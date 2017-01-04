Toronto Raptors
NBA.com @NBAcom
DeRozan scores 23, Porzingis sits as @Raptors cruise past Knicks 116-101 WATCH: https://t.co/E1gPTxp94z #WeTheNorth https://t.co/lEcNrKbUTY1/16/2017, 3:47:07 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
#KNICKSTAPE https://t.co/hmeLaJlei51/15/2017, 10:10:15 PM
DDR Will Kill You with the Pump Fake
NBA @NBA
Halftime in Toronto: Ross, DeRozan, and Lowry w/ 12 PTS each. Melo and Rose both have 16 PTS. @Raptors lead @nyknicks, 69-54. https://t.co/dEIWehzmQv1/15/2017, 9:09:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kyle Lowry's customary 4-pt play. Retweet to #NBAVOTE https://t.co/87cN28iJ3j1/15/2017, 8:47:34 PM
Seth Rosenthal @seth_rosenthal
Jonas Valanciunas has been a productive NBA player for 5 years without ever jumping1/15/2017, 8:32:52 PM
Jonas Valanciunas @JValanciunas
What inspired your #smallbiz? Tell @GoDaddyCanada in the #IttyBittyContest and you could win a $7500 biz boost.… https://t.co/qXiGinKJLm1/16/2017, 3:27:21 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
*Raptors' https://t.co/kdG6vSnWQ01/16/2017, 3:21:39 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Gear Up for the New Year with Fanatics!via Fanatics
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Bebe cleaning up the mess for our first bucket of the afternoon. #RTZ https://t.co/ym3cwfPNUd1/15/2017, 8:15:26 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) is out today vs. New York. Lucas Nogueira gets the start again. #rtz1/15/2017, 7:03:10 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Mid-Morning Coffee - Mon, Jan 16 - https://t.co/3MO4pbo6GG https://t.co/V0zpInmWsL1/16/2017, 2:37:02 PM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
When Kyle Lowry is surrounded by 3-point shooters, it’s virtually impossible to stop the Raptors’ offence: https://t.co/DbSPQ64vsy1/16/2017, 2:20:59 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Voting poll close today!!! Let's make sure our guards get into the all star game. #NBAVote1/16/2017, 2:18:38 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Porzingis Out Again with Painful Left Achillesvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
What Sullinger's Return Will Mean for Raptorsvia Raptors Rapture
- Toronto Raptors
Sully's Challenge Is to Adapt to Raptors Teammatesvia thestar.com
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Kyle Lowry #NBAVote Clutch players hit clutch buckets. Sure, TOR didn't win the game, but that doesn't take away… https://t.co/pPtvBfbqhv1/16/2017, 2:10:06 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors Play Well For (Almost) An Entire Game! - https://t.co/GUHYpuQNmn https://t.co/GMDrtS7ekt1/16/2017, 2:00:52 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
The Weekly Rap, Jan. 16th-22nd: This is a week of basketball against some.... teams. https://t.co/8QLCZ80l401/16/2017, 2:00:21 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Capitalizing on Success Off the Courtvia thestar.com
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan on rotation: "I play the whole 3rd & I sit out & Kyle takes over the 4th until they put the Batman sign up & I got to come back in"1/14/2017, 3:59:40 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Real DeMarre Carroll Is Finally Introducing Himselfvia The Athletic
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors Weekly Podcast - Racing for second with the Celtics - https://t.co/UHHllEmAbA https://t.co/P9zokkL8T21/16/2017, 1:00:10 PM
Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence
Going on Sportsnet 590 The Fan in Toronto to talk Knicks no-show effort, Melo vs. Phil, Dubs-Cavs and, OK, a little Raptors. #Icomeinpeace1/16/2017, 12:29:35 PM
Believe The Hype @BTHypeNBA
WATCH: Norman Powell shows off his bounce with huge two-handed flush #WeTheNorth https://t.co/jBhczD8pbk https://t.co/gnJtdVuU0c1/16/2017, 11:07:48 AM
- Toronto Raptors
10 Observations: Lopez, Jonas V and ‘a New Wrinkle on a Classic’via The Athletic
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
The @RaptorsMR set a franchise record for points in a non-overtime game (132) passing 131 points April 14, 2010 vs. New York1/14/2017, 2:53:34 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Kyle Lowry, All-Star point guard and...rim protector? #WeTheNorth https://t.co/MTGLKiveQ81/14/2017, 2:45:14 AM
NBA @NBA
Elevating on the @Raptors break, @npowell2404 leads Sunday's Top 10 Plays! https://t.co/rXsDJrvDj41/16/2017, 7:17:49 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Time is running out, DeMar DeRozan needs your help! RETWEET to send Deebo to @NBAAllStar. #NBAVOTE https://t.co/RxdJwj9mt01/16/2017, 4:03:00 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson (sore left knee) is out tonight vs. Brooklyn. Starters will be announced later. #rtz1/13/2017, 10:50:52 PM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Raptors rout Knicks 116-101 https://t.co/cn02qJ3BPJ1/16/2017, 4:02:10 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHBulls
