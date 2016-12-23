New York Giants
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
5 Bold Predictions For Washington Redskins vs. Giants NFL Week 17 https://t.co/dc2rqGFXcq https://t.co/NmLGJLKqhO1/1/2017, 5:36:14 AM
📰 Giants Headlines
• Why the Giants Could Beat the Patriots • Giants in Wk. 17: 'The Playoffs Start Now' • OBJ: 'No Ill Feelings' Toward Norman
- New York Giants
Why Giants Are Only Team That Can Beat Brady's Patriotsvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Watch Giants' Top 10 Plays of 2016via Giants
- New York Giants
Get Giants Playoffs Tickets Up to 20% Off!via Gametime
New York Giants @Giants
#HappyNewYear from the New York Football Giants!!! 🎉🎊🍾 https://t.co/xTEQ4h6NkJ1/1/2017, 5:00:27 AM
New York Giants @Giants
.@CampbellsChunky Everyday All-Stars are community leaders. Next up is Heather Thompson of @EvasVillageNJ! 📰:… https://t.co/IhDjiHRJdX1/1/2017, 3:00:31 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Almost GAMEDAY! Here's some of the music Big Blue is listening to before #Giants vs. Redskins >>… https://t.co/b1M6NiePSi1/1/2017, 2:00:45 AM
- New York Giants
New Year, New Gear! Grab Yours Now!via Fanatics
Final Tuneup
Last week, the Giants clinched a postseason berth for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. All that stands in between now and the Wild Card Round is a matchup with NFC East rivals the Washington Redskins.
Will this game be like old times where both teams go all out? Maybe, maybe not. But the Giants have the chance to correct all the mistakes over the last few weeks. Just because the contest doesn't have any effect on their playoff situation doesn't mean it isn't important.
—Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)
Looking Ahead to Week 17 vs. Redskins
⬇️
New York Giants @Giants
The voice of the #Giants @BobPapa_NFL previews #NYGvsWAS in @united 'Papa's Perspective'. WATCH:… https://t.co/EdbvnrCbk71/1/2017, 1:00:37 AM
New York Giants @Giants
As 2016 comes to a close, check out the best celebration dances and handshakes from this year with @Aquafina All-Ac… https://t.co/VfUtsm6ss31/1/2017, 12:00:06 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Check out @JustinPugh and @CulturedAthlete's visit to @kola_house and get some last minute NYE ideas! 📰:… https://t.co/oD8Uteq4AE12/31/2016, 11:30:12 PM
- New York Giants
Power Rankings for Week 17via Bleacher Report
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Right tackle Bobby Hart added to Giants injury report with forearm issue. He's listed as probable to play vs. Redskins.12/31/2016, 6:49:18 PM
- New York Giants
OBJ: 'I Don't Have Any Ill Feelings' Toward Normanvia ESPN.com
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Of course there will be. We've done our final podcast of 2016, that's all. https://t.co/u8dN8nrJzm12/31/2016, 11:27:43 PM
NFL on Reddit @NFLonReddit
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to have 1,300+ receiving yards… https://t.co/Jlw5whCNYa #reddit #nfl12/31/2016, 11:25:36 PM
New York Giants @Giants
.@Schmeelk looks back at his biggest turning point of the season - @OBJ_3's performance vs. Baltimore. READ:… https://t.co/H9r8QhHUQ212/31/2016, 11:00:38 PM
- New York Giants
Jenkins (Back) Questionable for Week 17via Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
NFL's Best Matchups for Week 17via Bleacher Report
SNYGiants @SNYGiants
Giants Goal Line Podcast: Playoff Bound with Rashad Jennings https://t.co/DiO2IyIyG2 https://t.co/sQgMihKYgx12/31/2016, 10:34:37 PM
New York Giants @Giants
An all-new Giants Chronicles looks back at some of the greatest regular-season finales! Watch Sunday 10AM ET on… https://t.co/Djr1MkqUbq12/31/2016, 10:30:05 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
I naturally asked where the heck she heard that. She wouldn't give it up, so I changed subject real quick https://t.co/kbUyoBLYrZ12/31/2016, 9:01:12 PM
- New York Giants
NFL1000: Rookie Review from Week 16via Bleacher Report
They Last Met in Week 3...
