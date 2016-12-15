Toronto Raptors
Jason Thompson @jtthekid
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! Blessings for the Year 2017....#GodBless 🎉🎊🙏🏾 https://t.co/NwMx6K523i1/1/2017, 5:23:56 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Monthly NBA Awards: Selecting the December Winner in Every Category
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017
- Toronto Raptors
Thursday NBA Roundup: Don't Sleep on Love's Value to Cavs
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Happy New Year! First order of 2017: Record a W tonight then get @klow7 & DeMar to @NBAAllStar. #WeTheNorth… https://t.co/c5oVsOn7tY1/1/2017, 5:01:06 AM
DeMarre Carroll @DeMarreCarroll1
2016 had it's ⬆️ & ⬇️, but I feel #BLESSED to be playing the game I love for the #BestFansInTheNBA!!! Happy New Yea… https://t.co/nnDTUhiNkk1/1/2017, 2:19:22 AM
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Lose to Suns 99-91 After 2nd Half Run
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Global Games, All-Star weekend north of the border & a historic playoff run; relive 2016 thru the lens. Gallery: [… https://t.co/oUrT7p0Vgb1/1/2017, 1:53:31 AM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHBulls
Wrote about how Butler is in a tight race with DeRozan and Antetokounmpo (& few others) for 2nd-best player in East. Giannis w/ 15 in 1stH.1/1/2017, 1:06:48 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Terrence Ross passed V. Carter for 4th on #Raptors 3-pointer list (555). Only M. Peterson (801), K. Lowry (743), A. Bargnani (579) have more12/30/2016, 6:15:10 AM
NBA @NBA
Another @Raptors game, another T. Ross jam! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/zM27ZFpxRO12/30/2016, 2:41:55 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Dwane Casey said DeMarre Carroll "will play" tonight in Phoenix but no word on minutes or role or anything like that.12/30/2016, 12:50:24 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Talking Raptors New Years Special! - https://t.co/QL7tOe9lhf https://t.co/yEYegoO1Ba1/1/2017, 12:51:09 AM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Make Late Comeback, Fall 121-111 to Warriors
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
With 15 points tonight, DeMar DeRozan has passed Chris Bosh (10,275) as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. #RTZ12/29/2016, 4:32:43 AM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
DeRozan. WUT. How. https://t.co/dhU6FWjzP912/29/2016, 3:43:47 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Not an easy first bucket of the game. #RTZ https://t.co/L8G3hKWjFl12/29/2016, 3:45:42 AM
- Toronto Raptors
One New Year's Resolution for Each Team in 2017
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DeMar DeRozan in 2016-17: 27.4 ppg | 5.2 rpg | 48% fg That's @NBAAllStar worthy to us. RT if you agree. #NBAVote https://t.co/3aDq6o1Boo12/31/2016, 7:32:41 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan: Raptors Don't Get the Respect We Deserve
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
There were some crazy moments in 2016. What was your favourite? Remember this from Kyle Lowry ? #NBAVote https://t.co/KHLYBIEfDl12/31/2016, 5:24:36 PM
- Toronto Raptors
At 21-8, It Might Be Time to Keep an Eye on Toronto
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry and DeRozan Step Up in Win Over Blazers
BallersHype @BallersHype
RETWEET this to give DeMar DeRozan an #NBAVote! https://t.co/11MSPb2FMy12/31/2016, 4:35:18 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: New Year, New Mailbag: Appreciating Lowry & DeRozan, year-end reflection, and more - https://t.co/sIVZuZWzm3 https://t.co/sKVlmKAOUp12/31/2016, 2:14:36 PM
CSN Northwest @CSNNW
Holy cow! Terrence Ross throws down a 360 degree jam https://t.co/HbeUfuJoJS12/27/2016, 4:54:42 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
