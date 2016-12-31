Boston Celtics
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics Headlines
• Isaiah Totals 52, Scores 29 in the 4th • Celtic's Push Past Heat • IT Post-Loss: C's Not on Cavs Level
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah's Career-High 52 Sends Celtics Past Heatvia Bleacher Report
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA @NBA
A new Boston @Celtics franchise record 29 pts in the 4th quarter, a career-high 52 points, a 117-114 win over @MiamiHeat. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/MtwUHicW9N12/31/2016, 2:58:14 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
60 - Larry Bird, 1985 56 - Kevn McHale, 1985 53 - Larry Bird, 1983 52 - Isaiah Thomas, Dec. 31, 2016 And there you go.12/31/2016, 2:58:44 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Hat's off 👏🏻 https://t.co/kDQvFy3nGb1/1/2017, 4:02:32 AM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
You had to one-up Isaiah, didn't you? https://t.co/X6PdNYIKVH1/1/2017, 3:31:37 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Paul Pierce (1,330) passes Moses Malone for No. 14 on the NBA all-time games played list! #TheTruth https://t.co/nu5dt3jW0G1/1/2017, 2:38:17 AM
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Unreal @Isaiah_Thomas just dropped 52 points. The last player listed under 6-foot to score 50 was Damon Stoudamire with 54 on Jan 14, 2005.12/31/2016, 2:52:27 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Isaiah Thomas has set a new Celtics franchise record for most points in a quarter with 27.12/31/2016, 2:45:15 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
#NewYearsResolutions for the #Celtics https://t.co/fp2vxcm3U51/1/2017, 2:34:59 AM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Dear 2017, More rumors please. Also, more actual trades too. Thanks.1/1/2017, 2:17:53 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
- Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas Proving He's the Only Superstar C's Needvia Bleacher Report
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas with ANOTHER bucket in the fourth. RT and make him an All-Star! #NBAVote https://t.co/BDC7w8P2WE12/31/2016, 2:40:02 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown! 👀💪🏀 https://t.co/MnytEJSnk812/31/2016, 2:33:10 AM
Amanda_Pflugrad @Amanda_Pflugrad
Enjoyed being apart of @Isaiah_Thomas career night! celtics #celtics #isaiahthomas #52points @… https://t.co/mgG85GJqkW12/31/2016, 11:51:38 PM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Jay King @ByJayKing
Shout out to all y'all for enhancing my Celtics experience this year. Appreciate you guys for making this more fun.12/31/2016, 10:24:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Smart have combined for 47 points. Incredible 1-2 scoring punch.12/31/2016, 2:38:17 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Gerald Green aka Hot Chocolate out here making NBA history, sippin a cup of cocoa on the bench. H/t @Marc_DAmico #Celtics https://t.co/AWb4dLmF7I12/31/2016, 1:59:10 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas doesn't hesitate and cans the transition 3! RT to make IT an All-Star #NBAVote https://t.co/H68vRpkTHr12/31/2016, 1:28:37 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Isaiah Thomas Post Game 52pt Career Night - 'It Doesn't Seem Real' https://t.co/Vedc9YdCGK via @YouTube12/31/2016, 10:23:08 PM
Ian Levy @HickoryHigh
Three generations enjoy Isaiah Thomas' 52-point night together (by @jackhaveitall) https://t.co/jD28VhcnGa12/31/2016, 9:57:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown whips a beautiful wraparound pass to Kelly Olynyk for the easy bucket! https://t.co/R3NdWlEABf12/31/2016, 1:02:31 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
"A lot of good stuff down here," Brad Stevens tells the C's as he points to the defensive end. "Keep letting them take contested jump shots"12/31/2016, 12:58:57 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Fun Isaiah Thomas fact! He's on pace to become the 1st player in NBA history with a TS% > 60, USG% > 33, and TO% < 9 https://t.co/cSNvkdx8rd12/31/2016, 8:55:33 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics December stats: 10 road games 15 flights 12,000 air miles 30 hours in the sky 8 nights sleeping in own bed https://t.co/xc2pxc6FPl12/31/2016, 8:11:30 PM
