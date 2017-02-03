NBA @NBA
Kelly Olynk gets some hang time on the @Celtics break! #Celtics https://t.co/M7JTwF0eWu2/4/2017, 2:22:18 AM
Celtics Headlines
• C's Ignite Historic Rivalry with Lakers • Isaiah to Participate in Skills Competition • C's Look at Trade Pieces
Lakers and Celtics Face Off
Two of the league's most iconic franchises
NBA @NBA
IT ends the half strong 💪 His 14p help the @Celtics to a 62-51 lead over the @Lakers on @ESPNNBA. #NBARapidReplay https://t.co/mf4hGUByXm2/4/2017, 2:12:29 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah gets to the rack to end the first half! https://t.co/SUIPUeIYTl2/4/2017, 2:12:02 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Cs up 62-51 at half: @Celtics: Thomas 14 pts. Crowder, Brown 10 pts each. @lakers: Young 12 pts. Russell 11 pts,4 a… https://t.co/JJprWCMDSs2/4/2017, 2:10:42 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart with the strip and slam! https://t.co/PvYVQbLPYO2/4/2017, 1:25:09 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Who ya got? https://t.co/fS3EiqvNdi2/3/2017, 9:00:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport: Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) is available to play tonight, but Avery Bradley (Achilles) is not available.2/3/2017, 11:20:17 PM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
The Celtics lead the Lakers 62-51 at halftime. Isaiah Thomas: 14 points. Jaylen Brown: 10 points. Marcus Smart: 5 points, 5 assists, 4 stls.2/4/2017, 2:10:13 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 25-13 run, lead #Lakers 62-51; Thomas 14, Crowder 10, Brown 10; Young 12, Russell 11, Ingram 92/4/2017, 2:10:01 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL allow a 6-0 Celtics run to close the half and, thus, trail 62-51 at the break. Russell had 11P, 4A and 2R, Young 12P and Ingram 9P.2/4/2017, 2:09:44 AM
Best Finds from Boston
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart had himself a half, totaling 5 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds, and the Celtics lead the La… https://t.co/dRif1e1Haq2/4/2017, 2:09:29 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Brad Stevens now one half away from becoming an All-Star Game coach.2/4/2017, 2:09:24 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Top picks Lonzo Ball (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington) meet Sat. night at UW. Place will be crawling with NBA scouts, Ainge among them.2/4/2017, 2:09:16 AM
The Vertical @TheVertical
Doubting Isaiah Thomas. @WojVerticalNBA video essay. https://t.co/od7C57O5862/4/2017, 1:50:21 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
I'm like Schroder. He's like Isaiah Thomas. I won't accuse him of insulting my mother, though. Even though that's p… https://t.co/12sHysDQcz2/4/2017, 2:05:32 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
Jae Crowder scores an and-one layup and flexes his right arm. I'll take his flex over John Wall's all day every day for the rest of time.2/4/2017, 2:05:24 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Marcus Smart is having himself a half. 5 points, 5 assists, 4 steals in 13 minutes. He's also +6.2/4/2017, 2:02:30 AM
👑 of the 4️⃣
NBA @NBA
Mr 4th Quarter... @Isaiah_Thomas' Top 10 4th Quarter Plays from January! #Celtics x #LakeShow 8pm/et @ESPNNBA https://t.co/9yS4DY5lTB2/3/2017, 11:30:01 PM
NBA @NBA
#StephenCurry & #KevinDurant of the @warriors and #IsaiahThomas of the @celtics named @Kia NBA Players of the Month for January! #KiaPOTM https://t.co/XPR1FKNRmv2/2/2017, 8:01:16 PM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Marcus Smart is having himself a half. 5 points, 5 assists and 4 steals in just 14 minutes.2/4/2017, 2:02:11 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
The Celtics just went 3:34 without scoring a point before Marcus Smart drained a trey from in front of the team's bench. C's lead 56-49.2/4/2017, 2:01:54 AM
Isaiah Got Skills!
King of the Fourth takes his talents to the Skills Competition
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart calls for cheers as he walks into the timeout huddle. On this night, give that man what he wants. Or else he will take it.2/4/2017, 2:00:42 AM
HoopsHype @hoopshype
Jae Crowder is one of the top (blank) small forwards in the NBA.2/4/2017, 1:52:51 AM
Isaiah Leads the Way Past Raps
Surprise, surprise
Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports
"Local rapper Mike Boston" is something that can only be said in one building in the NBA2/4/2017, 1:52:36 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Brandon Ingram’s made 3 straight jumpers, including a corner 3, to keep LAL within 6 at 53-47 amidst a Celtics push in the 2nd Q.2/4/2017, 1:51:42 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 19 during the fourth qtr, and 44 on the night, and the Celtics down the Raptors 109-104! Is t… https://t.co/QT2r0BuKMY2/2/2017, 3:13:51 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Brandon Ingram vs. Jaylen Brown is actually happening2/4/2017, 1:51:27 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Smart picks off another Lakers pass and finds Olynyk for the jam! https://t.co/BMmq5wXs5M2/4/2017, 1:50:25 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Nick Young just tried to put the ball on the floor in front of Jae Crowder, and it did not go particularly well for Swaggy.2/4/2017, 1:50:05 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown feeling it a little bit on offense tonight. Now 3 for 4 from the field, 10 points.2/4/2017, 1:49:45 AM
Is This Good?
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
🔥Isaiah Thomas' shot chart for his last 14 4Qs played. 67.9 TS% (!), 42.7 usage rate & 13.1 points per 4Q in that span🔥 https://t.co/PH1SROulLG2/2/2017, 6:06:10 PM
IT4 a Baller
Jay King @ByJayKing
Also, Marcus Smart is up to four steals and five assists, while shooting 1 for 4 from the field. So, he's Marcus Smart.2/4/2017, 1:46:38 AM
Yaya Dubin @JADubin5
Kelly Olynyk has quietly taken over as the guy with the NBA's worst facial hair. That thing on his face is gross.2/4/2017, 1:42:33 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT gets buckets. https://t.co/U97RM6Rcls2/2/2017, 2:58:52 AM
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop
Isaiah Thomas is electrifying. He has Boston lit like Allen Iverson had Philly lit back in the day 👀🔥2/2/2017, 2:50:56 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
That @celtics crowd can be deafening. https://t.co/PXvkG17eyM2/4/2017, 1:41:54 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Confident Jaylen Brown is pretty fun Jaylen Brown.2/4/2017, 1:40:42 AM
16 in the First Q for That Man!
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT's got range. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cZPoAvY05f2/2/2017, 1:11:41 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
Terry Rozier with the 3-ball. Terry Rozier with the floater. You want to play more minutes? Get more minutes out of… https://t.co/bpVLLtSFPE2/4/2017, 1:40:34 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Larry Nance just disheveled Marcus Smart with a screen2/4/2017, 1:40:31 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NBATogether #BlackHistoryMonth @smart_MS3 https://t.co/1ojdHZNLCE2/2/2017, 12:54:19 AM
