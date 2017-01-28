Boston Celtics
Final 3 min of 1st Q killed @OrlandoMagic on Fri vs. @celtics. Tonight, ORL yields a 13-4 run over last 2:50 of 1st to fall in 36-27 hole.1/29/2017, 11:35:20 PM
Celtics Headlines
• C's Edge Bucks in OT • Report: Celtics Not Interested in Melo • I.T. Makes All-Star Game
C's Win in OT Thriller
Isaiah leads the way with 38 points and 8 assists
- Boston Celtics
Playing the @DetroitPistons tomorrow. Time to get another W. See you at the garden! ☘ #GreenRunsDeep #celticsnation1/29/2017, 11:09:47 PM
How Celtics could help facilitate a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to Clippers https://t.co/2QwGl6MWKx https://t.co/uZ3i81zRT61/29/2017, 10:07:08 PM
- Boston Celtics
Boston Survives Bucks' Comeback Bid in Thrilling Overtime Winvia NESN.com
Good luck blocking that sky hook! https://t.co/Vm4Am0RWj11/29/2017, 2:13:21 AM
Isaiah. Gets. Buckets. https://t.co/PydRxPwDys1/29/2017, 3:59:53 AM
How Celtics could help facilitate a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to Clippers https://t.co/DuGWrM7yQU https://t.co/s6L8GAtV9d1/29/2017, 10:07:08 PM
Latest Big 3 Podcast: Which Team Would You Rather Be Building For Title With: Bucks, Celtics, Sixers or Wolves?’ https://t.co/uybZleJ29e1/29/2017, 9:55:58 PM
On pace to be third player ever to take 200-plus 3s in a season and shoot 26% or worse (Antoine Walker, Marcus Smar… https://t.co/Gh3TdAU6wk1/29/2017, 8:57:45 PM
IT finds Kelly for the reverse alley-oop slam! https://t.co/AOnUdrsH4Z1/29/2017, 1:38:11 AM
Al Horford (groin) is out tonight vs. Milwaukee. He did not travel with the team. Brad Stevens says he is day-to-day.1/28/2017, 11:31:34 PM
Best Finds from Boston
Since Ty Lue was the East All-Star coach last year, the #2 seed team coach will coach East this year. #Celtics need… https://t.co/WQVdKa69l31/29/2017, 8:29:16 PM
Celtic notebook: Horford on pressure to live up to contract, plus Jason Kidd on Isaiah Thomas. https://t.co/ZQEO6FSGDq1/29/2017, 8:16:25 PM
Game story from Milwaukee: IT's back-to-back brilliance & importance of C's surviving w/o his scoring for last 9:33. https://t.co/wsrrrD56kl1/29/2017, 8:12:36 PM
Paul Pierce - I Called Game: Inglewood Made Me
- Boston Celtics
Walker Shares His Cautionary Tale at Senior Bowlvia All 22
- Boston Celtics
Brian Scalabrine Is Wearing an Amazing Jacket with His Face on Itvia SBNation.com
#IsaiahThomas drops 37 points & 8 assists to lead the #Celtics to an OT win in Milwaukee. 👏🏻☘️ https://t.co/u1eejmeQkF1/29/2017, 7:26:20 PM
man ive been sleeping💤 on @ChipotleTweets ! its 🔥👌🏻 #lunchonasunday1/29/2017, 7:24:07 PM
Yet another example of a good time ruined by government overreach. #blatantagediscrimination https://t.co/s2WIxTAlRl1/29/2017, 6:12:05 PM
- Boston Celtics
All-Star Game Now the Expectation for ITvia masslive.com
- Boston Celtics
Did Jaylen Brown Get Snubbed from the Rising Stars Challenge?via masslive.com
C's Blow Out Magic
Spurred by IT's 21 points and 8 assists, the Celtics destroyed the Magic by 30
Boston could facilitate a 3 team Carmelo Anthony trade https://t.co/JwWyfaQdGZ https://t.co/Qwp6lqBgz51/29/2017, 5:53:05 PM
Today in Celtics history: Stacey King born https://t.co/hANkyPghlM (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/y69DP5eVMo1/29/2017, 5:25:04 PM
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Boston Stupefy Magic in 128-98 Blowout Winvia NESN.com
(cracks knuckles, pulls out keyboard, starts blogging) https://t.co/T1IXdNcsUO1/29/2017, 5:18:10 PM
