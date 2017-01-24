Boston Celtics
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
#Celtics beat the Rockets 120-109! Thomas: 38pts, 9ast Crowder: 23pts, 10reb Horford: 20pts, 9reb, 2blk Smart: 7pts, 4reb, 6ast, 3stl1/26/2017, 8:41:51 AM
Celtics Headlines
• C's Snap 3 Game Losing Streak vs. HOU • C's Unveil New GE Jersey Logo • Brown Turns Down Dunk Contest
- Boston Celtics
Thomas, Crowder Push Celtics Past Rockets, 120-109via ESPN.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens on the Celtics outrebounding Houston 48-30: "I just thought we had a real purpose about us today in getting guys off the glass."1/26/2017, 3:08:33 AM
- Boston Celtics
Show IT4 Some Love After His All-Star Starter Snub!via Fanatics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas explains why Wednesday's win vs. Houston may have been Boston's biggest victory of the season so far: https://t.co/QsZNdg1Fmq1/26/2017, 6:28:59 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Celtics played together and with purpose as they grabbed a win over the Rockets Wednesday night. https://t.co/EnJKsmDIfp1/26/2017, 6:01:58 AM
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Lines of the Night 1) Isaiah Thomas: 38-5-9, W 2) Marc Gasol: 42-7-2, W 3) Russell Westbrook: 27-12-10, W Sorry Bron trip-dub & Jimmy 401/26/2017, 5:57:28 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Brad Stevens says of Al Horford, "Al is the best on our team at using his length (defensively)."1/26/2017, 3:09:05 AM
- Boston Celtics
Score Celtics Tickets Up to 60% Off!via Gametime
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Win Physical Battle vs. Rockets to Snap Losing Streakvia CSNNE.com
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Journal: Brad Stevens addresses Marcus Smart after his run-in with assistant coaches Tuesday night https://t.co/HzLntj5dXw1/26/2017, 5:43:54 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics rise to the occasion in first signature victory of season against #Rockets https://t.co/V8O1ywJ5Nj1/26/2017, 5:40:39 AM
ESPNBoston @ESPNBoston
Buried in Washington, Celtics rise against the Rockets https://t.co/rb1V6ntN3A #Celtics https://t.co/cQlpdpQweM1/26/2017, 5:31:06 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas beats the shot clock to get the crowd on its feet! https://t.co/j9l3Da4z2O1/26/2017, 2:37:07 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Isaiah Thomas scores 5 points in 5 seconds to put the Celtics up 51/26/2017, 2:32:45 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Marcus Smart probably definitely punched a hole in the wall of the Washington Wizards’ locker room.… https://t.co/9Wo07mpTFo1/26/2017, 5:20:27 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Isaiah Thomas (38p, 9a) outduels James Harden (30p, 12a) in Celtics' 120-109 win over Rockets HIGHLIGHTS:… https://t.co/iwqlBuXrhh1/26/2017, 5:11:03 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
In a battle of MVP candidates, Isaiah Thomas got the best of James Harden Wednesday night: https://t.co/yXGYD44QKj1/26/2017, 4:53:04 AM
Marina Molnar @mkmolnar
Ouch https://t.co/tPhCJo3o6O1/26/2017, 2:42:30 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The C's erupt for a 36-point 3rd quarter and take an 88-86 lead into the final frame. Thomas has 25 points. Crowder has 18 pts and 9 rebs.1/26/2017, 2:23:59 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Thomas finds Horford all alone in the paint 👌 https://t.co/xS0VFEIMPB1/26/2017, 12:54:14 AM
Boston.com Celtics @BDCCeltics
Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109 https://t.co/tw2xEvqEto https://t.co/tmSpLZbn7R1/26/2017, 4:39:09 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Appreciating Isaiah Thomas, Jonas’ bloody face & more: 10 things to like/dislike from Celtics/Rockets & a big win.… https://t.co/jTb5xZJdOC1/26/2017, 4:33:42 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Despite how poorly things had gone for #Celtics past week before big one tonight, C's have actually gained ground in East playoff standings.1/26/2017, 4:18:21 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nene sitting out tonight for Rockets vs Celtics.1/25/2017, 11:23:21 PM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Unveil New GE Logo for Jerseysvia Bleacher Report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bloodied by James Harden, Jonas Jerebko held back from Rockets star (video) https://t.co/28Gomwz33N1/26/2017, 4:16:09 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
