New York Giants
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Giants GM Jerry Reese with strong thoughts on Beckham: "He's a smart guy but sometimes he doesn't do smart things." Says time to grow up.1/9/2017, 8:27:46 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Jerry Reese on Ereck Flowers: It's time for him to show fruits of being a 1st-round pick. They'll evaluate whether that is at left tackle.1/9/2017, 8:27:37 PM
NFL on Reddit @NFLonReddit
The OBJ hole hasn't been fixed yet and Packers spokesman said the team won't say whether they'll bill… https://t.co/Eg4W85WV99 #reddit #nfl1/9/2017, 8:24:34 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"You can't do everything in one draft or free agency period...we want to continue to build on every position." - GM Jerry Reese1/9/2017, 8:23:27 PM
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY
Bringing both DE Jason Pierre-Paul and DT Johnathan Hankins back could prove to be too costly for the Giants. ... https://t.co/q5YbwZpPZr1/9/2017, 5:32:15 PM
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
JPP: "I definitely would've been out there this (coming) week."1/9/2017, 5:18:54 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"This one hurts when you look back and see we had some chances." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:09:56 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"Offensively as a whole it didn't function as a unit like we thought it would...we'll be honest and evaluate." - GM Jerry Reese1/9/2017, 8:22:07 PM
New York Giants @Giants
GM Jerry Reese: We settled for three points too many times this season. When you get in the green zone you need touchdowns.1/9/2017, 8:21:24 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"We have a lot of things we need to work on this offseason and that started today." - GM Jerry Reese1/9/2017, 8:20:48 PM
Kimberley A. Martin @KMart_LI
Eli said he didn't think boat trip made a difference in outcome of the game, but noted importance of "perception" + needing to "back it up"1/9/2017, 6:17:21 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"Ben McAdoo has done a really nice job for us as a first-year head coach." - GM Jerry Reese1/9/2017, 8:20:16 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Got a lot of these. Here's the question you need to ask: If you're a parent is that what you'd want to teach kids?… https://t.co/kSWYDcpRCH1/9/2017, 8:15:50 PM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Jason Pierre-Paul greets Giants with hard-line contract talk via @NYPost https://t.co/Rq7xurZ30T1/9/2017, 8:14:16 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in https://t.co/dOpRJyremD1/9/2017, 1:50:10 AM
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Maybe Odell punched the wall so everyone would focus on that and not the game? If so, genius1/9/2017, 3:09:37 AM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
McAdoo said he wants JPP and Victor Cruz back.1/9/2017, 8:08:57 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants' Eli Manning: Odell Beckham Jr. 'put too much pressure on himself' #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/QpiQl5QyS31/9/2017, 8:07:40 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: Put the trophy in the case. That's the goal here. Period. #GiantsPride1/9/2017, 8:05:05 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Ben McAdoo on the boat trip: 'It didn't have anything to do with the ball game.'1/9/2017, 1:22:57 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: I didn't see anything from this year that tells me Eli Manning can't play at a high level.1/9/2017, 8:01:49 PM
Jenny Vrentas @JennyVrentas
Ben McAdoo: "There's a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field. We take full responsibility. I take full responsibility."1/9/2017, 8:01:18 PM
'No Hands on Deck'
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
New York newspapers didn't hold back on the Giants... More headlines ➡️ https://t.co/Cc7ohzFzZN https://t.co/Yzcd4BVkna1/9/2017, 4:07:10 PM
Kimberly Jones @KimJonesSports
McAdoo: We need to remember (this feeling) when we get back to work in the spring. ...These opportunities don't come around very often.1/9/2017, 1:21:05 AM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Ben McAdoo on the hole in the wall at Lambeau Field: 'We and I take full responsibility.' McAdoo spoke to Odell Beckham, doesn't condone it.1/9/2017, 8:00:50 PM
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
McAdoo said he took responsibility for OBJ punching a hole in the wall.1/9/2017, 7:59:33 PM
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Ben McAdoo on the wall punch: "We and I take full responsibility for that. That's not the way we want to act after ballgames."1/9/2017, 7:59:13 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: We all know what the goal is and we need to use this last game as motivation.1/9/2017, 7:57:54 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: We added a strong class of rookies and free agents to the locker room this season. The young guys really worked hard.1/9/2017, 7:57:01 PM
