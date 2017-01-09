New York Giants
Marc Sessler @MarcSesslerNFL
Aaron Rodgers' 2 best games outside the pocket in 2016 came over the past 2 weeks: Perfect QB rating v. NYG & 146.8 rating v. DAL, per #NGS.1/16/2017, 3:42:57 PM
New York Giants @Giants
TEAM. #GiantsPride https://t.co/rrG9acoS5E1/15/2017, 12:00:29 AM
Jags to Hire Perry Fewell as the New Secondary Coachvia Big Cat Country
Why the G-Men Should Be Optimistic Moving Forwardvia ESPN.com
The Giants Could Use a Wide Receiver Like Thisvia Big Blue View
New York Giants @Giants
Launching our countdown of the Top 50 photos from the 2016 season with a look back at @TeamVic's Week 1 TD! 🎥:… https://t.co/2D5hca1Uvx1/16/2017, 3:00:45 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
2017 NFL Draft - Prospect Profile: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU #nfldraft #nyg https://t.co/Iz2yDe7viO1/16/2017, 3:00:26 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
2017 NFL playoff schedule: AFC/NFC Championship Game dates, times set #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/hGirnGFU491/16/2017, 2:53:51 PM
Five Greatest Needs for Giants Entering Next Seasonvia NY Daily News
Giants' Hall Won't Be Fined for Nelson Hitvia ProFootballTalk
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
NFC East round-up: Where do the Giants stand going into 2017? #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/kAKR4cqy1a1/16/2017, 2:41:56 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Divisional round lessons for the New York Giants #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/YTS9QF0TB61/16/2017, 2:00:26 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Watch: Retired Giant Tiki Barber is a barber in new Geico commercial #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/v6TGJbzNxU1/16/2017, 1:57:19 PM
Giants Sign Vet Safety Rahim Moorevia SNY
Marshall Thanks Giants WRs, Invites Them to Miamivia SNY
Cecil Lammey @CecilLammey
And I certainly won't forget a young @Tyler_Polumbus in Houston at the @Shrine_Game, he was blocking for my guy Josh Johnson!1/16/2017, 1:26:40 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants players, present and past, poke fun at Cowboys following playoff loss #nyg #giants #cowboys #NFL https://t.co/iwb15o6zBL1/16/2017, 12:34:29 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Current, former Giants players react to Packers-Cowboys game #nyg #giants #cowboys #packers https://t.co/1z9vmEhXbf1/16/2017, 12:08:31 PM
The Harsh Truth About Texans' D, Eli's Mistakes, Morevia NFL.com
10-Point Stance: Giants, OBJ and Tough Lovevia Bleacher Report
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Position review: Giants have decisions to make on special teams #nyg https://t.co/LR6vxMGqaH1/16/2017, 12:00:07 PM
SNYGiants @SNYGiants
GEICO SportsNite: Rashad Jennings joins the show https://t.co/ZmCGRKzii0 https://t.co/rwEo9XjTFt1/16/2017, 6:18:33 AM
Justis Mosqueda @JuMosq
When do we start asking if Travis Kelce or Odell Beckham are bigger distractions to their teams?1/16/2017, 3:30:13 AM
Giants Sign 10 Players to Future Contractsvia ProFootballTalk
Victor Cruz's Legacy with Giants Will Be Failure to Be Leadervia NY Daily News
Giants Need to Turn Their Attention to Fixing the Offensevia madison.com
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
One of the best games I've seen in a while. Just awesome fourth quarter. And the quarterback play 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/byzsiKq9se1/16/2017, 1:12:35 AM
Paul St.Jean @pgstjean
The #Packers are officially forgiven for last year's Wild Card game. I can rest easy knowing I won't see DAL or NYG in the Super Bowl.1/16/2017, 1:06:11 AM
'Hail Rodgers' Sinks Giants Boat Partyvia Bleacher Report
Pugh: Cowboys Lucky Big Blue Lost to Packersvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Aaron Rodgers pass 💵💵 Jared Cook's catch 💵💵 Mason Crosby's kick 💵💵 Sick game #GBvsDAL1/16/2017, 1:00:57 AM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Double whammy for #Giants fans and NFC East is that Dak is total stud too. https://t.co/IRXlakaNL71/16/2017, 12:52:30 AM
Post Wild-Card Mock: Giants Look to Bama's Dvia Bleacher Report
Simms' All-22 Team for Wild Card Weekendvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Ezekiel Elliott is not normal. He's special player #GBvsDAL1/16/2017, 12:24:20 AM
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Pretty much did that to Olivier Vernon back in December. https://t.co/Low0x1Fd4r1/16/2017, 12:23:57 AM
The Offseason Plan After Loss to Packersvia FanRag Sports
Seth Walder @SethWalderNYDN
My (brief) exchange with Jerry Reese on Josh Brown yesterday during the GM's press conference. https://t.co/jmNmDiqm0F1/10/2017, 5:18:11 PM
