Boston Celtics
Last day to vote: Isaiah Thomas #NBAVote https://t.co/VW9OYkTmLh https://t.co/PKOMT4uUpz1/16/2017, 3:00:04 PM
Celtics Headlines
• Thomas Blasts Dennis Schroder • Crowder Fined 25K • IT Hits Game-Winner in Al's Return to ATL
Schroder's Comments That Got IT Irritated
“If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
@CVivlamoreAJC not sure what the quote is referring to but one thing is certain I would never disrespect/talk trash about anyones family/mom1/14/2017, 7:49:26 AM
USA TODAY Sports NBA @usatodaynba
☘☘☘☘☘ Welcome to the MVP race, Isaiah Thomas: https://t.co/cnCQQ6v6rk https://t.co/y9TfVKnzAs1/16/2017, 2:37:46 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Isaiah Thomas deserves to be an All Star starter, you should vote for him #NBAVote https://t.co/VW9OYkBLTJ https://t.co/V4DnXHXkmC1/16/2017, 2:00:03 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
#GAMEDAY! 😈🍀 Hornets (20-20) @ #Celtics (25-15) Celtics have won 12 of their last 15. https://t.co/FfcDQtQ7ZN1/16/2017, 1:29:19 PM
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
@CVivlamoreAJC That type of trash talk is not my style & never has been. Flat out NEVER happened.1/14/2017, 7:49:36 AM
Injury Update
- Boston Celtics
Olynyk Rolled Ankle After Tripping Over One of Celtics Coach's Sonsvia masslive.com
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
CelticsBlog’s Midseason Awards: Isaiah Thomas is the unanimous MVP #NBAVOTE https://t.co/DmTUEV5BzH https://t.co/G294soxvAF1/16/2017, 1:10:06 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Time’s running out: Isaiah Thomas deserves to be an All Star starter - #NBAVOTE https://t.co/knnxwwYwbi https://t.co/DpdfNmJerO1/16/2017, 1:00:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It's not Thursday, but we're throwing it back to Friday night. Check out IT's highlights and RT to cast your… https://t.co/pgU3QCQPNa1/16/2017, 1:00:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Avery Bradley (Achilles) went through warmups and is now participating in contact drills.1/15/2017, 7:55:28 PM
Wall, Crowder Fined for Skirmish at TD Garden
- Boston Celtics
Wall, Crowder Fined for Altercationvia Bleacher Report
Boston Celtics @celtics
Good morning, #Celtics fans! Isaiah Thomas needs your help - today is the last day to cast your #NBAVOTE & send I.T… https://t.co/cgRyC2IfuA1/16/2017, 12:00:14 PM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Today in Celtics history: Gerald Henderson born https://t.co/DbFMBNnW1q (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/f0c5cEBnqk1/16/2017, 11:33:07 AM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Could Carmelo Anthony be a Clipper? https://t.co/orU6hMALJ9 via @ClipsNationSBN1/16/2017, 10:54:06 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Crowder fined $25,000 for Wall confrontation. https://t.co/03dJInuNyB1/14/2017, 8:55:12 PM
Best Finds from Boston
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Jae Crowder fined more than John Wall for their dust up last Wednesday https://t.co/HHPhOk9LIK (… https://t.co/eNyPzQ296u1/16/2017, 9:32:22 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Retweet if you caught this Isaiah Thomas buzzer beater on Friday night. #NBAVOTE #Celtics https://t.co/HETGlrxZju1/16/2017, 9:00:13 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Why vote @Isaiah_Thomas for All-Star? Because of moves like this... #NBAVOTE https://t.co/uxXmZQLrSp1/16/2017, 7:00:04 AM
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Video: Celtics Isaiah Thomas, in his Brady jersey, gets fired up with LeGarrette Blount https://t.co/ZIOsPE1S2q1/15/2017, 12:40:19 AM
New England Patriots @Patriots
Isaiah Thomas is here! #OneMore #NBAVote https://t.co/oK8BPDNfXh1/15/2017, 12:41:12 AM
- Boston Celtics
🗣: Can the Celtics Beat Elite Teams?via Vsporto
Boston Celtics @celtics
Do you want to see this guy represent the C's in the All-Star game? RT & find more ways at https://t.co/U8LFVeVsMN.… https://t.co/uPHM7lFI8O1/16/2017, 6:00:01 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Voting ends Monday night - cast your last minute #NBAVOTE to send @Isaiah_Thomas to New Orleans for All-Star 2017.1/16/2017, 5:00:05 AM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Have the Best Trade Handvia CBSSports.com
- Boston Celtics
Listen to Original Beats Made by Jaylen Brownvia SLAMonline