Best Finds from Boston
- Boston Celtics
After a Long December, There's Reason for Celtics to Believevia ESPN.com
ESPNBoston @ESPNBoston
A long December and there's reason for Celtics to believe https://t.co/vYI7A3Vjv6 #Celtics https://t.co/I5TdVpa4lG12/31/2016, 8:10:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
How does Brad Stevens maximize New Years Eve? London ball drop and extra shuteye. https://t.co/xc2pxc6FPl12/31/2016, 8:09:27 PM
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
Boston’s in great position to make a run. I count only 8 tough games here, and several are teams they’ve done great against heads-up. https://t.co/iuGaqNbWzw12/31/2016, 7:49:59 PM
- Boston Celtics
5 Trades the Boston Celtics Should Explorevia FanSided
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Celts have to fix their rebound issue, its hurting their D. Startling stats + possible solutions via @RealBobManning https://t.co/UR5F4aYNTq12/31/2016, 8:07:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Ranking the 5 most important Celtics storylines of 2016, from the KD chase to #Netspick: https://t.co/Ke8sJKd2JP12/31/2016, 7:56:42 PM
Late Surge Not Enough to beat the Champs
IT went off for 31
Jay King @ByJayKing
ICYMI -- Tyler Johnson told me about the time the Celtics tried to sign him: https://t.co/RVBA81k2eM12/31/2016, 7:49:54 PM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Your New Years Resolution should be to find some positivity. Celtics won. Not every "easy" game is easy. Dude score… https://t.co/HHH7gvAisn12/31/2016, 7:48:13 PM
- Boston Celtics
Thomas After Loss to Cavs: 'We're Not on Cleveland's Level'via ESPN.com
- Boston Celtics
Cavs Blow Big Lead, Hold on to Beat Celticsvia Bleacher Report
Bob Ryan @GlobeBobRyan
Isaiah Thomas has 52 vs Heat. All-time 5-9 and under high: Calvin Murphy 57 vs Nets 3/18/78. Very different styles. (No threes for Murph).12/31/2016, 7:27:29 PM
ThatNBALotteryPick @ThatNBAPick
Isaiah Thomas best highlights from 52 points against Heat: https://t.co/GPFm3k2lfC https://t.co/14TrarkdWs12/31/2016, 7:26:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Celtics make a furious 4Q comeback but fall 124-118 to the Cavs. Isaiah Thomas notched 31 points and 9 asts, and Avery Bradley scored 23 https://t.co/JAOBxrXBsW12/30/2016, 3:40:28 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
This is the worst yet best photoshop work I've ever seen in my life. @Isaiah_Thomas = 🐐 https://t.co/e1UVyqim2U12/31/2016, 7:14:14 PM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Gerald Green might just have a new nickname https://t.co/cDdkv9lZdj https://t.co/x49ZVJZz9U12/31/2016, 7:13:05 PM
- Boston Celtics
Cavaliers Fend Off Furious Celtics Comeback InWinvia NESN.com
Good Look That Didn't Go Down
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Nice set to get a wide open look for the lead... bad communication by defense https://t.co/Jtw4h0SI0o12/30/2016, 3:37:54 AM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Isaiah Thomas with career-high 52 points, Al Horford gets 21 and the Celtics beat the Heat (videos)… https://t.co/7dBpAkj3i212/31/2016, 6:47:05 PM
HoopsHabit @HoopsHabit
Boston #Celtics: 5 Early Season Takeaways https://t.co/LN2ytB7GkF — @HereGoJayAgain via @HoopsHabit https://t.co/RjJcPCYzIf12/31/2016, 6:22:01 PM
CJ Fogler @cjzero
"SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII" https://t.co/vc5y5lomlW12/30/2016, 3:36:52 AM
KG's Area 21 @KGArea21
KG & Kevin McHale on @Isaiah_Thomas & the @celtics... #Area21 https://t.co/ZiswmmPuEj12/30/2016, 3:24:24 AM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Video: Isaiah Thomas' 52 point night (29 in 4th quarter) https://t.co/g3DNccYyvr https://t.co/ErMGqxHq0H12/31/2016, 6:18:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Where would IT, C's be without each other? https://t.co/hL6sQtOTFx IT sneaks into train station to see ad campaign: https://t.co/ACdHzX43n812/31/2016, 6:04:11 PM
Mahhhhcus Doing Things
Boston Celtics @celtics
#TuneInAlert - The Celtics bench is making a run and it's a 6-point game in Cleveland. https://t.co/11XIL4OSWw12/30/2016, 3:22:06 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaSBN
