he needs to talk to doctors first but he's leaning, at the moment, to hanging 'em after this win.12/31/2016, 10:07:27 PM
Amanda🦁Nunes @Amanda_Leoa
https://t.co/1zflrVlJrl12/31/2016, 6:18:59 AM
- MMA
Pros React to Nunes' Starching of Rondavia MMAjunkie
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Jon Fitch beats Jake Shields via UD, then says: "Good chance this was my last fight." Cites increased health issues as the reason.12/31/2016, 10:06:27 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#WSOF34 official results: Jon Fitch def. Jake Shields via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 10:04:19 PM
- MMA
Dana Dishes on 'Devastated' Rondavia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Real Winners and Losers from UFC 207via Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey returns, but regardless, 'she built this whole thing' https://t.co/ZDytoqFmfU12/31/2016, 10:00:42 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Yup. Contract is up again. Will be interesting to see what he does next. https://t.co/ueTFUoBXzZ12/31/2016, 9:30:19 PM
- MMA
Who Got Bonuses in Vegas?via FOX Sports
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
I got a ton of emails last night asking questions about Rousey. If you're interested, I can put a video together answering them.12/31/2016, 9:17:04 PM
UFC @ufc
"I want to fight in Brooklyn." @NeilMagny says #UFC208 in February in his hometown is where he wants to be next!… https://t.co/aHTxES4bum12/31/2016, 9:15:45 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Ouch. #UFC207 https://t.co/Dk9zs8lyih12/31/2016, 5:18:58 AM
- MMA
Cody Finds Answer to Cruz's Talkvia Bleacher Report
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Why Dominick Cruz praises new champ Cody Garbrandt's heart, vows 'I'm still here' https://t.co/rtv3ed45yG12/31/2016, 8:45:30 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#WSOF34 official results: Caio Alencar def. Jared Rosholt via KO (punches) at 1:17 of R1 https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 8:39:13 PM
- MMA
Garbrandt Takes Title from Cruzvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Meet Maddux Maplevia Champions
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
Maybe Rousey wanted no other fight for her return, but she needed a tune-up bout. MMA needs to be better about adopting a tune-up practice.12/31/2016, 8:23:01 PM
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Story I wrote on @Cody_Nolove before his UFC debut last year. Still worth a look now. Product of his past. https://t.co/44Mo8WF7f012/31/2016, 8:22:50 PM
#UFC207 @ufc
The new bantamweight champ @Cody_NoLove fulfills a promise to his No. 1 fan #UFC207 https://t.co/1w0gU3ZC3j12/31/2016, 5:31:52 AM
- MMA
Good, Bad and Strange from UFC 207via FloCombat
UFC @ufc
"I didn't intend to do anything illegal, but I did intend to break his jaw." @MeansTim tells @MeganOlivi wants to f… https://t.co/P7O1pnQ7bM12/31/2016, 8:15:52 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz ‘enjoyed every second’ of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 207 (@Mckeever89) https://t.co/dzlpWOiO4J12/31/2016, 8:00:08 PM
- MMA
Complete UFC 207 Resultsvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Rousey to Get $3M for UFC 207via ESPN.com
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#WSOF34 official results: Smealinho Rama def. Jake Heun via TKO (R2, 3:30). https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 7:50:53 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Smealinho Rama, Shane Krutchen pick up wins at #wsof34 https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 7:48:57 PM
- MMA
Dillashaw Outclasses, Brutalizes Linekervia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Kim Ekes Out Decision Over Saffiedinevia MMA Fighting
