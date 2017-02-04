ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Andre Drummond now with 32 double-doubles on the season; tied with Dwight Howard for the 5th-most in the league2/4/2017, 2:13:45 AM
- Atlanta Hawks
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Taurean Prince and James Johnson have been fined. https://t.co/OZnU6L2ibD2/3/2017, 9:06:58 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor
Halftime: Pacers 56, Nets 46. Paul George has 15 points. Jeff Teague has 9 points & 4 assists. What does everyone think?2/4/2017, 1:35:03 AM
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
Size-20 adidas on sale for $11 at Marshall's ...... with a security tag. I'm guessing one would be able to spot th… https://t.co/XQmXjD4FLz2/4/2017, 1:19:08 AM
Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor
End of 1: Pacers 27, Nets 16. Jeff Teague leads the Pacers with 9 points.2/4/2017, 1:07:08 AM
KG's Area 21 @KGArea21
Congrats to KG's O.G. of the Night... @T_HardJR! @ATLHawks 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7rSchSio0w2/3/2017, 6:12:06 AM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jeff Teague cleans up his miss, gets the bucket and the foul! 💪 (on @FSIndiana and https://t.co/f5CMCyZU89) https://t.co/mb9P4G0LBa2/4/2017, 12:53:37 AM
8 Points, 9 Seconds @8pts9secs
That sequence was nothing but hustle for Jeff Teague.2/4/2017, 12:48:13 AM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Our fans were hype during Tim Hardaway Jr.'s beastly 4th quarter: https://t.co/zVbZmfEdve #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/NSgLwAE6Xe2/4/2017, 12:44:01 AM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor
Pacers' starters, Game 49: Jeff Teague, CJ Miles, Paul George, Thaddeus Young & Myles Turner.2/4/2017, 12:37:48 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks assign Prince to D-League https://t.co/mOaEEMHxTc https://t.co/m5424TuLZY2/4/2017, 12:34:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
In the 4th quarter tonight: Tim Hardaway Jr. - 23 pts The Rockets - 22 pts https://t.co/qHqcCgqmOY2/3/2017, 4:15:40 AM
☕netw3rk @netw3rk
Tim Hardaway Jr. caught Dion Waiters' disease2/3/2017, 3:24:11 AM
Adam Wexler @awexlerKPRC
Tim Hardaway, Jr. played 250th career game tonight. Had scored 23 or more just 12 times. Scored 23 in 4th Q. Had career high 33 in the game2/3/2017, 3:26:13 AM
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Miami Heat forward James Johnson fined by NBA: https://t.co/BwNu5ESUIP2/4/2017, 12:22:01 AM
The Vertical @TheVertical
Front-Office Insider @BobbyMarks42 previews the trade deadline for the Hawks, Pacers and Wizards.… https://t.co/C57TCkatfv2/4/2017, 12:15:02 AM
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
LET'S GO, WHALERS🐳 👏..👏..👏👏👏 https://t.co/c4xXq7Sb8s2/3/2017, 11:32:24 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
We got a #bazegaze on @NBAonTNT https://t.co/FPWXwWm77r2/3/2017, 3:23:36 AM
gifdsports @gifdsports
Tim Hardaway Jr. dunked all over the Rockets oin clutch time https://t.co/AhjCEXJzjy2/3/2017, 3:22:34 AM
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
And they play a game tonight in Greensboro, NC at 7 PM ET. https://t.co/bPu21rsYfH2/3/2017, 11:25:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The @ATLHawks aren't throwing in the towel. "(They) are fighters. They aren't going down like that"… https://t.co/DuEGIHngj72/3/2017, 11:19:29 PM
NBA @NBA
4 dunks in the first 5 minutes. Dwight's being an absolute FORCE on @NBAonTNT! https://t.co/42qyUftF2c2/3/2017, 1:19:35 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
.@T_HardJR been dangerous in the fourth this season. https://t.co/62rTJdSJL62/3/2017, 3:15:29 AM
Bob Rathbun @BobRathbunTV
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
TIM HARDAWAY JR. GAME2/3/2017, 3:16:10 AM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
- Atlanta Hawks
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
Taurean Prince has been assigned to the Long Island Nets.2/3/2017, 11:00:53 PM
FH @taureanprince
No pressure no diamonds.....& I like those 💪🏾2/3/2017, 10:54:54 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
ROSTER UPDATE: We have assigned Taurean Prince to the @LongIslandNets of the @nbadleague.2/3/2017, 10:48:11 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks assign Taurean Prince to D-League. Will play for Long Island Nets.2/3/2017, 10:47:21 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Taurean Prince said the FF-2 foul on Hassan Whiteside was unintentional. "I don't play the game that way."2/2/2017, 3:26:19 AM
Mike Conti @MikeConti929
Hawks send Taurean Prince to the D League2/3/2017, 10:46:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA report says James Harden was fouled by Dwight Howard late in loss https://t.co/4tqkbkcsLk via @houstonchron2/3/2017, 10:33:59 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Tech on Dion Waiters, Tech on James Johnson and he is ejected. FF-2 on Taurean Prince and he is ejected.2/2/2017, 2:38:22 AM
Fran Blinebury @franblinebury
NBA Last 2 Minute report says one miss in Hawks-Rockets. “Howard (ATL) makes contact to Harden’s (HOU) face that affects his shot attempt.”2/3/2017, 10:20:54 PM
The Vertical @TheVertical
Trade guide for East teams eyeing home court: Wizards, Hawks, Pacers. Front-Office Insider @BobbyMarks42. https://t.co/CrcZ1fVi6f2/3/2017, 10:12:48 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Bob Rathbun @BobRathbunTV
Eastern Conference, Road wins this season: Hawks 15 Boston 14 Toronto 13 Cleveland, Orlando 112/3/2017, 10:09:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
One incorrect call in the L2M report from Rockets, Hawks. Harden was fouled by Howard on that last-minute drive with Hawks up one.2/3/2017, 10:02:27 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Supernova