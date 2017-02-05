The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune
On February 5, 1999, Paul Pierce made his Celtics debut. 18 years to the day, he says goodbye.
• C's Beat Clips in Paul Pierce Game • Isaiah to Play in Skills Comp
Pauly Goes Out the Right Way
Forever Green
C's Beat Clippers in Paul Pierce Finale
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
What a way for Paul Pierce to say goodbye to Boston!
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
The Celtics should probably just show the final minute of today's game in any star free agent pitch meeting moving forward.
Boston.com Celtics @BDCCeltics
Relive the emotional sights and sounds from what was likely Paul Pierce's last game in Boston…
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
Paul Pierce Gets a Standing Ovation | Clippers vs Celtics https://t.co/I8FBzA0o23 via @YouTube2/5/2017, 10:16:02 PM
Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner
Pierce: "I've never felt anything like this. I truly appreciate my time here, I truly appreciate tonight."
Celtics Legend @CelticsFanMVP
Paul Pierce on his 3-pointer, "It was perfect..It was good for Doc to put me in one last time and I was able to give the fans what they wanted."
CJ Fogler @cjzero
Chants for Paul Pierce in Boston https://t.co/0KXf39P3y82/5/2017, 9:22:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Garden was rocking this afternoon as the C's earned their seventh straight win!
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
"I was even chanting 'Paul Pierce' for him to come back in the game while I was in the game." — Isaiah Thomas
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
The Celtics defeat the Clippers 107-102 in Paul Pierce's Boston farewell
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jonas Jerebko was hit in the nose and is being observed by team physician Dr. Brian McKeon. He will not return.
The Truth Makes Final Return to TD
Celtic Forever 🏆 - Where Pierce stands all-time with the Celtic greats
1st All-Time in 3P Field Goals 2nd All-Time in Points 3rd All-Time in Games Played
The Finale
On 2/5/99 Paul debuted at the TD Garden. 18 years later, to the day, he will make his Boston Finale
Boston Celtics @celtics
#ThankYouPaul ☘️☘️ https://t.co/0SRs5QuxmL2/5/2017, 8:11:38 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Paul Pierce on Isaiah Thomas: "Hopefully he has a home here for a long time."
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Isaiah Thomas on Paul Pierce's last shot: I kept backing up. I wanted him to shoot it. I was chanting 'Paul! Pierce!' too.
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Perfect ending for Celtics: A win over Clippers where Paul Pierce hits final shot in Boston farewell
Justin Russo @FlyByKnite
Paul Pierce kisses The Garden floor one last time. https://t.co/hVw4OmRLob2/5/2017, 7:24:37 PM
An Emotional Paul After Video Tribute
Boston Celtics @celtics
Paul Pierce says that Isaiah Thomas told him after the game, "Thank you for all that you did for this franchise."
The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune
Everything's coming up Boston for @Celtics legend @PaulPierce34. https://t.co/5e44DSe2h32/5/2017, 10:00:03 PM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Paul Pierce: "These are the best fans in the world. I never felt anything like this."
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
No franchise or fans do a better job of making former players feel special than the Celtics. "Once a Celtic, always a Celtic?"
Legend
Paul Pierce Takes in Boston One More Timevia Bleacher Report
Boston Celtics @celtics
Paul Pierce on draining his long 3-pointer: "It's a tough situation sitting for like the last two hours … I'm glad I ended it that way."
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Watch: The Celtics and their fans paid tribute to Paul Pierce when the former Celtic played his final game in Bosto… https://t.co/7ZbKXWTElk2/5/2017, 9:57:30 PM
Paul Pierce's Legacy in Boston Not Lost on Young Celticsvia CSNNE.com
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Max giving Pierce hard time in hallway about number retirement. PP: "This is my ultimatum: Don't put my number up unless you take 31 down."
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Pierce bucket dropped Celtics lead from 8 to 5 points; Celtics closed as 6-point favorites
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Paul Pierce said he would "definitely" consider a job with the Celtics after he's done playing.
Paul Pierce: the Best Pure Scorer in Celtics Historyvia CelticsBlog
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Paul Pierce: scored only points of game on final shot of game; never went scoreless in any NBA game in Boston
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
An emotional Doc Rivers on Paul Pierce making final shot: "That only happens here. For Paul, that was perfect."
Isaiah Powers C's Past Lakers
• Isaiah: 38 points
• D'Angelo: 20-6-6 • Nance: 18-11 • Lou Will: 21-4-4
Power Rankings: Celtics No. 2 Team in the Eastvia Bleacher Report
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Asked if he'd ever seen a player cry during a game as Pierce did during the tribute video, Doc cracks, "I saw Big Baby cry that time."
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Doc: "They are an unselfish basketball team, and that's Brad Stevens."
Isaiah Scores 38 to Help the C's Beat LAvia Bleacher Report
Friday Roundup: IT Almost Makes Historyvia Bleacher Report
NBA TV @NBATV
#GameTime on Paul Pierce's last game in Boston and the future of the @celtics https://t.co/tGXnpVruA32/5/2017, 9:50:24 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Doc Rivers asked if he's seen a player get emotional like Paul Pierce did during game. "I saw Big Baby cry one game."
Not Real Life
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Isaiah Thomas now averaging 10.7 points per game in the fourth quarter. Set to obliterate Kobe Bryant's previous record of 9.5.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Doc Rivers on Paul Pierce hitting his final shot at TD Garden: "For Paul, that was perfect. That was perfect."
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Doc Rivers says that other Clippers players commented throughout the night on how amazing Celtics fans are.
This Guy Is Somethin' Else
SB Nation @SBNation
3 games. 123 points. Isaiah Thomas is having himself a week. https://t.co/ItoVBgaxkw2/4/2017, 3:57:19 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
38 for Isaiah, 17 in the fourth. Like a run of the mill game for him lately.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Doc Rivers on why he put Paul Pierce back into the game: "Because the fans made me. I mean, I'm no dummy."
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Brad Stevens: I think this was one of our better games defensively for large part of it.
NBA @NBA
What time is it, IT? #NBAGIF https://t.co/kUfIKy13sh2/4/2017, 3:31:02 AM
NBA @NBA
Rozier takes it coast-to-coast for the #Celtics. #NBARapidReplay 📺: @ESPNNBA https://t.co/Ax3pFjXJrU2/4/2017, 3:12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
Brad Stevens says he called a quick play before Pierce video tribute, then encouraged players to watch. Told Jaylen Brown, "this is unique."
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Brad Stevens on franchise record 50 3-point attempts: "That's what was open."
Hezi!
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah gets to the rack to end the first half! https://t.co/SUIPUeIYTl2/4/2017, 2:12:02 AM
Truth.