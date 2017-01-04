Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Winning 4 Olympic medals at the age of 16 isn't easy but voting DeMar DeRozan to the Big Easy is. RETWEET this to… https://t.co/VtEQoqko1k1/9/2017, 8:18:55 PM
Black Tray :( @blk_tray
He def grew up on the 5 second rule https://t.co/9l1bLeDdvI1/9/2017, 7:56:36 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Might be the funniest slander tweet of all time.1/9/2017, 7:49:03 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jDcouydBi21/9/2017, 7:48:45 PM
#MillsapToToronto @Smith_Raps
DeMar DeRozan reportedly threw a hamburger across the room in anger. Jared Sullinger then went to pick it up and started eating it.1/8/2017, 4:53:39 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Was it TRoss or JV's dunk that landed the top spot on the Aeolus Tires Drives of the Week? Watch & find out.… https://t.co/B6CTsTBCvQ1/9/2017, 8:04:27 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
In this week’s Power Rankings summary, we deal with falling behind the Celtics. https://t.co/VsKL8Myn1J https://t.co/lpsUsaFJgB1/9/2017, 8:00:15 PM
CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA schedule, standings insights, by @MattMooreCBS: Will Celtics catch Raptors for No. 2 seed?… https://t.co/JnCwCVZv1M1/9/2017, 7:59:48 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors lose after entering 4th quarter leading by 4+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since March 26-28, 2010.1/9/2017, 7:50:59 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Wait wait wait @Scooniep12 is 40??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 happy birthday paw paw1/9/2017, 7:45:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jae Crowder was asked at practice who has better style: Him or DeMarre Carroll. "You think I'm gonna say him? That's not gonna happen."1/9/2017, 7:28:51 PM
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
ThatNBALotteryPick @ThatNBAPick
James Harden best highlights from triple-double against Raptors: https://t.co/lZuPjDvh1o https://t.co/sSzkcipUsY1/9/2017, 7:15:52 PM
pascal siakam @pskills43
It's funny how the same people who doubted you are now "so very proud". stay positive and humble. #ripdad… https://t.co/7eNlaD6NU21/9/2017, 6:49:50 PM
Holly MacKenzie @stackmack
DeMar's got 33 on 12-for-17 FGs. Houston still up six with 5:25 to go.1/9/2017, 1:16:18 AM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Corey Joseph with the BebeOop https://t.co/lIsuizE6jS1/8/2017, 11:47:07 PM
RealGM @RealGM
NBA Efficiency Differential: 1. Warriors: 11.7 2. Spurs: 9.0 3. Rockets: 7.7 4. Cavaliers: 6.9 5. Raptors: 6.5 https://t.co/xOKyX56o5E1/9/2017, 6:38:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ESPNForsberg
Bradley (Achilles), Zeller (illness), and Young (ankle) all out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors ... https://t.co/3WbsUSJDBw1/9/2017, 6:29:06 PM
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
Best NBA team records: Warriors 32-6, Spurs 30-7, Cavaliers 28-8, Rockets 30-9, Clippers 26-14, Raptors 24-13.1/9/2017, 6:25:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Patrick Patterson, who has been out the past four games, to return for Raptors vs. Rockets today.1/8/2017, 9:47:52 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
Boston Celtics announce Tyler Zeller (sick), Avery Bradley (Achilles) & James Young (ankle) won't play tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors.1/9/2017, 6:16:44 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
KLow & @DeMar_DeRozan took on the @FordCanada Test Drive Challenge. Watch the full vid [https://t.co/FSuOi2cFJN] t… https://t.co/6KRM01svkd1/9/2017, 6:14:59 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Chris Bosh In Chicago at the United Center tonight. Talked with some players after Raptors v Bulls (📸 Via @NickFriedell / @AschNBA) https://t.co/o0yXEybaIK1/8/2017, 4:48:24 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Two-Way Contracts Will Still Leave D-Leaguers With Tough Decisions - https://t.co/F0kLsYdHbV https://t.co/msh6i9Dzfa1/9/2017, 6:00:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stevens on struggles vs TOR: "At the end of the day ppl struggle w/ them bc they're really good. Lowry and DeRozan are outstanding players."1/9/2017, 5:55:53 PM
- Toronto Raptors
William Lou @william_lou
10 things I saw from Raptors-Bulls (also #NBAVOTE Jimmy Butler) #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/i5XbRKHOb11/8/2017, 3:55:24 AM
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Avery Bradley and Tyler Zeller are OUT tomorrow vs. #Raptors. #Celtics1/9/2017, 5:53:08 PM