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Ben McAdoo: "We're gonna have a bad taste in our mouths for a while."1/9/2017, 7:56:08 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"It's a game of inches and we were just inches short from making some big plays." - @OBJ_31/9/2017, 1:30:30 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo on DRC injury: We have other guys that we're confident in but it wasn't the deciding factor in the game.1/9/2017, 1:18:06 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: There's only one team that's happy at the end of the season.1/9/2017, 7:55:41 PM
Bob Glauber @BobGlauber
Ben McAdoo addresses media day after Giants' season ends. https://t.co/DENH2vjVBS1/9/2017, 7:55:20 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: We didn't handle the ball well enough to win against a good team. #NYGvsGB1/9/2017, 1:16:27 AM
New York Giants @Giants
Coach McAdoo: 11 wins is tough to get in this league. We didn't reach our goal and we're all disappointed. We've built a solid foundation.1/9/2017, 7:54:40 PM
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
Tom Brady defends Odell Beckham Jr., gives advice about how to spend free time https://t.co/rZz5Dx6J3U https://t.co/9fXb1w6jYA1/9/2017, 7:48:52 PM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
Eli Manning on Odell Beckham: You do things, you have to back it up https://t.co/6bAcN5ih36 https://t.co/BMo9xsYjTg1/9/2017, 7:48:15 PM
PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy
Odell Beckham (3) and Antonio Brown (2) combined for five drops in the wild card weekend. No other receiver had mor… https://t.co/MZxvXuONvr1/9/2017, 7:37:01 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Insult to injury: Eli Manning has to go in for a drug test right after the game.1/9/2017, 1:09:01 AM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
JPP says he won't sign another one-year deal https://t.co/UdpCsSPoxh https://t.co/Wicvz5cma21/9/2017, 7:30:14 PM
Jane McManus @janesports
Eli Manning on the boat: "You just have to learn the perception of things makes it different. If you do things, you have to back it up."1/9/2017, 7:28:39 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Losing Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie really hurt. Trevin Wade gave his all, but the downgrade was significant.1/9/2017, 1:05:31 AM
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
We didn't hear from OBJ or Victor today.1/9/2017, 7:27:33 PM
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
Pretty funny to picture John Mara opening an invoice from the Packers for $89 to fix the hole https://t.co/PMntOADYhE1/9/2017, 7:27:02 PM
Ebenezer Samuel @ebenezersamuel
Odell Beckham, who said a week ago that he'd be willing to talk about BieberGate "after the season," will not speak with the media today.1/9/2017, 7:26:03 PM
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
JPP made it clear that he is looking for a long term deal. https://t.co/Tg7VAcgjXS1/9/2017, 7:08:04 PM
Scott Strasemeier @ScottStras
Ed Werder @Edwerderespn
Right or wrong, the worst thing about OBJ's behavior and choices is Eli Manning always has to answer for it1/9/2017, 7:05:55 PM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
Eli Manning hints Giants’ boat trip wasn’t a great idea https://t.co/zlOuPynCny https://t.co/myv59e7pzR1/9/2017, 7:05:12 PM
Eric Rosenthal @ericsports
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
Sporting News NFL @sn_nfl
Jason Pierre-Paul on free ageny value: No one like me 'with 7 1/2 fingers' https://t.co/j4tkN0GYwJ https://t.co/8NeSCyUDdR1/9/2017, 6:48:37 PM
NFL on Reddit @NFLonReddit
JPP says he's not signing a one-year deal this time. "I've done proved it ... There's not a guy like… https://t.co/RxSirJjrB0 #reddit #nfl1/9/2017, 6:43:06 PM
Jason Romano @JasonRomano
Jodi @fmfishingirl
Kimberley A. Martin @KMart_LI
Justin Pugh said he didn't realize #Giants scored on a Hail Mary vs GB before. "I guess it was a little poetic justice they got us back."1/9/2017, 6:33:01 PM
SNYGiants @SNYGiants
Manning stymied in Giants' season-ending loss to Packers https://t.co/NTztMZvbEP https://t.co/YP6D3mB7Oz1/9/2017, 6:31:07 PM
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Beckham could have spent the week in a monastery and the Giants still would have lost.1/9/2017, 12:43:46 AM
Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina
Odell Beckham: 4 catches for 28 yards. We go to a live look in at every single NYC media member. https://t.co/9bGVGmkwFo1/9/2017, 12:15:09 AM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul won’t settle for a 1-year deal https://t.co/U6QFHQWOzi https://t.co/QVulYsh8WL1/9/2017, 6:30:45 PM
Eye on Football @EyeOnNFL
Packers won’t say whether Giants will pay for hole put in locker room wall by Odell Beckham Jr.… https://t.co/w8O3Yiqkzr1/9/2017, 6:30:37 PM
Trey Songz @TreySongz
DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI1/8/2017, 11:13:13 PM
Father O'Blivion @ewangs
New York Giants @Giants
"Everyone thinks they could've done more...everyone takes that feeling and realizes what needs to be done." - @JustinPugh1/9/2017, 6:30:16 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"We did some really good things this year. 11-5 is the best season I've ever had. Guys in here should be proud." - @JustinPugh1/9/2017, 6:29:31 PM
Kimberly Jones @KimJonesSports
DRC back on the field for second half kickoff. #NYGvsGB1/8/2017, 11:25:37 PM
- New York Giants
numberFire NFL @numberFire_NFL
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul doesn't want a prove-it deal in 2017 https://t.co/sS3UZOfUdY1/9/2017, 6:25:06 PM
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Eli Manning thinks Odell Beckham might have put too much pressure on himself in his first career playoff game.1/9/2017, 6:20:24 PM
Rich Tandler @Rich_TandlerCSN
Prior to this game the most points NYG had given up this year was 29 to the #Redskins in Week 3.1/9/2017, 12:39:43 AM
Mike Renner @PFF_Mike
Teams that have scored 30+ against the Giants this season: Green Bay Packers1/9/2017, 12:30:19 AM
New York Giants @Giants
"Our guys were committed to getting better and that's why we won close games. We need to keep that hunger." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:18:37 PM
FanRag Sports @FanRagSports
#Giants' DE Jason Pierre-Paul says he won't play under one-year deal again next season https://t.co/C8X1xccuAE1/9/2017, 6:18:00 PM
Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN
Work to do, yes. But NYG had a good season. 11-5, built a good young defense, lost a road playoff game to Rodgers. No shame in that. https://t.co/H2SwPR85Eh1/9/2017, 12:39:25 AM
NFL @NFL
When @AaronRodgers12 has unlimited time in the pocket... This is what happens. TOUCHDOWN, @PACKERS. #GoPackGo https://t.co/3KHHvc4AP61/9/2017, 12:31:29 AM
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Eli Manning with a pretty telling quote on Beckham just now. Thinks he might've put "too much pressure on himself" to have his best game.1/9/2017, 6:16:40 PM
TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire
Giants sign handful of players to futures contracts #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/LURLFxoV7U1/9/2017, 6:16:40 PM
NFL Research @NFLResearch
The Giants have lost each of their last 16 games when trailing by 11+ points entering the 4th quarter1/9/2017, 12:13:44 AM
New York Giants @Giants
"Odell is passionate. He wants to win. This is important for him. He wanted to go out and have the best game of his career." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:14:51 PM
New York Giants @Giants
Eli Manning: At my age I can't relax. I have to work harder than ever to stay where I am and improve.1/9/2017, 6:14:08 PM
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Fair or not, Romo, Carpenter, Witten, Colombo had to live with Cabo lingering after losing in 2008. Same thing here, if the Giants lose.1/9/2017, 12:16:57 AM
Adam Schein @AdamSchein
If you think the Giants are losing because of a boat, I feel sorry for you...1/9/2017, 12:31:58 AM
New York Giants @Giants
"We have a good core...we can be a top and explosive offense." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:13:18 PM
Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL
Jason Pierre-Paul wants a multiyear contract: 'There's not a guy like me doing it with seven and a half fingers'… https://t.co/wSoZdnp3pe1/9/2017, 6:12:36 PM
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
Bad time for OBJ to have perhaps his worst game of the year.1/9/2017, 12:19:59 AM
New York Giants @Giants
"I'm going to start thinking about this season and the things we need to work on for next season." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:12:38 PM
New York Giants @Giants
"It was tough offensively the way teams were playing us to run our offense the way we wanted to." - Eli Manning1/9/2017, 6:11:32 PM
Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso
Ebenezer Samuel @ebenezersamuel
Figure at this exact moment, Eli is telling NYG receivers there's still time. And for their own good, they "gotta make it" to next round...1/9/2017, 12:10:14 AM
Kimberley A. Martin @KMart_LI
Eli Manning lamenting missed opportunities right now. "This one hurts." #giants https://t.co/4URAZneeQb1/9/2017, 6:10:44 PM
numberFire NFL @numberFire_NFL
Victor Cruz wants to return to Giants in 2017 https://t.co/8tKBLFxxAM1/9/2017, 6:09:34 PM
NFLonCBS @NFLonCBS
NFL Update @MySportsUpdate
We have a game. TD Giants! https://t.co/YLxYIqyG1Z1/8/2017, 11:51:08 PM
Big Blue View @bigblueview
Jason Pierre-Paul makes it clear that he wants to be paid #nyg #Giants https://t.co/lAsAipRNgT1/9/2017, 5:59:56 PM
SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL
Hear what Jason Taylor's message is to Odell Beckham Jr after his poor playoff debut: https://t.co/c3PSui2xl21/9/2017, 5:58:54 PM
OBJ Struggled in Playoff Debut
4 catches 3 drops 28 yards 11 targets