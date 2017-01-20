    Follow b/r

    2. New York Giants

      OBJ Says He's Learned His Lesson

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    3. New York Giants

      You Love OBJ, She Loves OBJ—Fanatics Has the Gear She Wants

      Bleacher Report Online Storevia Bleacher Report Online Store
    4. New York Giants

      #NFLHonors: Dak Wins ROY, Mack DPOY and More

      via Bleacher Report
    5. New York Giants

      NFL 1000: Ultimate Super Bowl Guide

      NFL1000 Scoutsvia Bleacher Report
    10. New York Giants

      Pugh Rooting for Underdog Falcons

      Uninterruptedvia Uninterrupted
    11. New York Giants

      Collins Comes in 3rd in DPOY Voting

      SNYvia SNY
    15. New York Giants

      2017 NFL Honors Full List of Winners

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report
    16. New York Giants

      Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Co-Walter Payton Men of the Year

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    17. New York Giants

      Get More Reaction on Canton's Class of 2017!

      via Bleacher Report
    21. New York Giants

      What Does the Future Hold for Victor Cruz?

      GMEN HQvia GMEN HQ
    22. New York Giants

      5 Things They Must Do to Win Super Bowl 52

      Sports Media 101 | Giants 101via Sports Media 101 | Giants 101
    23. New York Giants

      B/R Experts Make Their Picks for Super Bowl LI

      Gary Davenportvia Bleacher Report
    27. New York Giants

      Ranking the Giants' Super Bowl Victories

      Ed Valentinevia Big Blue View
    28. New York Giants

      Tanier: Super Bowl LI Prop Bet Extravaganza

      Mike Taniervia Bleacher Report
    29. New York Giants

      LeBron Has Odell's Back If He Needs It

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    32. New York Giants

      Tea Parties & Fundraising Are All in a Day's Work for Eli

      Kristian Dyervia Metro
    33. New York Giants

      Scout: Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    36. New York Giants

      ESPN Settles with JPP Over Lawsuit

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report

    41. New York Giants

      Cruz on Return to Giants: 'I Want to Finish My Career Here'

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
    44. New York Giants

      Eli Defends Odell Beckham Jr.'s Play, Behavior

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    45. New York Giants

      Julio Is Unlike Anything We've Seen Before

      Tyler Dunne via Bleacher Report
    48. New York Giants

      Beating Brady Comes Down to Using the Giants' Blueprints

      Jordan Raananvia ESPN.com
    52. New York Giants

      Miller's Updated Big Board, Why Ohio State Is 'DB U'

      Matt Millervia Bleacher Report
    53. New York Giants

      Simms' SB Predictions: MVP Dark Horse and More

      Chris Simmsvia Bleacher Report
    56. New York Giants

      NFL Free Agency: TE Jack Doyle a Fit for the Giants?

      Ed Valentinevia Big Blue View
    57. New York Giants

      4 Realistic Free Agent Signings for the Giants

      Vincent Rapisardivia Big Blue Unbiased
    60. New York Giants

      Will Collins Win Defensive Player of the Year?

      Giantsvia Giants