Mika Honkasalo @mhonkasalo
Biggest thing I've noticed about Valanciunas' PnR defense-- doesn't do anything w/ hands to deny pass to (short) roll. Wide open pocket pass1/9/2017, 5:48:17 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
. @william_lou's 10 Things He Learned From Raptors-Bulls: 1) Jimmy Buckets 2) FUCK!! 3) 😕 4) 🙁 5) 😣 6) 😖 7) 😫 8) 😩 9) 😤 10) Let's drink ...1/8/2017, 3:50:33 AM
FREE BASKETBALL
NBA TV @NBATV
The @Raptors & @chicagobulls are headed to OT tied at 107 after missed attempts from both teams in the final seconds. https://t.co/ETcA32tjzH1/8/2017, 3:31:53 AM
Mika Honkasalo @mhonkasalo
Harden made a few big defensive plays at the end. Rotates for charge here, played well 1v1 on DeRozan on ISOs https://t.co/IdKikGzyZ71/9/2017, 5:46:55 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
#JYD2Point0 found his groove behind the arc connecting on a career-high 6 three-pointers last night. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/odA9tNE4QJ1/9/2017, 5:03:03 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (left knee strain) will miss his fourth consecutive game tonight at Chicago. #rtz1/7/2017, 11:34:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Seriously? What do you call Dwane Casey and the Raptors? Only similarity between Anthony Davis and Anthony Bennett… https://t.co/l7cSpbANo11/9/2017, 5:01:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We see you, @A_Sanch41! Always showin' the squad love. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/zAqf7a9U0u1/9/2017, 4:42:28 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors assign Delon Wright to Raptors 905 - https://t.co/RJfEjRTmwx https://t.co/VZvW2Lro4s1/9/2017, 4:23:28 PM
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Pour one out https://t.co/bOQ68W5Bpz1/9/2017, 3:53:09 PM
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
James Harden had 40 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts, 2 blks, 2 stls and 10 turnovers in Rockets win vs Raptors. NBA roundup: https://t.co/24oQQjFtr61/9/2017, 3:44:33 PM
trey @treyzingis
millsap and embiid??? https://t.co/O7Ci8ETb15 https://t.co/0M99Tz4tAk1/6/2017, 2:17:03 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
The Weekly Rap, Jan. 9th-15th: Everything is fine. (Provided the Raptors beat the Celtics tomorrow.) https://t.co/kwqlTQPCbC1/9/2017, 3:00:25 PM
Maybe This Is Why Lowry Isn't Getting a Lot of Votes
Zach Harper @talkhoops
Oh boy https://t.co/olYG49XMDR1/5/2017, 9:04:44 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Believe The Hype @BTHypeNBA
PODCAST: Talking the Rockets win over the Raptors, Jimmy Butler, Paul Millsap & more! https://t.co/uE09ppg47V https://t.co/RyzXMyoTE91/9/2017, 2:12:10 PM
- Toronto Raptors
- Toronto Raptors
Believe The Hype @BTHypeNBA
VIDEO: James Harden snags 10th triple-double to lead the Rockets past the Raptors. https://t.co/0SJZbMm74b https://t.co/bOPgYc8oU41/9/2017, 2:03:59 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors run out of gas, cough up lead for 2nd night in a row - https://t.co/H9UdhiUASJ https://t.co/q3py6KcOyb1/9/2017, 2:00:03 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors Weekly Podcast - State of the franchise - https://t.co/ZsEJJVeIhA https://t.co/aKsLokx3x41/9/2017, 1:00:33 PM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
Post Up: Pistons win double OT thriller, Harden and DeRozan duel in Toronto, and more https://t.co/BFTbFPEUjv https://t.co/1QfeZgf7rV1/9/2017, 5:47:39 AM
- Toronto Raptors
William Lou @william_lou
10 things I saw from Raptors-Spurs #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/BaV2QvQ1o51/4/2017, 3:44:14 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Hey, the Raptors Weekly Podcast is up with @william_lou and @CornerSniper - https://t.co/W9HexRjQd81/9/2017, 5:25:54 AM
Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay
Wade's cutting can be a real asset in Jimmy with spacing lineup. Messed with the Raptors on multiple occasions.1/9/2017, 5:17:10 AM
NBA @NBA
Kawhi goes for 25, Aldridge adds 23p, 8r & 6a, as @spurs cruise to 110-82 win over @Raptors. SAS improves to 28-7. https://t.co/SymCZmnjbK1/4/2017, 3:45:58 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop
The Beard Does It. Again. 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds vs DeMar (36 points) and the Raptors. (WATCH):… https://t.co/AOEtc0ZWeG1/9/2017, 4:42:54 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
James Harden posts triple-double, powers Rockets past Raptors 129-122 for 8th straight win HIGHLIGHTS:… https://t.co/JTLDmjnMFF1/9/2017, 4:33:54 AM
Sam Holako @rapsfan