...and Norman let OBJ go for 121 on 11 targets. Wonder why Odell has no hard feelings 😏
- New York Giants
First Meeting with OBJ Started a Trend for Josh Normanvia ESPN.com
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
6 biggest New York Giants stories of 2016 #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/xiBVLHjaNR12/31/2016, 8:58:49 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
No joke: My 5-yr-old daughter just asked why mean Ereck Flowers pushed me. I'm wondering how she learned that in kindergarten. Bye 2016! ✌️12/31/2016, 8:52:58 PM
- New York Giants
Janoris Jenkins Expects to Play in Wild-Card Gamevia NY Daily News
Third Showing May Be a Dull One
When cornerback Josh Norman inked a lucrative free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins, fans were salivating at the fact that he would go one-on-one with Odell Beckham Jr. two times a year. Their matchup in Week 17 will be the third time Norman and Beckham go head to head. Unfortunately, however, it looks like it won't live up to the hype.
While Norman will be going all out due to Washington's chance to make the playoffs, Giants fans may not see much of OBJ on Sunday. In addition, both men were cordial after their first matchup this season, which proves the rivalry may have lost some luster.
—Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)
New York Giants @Giants
Redskins matchup far from meaningless for #Giants players in regular-season finale. READ: https://t.co/GCFgCpoycw https://t.co/KBXlUlWgoH12/31/2016, 8:00:38 PM
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
JPP didn't make the trip with the team to Washington.12/31/2016, 7:25:24 PM
JPP and Jenkins Status Unclear
How far can the G-Men go without them?
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Janoris Jenkins (back) was a participant in practice for second straight day. All #Giants in attendance save for JPP.12/29/2016, 5:55:46 PM
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
Giants announced that Bobby Hart was added to the injury report (forearm). His status is PROBABLE.12/31/2016, 7:23:16 PM
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Dante Pettis doing his best OBJ impersonation. ✋ https://t.co/ND6RLnglHD12/31/2016, 7:14:40 PM
- New York Giants
Report: Giants Hopeful JPP Returns in Playoffsvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Hurry, JPP: Giants Defense Starting to Show Cracksvia New York Post
Eric Branch @Eric_Branch
And he's been throwing to Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Travis Kelce ... https://t.co/pw1Xv3DIrw12/31/2016, 7:13:11 PM
New York Giants @Giants
OT Bobby Hart has been added to the #Giants injury report with a forearm injury. Hart’s status for the #NYGvsWAS is Probable.12/31/2016, 7:11:16 PM
- New York Giants
Jenkins Feels Better, Not Worried About Healthvia ESPN.com
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY
Giants CB Janoris Jenkins said his back is "not really" in pain anymore. Also, he made his own hat. ... https://t.co/uECrhmsuUS12/29/2016, 8:04:21 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Just ONE DAY left until #Giants vs. Redskins! Here's the #NYGvsWAS broadcast info for tomorrow >>… https://t.co/599yvq8C3i12/31/2016, 7:00:49 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Hart is the third player (Jerell Adams, Coty Sensabaugh) injured this week in practice.12/31/2016, 7:00:24 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Based on his comments today, it seems if Janoris Jenkins doesn't play on Sunday it will be as a precaution. Sounds good to go.12/29/2016, 9:56:51 PM
- New York Giants
Eli Among Week 16 Passing Leadersvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
His status is "probable" not his official designation https://t.co/3Hb0XlrYa512/31/2016, 6:54:11 PM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Jason Pierre-Paul only Giants player who did not travel with team to Washington.12/31/2016, 6:50:29 PM
- New York Giants
Ranking the Top 1,000 Players from Week 16via Bleacher Report
New York Giants @Giants
#NYGvsWAS Injury Report: (OUT) Safety Berhe, DE Pierre-Paul; (Questionable) TE Adams, LB Goodson, CB Jenkins, CB Sensabaugh12/30/2016, 6:55:53 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Behind Enemy Lines: 3 questions with Redskins writer Lake Lewis Jr. #nyg #giants #redskins #NFL https://t.co/2C67JO6rqF12/31/2016, 6:46:57 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
I polled the locker room. Here are the 2016 #Giants awards (MVP, MIV, Most Improved, top rookie). cc: @BigTimeHank https://t.co/eB2wyQueIi12/31/2016, 6:34:45 PM
- New York Giants
Giants vs. Redskins Betting Odds, Analysis, Pickvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Giants Not Concerned with Blocking Redskins from Playoffsvia Metro
New York Giants @Giants
Big Blue is off to Washington for the regular-season finale! Let's go #Giants! #NYGTravel @united Travel Photos:… https://t.co/lV3gUFv7Uh12/31/2016, 6:31:42 PM
SNYGiants @SNYGiants
Giants Goal Line Podcast: Playoff Bound with Rashad Jennings https://t.co/k69yzQXt4q https://t.co/QUIZKSSSoS12/31/2016, 6:27:13 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"We want to go into the playoffs with momentum...it starts now." - @MarkHerzlich12/29/2016, 8:22:25 PM
- New York Giants
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Week 17 AFC, NFC Postseason Picturevia Bleacher Report
Ben Shpigel @benshpigel
How many NFL players spend their days off at The Met and study abroad in Greece? Giants rookie Romeo Okwara does: https://t.co/9u0tXTUPuo12/31/2016, 6:05:05 PM
Omar Kelly @OmarKelly
Rishard Matthews, Brent Grimes, Brice McCain, Jamar Taylor, Kelvin Sheppard, Derrick Shelby, https://t.co/zJ7XqtDRX612/31/2016, 5:24:22 PM
Who Will It Be?
