Toronto Raptors
Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop
What if @ChrisBosh returned to Toronto 👀🔥 @DeMar_DeRozan was a rookie when Bosh played his final season for the Rap… https://t.co/w26uEZ5cFD1/22/2017, 1:08:51 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Good news for Raptors: Patrick Patterson went through full practice. https://t.co/cHL17gLT8B1/21/2017, 5:59:45 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Walker Scores 32 as Hornets Rout Raptors 113-78via ESPN.com
- Toronto Raptors
Embarrassing Loss to CHA a Reminder That Nothing’s Guaranteed for Raptors in Playoffsvia The Athletic
Whistle Sports @WhistleSports
If Vince Carter and T-Mac stayed with the #Raptors... WATCH: https://t.co/YC1QyS8set 🤔🇨🇦 https://t.co/ikEA4HBOw01/22/2017, 12:00:00 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Delon Wright is active and dressing for the first time this season tonight in Charlotte. Had been out since off-season surgery. #rtz1/20/2017, 11:23:40 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry vs. DeRozan: Who Is More Deserving of an All-Star Bid?via 16 Wins A Ring
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Trades: Raptors Should Target Millsapvia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DeMar's double pump fake takes home the @BICRazors Smooth Play of the Week. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/ibcUGcbwzw1/21/2017, 10:32:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Pat Presents is back! Sign in to North Side For Life for a chance to watch a movie w/ @pdpatt. 👉🏾… https://t.co/gUHHfMnzyH1/21/2017, 9:06:55 PM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's ASG Reserves: Lowry Make It?via Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry's All-Star Starter Snub Deserves More Attentionvia FanSided
- Toronto Raptors
How the New CBA Could Effect the Raptorsvia Toronto Sun
Whistle Sports @WhistleSports
What would have happened if Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady stayed with the Raptors? 🤔🇨🇦 https://t.co/GkfyAtxeH71/21/2017, 8:26:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raps ultimate date night? @michaelhill wants to send a lucky couple to our game vs. the Bucks on Jan 27. Info:… https://t.co/QuYpUKOQVh1/21/2017, 8:03:01 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Fun story here out of the D-League Showcase. Antwaine Wiggins Rudy'd his roster spot for Goodluck Okonoboh. https://t.co/SJ4UhrclSC1/21/2017, 7:00:02 PM
- Toronto Raptors
All-Star Starters Announcedvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
DeMar Is a Starter — Snag Your ASG Gear Herevia Fanatics
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Hornets Kemba Walker now has 72 points, 15 assists & 14 rebounds in 2 games vs the #Raptors this season. https://t.co/uTmzWrxnBd1/21/2017, 6:09:48 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Good news! https://t.co/cNtVrHABST1/21/2017, 6:08:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Good news indeed. Pat has missed 9 of the last 11 games and the Raptors are 5-4 without him. Yes, he's been missed. https://t.co/BjLnrf8VWi1/21/2017, 6:05:20 PM
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"The best two guards in the Eastern Conference have been Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan." -Chuck on starting #NBAAllStar guards in the East https://t.co/b5b4YguuhB1/20/2017, 12:15:06 AM
TurnerSportsPR @TurnerSportsPR
The 2017 Eastern Conference NBA All-Star starters https://t.co/Ps7s1sbDk21/20/2017, 12:07:11 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
More Northside 4 Life member giveaways. Sign up / Sign in to enter for a chance to win this DC & Cory designed hat.… https://t.co/4wnnqnCKwA1/21/2017, 6:03:00 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Is this true? 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/CJouK0jP361/21/2017, 4:44:23 PM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Reacts to All-Star Selections, Russ Snubvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Grading Every 2017 NBA All-Star Game Starter Selectionvia Bleacher Report
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Terrence Ross, the team's comic book expert, assigned a superhero to each Raptors player. Find out who he picked:… https://t.co/NPU2n4cM3z1/21/2017, 4:29:05 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Time to Elevate on @DraftKings. Travel with the Raps down to Miami for their road game on March 11th. Info:… https://t.co/oMBpsR66IA1/21/2017, 4:03:01 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Embiid Scores 26 as 76ers Beat Raptors 94-89via ESPN.com
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors getting beat by 76ers was no aberration -- https://t.co/7viYxANNax1/21/2017, 3:20:33 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors humbled by Hornets amid injury woes - https://t.co/9v4pOlSyLd https://t.co/JkUdweRSBs1/21/2017, 2:32:20 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