The two highest-scoring games of McDermott's NBA career, 30 & 29, were both against Toronto last season. No. 3 is tonight, he has 27.1/16/2017, 3:54:11 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Casey said team could ask Sully to go down to D-League for some extra work/conditioning but he would need to consent, given NBA experience1/13/2017, 11:01:13 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Quest for Elite Status Begins Nowvia BBALLBREAKDOWN
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
#Knicks loss to #Raptors drops them to 2-10 in the last 12. Will this continue to be yet another disappointing NBA… https://t.co/l3opVWyOZ61/16/2017, 2:42:46 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
When kids get in on the #nbavote craze for Lowry and DeRozan. Pic-a-Day 15/365. #fatHeads https://t.co/zcMe35ImJU1/16/2017, 2:15:44 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Don't Give the Raptors 2nd Place in the East Just Yetvia The Athletic
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan #NbaVote1/12/2017, 6:43:54 PM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
#Raptors beat #Knicks 116-101 earlier today- improve to 8-2 over their last 10 games vs NY, 8-0 this season vs other Atlantic Division teams1/16/2017, 2:08:56 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With the Raptors reaching the halfway point, @TSNScianitti & I hand out midseason awards on a special COURT SQUEAKS… https://t.co/zwtYE0SPFT1/16/2017, 2:04:43 AM
BarDown @BarDown
.@JValanciunas would Iike YOU to RT this to send @DeMar_DeRozan & @Klow7 to the All-Star Game! #AllStarVote #NBAVote @Raptors https://t.co/BuxWSNVxwy1/13/2017, 4:22:29 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan's Star Is Risingvia Toronto Sun
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
The Raptor never more lethal than when Kyle Lowry is surrounded by 3-point shooters: https://t.co/DbSPQ64vsy1/16/2017, 1:47:27 AM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Top 30 Small Forwards at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Top 30 Power Forwards at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
DeMar DeRozan got the 4th quarter off which he believes benefits the youngsters on the team. #NBAVote 🗯… https://t.co/g0jgbVaUkn1/16/2017, 12:43:09 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Casey wants more performances like tonight's 3rd quarter in his postgame address. 🗯 https://t.co/eBUkuywPxB https://t.co/FCuNhV5e0x1/16/2017, 12:11:00 AM
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan's Season-High 41 Leads Raps to Comeback Winvia Bleacher Report
William Lou @william_lou
JV with the savage quote on Boston: "They are racing for the second place, we are racing for first." 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀1/11/2017, 4:52:24 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight's Raps // Knicks @BMO Game Highlights. #WeTheNorth Watch: https://t.co/f31b3yiWiv1/16/2017, 12:05:06 AM
SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA
"We love him, he's done an unbelievable job. He's so passionate about the game." -@Raptors GM Masai Ujiri on head coach Dwane Casey1/11/2017, 5:42:34 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
JV coming up massive with three huge plays down the stretch. https://t.co/GKmGJellJT1/11/2017, 2:57:28 AM
Toronto Huskies @Raptors
'Gimme dat' #RTZ #HuskiesNight https://t.co/NO9WnFsA2A1/11/2017, 1:08:39 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Valanciunas & DeRozan Lead 4th Qtr Charge, Raps Beat C'svia Raptors HQ
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Any night with giant inflatable Raptor is a good night https://t.co/fGixxbh0wA1/11/2017, 1:08:54 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
In a less than shocking outcome: the Raptors trash the Knicks, 116-101. https://t.co/gttWRTwWKh https://t.co/tGBX7yrU7A1/15/2017, 11:20:04 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Raptors Weekly Podcast - Racing for second with the Celtics w/ @joey_doubleyou https://t.co/MXaWmZ7evv1/15/2017, 11:16:10 PM
Holly MacKenzie @stackmack
i cannot stop giggling at this photo. https://t.co/9jDwSUqRGH1/11/2017, 1:08:33 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Report Card Grades Entering Season's Midway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
28 mins was enough for DeMar DeRozan to impose his will on NYK. He is your @BioSteelSports Performer of the Game.… https://t.co/lVsrTn6e7h1/15/2017, 10:59:47 PM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's Top 30 SGs at the Halfway Pointvia Adam Fromal
- Toronto Raptors
Hawks GM: Millsap No Longer on Trade Marketvia Bleacher Report
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Unconfirmed theory: Raptors cancelled Huskies day because somebody left a pink sock in the wash and jerseys turned purple.1/15/2017, 10:52:59 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson starts at the "4" tonight vs. Boston, joining Lowry, DeRozan, Carroll and Valanciunas. #rtz1/11/2017, 12:22:12 AM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Aye @DeMar_DeRozan thanks for the burger #NBAVote 😂😂😂😂😂😂1/9/2017, 9:02:21 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight's By The Numbers presented by @SentryInvest. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/FXDZtCixzG1/15/2017, 10:43:19 PM
