    Follow b/r

    MMA

    2. Inside The MMA World 🌎

      • Bellator 170 Live Results • Introducing Team MMA • Brutal Liver Kick in Glory • 24-Second LFA Guillotine • The Rebirth of Tito Ortiz

    3. MMA

      Live Stream: Bellator 170

      via Bleacher Report
    4. MMA

      Right Hand of Doom from Machida's Bro

      Andreas Halevia Champions
    5. MMA

      Seriously? Introducing Team MMA

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    9. MMA

      From Liver Kick to Fetal Position

      Brian Oswaldvia Bleacher Report
    10. MMA

      Mr. Guillotine Notches 24-Second Sub

      Scott Harrisvia Bleacher Report
    11. MMA

      Porn, Pain & Trump: Tito's Rebirth

      Jonathan Snowdenvia Bleacher Report

    15. Tito Proves to Be Good Samaritan

    16. MMA

      Samman's Promotion Honor's His Dream

      Danny Seguravia MMA Fighting
    17. MMA

      Pacquiao Would Fight McGregor

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    21. MMA

      Biggest Speculations in Boxing

      Briggs Seekinsvia Bleacher Report
    22. MMA

      Khabib, Tony Take Shots at Conor

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    23. MMA

      Stalemate Between UFC, Russian TV

      Karim Zidanvia Bloody Elbow
    27. MMA

      UFC Fight Pass Head Leaves

      Ariel Helwanivia MMA Fighting
    28. MMA

      Bisping Reveals Upcoming Surgery

      Christopher Simpsonvia Bleacher Report
    29. MMA

      Mayhem's Court Case Gets Weird

      TMZvia TMZ
    32. MMA

      Rogers Accused of Sex Misconduct

      Tom Sunderlandvia Bleacher Report
    33. MMA

      Mir Itching for Lesnar Rubber Match

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    36. MMA

      All-Star TUF Staffs Add Allure

      UFCvia UFC
    37. MMA

      Garbrandt Reveals His Hit List

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    40. MMA

      Weidman-Mousasi Set for UFC 210

      UFCvia UFC
    44. MMA

      Burning Questions for UFC on FOX 23

      Steven Rondinavia Steven Rondina
    45. MMA

      Masvidal Takes Shot at Blackzilians

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    48. MMA

      Matches to Make After Phoenix

      Nathan McCartervia Bleacher Report
    49. MMA

      'Don’t Compare Ronda to My Dad’

      Anthony Riccobonovia International Business Times

    52. Nunes Chokes Out Christian Slater

    57. MMA

      Jones-Lybarger Retires from MMA

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    60. MMA

      Coach Thinks Penn Fights Again

      Marc Raimondivia MMA Fighting

    61. Edgar Hopes His Old Rival Retires

    64. MMA

      Yoga Guru 'Beats' Olympic Wrestler

      Max Bearakvia Washington Post
    65. MMA

      Woodley, Wonderboy Hype Rematch

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    68. MMA

      Big UFC Slump Coming in 2017?

      Chad Dundasvia Bleacher Report
    69. MMA

      McGregor's Interview to Be on PPV

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    72. MMA

      Would Conor Strategy Work for Yair?

      Chad Dundasvia Bleacher Report
    73. MMA

      Report: Hendricks-Lombard Targeted

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    76. MMA

      Combate Americas Inks ESPN Deal

      Dave Meltzervia MMA Fighting
    77. MMA

      Mousasi Waiting for a Fight

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    80. MMA

      Hunt's PED Question That's Worth Asking

      Michael Baumannvia The Ringer
    81. MMA

      The Smooth Chaotic Groove of Lando

      FloCombatvia FloCombat
    84. MMA

      Oliveira Set to Grapple BJJ Champ

      Guilherme Cruzvia MMA Fighting
    85. MMA

      3-Division King Training for Next Fight

      Juan Archuletavia Champions
    88. MMA

      Diaz Applying for Boxing License

      Brett Okamotovia ESPN.com
    89. MMA

      Floyd Trolls Conor's Bank Roll

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    92. Conor Breaks Floyd with One Punch

    96. MMA

      McGregor Seeks Trademark on Name

      Darren Rovellvia ESPN.com

    97. The 13th Jockey Episode 3

    101. MMA

      The Veteran Says Goodbye to MMA

      Guilherme Cruzvia MMA Fighting
    104. MMA

      Inside ONE's Staying Power in Asia

      Steven Marroccovia MMAjunkie
    105. MMA

      TUF Alum Hill Returns to UFC

      Damon Martinvia FOX Sports
    108. MMA

      Correia to Fight at UFC Brazil

      UFCvia UFC

    109. Nunes on Her Big KO of Rousey

    112. MMA

      Evans: Blackzilians Splintered

      Chuck Mindenhallvia MMA Fighting
    117. MMA

      Yair Out Indefinitely After Phoenix

      MMA Fighting Newswirevia MMA Fighting

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 