No Patterson, No Bebe, No Carroll, Sullinger has his minutes capped, Delon out, Siakam struggling, Poeltl shafted, back to back.1/19/2017, 1:58:52 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sore neck for DeMarre Carroll. Described as sort of like whiplash. Tests are clear but he won't return.1/19/2017, 2:05:19 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Good thing James Herbert isn't a Sixers fan. I would worry about him trying to #RAISETHECAT.1/21/2017, 2:21:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
With his All-Star spot cemented, we look back at @stackmack's feature on DeRozan's red hot first half of 2016-17.… https://t.co/G9kv9hX7YL1/21/2017, 2:03:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
HOPS. #RTZ https://t.co/WOOqDTm35S1/19/2017, 2:03:42 AM
Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 @Cavsanada
The Raptors are a very different team without Patrick Patterson1/19/2017, 1:58:05 AM
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
Kemba Walker leads the way as the @hornets rout the Raptors: https://t.co/6RX7U9CeHO1/21/2017, 1:29:07 PM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Over their last 20 seasons, the #Raptors haven't had many road blowout losses quite like Friday night (certainly no… https://t.co/xA84iJWYTj1/21/2017, 5:10:39 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Carroll down a long time. His head collided with Siakam's knee as Carroll dove for loose ball.1/19/2017, 1:40:48 AM
Bob Cooney @BobCooney76
DeMarre Carrol down under Raptors basket. Just up but moving very gingerly. Not moving his neck or head as he walks off.1/19/2017, 1:43:06 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors 905 hang on against Nets, move to 2-0 at D-League Showcase - https://t.co/DWbafgDavP https://t.co/CHK7bQV6LI1/21/2017, 4:50:54 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Kemba Walker scores 32 as Hornets rout Raptors 113-78, notching first win over elite East foe HIGHLIGHTS:… https://t.co/PK5TjmPiG01/21/2017, 4:43:04 AM
NBA @NBA
Jared Sullinger makes his season debut and gets his first bucket as a member of the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/X1oK1xmr1N1/19/2017, 12:31:40 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Jared Sullinger will make his @Raptors debut tonight. He will see limited minutes returning from preseason left foot surgery. #rtz1/18/2017, 11:02:13 PM
Tate Frazier @tatefrazier
MKG +29 tonight against the Raptors, while all-star DeRozan -29 in the Hive1/21/2017, 4:34:26 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Joseph Drops Career-High 33 as Raptors Hand Nets 11th Straight Lossvia ESPN.com
NBA @NBA
You get a block! You get a block! https://t.co/uFo9DkG3YK1/18/2017, 2:13:43 AM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Power Rankings as Season's 2nd Half Beginsvia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DeRozan postgame 🗯 https://t.co/w3xnxHTwym https://t.co/RkBdgQmfoB1/21/2017, 3:59:59 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
POSTGAME BUZZ: Everything you need to know about tonight's 113-78 victory over the Raptors 💪 #BuzzCity https://t.co/v8SH5PH2ZX1/21/2017, 3:59:46 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Lucas Nogueria has blurred vision in his left eye. Will not return. Will be reexamined after tonight's game. #rtz1/18/2017, 1:55:15 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Lowry postgame 🗯 https://t.co/cEkrrOXsFL https://t.co/VaF7JkM9Fz1/21/2017, 3:58:18 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Dwane Casey postgame 🗯 https://t.co/CZHquvc78U https://t.co/yv79bdvIYR1/21/2017, 3:56:01 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Tonight's 35 point loss vs #Hornets (113-78) matches 10th worst road loss in #Raptors history- largest since 36-pt loss @ BOS (Feb 1, 2012)1/21/2017, 3:47:39 AM
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
With 32 points and 8 assists, @KembaWalker led the Hornets to a 113-78 win over the Raptors tonight. His highlights… https://t.co/ly2aV3Y5ha1/21/2017, 3:34:50 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Wass' Latest Mock: How Do Raptors Use Their Picks?via Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Most Underrated All-Star Game Candidatesvia Bleacher Report
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HIGHLIGHTS 🔥 HORNETS DEFEAT THE RAPTORS 113-78! #BUZZCITY https://t.co/q7Arr3Swhe1/21/2017, 3:21:20 AM
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan, Hayward Named Players of Weekvia Nba
Raptors Destroying the 'Superteam'
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
#KNICKSTAPE https://t.co/hmeLaJlei51/15/2017, 10:10:15 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors-Hornets Reaction Podcast – No show in Charlotte - https://t.co/vMci6ylvln https://t.co/54iZDCBY001/21/2017, 2:44:46 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
The Raptors lost... badly to the Hornets, 113-78. Here’s our recap. https://t.co/LTDNy9jCoE https://t.co/1cKP7cHPcE1/21/2017, 2:30:26 AM
DDR Will Kill You with the Pump Fake
NBA @NBA