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Was that Brice Butler or Odell Beckham dropping a dime in the end zone? That's 2 bad Dallas drops today. Yes, it's all 4-down territory1/16/2017, 12:22:22 AM
Tyler Dunne @TyDunne
Dez Bryant is having the game Odell Beckham did not against this secondary.1/16/2017, 12:18:14 AM
Giants Enter Offseason Looking for Eli's Successor at QBvia Bleacher Report
Post-Playoff-Loss Fixes for Giantsvia NFL.com
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
That's Aaron Rodgers' first INT since like October. #GBvsDAL1/15/2017, 11:55:45 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
You just have to like watching Sean Lee play. Beast 💪💪1/15/2017, 11:54:11 PM
Jags Add Coughlin as VP of Football Opsvia Bleacher Report
Eli on OBJ: 'Maybe Put Too Much Pressure on Himself'via Bleacher Report
David Moore @DavidMooreDMN
That is first INT Dak Prescott has thrown since he had 2 against the NY Giants on Dec. 11.1/15/2017, 11:48:45 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Dallas' refusal to run the ball consistently is confounding #Cowboys1/15/2017, 11:45:11 PM
Giants Deny Report That Players Trashed Planevia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
It's the accuracy that Rodgers has no matter the situation (pressure, on run, etc) that really is mind-boggling #GBvsDAL1/15/2017, 11:34:51 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Aaron Rodgers is too good. First throw of second half 🔥🔥🔥1/15/2017, 11:31:51 PM
Pugh Shows Love for His Giantsvia Bleacher Report
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Let 'em play. I like it #playoffs1/15/2017, 10:59:23 PM
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
Christine Michael with a Bobby Rainey moment.1/15/2017, 10:55:36 PM
JPP: I Won't Re-Sign on a 1-Year Dealvia NFLTradeRumors.co
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
#SmartAnalysis https://t.co/1AG7rws0dj1/15/2017, 10:53:29 PM
Shutdown Corner @YShutdownCorner
David Bakhtiari has been really good this season. Totally eliminated Olivier Vernon last week. This might be a really costly TD for GB1/15/2017, 10:43:50 PM
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY
Bringing both DE Jason Pierre-Paul and DT Johnathan Hankins back could prove to be too costly for the Giants. ... https://t.co/q5YbwZpPZr1/9/2017, 5:32:15 PM
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
JPP: "I definitely would've been out there this (coming) week."1/9/2017, 5:18:54 PM
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
Cowboys secondary really missing DRC.1/15/2017, 10:18:28 PM
Scott Kacsmar @FO_ScottKacsmar
Career playoff passer rating leaderboard 15. Tom Brady, 87.4 16. Peyton Manning, 87.4 17. Eli Manning, 87.4 18. Colin Kaepernick, 87.31/15/2017, 9:15:56 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"This one hurts when you look back and see we had some chances." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:09:56 PM
Kimberley A. Martin @KMart_LI
Eli said he didn't think boat trip made a difference in outcome of the game, but noted importance of "perception" + needing to "back it up"1/9/2017, 6:17:21 PM
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
This would be a significant development for Dallas and former NYG Emmett Cleary https://t.co/Ebc0VOBbTp1/15/2017, 9:10:11 PM
New York Giants @Giants
A list of the Top 5 unsung heroes who helped Big Blue go 11-5 and make the postseason. READ:… https://t.co/Hyyc5taP181/15/2017, 8:00:33 PM
Listen: Boat-Gate Not Why the Giants Lostvia Vsporto
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants' Larry Donnell: 'It would be an honor' to return #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/8zShYDYs1w1/15/2017, 7:34:42 PM
NFL on Reddit @NFLonReddit
Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Tom Brady all have the same postseason passer rating https://t.co/v5KmB1eZnP #reddit #nfl1/15/2017, 7:11:05 PM
OBJ Struggled in Playoff Debut
4 catches 3 drops 28 yards 11 targets
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in https://t.co/dOpRJyremD1/9/2017, 1:50:10 AM
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Maybe Odell punched the wall so everyone would focus on that and not the game? If so, genius1/9/2017, 3:09:37 AM
New York Giants @Giants
.@BobPapa_NFL hosts the latest Giants First & 10 presented by @StopandShop for a full recap of the season. WATCH:… https://t.co/aZrAJLzbiG1/15/2017, 7:00:54 PM
Tony Williams @TBone8
Happy to see old #NYG connection in JAX. Coughlin is relying on familiar faces to jumpstart the #Jaguars. Congrats to old neighbor Perry.1/15/2017, 7:00:03 PM
Odell on Boat Trip: 'I Was Never Distracted'via Bleacher Report
Justis Mosqueda @JuMosq
Has a relationship with Tom Coughlin, for what it's worth. Offered a job with the NYG when Kelly was still at New H… https://t.co/OYgL0D9WaD1/15/2017, 6:56:54 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Big Blue has the 23rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here's a look back at the last 23 years of the selection. 📷:… https://t.co/qsKeiqmbPE1/15/2017, 6:00:29 PM
