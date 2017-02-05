NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyle Lowry has 7 triple-doubles as a Raptor No other player in franchise history has more than 3 https://t.co/j36YMIfNr92/5/2017, 8:13:32 PM
NBA.com @NBAcom
.@Raptors win 103-95 in Brooklyn @Klow7 leads the way w/ his 1st triple-double (15p/11a/11r) of '16-17: https://t.co/NUf6AQKBbo #WeTheNorth https://t.co/rKjh0blL3w2/5/2017, 7:25:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hangtime. @npowell2404 #RTZ https://t.co/Nwvhm1czTO2/5/2017, 6:26:01 PM
NBA TV @NBATV
T-Ross takes flight off the fast break ✈️ https://t.co/6P2DORMfF92/5/2017, 6:12:47 PM
NBA @NBA
Kyle Lowry posts a triple-double (15p/11r/11a) in a @Raptors 103-95 victory over the @BrooklynNets! https://t.co/ZLa4cgvsYD2/5/2017, 10:02:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hear what @Klow7 had to say after dropping a triple-double on Brooklyn. 🗯 https://t.co/q8FaCIgzti https://t.co/qjKIe9hQL82/5/2017, 9:37:33 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
DeMar DeRozan (right ankle sprain) and Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) are out today at Brooklyn. #WeTheNorth2/5/2017, 4:06:42 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors-Nets Reaction Podcast - They finally got a win! - https://t.co/1LSDZociGT https://t.co/3MzHXIIkIA2/5/2017, 9:25:43 PM
pascal siakam @pskills43
Congrats to the national team for winning the African Cup of Nations. Proud to be a Cameroonian 🙌🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/N3vcldR2ip2/5/2017, 9:25:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Coach speaks to the media following our win over the Nets. 🗯 https://t.co/EQPyGZn5Ll https://t.co/KhjfKrVtWi2/5/2017, 9:24:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC (from @AP) https://t.co/OQxWmiSw8h2/5/2017, 9:20:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ill and then injured, Kyle Lowry fights through it all for his 9th career triple-double as #Raptors beat #Nets. https://t.co/zrLSOowh5t2/5/2017, 9:08:53 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) will not return. #WeTheNorth2/4/2017, 12:36:42 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
No DeMar tonight. His ankle is still tender.2/3/2017, 10:40:09 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptor reunion. DeRozan's ankle seems better, but not good enough to play on. https://t.co/7MWygb1OFx2/3/2017, 10:40:48 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
We're about to record the Raptors Weekly Podcast. Send us your questions!2/5/2017, 8:24:44 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Watch @Klow7 drop 15p, 11a & 11r in today's @BMO Game Highlights. #WeTheNorth 📽 [https://t.co/aLvKrGZp3J] https://t.co/fSdLWrULtP2/5/2017, 8:23:17 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Hey.......get us both home in time for the #SuperBowl He gone!! 🎤⬇️. 💨💨💨💨 #raptors #rtz https://t.co/gniO0yHepo2/5/2017, 8:03:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Winning 📸 's are the best 📸 's [https://t.co/d7wpqAj2fU] https://t.co/KIgXFRJeRe2/5/2017, 7:56:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan waiting for his buddy in the tunnel after the win, Lowry jokes he almost did the "Sam Cassell" dance after his OT-winner https://t.co/nPLjPpQdvv2/1/2017, 2:45:01 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Kyle Lowry’s triple-double led the Raptors over the Nets in a brunch-hour outing, 103-95. Recap: https://t.co/foEWFhUN8h2/5/2017, 7:50:48 PM
Clutch Buckets
Kyle Been Feeling It Lately
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
For the first time in his career, @Klow7 has posted three straight 30+ point games. 👀 his overtime dagger here: https://t.co/Upl51U0nq6 https://t.co/hBpVwn3SxM2/1/2017, 2:56:25 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kyle Lowry's 9th career triple-double earns him the @BioSteelSports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/C4buqsr8Nv2/5/2017, 7:40:38 PM
Basketball Society @BBallSociety_
Norman Powell plays some excellent defense to force Jrue Holiday into a very tough potential game-winner. OT here we come. https://t.co/fSLXaoLZTv2/1/2017, 2:14:34 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Real quick and early from the Raptors game https://t.co/2y3Dh04C0l2/5/2017, 7:38:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight's By The Numbers presented by @SentryInvest. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/6BS7CBxrzP2/5/2017, 7:37:54 PM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Just watched a 15 dribble, 15 second isolation by Jrue Holiday in a tie game, last possession, like: https://t.co/pghKAUDGoz2/1/2017, 2:15:10 AM
Norm Got AD Again!
NBA @NBA
He just had a poster two minutes ago... And now this! 🤔 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/LB4U9LhGTe2/1/2017, 1:34:08 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raps complete the season sweep of Brooklyn thanks to @Klow7's triple-double & 17p from the birthday boy. Stats:… https://t.co/R831z60HgD2/5/2017, 7:32:13 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Whole lotta Norm going on tonight2/1/2017, 1:48:57 AM
Get on Up T-Ross!