When the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, it gave the Giants their first postseason berth since 2011. Since they're firmly entrenched in the fifth seed, they will have to travel to Seattle, Detroit or Green Bay in the first round of the playoffs.
Each matchup presents its own difficulties. The Seahawks have arguably the best home-field advantage and have great playoff experience, the Lions have looked the best when playing at Ford Field, and Aaron Rodgers turned his poor season around and is now playing at an elite level. Whoever the Giants play won't make it easy for Big Blue to advance.
—Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)
- New York Giants
Giants Clinch Wild-Card Berth with Bucs' Lossvia Bleacher Report
New York Giants @Giants
#Giants players put to the test to see how well they know @EliApple13! 🍎🏈 @PNCBank Wealth Management https://t.co/aElAszLaXw12/31/2016, 5:00:07 PM
NFL on Reddit @NFLonReddit
The Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season, the fewest in the NFL https://t.co/XHmlpTuURQ #reddit #nfl12/31/2016, 4:55:36 PM
Giants Daily @NYGDaily
GIANTS WC OPPONENT SCENARIOS: GB: GB W/T + SEA W/T DET: DET win + ATL W/T + SEA win ATL: ATL loss + SEA win + DET win SEA: SEA L/T + ATL W/T12/27/2016, 5:02:52 AM
Play or Rest?
Since the Giants already have a postseason berth, many fans are wondering if Ben McAdoo will sit his starters in their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Redskins or let them play. The head coach, however, has already stated that they will be playing come 4:25 ET on Sunday afternoon.
The decision is questionable yet understandable. The team—especially the offense—still has some things to work out. Don't be surprised, however, if an array of backups take the field as the game goes into the second half.
-Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants vs. Redskins: 5 reasons for optimism #nyg #giants #redskins #NFL https://t.co/eWW2oOSatR12/31/2016, 4:27:43 PM
Seth Walder @SethWalderNYDN
Botte: Why Eli Manning and Tony Romo both need snaps on Sunday https://t.co/CDmkbGXyoI12/31/2016, 4:26:15 PM
Giants Daily @NYGDaily
Nice motivational tatic revealing a JPP return date a week before the playoffs #wink #wink12/27/2016, 4:20:43 PM
- New York Giants
AFC, NFC Team Records, Postseason Outlook After Week 16via Bleacher Report
Seth Walder @SethWalderNYDN
Leonard: Ben McAdoo has utmost confidence in Manning as playoffs near https://t.co/sLJ3mXH0km https://t.co/Zns8t9bqlE12/31/2016, 4:18:06 PM
New York Giants @Giants
It's hasn't been easy for teams to score on the #Giants defense this season! More @newyorklottery STATS+ >>… https://t.co/AxjcIXFqhd12/31/2016, 4:00:57 PM
- New York Giants
Eli Sounds Like He Really Doesn't Want to Sitvia New York Post
- New York Giants
Simms' Power Rankings Ahead of Week 17via Chris Simms
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants vs. Redskins: 5 biggest pregame storylines #nyg #giants #redskins #NFL https://t.co/PxkMBIgJEv12/31/2016, 3:33:46 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Which is sign of a great player that they can replicate regular season performance in playoffs under more pressure + vs. better competition12/31/2016, 3:24:02 PM
Best Finds Around the Meadowlands
⬇️
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Give large enough sample size and things usually even out. Derek Jeter regular season: .310 average Postseason: .30… https://t.co/fQyvTr22uB12/31/2016, 3:19:56 PM
Greg Auman @gregauman
Bucs of course need a Redskins-Giants tie (with six other things) to make playoffs. Last final-week tie in NFL? 1965, 49ers and Packers.12/31/2016, 3:19:48 PM
- New York Giants
We Should See Playoff Eli This Weekendvia Newsday
- New York Giants
Introducing 'Manning Kart'via Bleacher Report
Big Blue View @bigblueview
College Football Playoffs Semi-Final - Prospect Preview https://t.co/SyAhRVSGRT12/31/2016, 3:00:14 PM
NFL Spin Zone @NFLSpinZone
#Giants are playoff-bound, but far from perfect. Full 7-round 2017 Mock Draft for New York #NFLDraft #GiantsPride… https://t.co/WDQYvv3t0i12/31/2016, 3:00:04 PM
- New York Giants
MMQB: Spagnuolo Has 4 Aces Up His Sleevevia SI.com
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Even McAdoo cops to the quiet brilliance of Sterling Shepard via @NYPost https://t.co/XEsksVVA3512/31/2016, 2:30:58 PM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Is Janoris Jenkins ready? What Ben McAdoo is looking for via @NYPost https://t.co/jrkQ8jtWuP12/31/2016, 2:30:46 PM