"I don't remember putting it there. But if it's a hole in the wall, I put it there." - @celtics @smart_MS3. #CelticsTalk1/26/2017, 4:09:36 AM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
First three NBA teams to put corporate logos on jerseys, beginning next season https://t.co/GgDRxTkJOo1/25/2017, 3:40:06 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Sources: Celtics will announce tomorrow a comprehensive deal with GE that will include putting its logo on jerseys starting next season.1/24/2017, 10:26:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
The @Celtics @smart_MS3 owned up to the hole in the wall in the #Wizards visiting locker room from last night ... sort of.1/26/2017, 4:09:12 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford tweaked his groin but didn't seem too concerned: https://t.co/eP2dyFIt5Z1/26/2017, 4:08:23 AM
Jaylen Brown Turns Down Dunk Contest
Maybe next year
- Boston Celtics
Howard Beck Predicts His EC All-Star Reserves Teamvia Bleacher Report
Mark Van Deusen @LucidSportsFan
Celtics are better free-throw shooters than James Harden. https://t.co/nUjfVnvzEK1/26/2017, 4:06:38 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
yeah but @BillDoyle15 for the win. https://t.co/NWh5KDQd4f1/26/2017, 4:04:50 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) in a statement to ESPN says he will not compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. https://t.co/JVllMdizAQ1/25/2017, 4:48:58 PM
The Boy Can Dunk Though
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah said he texted Smart after Smart's blowup last night: "We’re all human. We need you to be Marcus Smart. He was Marcus Smart tonight."1/26/2017, 4:04:08 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics defensive rating: vs. Wizards: 121.5 Season: 106.6 vs. Rockets 104.1 IT: "We got guys capable of playing that good of defense."1/26/2017, 4:03:22 AM
C's Lose Rematch vs. Wiz
After they showed up in 'all-black everything'
- Boston Celtics
Beal, Wall Lead Wizards to 123-108 Victory Over Celticsvia ESPN.com
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) was definitely going to hang out with The Departed dudes after the game: https://t.co/CybFtnFG421/26/2017, 4:02:45 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas asked if this was Boston's biggest win of the season: "You could say that ... " https://t.co/l36O1GnjA81/26/2017, 3:54:35 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Behind Bradley Beal (31 pts) and John Wall (27-7-7), @WashWizards drop @celtics 123-108, Boston's 3rd straight loss https://t.co/ywE4KJ7Gif https://t.co/QL0xgBpX001/25/2017, 2:27:58 AM
IT on Another Level
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas from WAY downtown! 🔥 https://t.co/7cjVBU2Niv1/25/2017, 1:02:33 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Two MVP candidates went at it Wednesday night. In this contest, Boston’s candidate was the better player. Keys: https://t.co/4cVMb7h2tn1/26/2017, 3:50:01 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Your 24-hour NBA mood swing... Celtics come from 11 down, win by 11. Their first win against a Top 5 team. Raptors lose Cavs lose Nets lose1/26/2017, 3:45:58 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart reluctantly admitted he was responsible for this redesign of the locker room wall in Washington.… https://t.co/cJcRe6Af001/26/2017, 3:45:27 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jae Crowder: "At halftime we told each other the team that complains less is gonna win. We knew we had to cut that out."1/26/2017, 3:42:52 AM
marcus smart @smart_MS3
To my teammates and coaches... https://t.co/6HtN3FWb8Y1/25/2017, 4:39:01 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
"He wanted to go back in badly," Brad Stevens says of why Marcus Smart was emotional on the sideline at the end of the game.1/25/2017, 2:39:11 AM
NBA @NBA
38 points & 9 assists for Isaiah Thomas. #PhantomCam https://t.co/4SYm6tLpRQ1/26/2017, 3:41:19 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Warriors coaches have already clinched Western Conference job for All-Star Game. East will be decided after the games of February 5.1/26/2017, 3:41:11 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Frustrated Marcus Smart exchanges heated words w/ Celtics coaches as Wizards finish off The Funeral victory... https://t.co/tu2u4cP5Yx1/25/2017, 2:24:39 AM
