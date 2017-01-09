Boston Celtics
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jae Crowder, GA native & #Falcons fan, on matchup w/ #Seahawks "We're going to be alright. We good. Just watch what I tell you, we good."1/9/2017, 8:23:57 PM
Celtics Headlines
• Zeller, Avery and James Young Out vs. TOR • C's Handle Business vs. Pelicans • Smart Starts for AB vs. NOP
- Boston Celtics
NBA Player Rankings: B/R's Top 30 PGs at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport: Tyler Zeller (sick), Avery Bradley (Achilles) and James Young (ankle) are all out for tomorrow's game in Toronto.1/9/2017, 5:52:55 PM
Brad Auerbach @CelticsPost
Avery Bradley has been our best road player this year... him being out @ Toronto is a big deal.1/9/2017, 5:57:58 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Checking in on draft and stash players - Zizic, Yabusele & Nader are all putting up numbers https://t.co/zW90ZqYBJH https://t.co/17nYCsyM9k1/9/2017, 8:22:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Isaiah Thomas with another nom for East Player of the Week. Honor goes to Jimmy Butler.1/9/2017, 8:18:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Brad Stevens at AllStar game? IT: "He probably really doesn't care about things like that, but that would be big." https://t.co/kqb0eybuTY1/9/2017, 8:15:59 PM
Celts Top Pelicans as Smart, IT Get Buckets
Isaiah: 38 points, 3 rebounds Smart: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
- Boston Celtics
- Boston Celtics
Smart's Gem & IT's 38 Pts Lead Celtics Past Pelicansvia masslive.com
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Read what Celts had to say about Boston after media claims that fans cheering Gordon Hayward was racially based. https://t.co/Cu0AP6FiYx1/9/2017, 8:10:32 PM
ESPNBoston @ESPNBoston
As Celtics climb, getting coach Brad Stevens to All-Star game adds motivation https://t.co/UoCZE2069M #Celtics https://t.co/BhgCAk2fLZ1/9/2017, 8:06:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Want to fly on the C’s ✈️ to see the team play in Chicago? Enter to get #CharmedbyTravel with @ALEXANDANI:… https://t.co/NCKGRpVZ3e1/9/2017, 8:00:35 PM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Smart Is More Than a Defensive Menacevia ESPN.com
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Another big ❄️ day for Marcus Smart. Then the Celtics hit him with a blizzard of praise. 📰: https://t.co/Cmuw17JlQ4 https://t.co/NoY5uACUjb1/8/2017, 3:15:47 PM
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA schedule, standings insights, by @MattMooreCBS: Will Celtics catch Raptors for No. 2 seed?… https://t.co/JnCwCVZv1M1/9/2017, 7:59:48 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/9/17 https://t.co/JLwfU28Eam1/9/2017, 7:49:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics 🆙 to No. 5 in ESPN’s Power Rankings 📈 📰: https://t.co/nmQmRm9F1h https://t.co/FlQyUFbHNU1/9/2017, 7:44:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Who rises above all during the 4Q? THIS GUY! Isaiah Thomas drops 17 in the 4th and 38 overall as the C's down the Pelicans 117-108. #NBAVote https://t.co/E0tcN5fs4R1/8/2017, 2:48:03 AM
Smart's Shooting 🔥
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart from downtown, AND the foul! He's putting on a 3-point shooting exhibition tonight 👌 https://t.co/3X7pjHA7BK1/8/2017, 2:06:27 AM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Weather the Storm in 117-108 Win Over Pelicansvia CSNNE.com
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Avery Bradley out for #Celtics-#Raptors on Tuesday with Achilles strain https://t.co/t7r00oBHB41/9/2017, 7:42:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Amir Johnson said Brad Stevens told the team they rank 27th defending side pick-and-rolls and 1st defending middle pick-and-rolls.1/9/2017, 7:38:11 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jae Crowder was asked at practice who has better style: Him or DeMarre Carroll. "You think I'm gonna say him? That's not gonna happen."1/9/2017, 7:28:51 PM
Isaiah = Hot Knife, Pelican's Defense = Buttah
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas slices through the Pelicans defense and hits the crafty layup! #NBAVote https://t.co/ZY2WAdu1r51/8/2017, 1:28:37 AM
Gimme That
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart strips AD and takes it the other way for the and-one bucket! 💪 https://t.co/C2jHydLXFI1/8/2017, 12:53:53 AM
