Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT: #Celtics vs Raptors 📍 : @tdgarden 🕖 : 7:30 pm 📺 : @CSNNE 📻 : @wzlx https://t.co/H7guWcvKtS2/1/2017, 7:51:22 PM
Celtics Headlines
• C's Look at Trade Pieces • Celtics Pick Up 4th Straight W • Horford (Groin) Back in Lineup
- Boston Celtics
NBA Superstar Index: IT Barely Cracks the Listvia Adam Fromal
- Boston Celtics
Rival Execs Expect C's, Bulls to Revisit Jimmy Butler Talksvia NESN.com
- Boston Celtics
Has Carmelo Opened the Door for a Celtics Trade?via New York Post
NBA.com @NBAcom
Best records in January 1. @warriors, 12-2 2. @WashWizards, 12-4 3. @ATLHawks, 11-4 4. @celtics, 10-4 MORE:… https://t.co/Y0Cle6oQxi2/1/2017, 7:36:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Four Celtics in the top 60, including Kelly Olynyk. Marcus Smart is 21st. Isaiah Thomas is 132 out of 184 players. https://t.co/TTXZ2s2xm02/1/2017, 7:34:20 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas addresses the team's recent stretch of play and what's working so well for the group. https://t.co/0u5r0rnQF92/1/2017, 7:15:27 PM
- Boston Celtics
Family Could Stop Carmelo Anthony from Accepting Tradevia New York Post
- Boston Celtics
Buying/Selling Rumors: Vucevic Fit with C's?via Dan Favale
- Boston Celtics
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Updated Celtics salary cap outlook https://t.co/fseFSpaGX8 https://t.co/UdVGgyrlxC2/1/2017, 7:11:26 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
We've got some interesting conversations going, if you're a Celtics fan and want to chat hop in! https://t.co/qUkEHA32aW2/1/2017, 7:11:25 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Also of note: @celtics draftee Guerschon Yabusele is avging 28.1 pts, 12.7 rebs in his last 9 games with Shanghai: https://t.co/bagDpmjPV52/1/2017, 6:47:34 PM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Among Teams Interested in Magic's Serge Ibakavia NESN.com
- Boston Celtics
NBA Mock Draft 2017: Fultz or Ball for C’s?via Bleacher Report
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
If Cs win tonight Brad Stevens would essentially have a magic number of 1 to coach All-Star game, with 2 games left apiece for Cs & Raps.2/1/2017, 6:38:39 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Celtics fans hop on the live chat on https://t.co/y2nTJSv851 and l let me know your trade ideas. I've given some of my thoughts let me know!2/1/2017, 6:17:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Avery Bradley out for 12th time in last 13 games. Was encouraged by return to practice Tuesday but team has been ca… https://t.co/00kNXo2CKH2/1/2017, 6:14:30 PM
- Boston Celtics
🗣: Can the Celtics Really Catch Cleveland in the East?via Vsporto
- Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley Sees Silver Lining in Long Injury Ordealvia Bostonherald
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Is 'Just a One-Man Team'via BostonGlobe.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Raptors will be without DeMar DeRozan tonight. Here's what else you need to watch out for: https://t.co/2J4ttxQRX22/1/2017, 6:05:07 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Sounds like Avery Bradley will be out again tonight. Though it also sounds like DeRozan will be out too.2/1/2017, 5:59:58 PM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Brad Stevens tells @ZoandBertrand on @985TheSportsHub that Avery Bradley will miss his 8th straight game tonight vs. Raptors.2/1/2017, 5:56:48 PM
- Boston Celtics
If an NBA Blockbuster Occurs, Look for Celtics to Be Involvedvia Bostonherald
King of the 4th Back at It
Isaiah scores 24 of his 41 in the final period to lift the C's past the Pistons
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah's 41 Points, Huge 4th Quarter Push Boston Past Detroitvia masslive.com
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