- Boston Celtics
2017 Draft: Updated Midseason Big Boardvia Jonathan Wasserman
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celts now half-game behind Toronto, even in loss column, in race to coach East in All-Star Game. (Cavs coaches went last yr, so ineligible.)1/26/2017, 3:35:47 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
James Harden on Boston's D: "I go through that every single night. Whether it's Horford guarding me...it doesn't matter who's guarding me."1/26/2017, 3:34:06 AM
Wizards Come Up Big and Beat Celtics
'All-black everything'
- Boston Celtics
#TheFuneral: Wizards Back Up Statement, Beat Celticsvia Bleacher Report
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics center Al Horford said he's fine. Had a little bit of a groin thing. Will see how he feels tomorrow.1/26/2017, 3:33:54 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford said he experienced some groin discomfort late in 4Q. Didn't seem concerned. Said he'll see how it feels tomorrow. #Celtics1/26/2017, 3:32:29 AM
- Boston Celtics
Wizards Wear All Black vs. C'svia Bleacher Report
Chase Hughes @chasehughesCSN
Isaiah Thomas on Wizards: 'That's cute that they're wearing all black.'1/24/2017, 3:52:41 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Raptors lost. FYI1/26/2017, 3:29:29 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Full Al Horford response on potential groin injury: https://t.co/jZA1toU2OF1/26/2017, 3:18:55 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Jae Crowder was asked of his reaction to the Wizards wearing all black tonight. He laughed and said with a shoulder shrug, "OK."1/24/2017, 3:52:19 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jae Crowder on the Wizards wearing all black: "That's cute. ... We're just gonna play basketball, get a win, man. Nothing else to it."1/24/2017, 4:18:43 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Jonas Jerebko said he planned to get his stitches after talking with media. Didn't know how many he needs. #Celtics1/26/2017, 3:18:54 AM
Mark Van Deusen @LucidSportsFan
After Harden made Jerebko bleed, the Celtics shot 9-12 the rest of the way and outscored Houston 20-11 in the final 5 minutes. @CelticsLife1/26/2017, 3:17:55 AM
Me Too
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
The Wizards wearing black to a regular-season game is so ridiculous, I kind of love it.1/24/2017, 4:12:41 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
The #Wizards will come to the arena tomorrow in all black b4 for Round 3 vs #Celtics. Kelly Oubre: "You know where we're going with that."1/24/2017, 2:57:01 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Al Horford to @SeanGrandePBP and Max postgame on his hobbling: "We’ll see what it is. I think it’s the groin. It was a very weird feeling"1/26/2017, 3:15:33 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
The @celtics say Jonas Jerebko likely to need 4 stitches for cut to lip on flagrant foul by James Harden.1/26/2017, 3:13:00 AM
Best Finds from Boston
🏀
- Boston Celtics
NBA Under-25 Player Power Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
Amanda_Pflugrad @Amanda_Pflugrad
Jonas Jerebko will receive four stitches on his upper lip after Harden hit.1/26/2017, 3:11:47 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Stevens said he asked Horford about his limp late. The big man said he's fine.1/26/2017, 3:11:37 AM
- Boston Celtics
🗣: How Will Celtics Respond to Brad Stevens' Call for More Physical Play?via Vsporto
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas Is the Best Player in the Worldvia The Ringer
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Jonas Jerebko set to get 4 stitches in upper lip after flagrant 1 from James Harden.1/26/2017, 3:10:30 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
It is "anticipated" that Jonas Jerebko will receive four stitches to his upper lip as a result of the shot he took from James Harden.1/26/2017, 3:10:27 AM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics' Confidence in Terry Rozier a 2-way Streetvia BostonGlobe.com
Bradley Out for Wiz Rematch
Hopefully he'll be back soon
