    5. Get on Up T-Ross!

    9. Toronto Raptors

      DeRozan (Ankle) Remains Out Sunday

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report

    10. DeRozan Still Out, Patterson Joins

    14. Toronto Raptors

      Friday Roundup: Toronto's Tailspin

      Josh Martinvia Bleacher Report
    15. Toronto Raptors

      Struggling Raptors Up Against the Ropes

      Donnovan Bennettvia Sportsnet.ca
    16. Toronto Raptors

      Magic Hold on to Defeat Raptors 102-94

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    26. Toronto Raptors

      Power Rankings: Raptors Barely Stay in Top 10

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
    27. Toronto Raptors

      Klay, Kyrie, Eric Gordon Headline 3-Point Contest

      Scott Polacekvia Bleacher Report
    30. Toronto Raptors

      Predicting 2020 All-Stars: DeRozan Makes It, No Lowry?

      Josh Martinvia Josh Martin
    31. Toronto Raptors

      #TBT: DeRozan's HS Scouting Report

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    34. Toronto Raptors

      Celtics, Thomas Down Raptors in 4th

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    37. Toronto Raptors

      The Night Kyle Lowry Almost Did the Sam Cassell Dance

      Micah Petersvia The Ringer
    38. Toronto Raptors

      NBA Superstar Index: Lowry, DeRozan Make the Cut

      Adam Fromalvia Adam Fromal
    41. Toronto Raptors

      Lowry Has 33 Pts, Raptors Outlast Pelicans 108-106 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    45. Clutch Buckets

    46. Kyle Been Feeling It Lately

    49. Toronto Raptors

      DeRozan-Less Raptors Squeak by Pelicans in OT

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com

    54. Norm Got AD Again!