... And can't forget about Kyle Lowry. Press the RT button again to #NBAVote. https://t.co/9gbVGKomRE12/31/2016, 7:03:00 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
To all our overseas fans, we haven't forgotten about you Here's your chance to help get @DeMar_DeRozan to… https://t.co/Qe8UzwSxcy12/31/2016, 6:03:01 AM
Lowry Goes Off as Raps Take Down Jazz
Season-high 36 points, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter
- Toronto Raptors
Warriors Rolling Ahead of Finals Rematch with Cavs
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Isaiah Thomas now averaging more points and free-throw attempts per game than LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and DeMar DeRozan.12/31/2016, 5:35:26 AM
pascal siakam @pskills43
I see you ice ❄️✈️✈️😱🐰 https://t.co/RtJElRCY4X12/31/2016, 3:45:02 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry Torches Jazz in Win
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Kyrie Irving Kyle Lowry John Wall Isaiah Thomas Kemba Walker Five point guards who all deserve to be on the East All-Star team.12/31/2016, 2:58:02 AM
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop
February 11, 2000: Vince Carter puts Toronto on the map 🍁🔥 This man literally ignited a flame in Canadian basketbal… https://t.co/HtmO4w5nur12/31/2016, 2:48:04 AM
KLow Feelin' Himself
Jason Thompson @jtthekid
Hardly Home, But Always Repping! @JTFHeartHealth 👀😏 #JoinTheMovement https://t.co/Az1rGxY4w712/31/2016, 2:29:38 AM
pascal siakam @pskills43
Where can I catch the game tho👀 @AggieArmy12/31/2016, 2:08:02 AM
Holly MacKenzie @stackmack
LOWRY'S FOURTH Q: 19 points, 9-for-10 FGs, 1-for-2 3pt FGs, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, +812/24/2016, 4:46:00 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Are Among the Elite, but Still Have Room to Grow
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Kyle Lowry #NBAVote https://t.co/26zuwCPcTw12/30/2016, 11:23:12 PM
- Toronto Raptors
1 Thing on Every Team's Christmas Wish List
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Shake Out at Christmas
Chris Walder @WalderSports
So LeBron James is now 32 years old. I hear when you turn 32, the Toronto Raptors knock you out of the playoffs. That applies for everyone.12/30/2016, 10:52:00 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Is Pascal Siakam ready for a bigger role? We look at it this Power Forward Friday. https://t.co/ugRJRt38Ia https://t.co/uLD0Xfzvqx12/30/2016, 10:00:11 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry and DeRozan Reflect on Amazing 2016
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kyle Lowry’s new-found approach to the game has paid big dividends for the Raptors thus far. https://t.co/hKQB1zB2hr12/21/2016, 8:42:51 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Captaining a shrimp boat isn't easy, but voting @Klow7 to the Big Easy is. Just RT to cast your #NBAVote https://t.co/kf5KiYCQZv12/30/2016, 9:05:30 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Full List of Pro Basketball HOF 2017 Nominees
- Toronto Raptors
Watch: McGrady in Utter Disbelief Over HOF Candidacy
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Seriously ... the Raptors are the best team in the NBA no one thinks has a shot at the championship. https://t.co/y9BdWtwkdk12/30/2016, 8:25:44 PM
- Toronto Raptors
The Secret Behind the Raptors' Success This Season
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
What was the best Raptors moment of 2016? Here’s one to consider, now what’s yours? https://t.co/JWOkYgC9yV12/30/2016, 8:21:55 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
It's awesome to see @william_lou's Twitter following grow as well as it has. His takes, Raptors post-game recaps, and pieces are elite.12/30/2016, 7:28:31 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry, Powell Lead Raptors to 116-104 Win Over Nets
Clear the Lane. Here Comes DeMar!
