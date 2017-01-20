New York Giants

    Follow b/r

      What If Deshaun Watson Is Available for Giants at No. 23?

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
      You Love OBJ, She Loves OBJ—Fanatics Has the Gear She Wants

      Bleacher Report Online Storevia Bleacher Report Online Store
      Snacks Pushes for Giants to Re-Sign JPP, Hankins

      Dan Bentonvia Giants Wire
      4 Giants Who Need To Stay On The Roster

      Vincent Rapisardivia Big Blue Unbiased
      Could Giants Use Free-Agent X-Factor Patterson?

      Ed Valentinevia Big Blue View
      Patterson: 'I Would Love to Play Running Back'

      Chad Graffvia Twin Cities

    11. OBJ Definitely Has Sweet Options

      But which one would you rather see him in?

      NFL Free Agency: Which Teams Can Spend Big?

      Brent Sobleskivia Bleacher Report
      2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Eli Manning

      Adam Feinbergvia Bleacher Report
      Is It Time to Move on from Jason Pierre-Paul?

      Maurice Moton/FanSided via NFL Spin Zonevia FOX Sports

    28. Odell Dishes on Brotherhood with Dez

    29. Rivals on the Field, Brothers Off the Turf

      Dez: People Just Don't Understand OBJ

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
      First-Time Pro Bowlers Poised to Become Regulars

      Gary Davenportvia Bleacher Report

    36. Dez Comes to OBJ's Defense

      OBJ Fields Punts in Sumo Suit

      Andrew Gouldvia Bleacher Report
      OBJ's High School Coach Surprises Him with Old Jersey

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
      Giants Would Be Wise to Acquire Adrian Peterson

      NFL Spin Zonevia NFL Spin Zone
      Offensive Tackles for the G-Men Consider in 2017 NFL Draft

      GMEN HQvia GMEN HQ
      Lack of a Pass-Catching RB Hurt Giants More Than Expected

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
      What Should the Giants Do with Vereen?

      SNYvia SNY
      How Close Are the Giants to Being Super Bowl Contenders?

      SNYvia SNY
      Freeman: 10 Ways to Fix the Broken Pro Bowl

      Mike Freemanvia Bleacher Report
      Harrison Honored by Pro Football Focus

      GMEN HQvia GMEN HQ
      Giants Can Win Super Bowl 52

      Zac Wassink/FanSided via NFL Spin Zonevia FOX Sports
      NFC Beats Out AFC at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report

    65. Odell Dives Deep for Drone Drop

      It's like he does it in his sleep or something 😱

    69. When It Comes Oh So Naturally

    72. Doing What He Does Best

      Victor Cruz Moving to Formula E, or Is He?

      Autoweekvia Autoweek
      Odell on Recent Silence: 'I Hate Losing'

      Jenna Lainevia ESPN.com
      Live: the Pro Bowl in Orlando 1-29-2017

      via Bleacher Report
      Belichick Has a Long History of SB Brilliance

      Mike Freemanvia Bleacher Report
      Psychologist on OBJ: Time to Learn Emotional Control

      Kristian Dyervia Metro
      🔥 Take! Tyrod Taylor Is a Better QB Than Eli Manning

      Seth Waldervia NY Daily News
      Roger Lewis Jr. Is Striving for Greatness in 2017

      Chris Pflumvia Big Blue View
      What to Do with Will Tye and Orleans Darkwa

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
      Watch: Giants' Top 10 Plays of 2016

      Giantsvia Giants
      Listen: Warren Sapp, Twitter Questions + More

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report
      Report: JPP Targeting at Least 5-Yr/$85M Deal

      Tyler Conwayvia Bleacher Report
      JPP Vows to 'Hunt Down' Quarterbacks in 2017

      Kevin Hickeyvia Giants Wire
      Giants' 2017 Free-Agency Big Board

      Brad Gagnonvia Brad Gagnon
      How Collins' Breakout Fueled Giants' Turnaround

      Matt Claassenvia Profootballfocus
      Re-Signing Pierre-Paul, Hankins a Top Priority for Giants

      SNYvia SNY
      Cover 3: Next Year's Breakout Star?

      Giantsvia Giants
      Monday Morning Digest: Super Bowl 51 Is Set

      Mike Taniervia Bleacher Report
      Post-Shrine Game Mock Draft

      Justis Mosquedavia Bleacher Report
      Speed at LB Could Be Draft Priority for Giants

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
      Giants Need RB Help...but AP Isn't the Answer

      NFL Spin Zonevia NFL Spin Zone
      Eli, Fitzgerald, Olsen Named Walter Payton Award Finalists

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report

