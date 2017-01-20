Big Blue View @bigblueview
Giants’ Marshall Newhouse defends Odell Beckham as "great teammate" #nyg #superbowlLI https://t.co/nXld6Icfw62/1/2017, 6:32:56 PM
- New York Giants
Rashad Jennings: Giants 'Left Our Defense Hanging'via NFL.com
- New York Giants
You Love OBJ, She Loves OBJ—Fanatics Has the Gear She Wantsvia Bleacher Report Online Store
- New York Giants
Freeman: Bennett Made for Super Bowl Stagevia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Scout: Top WR Performances from 2016via Bleacher Report
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants' Eli Manning voted NFL's third most popular quarterback #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/oASwllO2XD2/1/2017, 6:16:46 PM
Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL
Super Debate: Khalil Mack, Landon Collins lead pack of potential Defensive Player of the Year candidates… https://t.co/ms7oiv1vOm2/1/2017, 5:59:07 PM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Julio Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: "He’s a good player.''2/1/2017, 5:28:29 PM
- New York Giants
'Hush-Hush': The NFL’s Domestic Violence Problemvia Bleacherreport
- New York Giants
OBJ Joins ESPN's Super Bowl Studio Coveragevia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
TMZ: OBJ Parties Again in Miamivia TMZ
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Julio Jones was asked who his fave WR in the NFL is. His answer: "Odell Beckham, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans ... Larry Fitzgerald."2/1/2017, 5:03:23 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Are the Giants targeting Gerald Everett? #nfldraft #nygiants https://t.co/QQOQDsWV4Q2/1/2017, 4:39:35 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Big Blue Kickoff Live will air at 12:00 PM ET on https://t.co/PxnieKqORN and Giants App! #GiantsChat https://t.co/JK1IzvO87g2/1/2017, 4:30:25 PM
- New York Giants
Jennings Expects to Be Back with Giantsvia NJ.com
- New York Giants
Projecting Price Tags of Top 20 Free Agentsvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Cruz: Boat Trip 'Definitely Wasn't Worth It'via Bleacher Report
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
DYK former Falcons (& NYG) head coach Dan Reeves is the great-uncle to Patriots starting C David Andrews? You do now.2/1/2017, 4:27:24 PM
Bob Glauber @BobGlauber
Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. are both at the Super Bowl. Only one of them is playing. The quiet one. https://t.co/9uONp9NCvo2/1/2017, 3:48:48 PM
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Julio Jones studying video of Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown + T.Y. Hilton among others this week, specifically Patriots game plan vs them2/1/2017, 3:38:10 PM
- New York Giants
#NFL1000: Buyer Beware on These NFL Free Agentsvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft Updatevia Bleacher Report
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants select David Njoku in Lance Zierlein's latest https://t.co/hfp3C1jaGD mock draft #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/ShFmKi9rVH2/1/2017, 3:37:25 PM
New York Giants @Giants
It's #NationalSigningDay! Check out where some of your favorite #Giants were ranked coming out of high school |… https://t.co/Uh5jn4s3GY2/1/2017, 3:30:18 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
NFL free agency: If JPP leaves Giants, could Devin Taylor help replace him? #nyg #nflfreeagency https://t.co/82r78ei6rx2/1/2017, 3:00:05 PM
- New York Giants
Simms' All-22: Breaking Down SB LI's Best Playersvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
2017 Pro Bowl Proves Effort Can Save NFL's All-Star Eventvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Thinking of doing a live #GiantsAfterDark periscope at 9 pm tonight. Let me know what you think.2/1/2017, 2:48:52 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Oh, yes. This is truly one of the more fascinating stories of 2016. Unga was listed on injured reserve with his inj… https://t.co/iMvPfGUv5r2/1/2017, 2:19:59 PM
- New York Giants
As It Happened: NFL Pro Bowl from Orlandovia Bleacher Report
SNYGiants @SNYGiants
Beckham to appear on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown https://t.co/5KbdeqPlgv https://t.co/Br8hG4Jx5G2/1/2017, 2:19:41 PM
Tim McManus @Tim_McManus
"He'll make at least Janoris Jenkins money -- $12.5 million a year -- at least." https://t.co/BkdeQvv4Gw2/1/2017, 2:13:17 PM
- New York Giants
Tanier's Notebook: Who Has the SB Edge?via Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
OBJ Dances with Colts Mascotvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
How was DRC a zero star recruit? Hard to believe, even though he only played 1 year of HS. https://t.co/SbqV5jKZLZ2/1/2017, 2:07:54 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
5 bargain-bin free agents Giants could target this offseason #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/itbk0w7jaO2/1/2017, 2:06:11 PM
- New York Giants
What If Deshaun Watson Is Available for Giants at No. 23?via ESPN.com
- New York Giants
Snacks Pushes for Giants to Re-Sign JPP, Hankinsvia Giants Wire
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Hmmm. Tight ends. That can block. Interesting concept. https://t.co/J0ZDt2zBB32/1/2017, 2:03:40 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Super Bowl commercials and why we love them superbowlcommercials #superbowl https://t.co/QuyNXkIzxI2/1/2017, 1:30:03 PM
- New York Giants
4 Giants Who Need To Stay On The Rostervia Big Blue Unbiased
- New York Giants
Could Giants Use Free-Agent X-Factor Patterson?via Big Blue View
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Troy Aikman talks Eli Manning and Tony Romo-Jets fit via @NYPost https://t.co/cm5MNmxgqK2/1/2017, 1:19:09 PM
Pro Football Rumors @pfrumors
Will James Harrison return to the #Steelers next year? That + much more NFL news: https://t.co/UKLBlcrpv3 https://t.co/DX16dnikwT2/1/2017, 1:19:00 PM
- New York Giants
Patterson: 'I Would Love to Play Running Back'via Twin Cities
OBJ Stylin' as Usual in Pro Bowl
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Troy Aikman: Eli Manning's struggles stem from offensive line #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/hdkfP44LLX2/1/2017, 1:01:31 PM
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
.@MartysaurusRex Super grateful for time with Big Blue. Now a shot at his 1st Lombardi trophy back home in Houston https://t.co/qLIQLqyi3k2/1/2017, 12:56:47 PM
Cleanest Customs Out?
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
Odell Beckham is rocking Toy Story cleats during the first half. https://t.co/6tCD1C7hN11/30/2017, 1:29:02 AM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Odell Beckham Jr. will work Super Bowl LI for ESPN #nyg #superbowlLI https://t.co/kUu64mntcu2/1/2017, 12:55:14 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. will look to Cris Carter for help maturing #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/7xv11Frpnj2/1/2017, 12:15:31 PM
- New York Giants
2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Eli Manningvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Is It Time to Move on from Jason Pierre-Paul?via FOX Sports
New York Giants @Giants
Replay of today's BBKL with @Schmeelk and @LanceMedow talking all things Big Blue football. WATCH:… https://t.co/039ymqx7ZK2/1/2017, 3:00:29 AM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Saturday is the statement game #Terps https://t.co/AOSTSDtzeo2/1/2017, 2:13:49 AM
Odell Dishes on Brotherhood with Dez
Jane Slater @SlaterNFL
Odell Beckham Jr. on 3rd consecutive Pro Bowl and relationship with Dez Bryant #OdellBeckham#Giants#ProBowl https://t.co/1jwocqKleQ1/27/2017, 5:22:47 PM
Do Your Thing, Odell!