Beckham No-Showed, but He's Not Why Giants Lostvia The Ringer
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Ben McAdoo on the boat trip: 'It didn't have anything to do with the ball game.'1/9/2017, 1:22:57 AM
numberFire NFL @numberFire_NFL
Larry Donnell hoping to re-join Giants in 2017 https://t.co/0ijpwWIHSa1/15/2017, 5:27:10 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Yep. Need a legitimate offense if they are going to become real contenders. https://t.co/ez8RmLWZnI1/15/2017, 5:19:35 PM
'No Hands on Deck'
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
New York newspapers didn't hold back on the Giants... More headlines ➡️ https://t.co/Cc7ohzFzZN https://t.co/Yzcd4BVkna1/9/2017, 4:07:10 PM
Kimberly Jones @KimJonesSports
McAdoo: We need to remember (this feeling) when we get back to work in the spring. ...These opportunities don't come around very often.1/9/2017, 1:21:05 AM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants dealing with 'internal complaints' over play-calling: report #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/VYXgX6pICi1/15/2017, 5:10:05 PM
New York Giants @Giants
.@OsiUmenyiora looks back at the #Giants Super Bowl wins and what his rings mean to him. READ:… https://t.co/50QM6P0yrT1/15/2017, 5:00:40 PM
- New York Giants
Cruz Wants to Stay with Giantsvia North Jersey
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Sometimes the truth hurts. Can't ignore it. Offense was their downfall. Need to admit there is a problem before it… https://t.co/k5976VDWTF1/15/2017, 4:26:54 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Why are Giants sitting home? Four of first 6 playoff winners scored at least 30. Giants didn't score 30 this year, didn't reach 20 in past 61/15/2017, 4:12:39 PM
- New York Giants
- New York Giants
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
New York Giants: Summing Up NFC East Draft Classes https://t.co/EPGPG1fBHT https://t.co/3HeLtKCMeK1/15/2017, 4:00:53 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Best game of the season? Best play of the season? #Giants writers debate in latest 'Fact or Fiction'. READ:… https://t.co/yzOD3YtciP1/15/2017, 4:00:27 PM
- New York Giants
Eli's Championship Window Is Closingvia New York Post
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
Last week OBJ, this week Dez Bryant for Packers CB LaDarius Gunter https://t.co/n4MPJjoQL4 https://t.co/TuUufHYMXT1/15/2017, 3:51:34 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
I can't see any way Donnell is back. They'll bring Tye back at short money https://t.co/PmNGJ5VqTo1/15/2017, 3:03:43 PM
- New York Giants
New York Giants @Giants
"It's a game of inches and we were just inches short from making some big plays." - @OBJ_31/9/2017, 1:30:30 AM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
What does the future hold for Beckham, Rodgers-Cromartie? | #Giants mailbag https://t.co/w1wWv3S7lY1/15/2017, 2:47:06 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
It wasn't long ago that Larry Donnell was one of the best stories in the NFL. Now he's just hoping to hang on: https://t.co/kzo1j9cvsv1/15/2017, 2:16:53 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo on DRC injury: We have other guys that we're confident in but it wasn't the deciding factor in the game.1/9/2017, 1:18:06 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: We didn't handle the ball well enough to win against a good team. #NYGvsGB1/9/2017, 1:16:27 AM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Positional review: Defensive end — how much is Jason Pierre-Paul worth to Giants? #nyg #nflfreeagency https://t.co/xqSjnYFSMb1/15/2017, 2:00:09 PM
Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky
Last week OBJ, this week Dez Bryant for Packers CB LaDarius Gunter https://t.co/b3JJ0wHLaG1/15/2017, 1:51:18 PM
Packers Beat Giants 38-13 for 7th Straight Winvia Bleacher Report
Takeaways: Giants Collapse in Ugly Fashionvia Bleacher Report
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Cowboys' Jerry Jones still suffering from 2007 playoff loss to Giants #nyg #giants #cowboys #NFL https://t.co/GpF998IK5O1/15/2017, 1:18:17 PM
ESPN NFL Nation @ESPN_NFLNation
Last week OBJ, this week Dez Bryant for Packers CB LaDarius Gunter https://t.co/5KvEtWEUX21/15/2017, 12:01:32 PM
Updated 2017 NFL Draft Order: Giants to Pick 23rdvia Bleacher Report
Big Blue View @bigblueview
NFL playoff bracket 2017, divisional round: Packers vs. Cowboys, Steelers vs. Chiefs #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/xh0WlQ1WGe1/15/2017, 12:00:05 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
You've got to be kidding me, Fuller.1/15/2017, 3:38:34 AM