Point guard Marcus Smart is dropping some beautiful dimes. Helps when he gets to run Kyrie off ball screens12/30/2016, 3:18:40 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Since we’ve celebrating Isaiah Thomas and waving goodbye to 2016, two of my fav stories on him from this season …12/31/2016, 6:04:05 PM
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Bull send: Jimmy Butler Celtics send: Jaylen Brown Jae Crowder Nets pick H/T @ChrisPottsNY12/31/2016, 5:21:57 PM
IT Keeps the C's Alive with 17 in the 2nd
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas is cooking here in the 2nd. Here's 3 of his 17 points this quarter alone. #NBAVOTE https://t.co/ytvSed8B9P12/30/2016, 2:13:43 AM
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
The Celtics are a better team this season but their defense is fundamentally not the same, at least so far, which impacts their formula12/30/2016, 2:03:08 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
My column on Isaiah Thomas' quest for greatness: Isaiah Thomas reaches heights he always envisioned https://t.co/WcUypeeoKK via @BostonGlobe12/31/2016, 4:36:25 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brad Stevens has no interest in the two-minute reports #Celtics https://t.co/GdfiUhUYW9 via @BostonGlobe12/31/2016, 4:45:59 PM
You Get a Block, You Get a Block!
- Boston Celtics
Thursday NBA Roundup: Don't Sleep on Love's Value to Cavsvia Bleacher Report
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
My column on Isaiah Thomas' quest for greatness: Thomas reaches heights he always envisioned https://t.co/WcUypeeoKK via @BostonGlobe12/31/2016, 4:38:17 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Bring On 2017! #RoadToBanner18 ☘️ ⚡️ “The Best Celtics Moments In 2016” https://t.co/rrq0YNSyqI12/31/2016, 4:18:44 PM
Statement Game or Any Other Thursday?
The President and his men weigh in
- Boston Celtics
Cleveland Trip Is Chance for Thomas, C's to Showcase Stridesvia ESPN.com
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Isaiah Thomas had the biggest scoring night for the Celtics since some guy named Larry (by @BenGolliver)… https://t.co/OtzB8wqmcm12/31/2016, 4:08:37 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Ending 2016 with a bang @Isaiah_Thomas with career-best 52 points (29 in fourth quarter) in @celtics' win WATCH:… https://t.co/dtu5fqBvrP12/31/2016, 3:55:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens: "We've played these guys. We know how good they are. They're the class of the East, regardless of how well we play tonight."12/29/2016, 4:12:25 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jae Crowder: "It’s not like we’re gearing up for a playoff game but we are trying to take down the best team in our conference.”12/29/2016, 4:29:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics strength coach Bryan Doo with the locker room snap of Isaiah Thomas getting ice water bath. https://t.co/aWDIchNczB12/31/2016, 3:50:31 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Pretty sure 2016 knows where it can kiss me on its way out the door.12/31/2016, 3:31:40 PM
- Boston Celtics
C's Can't Join Eastern Elite Without a Statement Against Cavsvia Bleacher Report
Race for the East Continues:
Boston Celtics @celtics
A win tonight in Cleveland would place the C's just 3 wins behind the defending champs. Top storylines vs. the Cavs: https://t.co/HE5GASp2k312/29/2016, 5:22:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Isaiah Thomas over summer on next contract: "They better bring out the Brinks truck." Isaiah Thomas' Instagram now: https://t.co/ZBGcYU4Jw312/31/2016, 3:31:00 PM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Interesting nugget here from Jay. Celtics would have been absolutely loaded with a Thomas/Bradley/Smart/Johnson bac… https://t.co/gnV1rFusbZ12/31/2016, 3:22:24 PM
- Boston Celtics
Is Isaiah Thomas a Foundational Player or the Best Trade Chip?via CelticsBlog
- Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017via Bleacher Report
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Read how Isaiah Thomas brought 4th quarter heroics to new heights @tdgarden Friday. #Celtics (Via Metro West) https://t.co/jAj7Yn4JrX12/31/2016, 3:22:00 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ask me any Celtics questions you want. I'm going to do some #Jaywalking on my way to the gym.12/31/2016, 3:15:25 PM
