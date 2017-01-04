    Follow b/r

    Toronto Raptors

    2. Raptors Destroying the 'Superteam'

    3. DDR Will Kill You with the Pump Fake

    9. Toronto Raptors

    15. Toronto Raptors

      Porzingis Out Again with Painful Left Achilles

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    16. Toronto Raptors

      What Sullinger's Return Will Mean for Raptors

      Raptors Rapturevia Raptors Rapture
    17. Toronto Raptors

      Sully's Challenge Is to Adapt to Raptors Teammates

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com
    21. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors Capitalizing on Success Off the Court

      Morgan Campbellvia thestar.com
    23. Toronto Raptors

      Real DeMarre Carroll Is Finally Introducing Himself

      Blake Murphyvia The Athletic
    27. Toronto Raptors

      10 Observations: Lopez, Jonas V and ‘a New Wrinkle on a Classic’

      Eric Koreenvia The Athletic
    33. Toronto Raptors

      B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    37. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors Quest for Elite Status Begins Now

      Vivek Jacobvia BBALLBREAKDOWN
    40. Toronto Raptors

      Don't Give the Raptors 2nd Place in the East Just Yet

      Eric Koreenvia The Athletic
    45. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors' DeMar DeRozan's Star Is Rising

      Mike Gantervia Toronto Sun
    48. Toronto Raptors

      B/R's Top 30 Small Forwards at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    49. Toronto Raptors

      B/R's Top 30 Power Forwards at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    52. Toronto Raptors

      DeRozan's Season-High 41 Leads Raps to Comeback Win

      Alec Nathanvia Bleacher Report
    64. Toronto Raptors

      Valanciunas & DeRozan Lead 4th Qtr Charge, Raps Beat C's

      Sean Woodleyvia Raptors HQ
    69. Toronto Raptors

      Report Card Grades Entering Season's Midway Point

      Dan Favalevia Bleacher Report
    72. Toronto Raptors

      B/R's Top 30 SGs at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Adam Fromal
    73. Toronto Raptors

      Hawks GM: Millsap No Longer on Trade Market

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    88. Toronto Raptors

      Harden Powers Rockets Past Raptors for 8th Straight Win

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    91. Toronto Raptors

      Rockets' Win Over Raptors Spoils Great Nights by DeRozan, Carroll

      Yahoo Sports Canadavia Yahoo Sports Canada
    92. Toronto Raptors

      NBA Player Rankings: B/R's Top 30 PGs at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    102. Toronto Raptors

      Top 5 Players in the NBA at Each Position

      Zach Buckleyvia Bleacher Report
    105. Toronto Raptors

      Butler Scores 42, Bulls Rally to Beat Raptors 123-118 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    109. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors' Loss 10th Straight Against Bulls

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com