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Fighters and frustrated son support Mike Goldberg after relatively quiet UFC send-off https://t.co/eNcqKmXXwL12/31/2016, 7:45:18 PM
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Still nothing on Ronda Rousey's social media feeds and obviously no interviews yet. I would love to hear from her.12/31/2016, 7:28:14 PM
- MMA
Borg Rolls Over Smolkavia MMA Fighting
- MMA
Magny Hands Hendricks 3rd Straight Lossvia FOX Sports
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
.@Amanda_Leoa after #UFC207: Most UFC victories at women's bantamweight, longest winning streak, most knockouts and tied-most finishes.12/31/2016, 7:28:05 PM
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Reminder: a solid WSOF card, feat. Moraes, Gaethje + Fitch vs. Shields, airs live on NBC from the MSG Theater beginning at 4 pm ET.12/31/2016, 7:13:36 PM
UFC Europe @UFCEurope
Wow!! Huge knockout by @AlexGarciaMMA at #UFC207!! https://t.co/EARMJDFnCF12/31/2016, 1:36:23 AM
- MMA
Price Taps Thatch in UFC Debutvia MMAmania.com
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Khabib Nurmagomedov accuses UFC of ‘hiding’ Conor McGregor from him, demands fight with Tony Ferguson https://t.co/ghEEp219Og12/31/2016, 7:00:13 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#wsof34 results: Bruno Santos def. Vagab Vagabov via split decision (28-29, 29-29, 29-28) https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 6:54:41 PM
- MMA
Means-Oliveira Ruled NC After Controversial Kneevia Bleacher Report
Means Goes Off on Fans, Media
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
Still thinking about last night's main event. Resembled gym hazing between a senior & junior fighter. How Rousey ended up here is troubling.12/31/2016, 6:46:18 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
T.J. Dillashaw says thanks to new UFC champ Cody Garbrandt: 'Now I'm going to get a title shot' https://t.co/q7AI91iRqV12/31/2016, 6:36:27 PM
RIZIN FF @RIZINFF
You don't have to worry about whether a knee is legal or illegal with us. 😉 #RIZIN12/31/2016, 1:09:02 AM
- MMA
Cro Cop Wins Rizin GP with Brutal KOsvia MMA Fighting
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#wsof34 is LIVE now. .first fight over Marcellino def. Denning via sub (guillotine) (R1, 3:30).. get latest results https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 6:12:31 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#wsof34 is LIVE now .. Tom Marcellino def. Matt Denning via sub (armbar) (R1, 3:30) .. get latest results here https://t.co/voHuEV0GoE12/31/2016, 6:09:15 PM
#rizinff 31dec GP @criscyborg
Vai! @gracie_kron let's go! @rizinff https://t.co/WUPMLQvclF12/31/2016, 10:16:46 AM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Amanda Nunes made 6.7% of what Ronda Rousey did. However, she can still help a lot of people. Full #UFC207 paydays:… https://t.co/lCfn6wEZ4N12/31/2016, 6:06:52 PM
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
#UFC207: Nunes vs. Rousey post-fight analysis in Six Easy Tweets (@DavidCastilloAC) https://t.co/PV0oONRgaw https://t.co/9WrK04baEJ12/31/2016, 6:00:15 PM
- MMA
49-Year-Old Wrestler KO'd in Circus Fightvia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Nasty Liver Kick KO at Rizin 4via MMA Fighting
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
STARTING SHORTLY: WSOF 34 live video stream and official results (1 p.m. ET) https://t.co/lPsK39y2Ep via @mmajunkie12/31/2016, 5:52:12 PM
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
The UFC ends 2016 having paid $7.138 million to fighters in Athlete Outfitting Policy sponsorship money. https://t.co/F5elMz0hqX12/31/2016, 5:33:56 PM
Heath Herring @TheHeathHerring
Day after a loss is always tough but it's hard to hate life when @roynelsonmma takes u to dinner in Tokyo! #RIZIN2016 https://t.co/4GggozRSOX12/30/2016, 7:16:22 PM
- MMA