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Video: Isaiah Thomas says Dennis Schroder is a liar https://t.co/u27xxyt1ue (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/qFVSvr95fe1/16/2017, 4:16:47 AM
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
Check this out https://t.co/GfhukHURdr1/16/2017, 1:19:54 AM
- Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown Remains Vital to Celtics Despite Inconsistencyvia Bleacher Report
- Boston Celtics
🗣: How Many Celtics Will Be Included in the All-Star Game?via Vsporto
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
See what our city of Boston’s made of in @PatriotsDayFilm. Buy tix w/@AtomTickets & use code IT4 for $5 off: https://t.co/wT2LxWLb1T1/16/2017, 1:19:28 AM
Forever Green™ @ForeverGreen_
There's only 2 days left to vote for Isaiah Thomas! Let's make him an All Star! ☘️☘️☘️ #NBAVote https://t.co/5S5JlFkM4t1/16/2017, 12:43:30 AM
Celtics Wins Behind IT's Gamer
Pretty good result for Horford in his first game back in Atlanta
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas' Game-Winner Lifts Boston to Thrilling Winvia Bleacher Report
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas fires back at Schroder: I'd never bring family into trash talk https://t.co/xuCdeMLNHa https://t.co/zRu4YH9rky1/16/2017, 12:06:07 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Isaiah Thomas dismisses 'lying' Dennis Schroder as 'not even on the level I am trying to be on' (column) https://t.co/m2QD4RO94b1/16/2017, 12:04:39 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas is The King in the Fourth. And that deserves your #NBAVote. RT. Now. https://t.co/6M6kOzjiRP1/14/2017, 3:44:43 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown says he's come a long way during his 1st few months as a pro. The C's rookie assesses his growth here: https://t.co/EF2LMs8cDL1/16/2017, 12:00:45 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Isaiah Thomas dismisses 'lying' Dennis Schroeder as 'not even on the level I'm trying to be on' (column) https://t.co/m2QD4RO94b1/16/2017, 12:00:01 AM
Ball Game
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Waived Off a TO Set Play, Nailed a Game-Winnervia SBNation.com
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Me + @ByJayKing last month: “There’s been no drama around the Celts!” Since then… Jae vs. fans Jae boops Wall IT ethers Schroder ¯\_(ツ)_/¯1/15/2017, 11:41:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celts' @Isaiah_Thomas calls out Hawks' Schroder for "100 percent lie." https://t.co/meNcZsFHkp1/15/2017, 11:23:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas finds Horford with the pinpoint pass for the jam! #NBAVote https://t.co/mrXghlAR9V1/14/2017, 2:38:03 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT goes behind the back for Al Horford who knocks down the 3 in his return to ATL! #NBAVote https://t.co/jjyLkdG5Pv1/14/2017, 1:58:26 AM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
ICYMI: Isaiah Thomas made a surprise visit on KG's Area 21 (Video) https://t.co/KzOFyppSzQ (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/8pqiNf5ECG1/15/2017, 11:15:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Or just retweet! Isaiah Thomas #NBAVOTE #Celtics https://t.co/77NL2MkPP81/15/2017, 11:05:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown rises up and dunks over the Hawks defense! https://t.co/BOwaefCCWv1/14/2017, 2:01:30 AM
FanRag Sports NBA @FanRagNBA
Make that 7/10. Celtics just raining treys after a slow start. Believe they've made 7 in a row.1/14/2017, 1:28:09 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Dennis Schroder on Isaiah Thomas denial: "It’s over now. If he’s got to talk about the (expletive), I’m not with that."1/15/2017, 10:56:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Isaiah Thomas says Dennis Schroder is lying, didn’t insult Hawks PG’s mother (VIDEO) https://t.co/n1MpujyPrS1/15/2017, 10:33:34 PM
Dimes
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas whips a perfect pass to KO in the corner for 3! #NBAVote https://t.co/1uhNMrqPSH1/14/2017, 1:22:26 AM
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas Running Drills with His Son Before Tonight's Gamevia Vine
Believe The Hype @BTHypeNBA
Dennis Schröder says that Isaiah Thomas talked trash about his mom. #Hawks #Celtics #NBA https://t.co/NO4zMOaQV4 https://t.co/cQsLOrc4an1/15/2017, 9:59:38 PM
marcus smart @smart_MS3
From Dallas will always rep it chill with the disrespect1/15/2017, 9:51:08 PM
