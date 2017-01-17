Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
How Bow Dah! #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/MjbGjkNii81/29/2017, 11:51:50 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Hawks PR @HawksPR
Millsap has tied a franchise record with 61 minutes of action. Previously Eddie Johnson played 61 minutes in 4 OT at Seattle on 2/19/82.1/29/2017, 11:48:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Searching for an image of Paul Millsap but this is all that's showing up ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/5DdaAboAqH1/29/2017, 11:55:27 PM
Marc Stein @ESPNSteinLine
A guest right off the top on the #NBAInsiders on @ESPNRadio and it's a starry one ... @Paulmillsap4 with us RIGHT NOW after a W in four OTs1/30/2017, 12:04:57 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Happy to be joined on @ESPNRadio by Paul Millsap live after his Hawks 4OT win over Knicks1/30/2017, 12:03:34 AM
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Paul Milsap with 37 pts, 19 rebounds, & 7 assists in 60+ minutes as Hawks beat Knicks in quadruple overtime. (Yes,… https://t.co/XYN2JlysbQ1/30/2017, 12:00:13 AM
😂
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
When do we go to penalty kicks?1/29/2017, 11:35:19 PM
To Quad OT We Go!
NBA TV @NBATV
Dennis Schroder gets the bucket as the @nyknicks and @ATLHawks head to a 4th overtime! 👀 https://t.co/QH8IqmaKie1/29/2017, 11:37:52 PM
Mike Conti @MikeConti929
First 4OT game in the NBA since 20121/29/2017, 11:32:34 PM
NBA TV @NBATV
The @ATLHawks outlast the @nyknicks in 4 OT, 142-139. 👀 Paul Millsap finishes with 37 PTS & 19 REB in 60+ minutes. https://t.co/egtDEONrBl1/30/2017, 12:00:23 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Paul Millsap re-entered Hawks' 4OT win vs Knicks w/ 3:51 left in 3rd & played next 35+ mins straight. 4th player to log 60 mins this decade1/29/2017, 11:59:02 PM
NBA TV @NBATV
.@nyknicks/@ATLHawks head to OT after Melo's layup! NBA TV gets you set with more highlights w/ the Wizards/Pelicans Pregame Show! https://t.co/AulePbSqlo1/29/2017, 10:35:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Paul's first half line so far: - 14 points - 3 assists - 3 boards - 86% FG1/29/2017, 8:52:19 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Hawks outlast Knicks in 142-139 4OT thriller https://t.co/eCapJczilV https://t.co/W7LMdKpvqR1/29/2017, 11:54:16 PM
Brad Rowland @BTRowland
Hawks announce that Thabo Sefolosha is out for tomorrow's game against the Knicks with a left groin injury. Mike Muscala is probable.1/28/2017, 6:51:50 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Mike Muscala will be active for Hawks. Gary Neal is inactive.1/28/2017, 12:06:35 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Amazing! @ATLHawks outlast Knicks 142-139 in 4OT! Millsap 37p/19r/7a in 60 mins Schroder 23p/15a Melo 45 pts BOX:… https://t.co/qCGtlYEt3T1/29/2017, 11:53:57 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
What. A. Game. Hawks defeat the Knicks in 4 OT, 142-139. Paul Milsap logged 60+ minutes, had 37 pts, 19 reb, & 7… https://t.co/Y7S60E0oIW1/29/2017, 11:53:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What an incredible game between the Knicks and Hawks. Can't believe Courtney Lee didn't get that last look to go down. It looked good.1/29/2017, 11:53:52 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 East All-Star Reserves Isaiah Thomas John Wall Kevin Love Kyle Lowry Paul George Kemba Walker Paul Millsap https://t.co/wBOlRxGbyq1/27/2017, 12:16:06 AM
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop
Hawks defeat Knicks 142-139 in Quadruple OT thriller 👀🔥 Carmelo Anthony with 45 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.… https://t.co/2C4uvW5cI51/29/2017, 11:53:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paul Millsap logged OVER AN HOUR of playing time in this game. https://t.co/LbDO0MV3xX1/29/2017, 11:53:23 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 West All-Star Reserves Klay Thompson Draymond Green Russell Westbrook DeMarcus Cousins DeAndre Jordan Marc Gasol Gordon Hayward https://t.co/8npPm36LdM1/27/2017, 12:06:14 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Just a cool 37-19-7 for Millsap in 60 minutes.1/29/2017, 11:52:52 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Hawks defeat Knicks, 142-139 in 4 OT Warriors scored 144 in regulation last night1/29/2017, 11:53:06 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks. In. Four. Overtimes.1/29/2017, 11:52:42 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Mike Muscala will be inactive tonight vs. Bulls with left ankle sprain.1/26/2017, 12:08:58 AM
Thomas Duffy @TJDhoops
That fourth overtime... Hawks beat Knicks, 142-139. UNREAL game. https://t.co/DhvKnQRc3B1/29/2017, 11:52:04 PM
Eric Rosenthal @ericsports
The Hawks beat the Knicks 142-139 in QUADRUPLE overtime1/29/2017, 11:51:51 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks dodge two open 3-pointers on the Knicks final possession to win 142-139 in 4OT.1/29/2017, 11:51:47 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Finally: Hawks 142, Knicks 139.1/29/2017, 11:51:23 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Final: Hawks 142, Knicks 139 in quadruple-OT Melo had 45. Knicks (21-28) have lost 15 of 20.1/29/2017, 11:51:19 PM
NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks
Schroeder hits 1-of-2 free throws. 142-139 lead for the Hawks. 7.8 seconds & #Knicks ball. 1 more OT? #NYKvsATL1/29/2017, 11:50:35 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Schroder come on man lol.1/29/2017, 11:50:17 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
free throw shooting has been.... an issue1/29/2017, 11:50:08 PM
Dwight Just Inside the Arc!