IT 4 3!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Give Isaiah Thomas time to size up his shot... And this is what happens. #NBAVote https://t.co/RZhoC8ER8h1/8/2017, 12:53:04 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Does Amir worry abt shot clock when lining up a 3 at 14 to go? Laughs: "Do you?" "You make me worry about missing breakfast." #funwithbigdog1/9/2017, 7:24:52 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Power point https://t.co/4vIkBtyKlM via @celticsblog1/9/2017, 7:15:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport: Avery Bradley (strained Achilles) is out tonight. Marcus Smart will start in his place.1/7/2017, 10:47:32 PM
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
I hope this snow doesn't stop the best fans in the world from coming to the game tonight. If you are driving today/tonight be safe y'all1/7/2017, 8:49:55 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Streaking Celtics gunning for the Raptors https://t.co/pDZgesAIkG via @celticsblog1/9/2017, 7:14:38 PM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Avery Bradley will not play Tuesday against Tonronto https://t.co/OudcCwrHvy (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/UP4wKaWNBe1/9/2017, 7:03:13 PM
- Boston Celtics
Best Finds from Boston
🏀
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Positive news on Avery Bradley (Achilles) injury: Celtics doctors expect him miss 5-7 (total) days, so he should return by end of week.1/9/2017, 6:44:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Bradley (Achilles), Zeller (illness), and Young (ankle) all out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors ... https://t.co/3WbsUSJDBw1/9/2017, 6:29:06 PM
Jim Aberdale @JimAberdale
16 yrs ago today: Rick Pitino resigns as #Celtics coach/president, ending 1 of biggest dumpster fires in #Boston sports history #Celticstalk https://t.co/OpoOTtukP91/8/2017, 6:58:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Brad on Avery: "Wednesday [vs. Wiz] a possibility. He felt a lot better after treatment [last 2 days].” Doc said 5-7 days after injury (Fri)1/9/2017, 6:27:02 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tyler Zeller going for additional tests on sinus infection as he continues to suffer recurring symptoms.1/9/2017, 6:21:44 PM
- Boston Celtics
🗣: Why It's Vital for the C's to Secure the No. 3 Seed in the Eastvia Vsporto
- Boston Celtics
Why Did Paul Pierce Need a Wheelchair?via The Ringer
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
Boston Celtics announce Tyler Zeller (sick), Avery Bradley (Achilles) & James Young (ankle) won't play tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors.1/9/2017, 6:16:44 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens noted D numbers began to slip late last year but overall numbers were strong due to large sample size.1/9/2017, 6:15:36 PM
Horford, Celtics Come Up Big vs. Sixers
Horford: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks Bradley: 26 points, 9 rebounds IT: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens said should be "no correalation" between improved offense & diminishing defense of late, but allowed has been.1/9/2017, 6:14:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Avery Bradley (strained Achilles' tendon), Tyler Zeller (sinus), James Young (ankle) not flying with Celts to Toronto for tomorrow's game.1/9/2017, 6:14:21 PM
- Boston Celtics
Al Horford's Late 3-Pointer Pushes Celtics Past 76ersvia masslive.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
Al Horford splashes home the go-ahead 3 with 17.2 left in the fourth! RT to make him an All-Star #NBAVote https://t.co/6upiRuIEqd1/7/2017, 3:07:57 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Both Jae Crowder & Amir Johnson admitted there is a little more on the line at #Raptors tomorrow than typical regular season game. #Celtics1/9/2017, 6:13:27 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics forward Jae Crowder added that #Falcons would be OK against #Seahawks this weekend. (He's from Georgia).1/9/2017, 6:10:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Avery Bradley continues to pour it on with this sweet back-cut and dunk! #NBAVote https://t.co/kUs9W7rUNI1/7/2017, 2:18:03 AM
- Boston Celtics
IT Had an Awesome Exchange with Embiid in Celtics-76ersvia NESN.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