Halftime in Toronto: Ross, DeRozan, and Lowry w/ 12 PTS each. Melo and Rose both have 16 PTS. @Raptors lead @nyknicks, 69-54. https://t.co/dEIWehzmQv1/15/2017, 9:09:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kyle Lowry's customary 4-pt play. Retweet to #NBAVOTE https://t.co/87cN28iJ3j1/15/2017, 8:47:34 PM
Seth Rosenthal @seth_rosenthal
Jonas Valanciunas has been a productive NBA player for 5 years without ever jumping1/15/2017, 8:32:52 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Bebe cleaning up the mess for our first bucket of the afternoon. #RTZ https://t.co/ym3cwfPNUd1/15/2017, 8:15:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LIVE: Head Coach Steve Clifford’s postgame presser following the Hornets 113-78 victory over the @Raptors https://t.co/aXOLMyrRme1/21/2017, 2:24:12 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Hornets use big 3rd quarter (33-15) to bury Raptors 113-78... Kemba Walker: 32 points and 8 assists:… https://t.co/DxHwsC94c11/21/2017, 2:23:08 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) is out today vs. New York. Lucas Nogueira gets the start again. #rtz1/15/2017, 7:03:10 PM
- Toronto Raptors
What Sullinger's Return Will Mean for Raptorsvia Raptors Rapture
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
Final: @hornets 113, Raptors 78. Kemba Walker made six of his nine 3s.1/21/2017, 2:18:45 AM
NBA @NBA
#BuzzCity uses big 3Q (33-15), gets past @Raptors 113-78 on Kemba' 32 points & 8 assists. #NBAGIF https://t.co/cDwZTtUPO91/21/2017, 2:18:13 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Sully's Challenge Is to Adapt to Raptors Teammatesvia thestar.com
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Capitalizing on Success Off the Courtvia thestar.com
NBA Official @NBAOfficial
Replay Review (Game Crew): if Sullinger committed a flagrant foul in Q4 of #TORatCHA. Ruling: Flagrant 1 on Sulling… https://t.co/8kuLaMn8zu1/21/2017, 2:15:36 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Quick Reaction: Raptors 78, Hornets 113 - https://t.co/DAwJ8VtLOE https://t.co/xAWjZtmoIa1/21/2017, 2:15:10 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan on rotation: "I play the whole 3rd & I sit out & Kyle takes over the 4th until they put the Batman sign up & I got to come back in"1/14/2017, 3:59:40 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Real DeMarre Carroll Is Finally Introducing Himselfvia The Athletic
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors lose by 35+ points for the first time since February 1, 20121/21/2017, 2:15:01 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
A Sullinger 3; somewhere @JCameratoCSN is saying "Doug, I told you so!"1/21/2017, 2:01:45 AM
- Toronto Raptors
10 Observations: Lopez, Jonas V and ‘a New Wrinkle on a Classic’via The Athletic
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
The @RaptorsMR set a franchise record for points in a non-overtime game (132) passing 131 points April 14, 2010 vs. New York1/14/2017, 2:53:34 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
So. When does Casey let Kyle sit?1/21/2017, 1:59:33 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
two-fifths of the #raptors starting 5 is shooting 3/14. and the Bench for Toronto is shooting 3/17 FG. #ugh1/21/2017, 1:58:29 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Kyle Lowry, All-Star point guard and...rim protector? #WeTheNorth https://t.co/MTGLKiveQ81/14/2017, 2:45:14 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) is out tonight vs. Brooklyn. Starters will be announced later. #rtz1/13/2017, 10:50:52 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Is everyone's eyes bleeding or is it just me?1/21/2017, 1:53:59 AM
Rick Bonnell @rick_bonnell
The Raptors have nine assists. No @hornets opponent has finished a game this season with fewer than 17.1/21/2017, 1:53:39 AM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Casey said team could ask Sully to go down to D-League for some extra work/conditioning but he would need to consent, given NBA experience1/13/2017, 11:01:13 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
OMG. JV.1/21/2017, 1:53:25 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Lmao. Cory turned it over off of JV's back.1/21/2017, 1:50:34 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors' Quest for Elite Status Begins Nowvia BBALLBREAKDOWN
- Toronto Raptors
Don't Give the Raptors 2nd Place in the East Just Yetvia The Athletic
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raps down 25 after three quarters. They came back from down 10 here in November but ...1/21/2017, 1:48:03 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Welp. Raps are down 25.1/21/2017, 1:46:44 AM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan #NbaVote1/12/2017, 6:43:54 PM
BarDown @BarDown
.@JValanciunas would Iike YOU to RT this to send @DeMar_DeRozan & @Klow7 to the All-Star Game! #AllStarVote #NBAVote @Raptors https://t.co/BuxWSNVxwy1/13/2017, 4:22:29 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Thru 3: 36% from 2 20% from 3 We're not winning. https://t.co/IXEonI5t9Y1/21/2017, 1:46:45 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Look at the bright side, maybe Delon Wright and Bruno play!1/21/2017, 1:45:47 AM
Charles Knows