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: Mike D’Antoni has Houston #Rockets taking off https://t.co/ObsaHAmvoG via @BostonGlobe1/29/2017, 5:11:08 PM
The @celtics fire on all cylinders and top the @OrlandoMagic 128-98. IT with another solid game, 21p/8a/2s. https://t.co/ngMFRbcmZU1/28/2017, 2:46:27 AM
The Celtics' 39 assists are their most in a single game since Nov. 20, 2015 vs Nets (39). Also the most by an Eastern Conf team this season.1/28/2017, 2:47:54 AM
Isaiah Thomas point totals in second game of Boston’s last seven back-to-backs: 37, 34, 52, 38, 38, 38, 37 an av… https://t.co/pjUgI1px121/29/2017, 5:05:16 PM
Boston women's basketball legend and current UMass Boston assistant coach Antonia Macklin is in attendance for the MLK Invitational.1/29/2017, 5:00:56 PM
Marcus Smart ties his career-high with 11 assists and six Celtics score in double-figures as they breeze past the Magic, 128-98. https://t.co/gjr88pud3p1/28/2017, 2:42:27 AM
Celtics have outscored the Magic by a combined 60 points (245-185) in two games this season.1/28/2017, 2:44:45 AM
The flip side to that is Celtics rely too much on Thomas. Getting predictable.1/29/2017, 4:47:19 PM
I have a feeling the #Celtics will definitely make a trade before the deadline.1/29/2017, 4:24:00 PM
Looks Like Someone We Know...
What a finish by Terry Rozier! https://t.co/3z4LAjvMK31/28/2017, 1:11:44 AM
Defense 👉 Offense https://t.co/uXPxuPDvzt1/28/2017, 12:47:24 AM
You misunderstand the report - Magic talked with Celtics awhile ago, nothing is brewing. https://t.co/jAnOyhNiJD1/29/2017, 4:22:51 PM
I told you Thursday Celtics did not seem very open to the idea of Carmelo Anthony. He does not fit how they want to… https://t.co/Ys3l2aJOen1/29/2017, 4:21:41 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford (groin) will not play tonight.1/27/2017, 10:46:08 PM
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: Al Horford OUT tonight with groin. Probable for tomorrow. Will travel.1/27/2017, 10:45:40 PM
When his team needs a lift, he carries them. https://t.co/7dDRt72Jap1/29/2017, 4:20:56 PM
#IsaiahThomas puts up 37 points & 8 assists to lead the @Celtics to OT win in Milwaukee! #Celtics https://t.co/ZGzR5x3fs61/29/2017, 3:40:06 PM
Vucevic a Target?
C's looking for big man depth from Orlando
- Boston Celtics
Report: Celtics Have Talked with Magic About Nikola Vucevicvia Bleacher Report
37 points for Isaiah Thomas in a big road victory over the Bucks https://t.co/msLszsrMeE1/29/2017, 3:26:40 PM
per @FiveThirtyEight, the Celtics now have a 4% chance to win it all. Only the Warriors, Spurs, and Cavs are ahead: https://t.co/XQYrFEhOR41/29/2017, 3:09:05 PM
- Boston Celtics
Friday NBA Roundup: C's Targeting Vooch?via Bleacher Report
Big Man With Big Production
Vucciman is averaging 13.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg and shooting 47.3% from the field despite playing only 28.1 minutes per game
Warriors clobber Clippers, #Celtics win in OT, @KarlTowns scores 37 & much more in Saturday's #NBA Fast Break https://t.co/ZcHZHwz4ie1/29/2017, 2:46:43 PM
Could #Celtics become part of a Carmelo Anthony trade? #Knicks scouting Celtics games https://t.co/7RYt2QRA94 via @BostonGlobe1/29/2017, 2:29:43 PM
Celtics Not Interested in Melo
Because let's be real, that's a mess
- Boston Celtics
Report: Celtics Told Knicks They Weren't Interested in Melovia Bleacher Report
Is it time for the #Celtics to make a move for Carmelo Anthony, or are they better off without him? https://t.co/BLaFaSMYIi #Knicks1/29/2017, 2:13:01 PM
Isaiah Thomas point totals in second game of Boston’s last seven back-to-backs: 37, 34, 52, 38, 38, 38, 37 an average of 39.1 per game1/29/2017, 2:12:57 PM
Nope.