Amir Johnson calls Al Horford, among many other positive comments, a "true professional."1/9/2017, 6:07:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Avery Bradley out tomorrow against the Raptors: https://t.co/pRXsedbex11/9/2017, 6:04:11 PM
TTP!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Did you know Al Horford is averaging 4.9 assists per game (career-high)? And he just dished this one #NBAVote https://t.co/HcYPBy2XYd1/7/2017, 12:59:26 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Al Horford putting in some work after practice. @ Boston Celtics Practice Facility https://t.co/n0QttfpJ9S1/9/2017, 6:03:26 PM
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
Boston Celtics announce Tyler Zeller (sick), Avery Bradley (Achilles) and James Young (ankle) won't play tomorrow... https://t.co/ljuwjl3hln1/9/2017, 6:02:50 PM
That's How You Fast Break
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jae with the steal, cross-court pass and Avery Bradley finishes with a 3 👌 #NBAVote https://t.co/70CUE8aRvl1/7/2017, 12:50:48 AM
- Boston Celtics
Stats Prove Kelly Olynyk Is Better with His Hair in a Bunvia SI.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
"Focus probably is the main one," Jae Crowder says of the reasons for the recent defensive struggles. "Our intensity dips up and down."1/9/2017, 5:59:50 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
so, there's still room for growth! https://t.co/ccjonNZWTp1/9/2017, 5:57:56 PM
- Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Jump-Shooting Teams Make Their Markvia Bleacher Report
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Trade Targets: Noel, Bogut Make Sensevia Bleacher Report
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens says he can't find a correlation between his team's recent offensive surge and it's recent defensive struggles.1/9/2017, 5:57:03 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens indicated Terry Rozier's minutes could be matchup dependent (when Bradley returns) on whether teams go small.1/9/2017, 5:56:49 PM
Crowder Apologizes for Outburst
Still feels disrespected
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Crowder apologized to the fans for his Twitter burst. Also said he never liked it when Cs fans cheer for Cousins, Durant, etc.1/5/2017, 4:52:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens on struggles vs TOR: "At the end of the day ppl struggle w/ them bc they're really good. Lowry and DeRozan are outstanding players."1/9/2017, 5:55:53 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bradley could be back Wednesday vs. #Wizards. MRI showed just Achilles strain. #Celtics1/9/2017, 5:54:09 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jae Crowder: "Obviously I don't want to leave Boston.I love it here. I still stand behind what I said when they cheered for Gordon Hayward."1/5/2017, 4:55:12 PM
- Boston Celtics
Stevens Speaks on Crowder's Criticism of Fansvia Bleacher Report
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Avery Bradley is out Tues. night in Toronto. Tests confirmed original diagnosis of strained Achilles. Goal is to have him play Wed. at home.1/9/2017, 5:54:04 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Avery Bradley and Tyler Zeller are OUT tomorrow vs. #Raptors. #Celtics1/9/2017, 5:53:08 PM
- Boston Celtics
Crowder's Mixed Feelings About Celtics Fans Should Be Mutualvia Bleacher Report
JAE CROWDER @CJC9BOSS
HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK... SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!!1/4/2017, 3:30:00 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Avery Bradley will not travel to Toronto, but may play Wednesday night against the Wizards1/9/2017, 5:53:08 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: Avery Bradley, Tyler Zeller out tomorrow. Bradley (Achilles) could play Wednesday.1/9/2017, 5:52:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jae Crowder wasn't happy about fans cheering for Gordon Hayward: https://t.co/lGYOII7Sao1/4/2017, 3:30:53 AM
- Boston Celtics
Updated 2016-17 Win-Loss Projectionsvia Bleacher Report
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
C's up to 5 https://t.co/LHA9gtUhPD1/9/2017, 5:52:07 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
they need to re-unite Shrek & Donkey https://t.co/RKciynAxcF1/9/2017, 5:46:09 PM
C's Take Down Jazz