Cro Cop Mauls King Mo at Rizin 3via MMAjunkie
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Celebrities (including a savage Justin Bieber) react to Ronda Rousey's KO loss at UFC 207 https://t.co/5amfk4NoV712/31/2016, 5:30:20 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Stream or download MMAjunkie Radio #2352 with Michael Chandler, Jessica Andrade, Tim Means, Sammy the Squid https://t.co/G0Q8kY7EfH12/31/2016, 5:29:41 PM
AXS TV Fights @AXSTVFights
We're counting down the BEST submissions of 2016! #1 goes to @MackenzieDern for her Rear Naked Choke - Omoplata at @LegacyFighting 61! https://t.co/dZkAVFJPgP12/30/2016, 7:22:03 PM
- MMA
The Fighters We Lost in 2016via Fightland
FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX
Dominick Cruz: "I lost and I'll take my loss like a man" https://t.co/1eUCBXI87D #UFC207 https://t.co/mPQ4Es9MGA12/31/2016, 5:15:02 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Cody Garbrandt says he’d like to rematch Dominick Cruz next (@davemelterwon) https://t.co/R5KlK1RVTS https://t.co/BUkbflH4ql12/31/2016, 5:00:19 PM
- MMA
Sonnen Passes Drug Tests for Bellator 170via MMA Fighting
- MMA
Dana, Conor Disagree on Return Timelinevia FOX Sports
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
So Meta: Ronda Rousey and the decline of the grappler (by @EvilGregJackson) https://t.co/MmxtS5GHfl https://t.co/XtpX4YZ52c12/31/2016, 5:00:13 PM
UFC @ufc
2016 was absolutely AMAZING!! Follow us into an EVEN BETTER 2017!! #ThisHappened https://t.co/um7YM36Ybd12/31/2016, 4:46:02 PM
- MMA
Report: Rome to Replace Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
The Best of Goldberg with UFC
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Mom: 'Average person' just can't understand how much winning means to Ronda Rousey https://t.co/fVxIS5pTin12/31/2016, 4:45:40 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
After #UFC207, champ Amanda Nunes had a harsh assessment of Ronda Rousey's coach. Full story:… https://t.co/vxFb98RkV812/31/2016, 4:44:07 PM
- MMA
Building the Perfect Female Fightervia ESPN.com
- MMA
Barnett Flagged by USADAvia UFC
Luke Thomas @SBNLukeThomas
From Rousey's stunning loss to Garbrandt's incredible win, I covered it in my #ufc207 post-fight breakdown. Watch: https://t.co/nheCI1sFOg12/31/2016, 4:31:28 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Cody Garbrandt admits when he knew he had Dominick Cruz beat at #ufc207. https://t.co/NECGev0Wko12/31/2016, 4:30:07 PM
- MMA
Dana Dishes on Brock's UFC Futurevia Bleacher Report
- MMA
Mir Questions Testing, Frustrated with UFCvia FloCombat
Chad Dundas @chaddundas
Official Team Dundas statement regarding Baruto: :(12/31/2016, 4:11:20 PM
Ben Fowlkes @benfowlkesMMA
Ronda Rousey walked right into the teeth of the lioness at UFC 207, and she got mauled. Is this how it ends? https://t.co/JGmsIIac1q12/31/2016, 4:11:18 PM
- MMA
Emelianenko Details Prison Lifevia Bloody Elbow
- MMA
The Greatest Thai Fighter of All Timevia Fightland
FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX
Cody Garbrandt reveals who he wants to fight next as champion https://t.co/kcD7g3tBaC #UFC207 @Cody_Nolove https://t.co/ZzhqKAlsqe12/31/2016, 4:07:01 PM
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
Final UFC 207 salaries: Champ Amanda Nunes gets $200K, Ronda Rousey $3 million https://t.co/sQdgyfKGvx12/31/2016, 4:00:41 PM
- MMA
You Can Roll Up Diaz Stylevia MiddleEasy.com
- MMA
UFC Gives FOX Christmas Eve Victoryvia TV By The Numbers by zap2it.com
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Dana White on Ronda Rousey’s loss: She is doing better than after the Holly Holm fight https://t.co/PLEktUhoOu12/31/2016, 4:00:13 PM
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Amanda Nunes knew Ronda Rousey couldn’t take her punches (@DannySeguraTV) https://t.co/dVqMwSUaHK https://t.co/1uMn2cyKRR12/31/2016, 4:00:09 PM
Garcia Ices Pyle