Celtics fans don't want a Melo trade. https://t.co/5lJsddsdBz1/27/2017, 5:19:06 PM
Ainge is smart enough to realize there's no market for Melo. What's he giving up to secure him now? I like Jae Crowder, but that's about it1/27/2017, 3:13:17 PM
The Celtics might want to lobby the NBA to add MORE back-to-backs if Isaiah Thomas keeps this up: https://t.co/3D0TpSvliN1/29/2017, 2:05:28 PM
WATCH: Thon Maker started for the Bucks against the Celtics & was hella fun https://t.co/oolBzXpxsN https://t.co/PGQ47vX6Cs1/29/2017, 2:04:06 PM
IT4 Heading to Nola
Thomas announced as an All-Star Reserve
2017 East All-Star Reserves Isaiah Thomas John Wall Kevin Love Kyle Lowry Paul George Kemba Walker Paul Millsap https://t.co/wBOlRxGbyq1/27/2017, 12:16:06 AM
The Read & React: group effort https://t.co/aNwZNBa3xf https://t.co/QBRsjsmlO51/29/2017, 1:30:05 PM
Celtics Defeat Bucks 112-108 in OT! Isaiah Thomas Drops 37 Points 🔥 Highlights, Report, Stats… https://t.co/KoexSlt3OV1/29/2017, 9:13:13 AM
2017 West All-Star Reserves Klay Thompson Draymond Green Russell Westbrook DeMarcus Cousins DeAndre Jordan Marc Gasol Gordon Hayward https://t.co/8npPm36LdM1/27/2017, 12:06:14 AM
- Boston Celtics
NBA World Reacts to All-Star Reserves, Snubsvia Bleacher Report
This is more evidence for why I often say Jaylen Brown will become a transition monster one day: https://t.co/NFlIOR4vaX1/29/2017, 8:27:40 AM
IT's scoring numbers are off the charts this season, but you won't believe his stats on 2nd nights of back-to-backs: https://t.co/TCLl8DOtVn1/29/2017, 8:23:26 AM
- Boston Celtics
IT4 Stars in New #SmallBall Animated Seriesvia Bleacher Report
- Boston Celtics
Ranking the NBA's 20 Best Twitter Accountsvia Bleacher Report
Celtics defeat the Bucks 112-108! OT Thomas: 37pts, 8ast Crowder: 20pts, 6reb, 4ast Olynyk: 17pts, 7reb Amir: 11pts, 7reb Brown: 9pts, 8reb1/29/2017, 8:10:57 AM
Jae comes thru in the clutch in his college town and the C's come together to grab an impressive W in MIL.… https://t.co/ioZabupGZ51/29/2017, 7:43:34 AM
Larry Sanders Works Out for C's
In his last full season ('12-'13) Sanders averaged 9.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 2.8 blocks per game, while posting a +10 net rating. Could be just the rim protection the C's are looking for.
- Boston Celtics
Larry Sanders Possibly Making an NBA Comebackvia Bleacher Report
Isaiah Thomas (10.0/game) continues to lead the @NBA in 4th quarter scoring. On back to backs.. . ...that number j… https://t.co/7n0A28ENUn1/29/2017, 6:08:21 AM
Isaiah Thomas' 16th 30+pt game this season helps extend the @celtics win streak to 3️⃣! https://t.co/WiMoXfSYm71/29/2017, 6:08:25 AM
Hearing Larry Sanders' workout with the #Celtics was not all that impressive. Doesn't appear to be in the team's plans.1/28/2017, 2:24:01 PM
Officially stepping back into the game,looking for a good fit but it shouldn't be long now,I really missed the game,I think it missed me 2 🛐1/27/2017, 1:12:42 AM
My notes start with the huge stop on Giannis and get to Isaiah Thomas' ridiculous run of back-to-backs: https://t.co/DiIcxNjX7e1/29/2017, 6:05:16 AM
Jae Crowder leads the Celtics to a win in his college town. Recap here: https://t.co/DTJUjoutwf1/29/2017, 5:58:47 AM
Melo To Boston?
