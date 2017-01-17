NCAA Tournament 2017: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Week 11

One of just five winless teams in major-conference play, Oklahoma State is vigorously trending in the wrong direction.

Since conference play began in men's college basketball, many teams have moved onto the NCAA tournament bubble—either in a good way or a bad way.

TCU is one of the good examples, almost unanimously projected to make the NCAA tournament after an unprecedented 3-2 start in Big 12 play. Conference foe Oklahoma State has gone in the opposite direction, nearly dropping out of the picture altogether after five consecutive Big 12 losses.

At this point in the season, "The Bubble" seems to encompass 50 percent of the nation. Only a handful of teams are stone-cold locks for the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, teams like Georgia Tech (RPI: 89, KenPom: 112) are almost, sort of in the conversation or are one win away from getting there.

It will shrink as the season progresses, but for now we're defining the top of the bubble as No. 5 seeds in the latest Bracket Matrix and the bottom of the bubble as teams appearing on at least three of those 70 projected brackets. Excluding the teams from obvious one-bid leagues seeded in the Nos. 13-16 range, that gives us 45 teams to play with, several of which have moved up or down a ton over the past two-plus weeks.

Buckle up for a bumpy ride through this list of 16 teams that may spend the next eight weeks teetering between the NCAA tournament and the NIT.