- New York Giants
Cruz Wants to Retire a Giantvia New York Post
NFLTradeRumors.co @nfltrade_rumors
Jay Glazer confirmed Tom Coughlin will interview with #Jaguars and noted that Coughlin isn't a Blake Bortles fan.12/24/2016, 5:15:08 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Redskins offense vs. Giants defense: Scouting report #nyg #giants #redskins #NFL https://t.co/wtjICHYnwk12/31/2016, 2:30:19 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
When the government tried to shut down the Washington Redskins #NYGvsWAS https://t.co/G4zm0c9ej612/31/2016, 2:30:04 PM
💬 What They're Saying
All the postgame interviews and hot takes
- New York Giants
Eagles Snap Skid, Beat Giants 24-19via Bleacher Report
New York Giants @Giants
Get ready for tomorrow's Week 17 matchup in Washington with the Know Your Opponent roster gallery! 📷:… https://t.co/tcdM1rr1z312/31/2016, 2:01:12 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
"Five questions" about the Washington Redskins #nyg #NYGvsWAS https://t.co/DypEcI1baj12/31/2016, 2:00:04 PM
- New York Giants
Report Card After Giants' Disappointing Loss to Eaglesvia Bleacher Report
- New York Giants
Giants Have Shown They Are Incomplete Teamvia Metro
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Toughest question to answer for players was easily Most Important Free-Agent Signing. Options were strong #giants https://t.co/eB2wyQueIi12/31/2016, 1:57:09 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
What the #giants really think about Damon Harrison stands out in the voting. HUGE factor on field + locker room https://t.co/eB2wyQueIi12/31/2016, 1:38:37 PM
- New York Giants
Giants Need Eli Manning to Turn Back the Clockvia ESPN.com
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
B.J. Goodson is in concussion protocol for #Giants12/23/2016, 10:32:27 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
2016 #Giants awards: MVP, Most Improved, Most Important in Locker Room, best rook + more (as voted on by 20 players) https://t.co/eB2wyQueIi12/31/2016, 1:37:09 PM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
The New York Giants Have the Potential to Make a Playoff Run https://t.co/aQ5RTb7xg2 https://t.co/xz4nHCscTA12/31/2016, 1:27:13 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Sterling Shepard said he got held on the fourth down play, but "I've got to come up with that play."12/23/2016, 5:45:01 AM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Olivier Vernon says he should've stopped time, reversed bit and not hit Carson Wentz on roughing call. More than a touch of sarcasm there.12/23/2016, 5:05:50 AM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants' Ben McAdoo pleased with quiet production from Sterling Shepard #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/6kgZ3TB1CP12/31/2016, 1:26:25 PM
ESPN NFL Nation @ESPN_NFLNation
2016 Giants awards: Odell Beckham, Damon Harrison earn top honors https://t.co/GR3jXvDpGz12/31/2016, 1:02:10 PM
- New York Giants
OBJ Has Locker-Room Meltdown After Loss to Eaglesvia Bleacher Report
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN
Odell Beckham was growling to himself, losing it outside locker room. Team security & John Mara guided him into locker room eventually https://t.co/ebdB8dH78712/23/2016, 5:34:02 AM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Flashback Friday: Tiki Barber carries Giants past Redskins & into playoffs @brandon_estrict https://t.co/oMYNezmZAZ12/31/2016, 1:00:50 PM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
New York Giants: Veterans Taking The Lead In Super Bowl Push https://t.co/4liR5ACepU https://t.co/9fFlcPDLSR12/31/2016, 12:53:14 PM
- New York Giants
Watch: Beckham Frustrated After Loss to Eaglesvia theScore.com
Josina Anderson @JosinaAnderson
Eli Manning, always super professional in the postgame presser--exemplifies the art of saying nothing with a courteous tone.12/23/2016, 5:05:09 AM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants offense vs. Redskins defense: Scouting report #nyg #giants #redskins #NFL https://t.co/sirEQKmrUI12/31/2016, 12:30:20 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants are concerned with Dwayne Harris' troubles protecting the football #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/ve0yES6ipx12/31/2016, 12:01:09 PM