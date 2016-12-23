    Follow b/r

    New York Giants

    2. 📰 Giants Headlines

      • Why the Giants Could Beat the Patriots • Giants in Wk. 17: 'The Playoffs Start Now' • OBJ: 'No Ill Feelings' Toward Norman

    3. New York Giants

      Why Giants Are Only Team That Can Beat Brady's Patriots

      Mike Freemanvia Bleacher Report
    4. New York Giants

      Watch Giants' Top 10 Plays of 2016

      Giantsvia Giants
    5. New York Giants

      Get Giants Playoffs Tickets Up to 20% Off!

      Gametimevia Gametime
    9. New York Giants

      New Year, New Gear! Grab Yours Now!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

    10. Final Tuneup

      Last week, the Giants clinched a postseason berth for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. All that stands in between now and the Wild Card Round is a matchup with NFC East rivals the Washington Redskins.

      Will this game be like old times where both teams go all out? Maybe, maybe not. But the Giants have the chance to correct all the mistakes over the last few weeks. Just because the contest doesn't have any effect on their playoff situation doesn't mean it isn't important.

      —Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)

    11. Looking Ahead to Week 17 vs. Redskins

      ⬇️

    15. New York Giants

      Power Rankings for Week 17

      Kristopher Knoxvia Bleacher Report
    17. New York Giants

      OBJ: 'I Don't Have Any Ill Feelings' Toward Norman

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
    21. New York Giants

      Jenkins (Back) Questionable for Week 17

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    23. New York Giants

      NFL's Best Matchups for Week 17

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    27. New York Giants

      NFL1000: Rookie Review from Week 16

      Doug Farrarvia Bleacher Report

    28. They Last Met in Week 3...

      ...and Norman let OBJ go for 121 on 11 targets. Wonder why Odell has no hard feelings 😏

    29. New York Giants

      First Meeting with OBJ Started a Trend for Josh Norman

      John Keimvia ESPN.com
    32. New York Giants

      Janoris Jenkins Expects to Play in Wild-Card Game

      Pat Leonardvia NY Daily News

    33. Third Showing May Be a Dull One

      When cornerback Josh Norman inked a lucrative free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins, fans were salivating at the fact that he would go one-on-one with Odell Beckham Jr. two times a year. Their matchup in Week 17 will be the third time Norman and Beckham go head to head. Unfortunately, however, it looks like it won't live up to the hype.

      While Norman will be going all out due to Washington's chance to make the playoffs, Giants fans may not see much of OBJ on Sunday. In addition, both men were cordial after their first matchup this season, which proves the rivalry may have lost some luster.

      —Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)

    36. JPP and Jenkins Status Unclear

      How far can the G-Men go without them?

    40. New York Giants

      Report: Giants Hopeful JPP Returns in Playoffs

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    41. New York Giants

      Hurry, JPP: Giants Defense Starting to Show Cracks

      New York Postvia New York Post
    44. New York Giants

      Jenkins Feels Better, Not Worried About Health

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
    49. New York Giants

      Eli Among Week 16 Passing Leaders

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    52. New York Giants

      Ranking the Top 1,000 Players from Week 16

      Doug Farrarvia Bleacher Report
    56. New York Giants

      Giants vs. Redskins Betting Odds, Analysis, Pick

      OddsShark.comvia Bleacher Report
    57. New York Giants

      Giants Not Concerned with Blocking Redskins from Playoffs

      Kristian Dyervia Metro
    61. New York Giants

      NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Week 17 AFC, NFC Postseason Picture

      Kristopher Knoxvia Bleacher Report

    64. Who Will It Be?

      When the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, it gave the Giants their first postseason berth since 2011. Since they're firmly entrenched in the fifth seed, they will have to travel to Seattle, Detroit or Green Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

      Each matchup presents its own difficulties. The Seahawks have arguably the best home-field advantage and have great playoff experience, the Lions have looked the best when playing at Ford Field, and Aaron Rodgers turned his poor season around and is now playing at an elite level. Whoever the Giants play won't make it easy for Big Blue to advance.

      —Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)

    65. New York Giants

      Giants Clinch Wild-Card Berth with Bucs' Loss

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report

    69. Play or Rest?

      Since the Giants already have a postseason berth, many fans are wondering if Ben McAdoo will sit his starters in their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Redskins or let them play. The head coach, however, has already stated that they will be playing come 4:25 ET on Sunday afternoon.

      The decision is questionable yet understandable. The team—especially the offense—still has some things to work out. Don't be surprised, however, if an array of backups take the field as the game goes into the second half.

      -Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)

    73. New York Giants

      AFC, NFC Team Records, Postseason Outlook After Week 16

      Kristopher Knoxvia Bleacher Report
    76. New York Giants

      Eli Sounds Like He Really Doesn't Want to Sit

      New York Postvia New York Post
    77. New York Giants

      Simms' Power Rankings Ahead of Week 17

      Chris Simmsvia Chris Simms

    81. Best Finds Around the Meadowlands

      ⬇️

    84. New York Giants

      We Should See Playoff Eli This Weekend

      Newsdayvia Newsday
    85. New York Giants

      Introducing 'Manning Kart'

      Andrew Gouldvia Bleacher Report
    88. New York Giants

      MMQB: Spagnuolo Has 4 Aces Up His Sleeve

      Jenny Vrentasvia SI.com
    92. New York Giants

      Cruz Wants to Retire a Giant

      New York Postvia New York Post

    96. 💬 What They're Saying

      All the postgame interviews and hot takes

    97. New York Giants

      Eagles Snap Skid, Beat Giants 24-19

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report
    100. New York Giants

      Report Card After Giants' Disappointing Loss to Eagles

      Dan Federicovia Bleacher Report
    101. New York Giants

      Giants Have Shown They Are Incomplete Team

      Kristian Dyervia Metro
    104. New York Giants

      Giants Need Eli Manning to Turn Back the Clock

      Ian O'Connorvia ESPN.com
    112. New York Giants

      OBJ Has Locker-Room Meltdown After Loss to Eagles

      Thomas Duffyvia Bleacher Report
    116. New York Giants

      Watch: Beckham Frustrated After Loss to Eagles

      theScore.comvia theScore.com

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 