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
MOVE OUT OF HIS WAY! DeMar DeRozan comes in for the big dunk! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/NX3g535L0t12/21/2016, 1:02:17 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors finish the calendar year without ever having lost 3 games in a row (since January 1, 2016).12/30/2016, 7:24:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Hopefully he's fine & it doesn't come to this. Patterson is the Raptors' 3rd-most valuable player & arguably their… https://t.co/maFmhIVTvx12/30/2016, 7:19:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are resting Patrick Patterson tonight. He's been dealing with some bumps and bruises so they're giving him the night off.12/21/2016, 12:14:49 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Pascal Siakam's Incredible Road to the NBA
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Quest To Find Toronto's Best Raptors Bar: Group Work - https://t.co/qHD5gLKIH3 https://t.co/lGrluu9nbI12/30/2016, 5:59:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
#Nets Injury Report for tomorrow night's game at Toronto: Lopez (rest) and McCullough (D-League assignment) are OUT.12/19/2016, 11:58:17 PM
- Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan Named East Player of the Week
Chris Walder @WalderSports
When the Toronto Raptors swept the Cavaliers in the ECF and somehow managed to knock off GSW in just 3 games. Man,… https://t.co/EWoa4BZj0312/30/2016, 5:48:24 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
This week’s "Dinos & Digits" tackles DeRozan’s new scoring record, Lowry’s efficiency, and more. https://t.co/0T7gtcg3w812/30/2016, 4:36:22 PM
- Toronto Raptors
VanVleet Shows the Value of the Raptors' Shuttle
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan & Lowry's Olympic Success Benefiting Raptors
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Jared Sullinger remains out. Patrick Patterson hurt his knee. OK. So NOW the Raptors don't have a power forward. #SaveUsPaulMillsap12/30/2016, 4:17:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Get an early look at what's coming up in season 5 of the Toronto Raptors all-access documentary series, Open Gym. E… https://t.co/8PX0FOtbay12/30/2016, 4:13:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Get an early look at what's coming up in season 5 of the Toronto Raptors all-access documentary series, Open Gym. E… https://t.co/3WLymTfxtS12/30/2016, 4:03:05 PM
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan, Raptors Crush Magic
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Cory Joseph is out for tonight's contest in Orlando (flu-like symptoms). #rtz12/18/2016, 10:14:04 PM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
The Raptors ended 2016 with one of their worst losses of the year, and the loss wasn’t even the worst part: https://t.co/cAecrle9NC12/30/2016, 3:31:21 PM
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Steph Curry last December: 51-45-84 %'s. (9.4 3PA/G) Kyle Lowry this December: 54-50-84 %'s. (8.4 3PA/G)12/30/2016, 3:16:31 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
There will be no Weekly Extra Podcast this week because of the Wed-Thurs back-to-back & the Reaction Podcasts for both.12/30/2016, 2:41:20 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Top 10 Plays: Another night of Kyrie Irving facilitating and Terrence Ross taking flight WATCH:… https://t.co/d7Wwv6LYo812/30/2016, 2:35:09 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Dwight Howard Leads Hawks to Win Over Raptors
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Lucas Nogueria is active and available tonight vs. ATL. Missed Wednesday's game in Philly w/ a sore right knee. #rtz12/16/2016, 10:57:26 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Disappointment in the Desert: Raptors Come Up Lame vs. Phoenix - https://t.co/D4HGaEiWlP https://t.co/Qol4APtKEY12/30/2016, 1:59:33 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Top 10 Plays: Another night of Kyrie Irving facilitating and Terrence Ross taking flight WATCH:… https://t.co/EQuhlNhUJz12/30/2016, 7:50:38 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
The Raptors have recalled Bruno Caboclo and Fred VanVleet from Raptors 905. #rtz12/16/2016, 1:32:53 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Terrence Ross is ready for #RogueOne tonight https://t.co/xAkcyM7ODD12/16/2016, 3:42:17 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Steal of the Night: Terrence Ross gets the steal then races the other way for an emphatic throwdown https://t.co/dBF8fDUD0r12/30/2016, 6:55:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors F Patrick Patterson leaves game with knee injury https://t.co/BW2KkMgOA212/30/2016, 6:05:07 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Bismack Biyombo Looks Fondly on the Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
Ernie Johnson Pays Tribute to His Dear Friend
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raps // Suns @BMO Game Highlights: [https://t.co/JPvlvrVxlo]12/30/2016, 6:04:56 AM
😮