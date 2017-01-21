Boston Celtics
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Papa Thomas pointing to his watch after one of Isaiah’s 4th quarter buckets is kinda great:… https://t.co/krpAHTHR9V1/22/2017, 2:25:42 AM
• C's Fall to Blazers Despite IT's 41 • Bradley (Achilles) Ruled Out Saturday • IT Just Misses ASG Starting 5
Trail Blazers Slip Past Celtics in OTvia BostonGlobe.com
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart grabs the offensive board and hits IT in rhythm for 3! https://t.co/jUY9mOysxl1/22/2017, 12:43:05 AM
NBA @NBA
Isaiah's dad knows what time it is. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/JgEXXQJL1u1/22/2017, 1:24:00 AM
CelticsLife.com @CelticsLife
Celtics suffer loss to the Trail Blazers, 127-123 https://t.co/7UTIfJeVMv (https://t.co/CGj7Rv8gHR) https://t.co/ptKWKhtGUO1/22/2017, 2:14:10 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
The Celtics fall to the Blazers in OT despite IT's 41. Here's how it went down: https://t.co/nzdotUNS2D1/22/2017, 2:09:59 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Blazers beat the Celtics 127-123, and I wrote 10 things to like and dislike. This was one of the dislikes.… https://t.co/E5CxSkGEl01/22/2017, 2:01:33 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Terry Rozier sinks a 3-pointer to tie the game with 8.4 seconds remaining! https://t.co/DyjDkKHmkc1/22/2017, 12:33:16 AM
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Evan Turner hit his former teammate Jae Crowder with an elbow and was given a technical foul #Celtics https://t.co/HbDCX4kloI1/22/2017, 12:24:28 AM
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
McLovin sighting. Chicka, chicka yeahhh. https://t.co/ABz4U2PSpb1/21/2017, 11:38:30 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Evan Turner on technical for hitting Jae Crowder: "I need my money back for that, too. That was crazy."1/22/2017, 1:59:34 AM
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
Isaiah Thomas becomes the 4th @celtics player to 35 ppg in a 5-game span. He's averaged 36.2 ppg in 5 games (joinin… https://t.co/g7kXu4B6uN1/22/2017, 1:52:12 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT logged a remarkable 41-point performance on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to best the Blazers in OT. Keys: https://t.co/c7JbfVHzy71/22/2017, 1:51:40 AM
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Isaiah Thomas didn't like what Meyers Leonard had to say after this foul 👀 IT - "What'd you say?!" https://t.co/v411jeisPl1/21/2017, 11:19:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
IT with a sweet drive and finish through Portland's defense! https://t.co/T31drWVoIo1/21/2017, 10:45:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
ET on IT … https://t.co/YQbo0nE4qy1/21/2017, 9:52:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Vintage Evan Turner as he tried to track down money from Jae Crowder for some glasses he got for him in Philly: https://t.co/aqnldjptT81/22/2017, 1:41:21 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Evan Turner on giving up 41 points to IT: "It felt like I gave up 15. For real. It’s still 41 in the books but it looked like a 15-pointer."1/22/2017, 1:28:30 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Terry Rozier said game-tying shot was second one Brad Stevens drew up for him in 4th. "That means a lot."1/22/2017, 1:17:26 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It's good to see @thekidet back in TD Garden tonight! #Celtics https://t.co/J2qL4Ct6eU1/21/2017, 10:05:19 PM
Avery Bradley (Achilles) to Miss 'At Least' Saturday
Jay King @ByJayKing
Demetrius Jackson and Jonas Jerebko are out sick. Avery Bradley out, could miss this whole week, according to Stevens.1/21/2017, 8:16:21 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
At 36.2 PPG over his last 5 games, Isaiah Thomas is doing something only Larry Bird, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce… https://t.co/nML78PFxi11/22/2017, 1:07:04 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens striking optimistic tone: "I think we're going to watch this tape and feel better than worse."1/22/2017, 1:06:30 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens calls this "crazy" on a night Portland scored 127, but states, "This is the best I’ve felt about us defensively in the last 2 weeks"1/22/2017, 1:06:05 AM
- Boston Celtics
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics Brad Stevens said "as crazy as it sounds" this is best he's felt about D in weeks.1/22/2017, 1:05:03 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
#Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the play with 8.4 seconds left was designed for Terry Rozier. "He's a really good shooter."1/22/2017, 1:04:25 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens calls it "remarkable" that Isaiah still scored 41 points on 50 percent shooting despite chasing Lillard/McCollum around all night.1/22/2017, 1:04:10 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Noted foot-dragger Danny Ainge. “No-Trades Danny” is his nickname, if I recall. https://t.co/AZRY4ttKGH1/22/2017, 1:03:55 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Evan Turner: "Isaiah has been killing it. What he's been doing has been unbelievable. He's kinda like the man in Boston besides Tom Brady." https://t.co/VjNIG0Znww1/21/2017, 8:41:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens says, "I actually thought we were a lot closer to defending the way we want to defend."1/22/2017, 1:02:14 AM
Trail Blazers @trailblazers
much love, @celtics https://t.co/bl9nweTIVT1/22/2017, 12:59:02 AM
Mark Van Deusen @LucidSportsFan
With 41 points tonight, @Isaiah_Thomas is now averaging exactly 29 points per game, 2nd in the NBA behind Russell Westbrook. @CelticsLife1/22/2017, 12:56:03 AM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
One thing I wasn't worried about starting this year was defense... welp.1/22/2017, 12:55:21 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
NBA.com @NBAcom
#RipCity! C.J. McCollum scores 35 as Blazers outlast Celtics 127-123 in OT. Thomas w/ 41 in loss:… https://t.co/NsJJukGYWN1/22/2017, 12:54:23 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
A diplomatic Isaiah Thomas on All-Star snub: https://t.co/3M6TOAOSWl1/20/2017, 5:34:22 PM
CelticsBlog @celticsblog
Evan Turner’s #Blazers beat #Celtics 127-123 in ET’s OT return to Boston, by @JaredWeissNBA https://t.co/5eqEuDt1Fh1/22/2017, 12:54:14 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Freeman @BlazerFreeman
Final: Blazers 127, Celtics 123. CJ had 35 ps, Dame had 28 ps, 7 as, Meyers had 17 ps off bench. Thomas had 41 ps or Boston.1/22/2017, 12:54:00 AM
Amanda_Pflugrad @Amanda_Pflugrad
The Celtics fall to the Blazers in OT, 127-123.1/22/2017, 12:53:53 AM
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"The best two guards in the Eastern Conference have been Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan." -Chuck on starting #NBAAllStar guards in the East https://t.co/b5b4YguuhB1/20/2017, 12:15:06 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Blazers 127, Celtics 123: Boston drops second consecutive home game to a sub-.500 opponent. IT scores 21 in 4th/OT, 41 overall.1/22/2017, 12:53:50 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blazers 127 Celtics 123. Final. 41 for Isaiah, 35 for McCollum. Celtics' second loss in a row to a sub-.500 team.1/22/2017, 12:53:48 AM
IT's 39 Points Not Enough as Celtics Outclassed by Knicks, 117-106via Bleacher Report
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Consecutive bad losses for the Celtics.1/22/2017, 12:53:44 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Blazers beat Celtics 127-123 (OT) at the Garden. Second straight "bad" home loss for the C's against a sub .500 team.1/22/2017, 12:53:42 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Brad Stevens says Avery Bradley was sore today. Believes he could miss more time and might have come back too soon. No setback, just sore.1/19/2017, 3:03:04 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Isaiah Thomas has his 9th game this season with at least 35 points. That's the most by a Celtics player since Paul… https://t.co/bB7pVFCXXJ1/22/2017, 12:53:36 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
FINAL: Portland 127, Boston 123. Great win for the Blazers, tough loss for the Celtics.1/22/2017, 12:53:30 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Not in Amir's house! https://t.co/oigiy3vqK41/19/2017, 2:05:48 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas drops 41 points, but the Celtics fall to the Trail Blazers, 127-123, in overtime. https://t.co/vjxwf70Sce1/22/2017, 12:53:28 AM
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Defense has been subpar for Celtics in the past month during their hot streak. Now it's starting to cost them winnable games.1/22/2017, 12:52:20 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics haven’t had a loss to an inferior opponent since Nov. 30 and that’s really the only one in past two months.1/19/2017, 2:39:15 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Al Horford is 1-for-13. 3 points. 10 assists.1/19/2017, 2:38:06 AM
Joe Freeman @BlazerFreeman
Dame hits a pair of FTs with 1.9 seconds left in OT and the Blazers lead the Celtics 127-123.1/22/2017, 12:51:59 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Pick-and-roll gets Plumlee free at the basket. He scores. Horford then misses runner. #Celtics about to lose at home again.1/22/2017, 12:49:56 AM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Celtics announce Avery Bradley is out with a sore right Achilles. Bradley had missed four games before returning earlier this week vs. CHA.1/19/2017, 12:13:49 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That could do it. Plumlee scores inside and Horford misses at the other end. 124-120 and two Blazers free throws coming. 13.5 left.1/22/2017, 12:49:49 AM
Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico
This is a new season high in the minutes column for Isaiah Thomas. He's up to 42:47 and will eclipse 43 on the night. Previous high was 38.1/22/2017, 12:48:15 AM
- Boston Celtics
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Isaiah Thomas has 18 points in the fourth quarter and OT. He has 38 for the game. His free throws pull #Celtics within 2 w/ 44.3 secs left.1/22/2017, 12:48:04 AM
Celtics Direct @CelticsDirect
TERRY ROZIER TAKES IT TO OVERTIME! https://t.co/yEe0vOWv4B1/22/2017, 12:47:17 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics got a little too cute on that inbounds pass and turned the ball over. Lillard then completes the And-1. POR 122, BOS 118 47.0 left.1/22/2017, 12:46:10 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart tosses the inbounds out of bounds and Damian Lillard with a 3-point play at the other end. 122-118 Portland, 47 secs left.1/22/2017, 12:45:26 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown! 💪💪💪 https://t.co/hylIIVMVfy1/17/2017, 1:05:27 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Isaiah Thomas with the DEEP 3! Tonight's the last night to vote, so RT to cast your ballot for IT! #NBAVote https://t.co/KuL1z15JTy1/17/2017, 12:49:20 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
That was beautiful offense by the Blazers. Celtics had to switch on multiple screens and it eventually broke them.1/22/2017, 12:45:21 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas has his 9th game with at least 35 points of the season, the most by a Celtics player since Paul Pierce had 10 in 2005-061/22/2017, 12:44:52 AM
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
.@Isaiah_Thomas is averaging 10.1 points per game in the 4th, the highest 4thQ average of any player over the last 20 years. Unreal #NBAVote https://t.co/k9AQTO7Jvd1/17/2017, 2:43:12 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics screwed up a switch there. Lillard squirted past Thomas and hit the and-1.1/22/2017, 12:44:49 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
Meyers Leonard yammed on Jordan Mickey TWICE earlier tonight 😱 https://t.co/qWSOa63mUN1/22/2017, 12:42:53 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
You know what time it is. ⌚️🏀🔥 Isaiah Thomas #NBAVote https://t.co/uYtrV7LtmO1/17/2017, 2:26:15 AM
jack @jackhaveitall
10 points in the first five min of the fourth lol https://t.co/11kIqgCmrV1/17/2017, 2:23:48 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Amir Johnson has been a monster https://t.co/eGmfepMa7C1/22/2017, 12:42:25 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Celtics are the worst defensive rebounding team in the league, but they've certainly grabbed a few big offensive boards today.1/22/2017, 12:41:24 AM
- Boston Celtics
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Isaiah Thomas is averaging 10.1 points in the 4th qtr this season, on pace to be the highest scoring average in the 4th qtr since 1996-971/22/2017, 12:40:24 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Marcus Smart is headed to the Hall of Fame1/22/2017, 12:40:07 AM
“If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart, hustle beast.1/22/2017, 12:39:57 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Nice hustle, but brutal save by Marcus Smart right there. Right back to Lillard for an open jumper.1/22/2017, 12:38:17 AM
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
@CVivlamoreAJC not sure what the quote is referring to but one thing is certain I would never disrespect/talk trash about anyones family/mom1/14/2017, 7:49:26 AM
Isaiah Thomas @Isaiah_Thomas
@CVivlamoreAJC That type of trash talk is not my style & never has been. Flat out NEVER happened.1/14/2017, 7:49:36 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
The way Horford drops in space to take away all PDX's off-ball action is pretty awesome. He's always in the right spot.1/22/2017, 12:38:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI: NBA League Pass is free this weekend... Can be accessed via @NBA app On a related note: Celtics and Blazers in OT right now1/22/2017, 12:37:30 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Terry Rozier (BOS): 1st game-tying/go-ahead FG with less than 10 seconds left in 4th Qtr/OT in career. 1st FG that late since Dec. 3, 20151/22/2017, 12:36:16 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
"You never know when you're name or number is going to be called." - @T_Rozzay3 to https://t.co/ZMKH64kv0c before tonight's game1/22/2017, 12:34:44 AM
- Boston Celtics
Brian Robb @CelticsHub
Celtics with stamina edge heading into OT. C's have had last 2 days off, Blazers playing 3rd game in four nights.1/22/2017, 12:34:14 AM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
An unlikely hero for #Celtics tonight? https://t.co/UI5xPWgnNh1/22/2017, 12:34:01 AM
OT!