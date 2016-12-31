    Follow b/r

    2. Celtics Headlines

      • Isaiah Totals 52, Scores 29 in the 4th • Celtic's Push Past Heat • IT Post-Loss: C's Not on Cavs Level

      Isaiah's Career-High 52 Sends Celtics Past Heat

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
      Isaiah Thomas Proving He's the Only Superstar C's Need

      Josh Martinvia Bleacher Report

    34. Best Finds from Boston

      🏀

      After a Long December, There's Reason for Celtics to Believe

      Chris Forsbergvia ESPN.com
      5 Trades the Boston Celtics Should Explore

      FanSidedvia FanSided

    42. Late Surge Not Enough to beat the Champs

      IT went off for 31

      Thomas After Loss to Cavs: 'We're Not on Cleveland's Level'

      Chris Forsbergvia ESPN.com
      Cavs Blow Big Lead, Hold on to Beat Celtics

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
      Cavaliers Fend Off Furious Celtics Comeback InWin

      Cameron McDonoughvia NESN.com

    53. Good Look That Didn't Go Down

    60. Mahhhhcus Doing Things

    64. IT Keeps the C's Alive with 17 in the 2nd

    68. You Get a Block, You Get a Block!

      Thursday NBA Roundup: Don't Sleep on Love's Value to Cavs

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report

    72. Statement Game or Any Other Thursday?

      The President and his men weigh in

      Cleveland Trip Is Chance for Thomas, C's to Showcase Strides

      Chris Forsbergvia ESPN.com
      C's Can't Join Eastern Elite Without a Statement Against Cavs

      Michael Pinavia Bleacher Report

    81. Race for the East Continues:

      Is Isaiah Thomas a Foundational Player or the Best Trade Chip?

      Alex Kunguvia CelticsBlog
      NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
      Let Jaylen Brown Dunk

      Bobby Manningvia CelticsBlog
      Would a Nerlens Noel Trade Be Worth the Cost to Celtics?

      Boston.comvia Boston.com

    96. C's Outgrind the Grizz

      Bradley led the way with 23, IT chipped in 21

      Celtics Hold Off Grizzlies in Gritty Win

      masslive.comvia masslive.com
      One New Year's Resolution for Each Team in 2017

      Dan Favalevia Bleacher Report

    111. ANDDDD 1!!