hey GMs, we also still have the draft rights to Josip Sesar2/1/2017, 5:47:16 PM
NBA @NBA
You don’t need to dribble like @Isaiah_Thomas to assist someone who needs you. Visit https://t.co/uS6Pid0Hx9 to be… https://t.co/Q0qcj0MpPg2/1/2017, 5:45:06 PM
- Boston Celtics
Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors
Celtics' Stashed 2016 Draftees Drawing Interest https://t.co/UzL3djDbN4 https://t.co/Dg5WE0ATZg2/1/2017, 5:38:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
One GM says @celtics' Ante Zizic "lottery pick in this draft, maybe Top 10." Sources say lots of suitors want him: https://t.co/fNE1jjwiYv2/1/2017, 5:25:37 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
41 points (24 in the 4th quarter) 8 assists 2 steals W Another day, another dollar for the #KingInThe4th https://t.co/ZwghStepay1/31/2017, 4:09:29 AM
- Boston Celtics
Monday NBA Roundup: Isaiah Is a Slackervia Bleacher Report
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Boston #Celtics: 10 Potential Star Trade Targets For The 2017 Deadline - https://t.co/Zg9JlRyaW4 via @HoopsHabit https://t.co/0PiquJ9LP52/1/2017, 5:04:00 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
LISTEN UP!: Can the Surging #Celtics Really Catch Cleveland in the East? - The Green Line Podcast @vsporto https://t.co/rkEeAhqgiV2/1/2017, 4:53:59 PM
- Boston Celtics
IT Drops 24 in 4th to Lead C's Past Pistonsvia Bleacher Report
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas: 32 straight games with at least 20 points, 2nd-longest streak in Celtics history (John Havlicek, 40, 1971-72 season).1/31/2017, 3:17:23 AM
marcus smart @smart_MS3
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA trade rumors: Celtics' stashed picks Zizic, Yabusele garnering big interest https://t.co/Ux0vjFHwna2/1/2017, 4:48:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Pierce. Bird. Thomas. IT is doing some things in Boston 👀 https://t.co/af9cIO0dmF1/31/2017, 4:35:01 AM
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Isaiah Thomas cashes the 3! #Celtics all-star is doin' some work (Via @clippittv) https://t.co/x6FmCKFlmC1/31/2017, 3:20:26 AM
HoopsHabit @HoopsHabit
Boston #Celtics: 10 Potential Star Trade Targets https://t.co/k8BSu8fKJn -- @GeraldBourguet via @HoopsHabit https://t.co/zwgn345jh32/1/2017, 4:14:00 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
our good offense is gooder than our bad defense https://t.co/GIIbnlVNh52/1/2017, 3:33:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport: Horford (groin) is available. Bradley (Achilles) is "progressing," according to Stevens. Will do partial-practice Tues.1/30/2017, 11:18:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy Birthday @waltermccarty ☘️ 🎉 https://t.co/Hji1q2zI1z2/1/2017, 3:25:04 PM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Celtics fans will be happy to know that DeMar DeRozan is OUT tonight vs. Boston with a sprained ankle.2/1/2017, 3:18:36 PM
- Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Midseason Updatevia Bleacher Report
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Isaiah Thomas Closes Out January with a Royal Flush https://t.co/NDvV029rd6 via @celticsblog2/1/2017, 1:43:32 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Then trade him to Brooklyn https://t.co/fzhAgMGPRv2/1/2017, 1:36:44 PM
- Boston Celtics
Big Man Rankings: Horford Cracks NBA's Top 10via Dan Favale
C's Win in OT Thriller
Isaiah leads the way with 38 points and 8 assists
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
#GAMEDAY! 😈🍀 Raptors (30-19) @ #Celtics (30-18) With DeRozan not playing Celtics have a great opportunity to go two… https://t.co/ZEaGPLCjcd2/1/2017, 1:21:22 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪 #StartTheSwede #FinishTheSwede #PlaytheSwedeAll48 https://t.co/R4CqVNjZi12/1/2017, 1:19:17 PM