- Boston Celtics
Let Jaylen Brown Dunkvia CelticsBlog
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
NBD, the Celtics traveled halfway around the Earth in December: https://t.co/2Uk4cDTveL12/30/2016, 12:46:57 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tyler Johnson told me about the time the Celtics tried to sign him: https://t.co/RVBA81k2eM12/31/2016, 3:13:07 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
I'll be answering your New Years questions on Facebook Live at 11 AM EST. https://t.co/zeWjaMccWj12/31/2016, 3:12:19 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah Thomas has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week.12/26/2016, 8:02:07 PM
- Boston Celtics
Would a Nerlens Noel Trade Be Worth the Cost to Celtics?via Boston.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our @MAStateLottery #HeroAmongUs, Andre Daigle, spent a year at sea after 3 deployments. Yesterday was his first da… https://t.co/11hbNP1tdU12/31/2016, 3:01:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Isaiah Thomas now leads the Eastern Conference in scoring, fifth overall in the league. https://t.co/vhrokacEwg12/31/2016, 2:44:36 PM
C's Outgrind the Grizz
Bradley led the way with 23, IT chipped in 21
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas' 52 points and the Warriors' 2016 record highlight #EliasSays https://t.co/ASdEO7CHuy via @EliasSports https://t.co/RjIUNHrWcf12/31/2016, 2:42:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Sure, their defense the last two games was woeful but it’s OK to just celebrate a ridiculous 52-point game. D has t… https://t.co/oGHZLg29s612/31/2016, 2:37:05 PM
- Boston Celtics
Celtics Hold Off Grizzlies in Gritty Winvia masslive.com
NBA.com @NBAcom
Avery Bradley (23 pts) & Isaiah Thomas (21) help power #Celtics past Grizzlies 113-103: https://t.co/buy62HkYba https://t.co/gwdPzlsaVE12/28/2016, 2:58:35 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Griping about Isaiah Thomas having 0 assists during a 52-point game is next-level trolling. Just to be safe: https://t.co/VGn90ADCnl12/31/2016, 2:31:51 PM
NBA @NBA
Isaiah Thomas set @Celtics record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, to finish with a career-high 52 points in… https://t.co/xCr9m45jtV12/31/2016, 2:30:03 PM
- Boston Celtics
One New Year's Resolution for Each Team in 2017via Bleacher Report
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
The final and 4th-quarter box scores from Isaiah Thomas's 52-point game. What an absurd fourth quarter. https://t.co/k2C2B7RMvx12/31/2016, 2:22:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is what the Celtics gave up, in February of 2015, to acquire the player that leads the Eastern Conference in s… https://t.co/qg3mDaHomP12/31/2016, 2:14:31 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Avery Bradley's shotchart tonight. He's 9-for-16 from the field. 8 FGs on layups or dunks. #Celtics #Grizzlies https://t.co/OODM8j8Kmv12/28/2016, 2:18:08 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
"I’ve never witnessed someone with 50 points in a game. I caught myself a few times just watching the show.” https://t.co/MRy8JFXSdG12/31/2016, 2:15:59 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
3 NEW VIDEOS! ☘️ Celtics vs Heat 🎥 https://t.co/xIE5Ztk3o7 IT4's 52 🔥 https://t.co/SBruWEwfJ3 KG & McHale 👏🏻 https://t.co/zZ5TrTBlFS12/31/2016, 2:03:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
20+ points in 16 straight games The longest streak of any player this season https://t.co/NvmBY6ray412/28/2016, 3:34:37 AM
ANDDDD 1!!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Thomas weaves his way through four Grizzlies and nails a floater for the hoop and the harm... https://t.co/BllozsZpk012/28/2016, 1:21:51 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Shaq, Kenny, Barkley and Ernie Discuss Who Will Make The EC Finals Betwe... https://t.co/NPm90oRK1u via @YouTube12/31/2016, 1:57:58 PM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Kevin Garnett & Kevin McHale Discuss the Celtics | AREA 21 https://t.co/zZ5TrTBlFS via @YouTube12/31/2016, 1:57:17 PM