The Knicks are trying to make it happen
Isaiah Thomas is now averaging 34.2 points and 5.6 assists on 50.6/44.4/90.6 shooting over 11 games with zero days of rest.1/29/2017, 5:57:02 AM
The Celtics play the Raptors on Wednesday night. Both teams are currently 29-18.1/29/2017, 5:47:05 AM
- Boston Celtics
Report: Knicks Reached Out to C's, Clips About Melo Tradevia Bleacher Report
Knicks: We'll give you Melo for Avery Bradley and your 2017 Nets pick Celtics: https://t.co/ln3BCHynic1/26/2017, 5:54:53 PM
FYI: The Celtics are tied with the Raptors for the second-best record in the East, and the two teams meet Wednesday night at the Garden.1/29/2017, 5:32:24 AM
Isaiah Thomas scores 37 points, Celtics beat Bucks in OT https://t.co/VbPSIZEkMb1/29/2017, 5:28:33 AM
C's Bounce Back and Get a W
A good W too
Jae Crowder hits clutch free throws in OT as Celtics edge Bucks 112-108... Isaiah Thomas: 37p HIGHLIGHTS:… https://t.co/diNPBSQ9U21/29/2017, 5:20:07 AM
Isaiah Thomas has 20+ PTS in 31 straight games. He's the second @celtics player in franchise history with this st… https://t.co/6DC5VjK8sC1/29/2017, 5:03:58 AM
- Boston Celtics
Thomas, Crowder Push Celtics Past Rockets, 120-109via ESPN.com
Exciting? No. Effective? Yes. Here's how Jae Crowder won the game for the Celtics in Milwaukee: https://t.co/lHTOfaWrAR1/29/2017, 5:02:02 AM
Jaylen Brown on Isaiah Thomas: "He’s done it so often it’s starting not to be unusual. It’s starting to be who he is and what he does.”1/29/2017, 4:54:51 AM
Stevens on the Celtics outrebounding Houston 48-30: "I just thought we had a real purpose about us today in getting guys off the glass."1/26/2017, 3:08:33 AM
Brad Stevens says of Al Horford, "Al is the best on our team at using his length (defensively)."1/26/2017, 3:09:05 AM
Tonight's Game Rewind from @nbated and @tmjgarcia as the Bucks and Celtics battled into OT https://t.co/LQ7wmnLVCW1/29/2017, 4:53:26 AM
Jaylen Brown on Giannis: "The game is evolving. You have 7-footers who can virtually do everything. It's kinda crazy to see in person."1/29/2017, 4:52:19 AM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Win Physical Battle vs. Rockets to Snap Losing Streakvia CSNNE.com
Isaiah Thomas beats the shot clock to get the crowd on its feet! https://t.co/j9l3Da4z2O1/26/2017, 2:37:07 AM
Most 40-Point Wins in Season 2016-17 Warriors 3 1988-89 Lakers 3 1988-89 Suns 3 1971-72 Lakers 3 1970-71 Bucks 3 1968-69 Celtics 31/29/2017, 4:37:03 AM
Isaiah Thomas has played 15 games over last month. He's scored 37 or more points in seven of those contests. That's absurd.1/29/2017, 4:34:28 AM
Isaiah Thomas scores 5 points in 5 seconds to put the Celtics up 51/26/2017, 2:32:45 AM
IT: "We've been in this situation before w/ a huge lead & the team comes back. But we controlled it at the end & I'm glad it ended this way"1/29/2017, 4:32:04 AM
IT: "We've been in this situation before with a huge lead & the team comes back. But we controlled it at end & I'm glad it ended this way."1/29/2017, 4:31:15 AM
Ouch https://t.co/tPhCJo3o6O1/26/2017, 2:42:30 AM
The C's erupt for a 36-point 3rd quarter and take an 88-86 lead into the final frame. Thomas has 25 points. Crowder has 18 pts and 9 rebs.1/26/2017, 2:23:59 AM
The Boston Celtics now have the same record as the Toronto Raptors, which means the two teams are tied for second place in the East.1/29/2017, 4:29:58 AM
"I work man, I work. I prepare myself to out-last the next guy." - @Celtics @Isaiah_Thomas on his strong play in 2nd night of back-to-backs.1/29/2017, 4:29:35 AM
Little Man with Big Man Moves