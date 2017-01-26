NBA.com @NBAcom
Best records in January 1. @warriors, 12-2 2. @WashWizards, 12-4 3. @ATLHawks, 11-4 4. @celtics, 10-4 MORE:… https://t.co/Y0Cle6oQxi2/1/2017, 7:36:07 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
NBA Superstar Index: Millsap Climbs the Rankingsvia Adam Fromal
- Atlanta Hawks
Millsap Is Going to Nola! Show Your Support with Fanaticsvia Bleacher Report Online Store
- Atlanta Hawks
Wasserman’s Mock Draft: Hawks Grab A&M Big Manvia Bleacher Report
- Atlanta Hawks
Buying/Selling Rumors: Dwight to the Pelicans?via Dan Favale
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Hawks Head To Miami To Face Surging Heat https://t.co/aLScnPVOYs https://t.co/jpir3sneKC2/1/2017, 7:00:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Putting some work in before tonight's game in Miami! https://t.co/lT6Uci5DXH2/1/2017, 6:47:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Today is the last day to sign up for the Fast Break 5K on Saturday! You don't want to miss this. Register now:… https://t.co/BZu4buc6wx2/1/2017, 6:33:26 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Big Man Rankings: Where Does Millsap Land?via Dan Favale
- Atlanta Hawks
Get Tickets to Hawks vs Jazz Starting at Just $13via Gametime
SI Now @SInowLIVE
LIVE: We're chatting with @ATLHawks star @Paulmillsap4 RIGHT NOW on #SINow https://t.co/xIZlcRHQfX https://t.co/N3F74F0xI02/1/2017, 6:10:12 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Paul Millsap said he came out of 60 minute game fine but took last two days off completely.2/1/2017, 6:06:12 PM
SI Now @SInowLIVE
On #SINow: @ATLHawks star @Paulmillsap4, @ChrisCanty99 on #SuperBowl, a preview of our Super Bowl III feature + mor… https://t.co/jkSYeuRzAt2/1/2017, 5:59:04 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Hawks Edge Knicks in 4OT, 142-139via Bleacher Report
KL Chouinard @KLChouinard
Paul Millsap: "There was no chance I was coming out. I've never played 60 minutes of basketball before. It was great."1/30/2017, 12:47:18 AM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
How Bow Dah! #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/MjbGjkNii81/29/2017, 11:51:50 PM
SI Now @SInowLIVE
Today on #SINow at 1pm ET we're talking @ATLHawks basketball with four-time NBA All-Star @Paulmillsap4. https://t.co/Arv8XXtSuA2/1/2017, 4:49:03 PM
Dwight Howard @DwightHoward
Hyped & Ready to Play,, Must Be Game Day !! #BeGr8 #TruetoAtlanta #NBA https://t.co/QEQWuNGfgV2/1/2017, 4:28:16 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr @T_HardJR
The @PlayersTribune is LIVE from Ann Arbor for @UMichFootball's Signing of the Stars. Watch it here at Noon ET -->https://t.co/8z4BVOr2u92/1/2017, 4:26:14 PM
Hawks PR @HawksPR
Millsap has tied a franchise record with 61 minutes of action. Previously Eddie Johnson played 61 minutes in 4 OT at Seattle on 2/19/82.1/29/2017, 11:48:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Searching for an image of Paul Millsap but this is all that's showing up ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/5DdaAboAqH1/29/2017, 11:55:27 PM
😂
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
When do we go to penalty kicks?1/29/2017, 11:35:19 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Bud said Sefolosha is game-time decision. THJ will start if Sefolosha can't go.2/1/2017, 4:14:31 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Blog posted. Game Thread: Hawks at Heat. https://t.co/yQD9sezAmk2/1/2017, 3:38:00 PM
To Quad OT We Go!
