Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
sigh.2/4/2017, 2:22:16 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) will not return. #WeTheNorth2/4/2017, 12:36:42 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
No DeMar tonight. His ankle is still tender.2/3/2017, 10:40:09 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptor reunion. DeRozan's ankle seems better, but not good enough to play on. https://t.co/7MWygb1OFx2/3/2017, 10:40:48 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Raptors probably wouldn't have gotten out of the first round last year had Frank Vogel had a better grasp of his ro… https://t.co/7KzYWRrB832/4/2017, 2:20:44 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Raptors down 6 with 1:06 left.2/4/2017, 2:20:08 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Norm cans both from the line. Still down 4, 1:26 on the clock. #RTZ2/4/2017, 2:19:34 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
If Kyle plays even remotely like he had in the previous six games, the Raptors win by like, a lot.2/4/2017, 2:18:27 AM
Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay
And they might beat the Raptors2/4/2017, 2:18:03 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
lmao. and then they turnover the ball.2/4/2017, 2:17:59 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Raptors miss a break. Magic miss all 3 free throws.2/4/2017, 2:17:50 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Wow. Tech on Kyle Lowry.2/4/2017, 2:17:05 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Lowry makes second 3 of the quarter, Raptors within 4 with 3 1/2 minutes to go2/4/2017, 2:14:03 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Need a few more of these down the stretch. Stuck 4, 3:31 to go. #RTZ https://t.co/ekIo5P1dvu2/4/2017, 2:12:46 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
What a timely Kyle Lowry 3. 4 point game.2/4/2017, 2:12:39 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Cory is back in for FVV.2/4/2017, 2:09:58 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan waiting for his buddy in the tunnel after the win, Lowry jokes he almost did the "Sam Cassell" dance after his OT-winner https://t.co/nPLjPpQdvv2/1/2017, 2:45:01 AM
Kyle Been Feeling It Lately
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
For the first time in his career, @Klow7 has posted three straight 30+ point games. 👀 his overtime dagger here: https://t.co/Upl51U0nq6 https://t.co/hBpVwn3SxM2/1/2017, 2:56:25 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
The proper reaction to a bad performance in which in you're missing two of your three best players. https://t.co/QEJahd8iIb2/4/2017, 2:07:29 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
JV is in for Cory.2/4/2017, 2:06:47 AM
Basketball Society @BBallSociety_
Norman Powell plays some excellent defense to force Jrue Holiday into a very tough potential game-winner. OT here we come. https://t.co/fSLXaoLZTv2/1/2017, 2:14:34 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Hope is Vleeting.2/4/2017, 2:04:18 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Who else loves point guards?2/4/2017, 2:03:37 AM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Just watched a 15 dribble, 15 second isolation by Jrue Holiday in a tie game, last possession, like: https://t.co/pghKAUDGoz2/1/2017, 2:15:10 AM
Norm Got AD Again!
NBA @NBA
He just had a poster two minutes ago... And now this! 🤔 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/LB4U9LhGTe2/1/2017, 1:34:08 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Nogueira And The Smalls (Lowry, Joseph, VanVleet, Powell) as Dwane Casey tries something new2/4/2017, 2:03:03 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Cory-FVV-Lowry. LET'S GOOOOO2/4/2017, 2:02:37 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Whole lotta Norm going on tonight2/1/2017, 1:48:57 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
The Raptors' beautiful ball movement leads to a Fred Van Vleet bucket. https://t.co/2Vx6GWzw1O2/4/2017, 2:02:30 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
How the hell is this a 1 point game2/4/2017, 2:02:31 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Do you think they'll use that moment for the Norm statue or will some other amazing moment in the future suffice?2/1/2017, 1:25:18 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
DeMar won't play today or tomorrow because of his ankle.1/31/2017, 10:27:25 PM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Kyle hits a 3. He had to get fouled to get one to drop. Cory Joseph also appears ready to come in?2/4/2017, 1:59:46 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Casey said DeRozan had swelling after magic game.1/31/2017, 10:28:23 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
KYLE MAKES A 3 AND GETS FOULED2/4/2017, 1:59:45 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Your leading scorer, @FredVanVleet. #RTZ https://t.co/U56a0ppyzv2/4/2017, 1:59:38 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Some time coming for Cory Joseph after this timeout2/4/2017, 1:59:39 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Is it weird to say I've kinda liked how the Raptors have played on D tonight?2/4/2017, 1:59:39 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Bebe you're already two CJ Watsons tall wyd2/4/2017, 1:55:49 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Lucas Nogueira doesn’t know much about closing out in control.2/4/2017, 1:55:47 AM
Clutch Buckets