But home fans were cheering for Hayward 🤔
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
tracking https://t.co/y1l8Ynzot41/9/2017, 5:45:40 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Demetrius Jackson, who was with @maineredclaws yesterday, back with #Celtics today.1/9/2017, 5:43:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
According to @bball_ref, Isaiah Thomas is the 23rd player since 1983 to have a 29-point, 15-assist, 1-turnover game (at minimum).1/4/2017, 2:54:00 AM
- Boston Celtics
Thomas' 29 Points, 15 Assists Send Celts Past Jazz 115-104via ESPN.com
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Curtains open in Waltham. Doesn't look like Avery Bradley (Achilles) is out on #Celtics practice court.1/9/2017, 5:40:44 PM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
No sign of Avery Bradley as Celtics practice wraps up1/9/2017, 5:39:27 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas: 3rd in Celtics history to score at least 20 points in 19 straight games- John Havlicek & Kevin McHale (via @eliassports)1/4/2017, 4:02:14 AM
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
Isaiah Thomas is the 1st Celtic with at least 25 points and 15 assists since Rajon Rondo on 02/12/12 vs. CHI.1/4/2017, 2:54:47 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Avery Bradley not spotted as Celtics practice opens. Marcus Smart in starter green as team shoots at end of session.1/9/2017, 5:39:20 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
On scene in Waltham where #Celtics are practicing ahead of (whispers) 'statement game?' in Toronto. Will update w/ Avery Bradley info soon.1/9/2017, 5:28:41 PM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Brad Stevens on Isaiah's impressive line: "He's been doing it here for two years."1/4/2017, 2:56:46 AM
You Have to Move Your Feet to Play D, Shelvin 😳
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings by @MattMooreCBS: Spurs and Celtics rise, Memphis meltdown costs Warriors… https://t.co/gWjIjxCTjP1/9/2017, 5:08:00 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
How cute is this? @Isaiah_Thomas young son is digging the show at the Garden https://t.co/QPvRqHX4ED1/4/2017, 2:14:40 AM
5'9" Over 7'1"? Makes Sense
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In Week 12 of #NBA Power Rankings, the #Celtics are looking more like the Eastern challenger we thought they were: https://t.co/nQO73Fli7r1/9/2017, 5:04:01 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
So, @KevinOConnorNBA - if you could drop Yabusele and Zizic into this year's draft boards, what range would you project them at?1/9/2017, 4:58:18 PM
Coincidence?
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
On the day John Wall gets Player of the Month for all his double-doubles, Isaiah Thomas on pace to shatter his career high in assists.🤔1/4/2017, 1:56:36 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Isaiah Thomas finishes over Gobert, because of course Isaiah Thomas finishes over Gobert.1/4/2017, 1:10:19 AM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
The Lakeland Muggles https://t.co/JPhMvTqWdY1/9/2017, 4:56:21 PM
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
East Player of the Week? Jimmy Butler: 38-9-6, 3-0 Jeff Teague: 19-5-10, 3-0. Isaiah Thomas: 30-4-6, 3-0.1/9/2017, 4:52:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Some of the plays Isaiah Thomas makes just don't make any sense. Two of them in this game already.1/4/2017, 1:10:11 AM
But That Arc, Though!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas beats the shot clock with a last-second, rainbow jumper 🔥 #NBAVote https://t.co/e79IJP1hVO1/4/2017, 12:52:25 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Keep Ballin', IT
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas: has scored at least 20 points in 18 straight games, matching the longest streak of his career.1/4/2017, 12:38:30 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
This was good from Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Isaiah Thomas: https://t.co/wCVGpFzlfZ1/4/2017, 12:10:39 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI: How much to pay IT? Al's window? Will they have to draft a PG? Ante? Celtic questions as trade deadline nears.https://t.co/Nj4OVmDjHK1/9/2017, 4:08:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Demetrius Jackson has been recalled from the Maine Red Claws.1/9/2017, 4:00:51 PM