- Boston Celtics
Grab Your IT4 Gear Now at Fanatics!via Fanatics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens says Amir Johnson (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) are both available to play tonight. #NEBHInjuryReport1/13/2017, 11:35:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Dealing with injuries throughout the season has allowed the young guys to develop and fill in: https://t.co/VFbt1FEdex1/15/2017, 9:26:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Dealing with injuries throughout the season has allowed the young guys to develop and fill in: https://t.co/ItSJwzyVNr1/15/2017, 9:26:25 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Dennis Schroder in matchup with Isaiah Thomas: 'If he doesn't slap me in the head we'll be fine.'1/13/2017, 4:27:53 PM
IT4 Doesn't Hold Back 👀
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Isaiah Thomas on the #ATLHawks fans booing Al Horford last night: "None of them people booing are turning down that (max) money." #Celtics1/14/2017, 6:26:08 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Isaiah Thomas #NBAVote just destroyed Schröder and his lies to the media. https://t.co/f6MhGkBOIo1/15/2017, 8:56:07 PM
Forever Green™ @ForeverGreen_
Nice picture of Isaiah Thomas with his family 😊 #NBAVOTE https://t.co/cmNDGTPQWx1/15/2017, 8:44:32 PM
Isaiah for MVP!
At least according to him and KG
Jay King @ByJayKing
Isaiah Thomas thanked Bleacher Report for ranking him No. 11 among point guards. More motivation.1/12/2017, 3:48:36 AM
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
If Dennis Schroder did lie about this, can see why Isaiah Thomas would be ticked. Who needs a rep of trashing moms? https://t.co/lva0mxbYaj1/15/2017, 8:30:41 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Avery Bradley did some contact stuff today during his return to practice: https://t.co/gLiocqxlPd1/15/2017, 8:20:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah on where he should be in MVP race "right behind Westbrook and Harden"1/13/2017, 4:02:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Boston Celtics injury updates, including Kelly Olynyk rolling an ankle when he tripped on a young child ... https://t.co/4HWMxpe6fs1/15/2017, 8:18:15 PM
ESPNBoston @ESPNBoston
Isaiah Thomas denies cursing at Schroder's mom https://t.co/GjpJp0S0jT #Celtics https://t.co/QWpQGwVVE11/15/2017, 8:16:35 PM
- Boston Celtics
B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Crowder and Wall Square Up
Things got testy postgame
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Avery Bradley is participating in contact drills with the @celtics today. A good sign, but doesn't guarantee he will play vs #Hornets.1/15/2017, 7:56:04 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Update: #Celtics guard Avery Bradley (Achilles) a full-practice participant. Barring a setback, should put him in line to play Monday night.1/15/2017, 7:54:13 PM
- Boston Celtics
Crowder Opens Up on Postgame Confrontation with John Wallvia Bleacher Report
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Five Boston police officers standing between Celtics and Wizards locker room after teams were barking at each other after buzzer.1/12/2017, 3:31:17 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Kelly Olynyk rolled his right ankle while tripping over an assistant coach's son during shooting drill: https://t.co/Y8pkDdF4ox1/15/2017, 7:53:59 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Avery update: Celtics now doing contact work, and Bradley is participating. Good sign for his potential return tomorrow night vs. Charlotte.1/15/2017, 7:53:31 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Jae Crowder refused to talk about any altercation after game, said would only talk about game.1/12/2017, 3:34:15 AM
Joshua A. Vinson @TheJoshAVinson
Marcus Smart and the Wizards had to be broken up after the game https://t.co/z0pHUZRvhO1/12/2017, 3:16:44 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Update on Kelly Olynyk, apparently rolled ankle during pre-workout shooting when he collided with a ballboy (ugh, ouch). #Celtics1/15/2017, 7:47:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brown: "I just gotta be as consistent as possible. Try to best help my team & also develop to be the player that I want to be going forward"1/15/2017, 7:46:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah said he helped break up scrum saying "keep it hoop. Nobody's built like that except the guy in the front row." (Mayweather)1/12/2017, 3:45:18 AM