NBA TV @NBATV
Dennis Schroder gets the bucket as the @nyknicks and @ATLHawks head to a 4th overtime! 👀 https://t.co/QH8IqmaKie1/29/2017, 11:37:52 PM
Mike Conti @MikeConti929
First 4OT game in the NBA since 20121/29/2017, 11:32:34 PM
NBA TV @NBATV
.@nyknicks/@ATLHawks head to OT after Melo's layup! NBA TV gets you set with more highlights w/ the Wizards/Pelicans Pregame Show! https://t.co/AulePbSqlo1/29/2017, 10:35:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Come see the #Rockets take on the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow with our "Guys Night Out" special! Tix here:… https://t.co/KL4FWoXRgR2/1/2017, 3:00:05 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
NBA Power Rankings: Midseason Updatevia Bleacher Report
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Paul's first half line so far: - 14 points - 3 assists - 3 boards - 86% FG1/29/2017, 8:52:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go into Wednesday's home game against Hawks, yes, within four games of a playoff spot. https://t.co/xniOpw94Jv2/1/2017, 2:56:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Game day as we face the @MiamiHEAT at 7:30! Watch on @HawksOnFSSE, listen on @929TheGame or get League Pass here:… https://t.co/ilUUqGylFh2/1/2017, 2:34:57 PM
Brad Rowland @BTRowland
Hawks announce that Thabo Sefolosha is out for tomorrow's game against the Knicks with a left groin injury. Mike Muscala is probable.1/28/2017, 6:51:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Williams (#60), Kevin Scott (#28), Haywoode Workman (#66) your referees for tonight's Hawks at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun).2/1/2017, 2:08:47 PM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Explaining the Hawks’ 3-Point Shooting Surge https://t.co/ODEP9K8qPf https://t.co/hfphmDJ55k2/1/2017, 1:00:11 PM
- Atlanta Hawks
Hawks Trounced in 112-86 Loss to Wizardsvia Peachtree Hoops
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Mike Muscala will be active for Hawks. Gary Neal is inactive.1/28/2017, 12:06:35 AM
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
Locked on Hawks podcast: Mike Dunleavy, Heat preview and more with @Cavsanada https://t.co/qzMPYCWmE8 https://t.co/nSAJArXQL02/1/2017, 11:00:16 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Brent Burns' 1st of 2 assists tonight vs the Hawks put him past Jonathan Cheechoo's 291 points for 7th on the #Sharks all-time scoring list2/1/2017, 6:04:38 AM
- Atlanta Hawks
Hawks to Honor Super Bowl-Bound Falconsvia ajc
- Atlanta Hawks
NBA World Reacts to All-Star Reserves, Snubsvia Bleacher Report
Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops
For the late crowd, each and every episode of the @LockedOnHawks podcast can be found on our site. Check it out. https://t.co/LgQTqucwi82/1/2017, 4:30:04 AM
Steve Holman @RealVoiceofHawk
Great @ATLHawks night in Miami. With the crew and @MitShahNoble my wine expert owner. https://t.co/eWkRCbx7iR2/1/2017, 3:21:11 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 East All-Star Reserves Isaiah Thomas John Wall Kevin Love Kyle Lowry Paul George Kemba Walker Paul Millsap https://t.co/wBOlRxGbyq1/27/2017, 12:16:06 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 West All-Star Reserves Klay Thompson Draymond Green Russell Westbrook DeMarcus Cousins DeAndre Jordan Marc Gasol Gordon Hayward https://t.co/8npPm36LdM1/27/2017, 12:06:14 AM
Marc Stein @ESPNSteinLine
Earlier today our @ChrisBHaynes reported that the Cavs would audition vets Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson on Wednesday.2/1/2017, 2:24:24 AM
Basketball HOF @Hoophall
#OTD (1994) Dominique Wilkins became the 11th player in @nbahistory to score 23,000 career pts, scoring 24 in the H… https://t.co/zSYNST3CqH2/1/2017, 1:52:48 AM
Dennis Schröder @DennisMike93
BOUGHT MY MOM HER FIRST CAR 🚗 TRULY BLESSED TO BE IN THAT POSITION TO MAKE MY FAMILY HAPPY SHE IS THE BEST & DESERV… https://t.co/yARNipdCMn2/1/2017, 12:20:53 AM
- Atlanta Hawks
🗣: Malcolm Delaney Has Added Key Depth for the Hawksvia Vsporto
- Atlanta Hawks
Hawks Fend Off Bulls, Butler for Winvia ESPN.com
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Where our lady ballers at?! It's not too late to sign up for our girls clinic Feb. 4 REGISTER:… https://t.co/z2F0oUz6Xg1/31/2017, 11:35:00 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Best record in NBA since Jan 1 Warriors 12-2 Hawks 11-4 Wizards 11-4 Knicks lost to Hawks on Sunday, play Wizards tonight1/31/2017, 11:10:07 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Mike Muscala will be inactive tonight vs. Bulls with left ankle sprain.1/26/2017, 12:08:58 AM
🐐