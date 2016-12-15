Toronto Raptors

    Follow b/r

      Monthly NBA Awards: Selecting the December Winner in Every Category

      Dan Favalevia Bleacher Report
      NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
      Thursday NBA Roundup: Don't Sleep on Love's Value to Cavs

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
      Raptors Lose to Suns 99-91 After 2nd Half Run

      Yahoovia Yahoo
      Raptors Make Late Comeback, Fall 121-111 to Warriors

      steven_lebronvia Raptors HQ

      One New Year's Resolution for Each Team in 2017

      Dan Favalevia Bleacher Report
      DeRozan: Raptors Don't Get the Respect We Deserve

      Nbavia Nba
      At 21-8, It Might Be Time to Keep an Eye on Toronto

      News-heraldvia News-herald
      Lowry and DeRozan Step Up in Win Over Blazers

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    44. Lowry Goes Off as Raps Take Down Jazz

      Season-high 36 points, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter

      Warriors Rolling Ahead of Finals Rematch with Cavs

      Josh Martinvia Bleacher Report
      Lowry Torches Jazz in Win

      Daniel Hackettvia Raptors HQ

    52. KLow Feelin' Himself

      Raptors Are Among the Elite, but Still Have Room to Grow

      Postmedia Networkvia National Post
      1 Thing on Every Team's Christmas Wish List

      Dan Favalevia Bleacher Report
      NBA Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Shake Out at Christmas

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
      Lowry and DeRozan Reflect on Amazing 2016

      Donnovan Bennettvia Sportsnet.ca
      Full List of Pro Basketball HOF 2017 Nominees

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
      Watch: McGrady in Utter Disbelief Over HOF Candidacy

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
      The Secret Behind the Raptors' Success This Season

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report
      Lowry, Powell Lead Raptors to 116-104 Win Over Nets

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    76. Clear the Lane. Here Comes DeMar!

      Pascal Siakam's Incredible Road to the NBA

      The Players' Tribunevia The Players' Tribune
      DeMar DeRozan Named East Player of the Week

      Daniel Reynoldsvia Raptors HQ
      VanVleet Shows the Value of the Raptors' Shuttle

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com
      DeRozan & Lowry's Olympic Success Benefiting Raptors

      Steve Simmonsvia Toronto Sun
      DeRozan, Raptors Crush Magic

      TSNvia TSN
      Dwight Howard Leads Hawks to Win Over Raptors

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
      Bismack Biyombo Looks Fondly on the Toronto Raptors

      Josh Robbinsvia OrlandoSentinel.com
      Ernie Johnson Pays Tribute to His Dear Friend

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