NBA @NBA
The @Raptors take care of the @nyknicks 116-101. DeMar & DeMarre combined for 43 PTS. Powell: 21 PTS. That's three… https://t.co/xO5odXcAfB1/15/2017, 10:43:00 PM
Black Tray :( @blk_tray
He def grew up on the 5 second rule https://t.co/9l1bLeDdvI1/9/2017, 7:56:36 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
Might be the funniest slander tweet of all time.1/9/2017, 7:49:03 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors-Knicks Reaction Podcast – Don't let the final score fool you - https://t.co/DUSw1DaJ4j https://t.co/XCJ5jChxTJ1/15/2017, 10:40:39 PM
Jared Sullinger @Jared_Sully0
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jDcouydBi21/9/2017, 7:48:45 PM
#MillsapToToronto @Smith_Raps
DeMar DeRozan reportedly threw a hamburger across the room in anger. Jared Sullinger then went to pick it up and started eating it.1/8/2017, 4:53:39 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Sunday Funday. JV (12 & 16), KLow (16 & 9), @DeMar_DeRozan (23, 5 & 5). #NBAVote Stats: https://t.co/ZeHNz9locJ https://t.co/mSSXmotHin1/15/2017, 10:30:26 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Harden Powers Rockets Past Raptors for 8th Straight Winvia Bleacher Report
NBA.com @NBAcom
DeRozan scores 23, Porzingis sits as @Raptors cruise past @nyknicks 116-101 BOX: https://t.co/0jUKtiawLv https://t.co/gjOnrkDNEG1/15/2017, 10:24:31 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Quick Reaction: New York Knicks 116, Toronto Raptors 101 - https://t.co/gx3074tuf6 https://t.co/gAnQKAkWF51/15/2017, 10:22:15 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Rockets' Win Over Raptors Spoils Great Nights by DeRozan, Carrollvia Yahoo Sports Canada
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Player Rankings: B/R's Top 30 PGs at the Halfway Pointvia Bleacher Report
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors went 10 games without outrebounding a single opponent. Since, they've outrebounded the last three 141-109. JV: 49 over that stretch1/15/2017, 10:21:27 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet share a hug at halfcourt. That's a really nice moment.1/15/2017, 10:21:19 PM
Holly MacKenzie @stackmack
DeMar's got 33 on 12-for-17 FGs. Houston still up six with 5:25 to go.1/9/2017, 1:16:18 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ball game. Raps win! (Kyle Lowry #NBAVote) https://t.co/KSOi0wNl4o1/15/2017, 10:20:53 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
HUGE CHEER FOR BRUNO AS HE CHECKS IN WITH 10.9 SECONDS LEFT1/15/2017, 10:20:46 PM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Corey Joseph with the BebeOop https://t.co/lIsuizE6jS1/8/2017, 11:47:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Patrick Patterson, who has been out the past four games, to return for Raptors vs. Rockets today.1/8/2017, 9:47:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will reach the halftime point of the season in Brooklyn on Tues. They can set a franchise record for wins through 41 games with a W1/15/2017, 10:19:44 PM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Raptors up 17 with 2:39 left; end of Knicks bench playing hard at least.1/15/2017, 10:17:55 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Top 5 Players in the NBA at Each Positionvia Bleacher Report
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Don't hurt 'em https://t.co/1k49xM0IMY1/15/2017, 10:15:43 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
FREE BRUNO1/15/2017, 10:13:06 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Butler Scores 42, Bulls Rally to Beat Raptors 123-118 in OTvia ESPN.com
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
Chris Bosh In Chicago at the United Center tonight. Talked with some players after Raptors v Bulls (📸 Via @NickFriedell / @AschNBA) https://t.co/o0yXEybaIK1/8/2017, 4:48:24 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Junkyard Dogs aren't afraid to get down n dirty. #RTZ https://t.co/pZWYvBYT4h1/15/2017, 10:09:52 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors' Loss 10th Straight Against Bullsvia thestar.com
William Lou @william_lou
10 things I saw from Raptors-Bulls (also #NBAVOTE Jimmy Butler) #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/i5XbRKHOb11/8/2017, 3:55:24 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
How's it goink? https://t.co/xrzs83Wlbg1/15/2017, 10:09:20 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
NORM CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️1/15/2017, 10:06:50 PM
FREE BASKETBALL
NBA TV @NBATV
The @Raptors & @chicagobulls are headed to OT tied at 107 after missed attempts from both teams in the final seconds. https://t.co/ETcA32tjzH1/8/2017, 3:31:53 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
NORM EXPLODES TO THE HOOP1/15/2017, 10:06:31 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Poeltl with 5 fouls in 4 minutes. https://t.co/2Voiq7XPVA1/15/2017, 10:01:54 PM
Raptors Destroying the 'Superteam'