Everytime DeMar hits one of these jumpers, an advanced stats-geek dies #wethenorth https://t.co/27W6IaM0MH1/4/2017, 2:06:03 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden with 40 points, triple-double leading Rockets past Raptors (VIDEO) https://t.co/BK0twKpc6P1/9/2017, 4:27:34 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
In the NBA, one of the toughest games is the first at home after a long road trip. Jazz didn't take advantage at Toronto or Memphis.1/9/2017, 3:30:16 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Lowry postgame. 🗯 https://t.co/Olujnr6E2n https://t.co/rV2PwGMoGO1/9/2017, 3:20:59 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
The #Raptors have been playing poor basketball lately, especially with the lead and on defence. This time it happen… https://t.co/hhURXCqzLx1/9/2017, 3:19:10 AM
Something to Put a Smile on Your Face by JV
- Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
"We gotta stay together, stay focused & stay positive." Casey postgame 🗯 https://t.co/GaBOmwJRh7 https://t.co/gOKleuLdvY1/9/2017, 3:15:52 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raps // Rockets @BMO Game Highlights. [ https://t.co/vTztkLI4Ak ]1/9/2017, 3:07:59 AM
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Kyle Lowry is the 1st Raptors player in franchise history to record at least 40 Pts, 7 Reb and 7 Ast in a single game. https://t.co/8JPUmJJ1zW1/2/2017, 5:32:24 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
According @bball_ref, Kyle Lowry is 10th player since 1983-84 to score at least 41 on 16 or fewer FGA. Isaiah Thomas had 44 on 16 on 12/201/2/2017, 5:13:04 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Will Gottlieb @wontgottlieb
Players to put up Lowrys statline tonight: >= 40-9-7 shooting 75% in a game in NBA history. https://t.co/lEhetbq1pU1/2/2017, 5:40:32 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Raptors rocked off the court by Houston, 129-122, as Harden drops a 40-10-10. The recap is here. https://t.co/ohUDirjqGb1/9/2017, 2:39:31 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
In the 4Q tonight, Kyle Lowry scored 20 points on a 110.1 TS%. Also 4 dimes and no TOs. Kyle Lowry Over Everything1/2/2017, 5:10:36 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
I asked Harden if he preferred the 40-10-10 or the two blocks on his buddy, DeRozan. Huge smile ensured. "Two blocks, for sure. Key plays."1/9/2017, 2:31:16 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kyle Lowry! https://t.co/NZQ4TyE9VI1/9/2017, 2:30:27 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Oh it's a 3-pt shootout is it? @Klow7 #NBAVote https://t.co/Ec7eI0dXLG1/2/2017, 3:00:08 AM
Holly MacKenzie @stackmack
LOWRY FOURTH Q: 20 POINTS, 5-FOR-6 FGS, 3-FOR-3 PT FGS, 7-FOR-7 FTS, 3 REBS, 4 ASTS, 0 TOS1/2/2017, 5:06:59 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
WATCH: James Harden and DeMar DeRozan duel in Toronto https://t.co/71rxu5LiGF https://t.co/JN2ggPC2g71/9/2017, 2:28:47 AM
Ethan Holaday @Ethan_Holaday
41/9/7 on only 16 shots. That's video game numbers. Kyle Lowry best PG in the eastern conference right now.1/2/2017, 5:07:10 AM
sb @416DUH
Kyle Lowry #NBAVOTE https://t.co/blkyehrAeR1/2/2017, 5:06:43 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors-Rockets Reaction Podcast – Where is the defense? - https://t.co/AREaHqqq1u https://t.co/CwgUzR5O6X1/9/2017, 2:11:24 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DeMar DeRozan did all he could again tonight. He is your @BioSteelSports Performer of the Game. #NBAVote https://t.co/mJMrTY3FZ41/9/2017, 2:09:13 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
41 points on 16 FGA is good.1/2/2017, 5:02:42 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Kyle Lowry’s line was ridiculous. 41 points on just 16 shot attempts (12-16). Plus. 9 rebounds and 7 assists.1/2/2017, 5:03:03 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
We're about to record this week's episode of the Raptors Weekly Podcast. Send in questions!1/9/2017, 2:04:30 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @SherrodbCSN
A win on Tuesday for the @celtics over @Raptors puts them 2nd in East. Both would be 24-14, but C's get tie-breaker… https://t.co/tnwxh8aTYT1/9/2017, 1:53:43 AM
William Lou @william_lou
Here's why the Raptors need to trade for Paul Millsap. https://t.co/kwUSNSv1FX1/1/2017, 11:44:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are among the teams that have called ATL re: Millsap in the past. He has long been a target of theirs https://t.co/W4trQFqpiX1/1/2017, 11:05:35 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Not often you shoot 53.8% FG at home (& 44% from 3pt)...and score 122 points...and LOSE. #Raptors defence let them down...again. #RTZ1/9/2017, 1:47:56 AM