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
#Range https://t.co/ngSZ4WCyv01/24/2017, 2:10:43 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Still counts ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/uDTMgeOSQl1/24/2017, 2:07:26 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
That Schroder FT miss means its three-point game with 7.8 seconds left.1/29/2017, 11:50:05 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Makes the first.1/29/2017, 11:49:10 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Paul Millsap has tied a franchise record with 61 minutes. Previously Eddie Johnson played 61 minutes1/29/2017, 11:48:31 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Paul Millsap hasn't had an assist in like four overtimes.1/29/2017, 11:48:01 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks 141, Knicks 139 with 14.6 seconds left. Hawks ball.1/29/2017, 11:47:10 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
KNICKS TURNOVER MY GOD DON'T SCREW THIS UP1/29/2017, 11:46:33 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Paul Millsap: 60 Minutes... 37 Points 19 Rebounds 7 Assists1/29/2017, 11:45:47 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Paul Millsap has traveled three times. Once in each of the last three OTs.1/29/2017, 11:45:37 PM
FOX Sports: Hawks @HawksOnFSSE
The Dennis Schroder chase-down block you need in your life. #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/2c8x9ckmXi1/22/2017, 12:25:46 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Millsap up to 37 points and 19 rebounds.1/29/2017, 11:45:03 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Paul Millsap.1/29/2017, 11:44:52 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks list Mike Muscala out for tonight's game against 76ers. Fourth straight with sprained ankle.1/21/2017, 6:34:31 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
All Star.1/29/2017, 11:44:42 PM
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul Millsap in 4OT has played https://t.co/g05mCQ6RXN1/29/2017, 11:44:14 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Paul Millsap on Hawks bounce back after loss to Pistons: "I don't know what you are talking about. I have amnesia."1/21/2017, 3:54:32 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The shot 👌 The shimmy 😂 https://t.co/8Sl5Grti0p1/21/2017, 3:07:45 AM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons had a 4OT game back in 2015. So no, the Hawks didn't compete in the last one.1/29/2017, 11:43:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Right now? Changing concession stands to the dinner menu... https://t.co/bo8klVo8tR1/29/2017, 11:43:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Ooooooooooooh https://t.co/29mTNBOllQ1/21/2017, 2:55:22 AM
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
what is going on here https://t.co/SfeWQHeJ3q1/21/2017, 1:50:50 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Paul Millsap has played 60 minutes in this game. 35/18/6.1/29/2017, 11:43:16 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Millsap is going to play 60 minutes in this game.1/29/2017, 11:42:59 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Millsap goes 1-2 at the line and the game continues. 139-139. https://t.co/U9xA31HNmh1/29/2017, 11:42:55 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Millsap makes 1 of 2 and we're tied again. Fun.1/29/2017, 11:42:39 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
wyd @ATLHawks @nyknicks1/29/2017, 11:41:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
#Knicks and #Hawks, now in 4th OT, closing in on the 144 points Warriors put up in regulation vs. Clippers. Knicks lead 139-136.1/29/2017, 11:40:01 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Prozingis- Fouled Out ✅ Carmelo- Fouled Out ✅ Joakim Noah- Fouled Out ✅ Dwight Howard- Fouled Out ✅ Hawks/Knicks i… https://t.co/aDu0PULs8E1/29/2017, 11:40:23 PM
Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 @cmillscsn
The Knicks and Hawks game is WILD!!!!!!1/29/2017, 11:39:44 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Knicks and Hawks game might never end. I was at Raptors-Kings triple-OT thriller back in day. JYD 1.0 forgot to cover the inbounder.1/29/2017, 11:39:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
BAZE AGAIN!1/29/2017, 11:38:00 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
- Atlanta Hawks
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Knicks lead by 3.1/29/2017, 11:37:08 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
It's going to be a lot, I'll say. https://t.co/SGG4Z0rtP71/29/2017, 11:35:52 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Adrian Wojnarowski @WojVerticalNBA
Atlanta is trading guard Mo Williams and cash to Denver, league sources tell @TheVertical. Hawks will sign Gary Neal to a 10-day contract.1/18/2017, 6:56:39 AM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
At some point, Millsap, Schröder and Hardaway just shouldn't play anymore.1/29/2017, 11:35:28 PM
Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 @cmillscsn
4th overtime between @ATLHawks @nyknicks. Knicks in DC Tuesday. #dcfamily1/29/2017, 11:35:08 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
🐐