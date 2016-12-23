New York Giants

Final Tuneup

Last week, the Giants clinched a postseason berth for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. All that stands in between now and the Wild Card Round is a matchup with NFC East rivals the Washington Redskins.

Will this game be like old times where both teams go all out? Maybe, maybe not. But the Giants have the chance to correct all the mistakes over the last few weeks. Just because the contest doesn't have any effect on their playoff situation doesn't mean it isn't important.

—Dan Federico (@DanFederico_)