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: Isaiah Thomas made some really good decision when blitzed ... Marcus Smart had some really good effort plays.1/26/2017, 3:09:51 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Stevens says Al Horford is the best defender on the team at using his length, especially to challenge shots.1/26/2017, 3:08:26 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport: Avery Bradley (Achilles) "will be out all week," according to Brad Stevens. Tyler Zeller (sick) will travel to WAS.1/23/2017, 5:49:58 PM
Crowder Does Not Like the Wizards
The rivalry is real
Forever Green™ @ForeverGreen_
Celtics HUGE win vs Houston Cavs lost to the Kings Nets lost AGAIN (9-36) Raptors down 10 in the 4th 😊😊😊😊😌1/26/2017, 3:07:56 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: I just thought we had real purpose today.1/26/2017, 3:07:52 AM
- Boston Celtics
Crowder Calls Wizards More Disrespectful Than Other Teamsvia masslive.com
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Jae Crowder on if he expects more extracurriculars with Wizards on Tuesday: "I lost $25,000, so you won't see too much out of me. For real."1/23/2017, 6:40:59 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
King of the Fourth: Isaiah Thomas scores 13 of 38 in 4th quarter, leading Celtics past Rockets 120-109:… https://t.co/C4ycO2eJjH1/26/2017, 3:07:28 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens on C's: "I thought they stayed together through the bad times. I thought they were tough. I thought we got stops when we needed to."1/26/2017, 3:06:34 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
"There could be," Isaiah Thomas says of possibility of tension existing Tues. vs WAS. "You just gotta be ready for whatever comes our way."1/23/2017, 5:39:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Jae Crowder on avoiding another dust-up with Wizards: "Maybe I should just start doing the KG and start talking to myself a lot."1/23/2017, 6:45:05 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brad Stevens on the Celtics: "they were tough."1/26/2017, 3:06:12 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens: I thought our guys did a really good job tonight. They stayed together during good times & bad times.1/26/2017, 3:06:09 AM
C's Can't Close It Out in OT
Take an L to the Blazers
- Boston Celtics
Trail Blazers Slip Past Celtics in OTvia BostonGlobe.com
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Brad Stevens on Celtics: "I thought they were tough."1/26/2017, 3:06:05 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Isaiah Thomas in fourth quarter vs. Rockets: 13 points, 5 assists.1/26/2017, 3:05:45 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart grabs the offensive board and hits IT in rhythm for 3! https://t.co/jUY9mOysxl1/22/2017, 12:43:05 AM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Free throws: Rockets 38, Celtics 16. C's made up for the impossible difference by dominating on the glass, 48-30. How about that.1/26/2017, 3:05:28 AM
Forever Green™ @ForeverGreen_
Celtics picked up a HUGE W against Houston, Nets took yet another L, tonight has been great 😌1/26/2017, 3:04:52 AM
NBA @NBA
Isaiah's dad knows what time it is. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/JgEXXQJL1u1/22/2017, 1:24:00 AM
OT!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Terry Rozier sinks a 3-pointer to tie the game with 8.4 seconds remaining! https://t.co/DyjDkKHmkc1/22/2017, 12:33:16 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Wonder how many Rockets fans will be jumping off a cliff tonight because HOU lost to the Celtics on their second night of a back-to-back...1/26/2017, 3:04:18 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics out-rebound Houston 48-30...3rd best rebounding night in the last three seasons. Win by 11 despite a 38-16 free throw disparity.1/26/2017, 3:03:55 AM
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Evan Turner hit his former teammate Jae Crowder with an elbow and was given a technical foul #Celtics https://t.co/HbDCX4kloI1/22/2017, 12:24:28 AM
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
McLovin sighting. Chicka, chicka yeahhh. https://t.co/ABz4U2PSpb1/21/2017, 11:38:30 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Celtics are undefeated since the GE deal. Just sayin.1/26/2017, 3:00:50 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics were everything they want to be while downing the rockets. My recap: https://t.co/EV2jvWtKRQ1/26/2017, 3:00:11 AM
Are We Cool with This?