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Brad Stevens aware of an altercation on the court after the game, spilled into the tunnel area reminded his team with the Celtics are about. https://t.co/NSAFcw4Omg1/12/2017, 3:31:27 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Isaiah Thomas says he didn’t talk trash about Dennis Schroder’s mom https://t.co/6jLQ3dS7QU via @BostonGlobe1/15/2017, 7:44:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Avery Bradley, out the last four with a strained Achilles' tendon, IS practicing today. But C's have yet to go through any contact work.1/15/2017, 7:44:18 PM
- Boston Celtics
B/R's Top 30 Power Forwards at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
- Boston Celtics
B/R's Top 30 Small Forwards at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Best part of this clip is when @Isaiah_Thomas says his own mom called him to check on this, because she knows she r… https://t.co/MOqrT46yr41/15/2017, 7:44:08 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics guard Avery Bradley (Achilles) is out on floor during running portion of practice.1/15/2017, 7:43:32 PM
🚨 Baller Alert 🚨
Isaiah Thomas put on a show, putting the team on his back, dropping 38 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists
- Boston Celtics
Thomas Scores 38, Celtics Pull Away to Beat Wizards 117-108via ESPN.com
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Avery Bradley is practicing with the #Celtics today.1/15/2017, 7:42:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Avery Bradley is practicing right now, per Celtics PR.1/15/2017, 7:42:00 PM
J. Michael @JMichaelCSN
Isaiah Thomas walks by: "They can't F--- with a real killer." Not sure what that means but emotions kinda high. #WizCeltics1/12/2017, 3:20:31 AM
Forever Green™ @ForeverGreen_
Isaiah Thomas: "they weren't getting under my skin, I'm built for this" https://t.co/FWyCnHSANM1/12/2017, 3:26:53 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Listening again, Isaiah Thomas' utter dismissal of all things Dennis Schroder was comic evisceration at the highest level. #Celtics #Hawks1/15/2017, 7:40:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown on reaching halfway pt. of 1st season: "I feel good where I’m at. I still have to keep getting better, but I’ve learned a lot."1/15/2017, 7:36:46 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas: "He's been playing as impressive as I've seen someone play."1/12/2017, 3:39:40 AM
Champ Gets What the Champ Wants
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens on Pats: "They’ve created sustainability & culture. I think any coach wants to be in the position where every yr you have a chance."1/15/2017, 7:33:32 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Isaiah Thomas' full response on accusations that he made disparaging remarks about Dennis Schroder's mother: https://t.co/4mXmo5p2KQ1/15/2017, 7:33:24 PM
NBA @NBA
Mr. 4th quarter does it again! Isaiah Thomas with 20 in Q4, 38 overall. @celtics top the @WashWizards 117-108. https://t.co/hPNBBPBBVW1/12/2017, 3:22:35 AM
#HowDidITDoThat
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas with the self-assist off of the rim? #HowDidITDoThat #NBAVote https://t.co/mcSu9cgUJc1/12/2017, 2:29:50 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Isaiah Thomas on Dennis Schroder to Boston reporters: From this point on, I don’t even want to talk about Dennis Schroder ...1/15/2017, 7:30:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Isaiah Thomas killed Dennis Schroder. Dennis Schroder might be dead. Here are the quotes/video: https://t.co/E1Ow5jycyb1/15/2017, 7:28:32 PM
The Champ Is in the Building
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Isaiah Thomas is putting on a show for Floyd Mayweather, who is courtside and just gave him a side-5.1/12/2017, 3:01:39 AM
TWICE?!
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Marcus Smart was another guy who got compared to Westbrook coming into the draft lol.1/15/2017, 7:28:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens said Zeller's gone through a "gamut of tests" for his illness, but added, "He’s feeling a lot better & getting closer to returning."1/15/2017, 7:27:58 PM
IT Rips Schroder Over 'Lie' About Mother