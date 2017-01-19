Toronto Raptors
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Now that is a bad finish to a quarter. Raps down 60-51 to Orlando. Magic shooting 58.5% and 50% from three. Raps 10 turnovers for 14 points.1/30/2017, 12:07:08 AM
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan (Ankle) Will Start vs. Magicvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry Scores 32, Raps End Skid with 102-86 Win Over Bucksvia ESPN.com
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Like a bebe gazelle out there. #RTZ https://t.co/X07IhVaQKO1/28/2017, 2:36:48 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
The Raptors went 6:52 without a field goal.1/30/2017, 12:06:44 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: #Magic 60, #Raptors 51. Vucevic: 19 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts. Lowry: 11 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts.1/30/2017, 12:06:25 AM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Kyle Lowry isn't leaving the 6ix. He loves DeMar DeRozan too much. I hear he also loves $$$. https://t.co/6sXK9r54aj1/30/2017, 12:06:01 AM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA World Reacts to All-Star Reserves, Snubsvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors, Cavs Dealing with Slumps in Very Different Waysvia Sportsnet.ca
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 East All-Star Reserves Isaiah Thomas John Wall Kevin Love Kyle Lowry Paul George Kemba Walker Paul Millsap https://t.co/wBOlRxGbyq1/27/2017, 12:16:06 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Well the Magic closed the half on a 21-2 run. They are up by 9 now, and I don't feel well.1/30/2017, 12:06:14 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Two FTs from DeRozan finally stops the onslaught. 19-0 run comes to an end. Raps down 58-51 with 30 seconds to go in the half.1/30/2017, 12:04:44 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
The Magic's run here in the second is purely built on defense. Raptors running garbage offense, Magic getting transition buckets1/30/2017, 12:04:23 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry Joins DeMar — Snag Your ASG Gear Herevia Fanatics
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 West All-Star Reserves Klay Thompson Draymond Green Russell Westbrook DeMarcus Cousins DeAndre Jordan Marc Gasol Gordon Hayward https://t.co/8npPm36LdM1/27/2017, 12:06:14 AM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
The Toronto Raptors are channeling their inner Orlando Magic by forgetting to score. Magic are channeling their inner Raptor BY scoring.1/30/2017, 12:04:20 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A free throw by DeMar DeRozan snaps the Magic's run at 19 consecutive points. Orlando leads Toronto 58-50.1/30/2017, 12:04:08 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
19-0 run. This is not good.1/30/2017, 12:03:10 AM
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan Stars in New #SmallBall Animated Seriesvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Howard Beck Predicts His EC All-Star Reserves Teamvia Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
My suggestion: the trash bin. https://t.co/ZfBBgKiuG81/30/2017, 12:01:52 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
14-0 run now for the Magic.1/30/2017, 12:01:23 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
very very tough to watch https://t.co/j9qIiJ58mn1/30/2017, 12:00:56 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Ranking the NBA's 20 Best Twitter Accountsvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
The Soundtrack to DeMar DeRozan's Lifevia Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Raps down 4 now because of DJ Augustin. What is going on here?1/30/2017, 12:00:54 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Vucevic doing his Marc Gasol impersonation. Magic on a 12-0 run.1/30/2017, 12:00:31 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Jonas getting cooked by Vucevic1/29/2017, 11:59:53 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
Once down 49-39, @OrlandoMagic rip off game's last 12 points to lead @Raptors 51-49. @NikolaVucevic dominating with 16 pts, 5 reb, 2 asts.1/29/2017, 11:59:47 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Listen to Soundtrack to DeMar DeRozan’s Life on Spotifyvia Spotify
- Toronto Raptors
How Much Home-Court Advantage Do the Raps Have in the North?via Adam Fromal
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In roughly 2.5 minutes a 12-0 Orlando run has turned the Raptors 10-point lead into a 2-point deficit.1/29/2017, 11:59:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Game #950 for the best in the biz, @the_raptor. #RTZ #WeTheNorth https://t.co/ZRd2dk87WZ1/29/2017, 11:58:33 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Injured Spurs Hold on for Win vs. Raptorsvia Bleacher Report
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Four straight losses, but at least the Raptors competed tonight. Slow first half really buried them.1/25/2017, 2:35:39 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Not much floor spacing for the Raptors. Lane is very clogged on these Lowry/DD drives.1/29/2017, 11:58:18 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Raps down by 2 now after Vucevic drops a top of the key 3. Yikes.1/29/2017, 11:58:06 PM
William Lou @william_lou
10 things I saw from Raptors-Spurs #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/gbQql5gxp11/25/2017, 2:46:42 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Are Slipping at the Wrong Timevia Bleacher Report
John Denton @JohnDenton555
3 baskets from @OrlandoMagic allow them to get within 49-45 of @Raptors. @elfrid (6 pts, 4 assists) pushing pace. @NikolaVucevic 13 pts1/29/2017, 11:56:28 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Suddenly it is 49-45 for the Raptors. They call a time out. 3:57 to go in the half.1/29/2017, 11:55:21 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Norman POW-ell! https://t.co/U89g5bc6511/25/2017, 12:33:35 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Fight and Fight but Lose to the Spurs Anywayvia Raptors HQ
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
DeRozan with the early triple-triple -- three points, three rebounds, three assists. Raps lead Magic 49-41 with 5 min left in 1st half.1/29/2017, 11:54:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Magic do not defend anymore. Midway thru the 2nd Q, the Raptors are shooting 61% from the field and are 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.1/29/2017, 11:52:53 PM
- Toronto Raptors
2017 Draft: Updated Midseason Big Boardvia Jonathan Wasserman
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson will be active and available tonight vs. San Antonio. Lowry, Powell, Carroll, Sullinger, JV start. #WeTheNorth1/24/2017, 11:25:46 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Magic can't control the defensive glass despite playing Jeff Green/Aaron Gordon at SF1/29/2017, 11:51:52 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
SMH Hawks tryna break Millsap before we get him https://t.co/DBmMCTRQVe1/29/2017, 11:50:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jonathon Simmons (sprained right wrist) & Kawhi Leonard (sore left hand) are out. Ginobili remains probable. Gasol & Parker remain out1/24/2017, 11:17:38 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Report: Lowry Victim in Multimillion Dollar Jewelry Ringvia CBS Philly
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Magic collapsing the paint like crazy but they're allowing wide freaking open 3s1/29/2017, 11:49:31 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
He's too tired to play for the Raptors now. https://t.co/UVJgArjrkj1/29/2017, 11:49:16 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Nogueira Among NBA's Biggest Surprisesvia Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Gotta love Pascal's hustle right now. Just getting into everything and finding opportunistic chances to score.1/29/2017, 11:49:10 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
46-39 with 7:10 to go in the half. Norm into the game.1/29/2017, 11:47:18 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Defense Porous in Loss to Lowly Sunsvia Toronto Sun
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Under-25 Player Power Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
The Raptors are.... passing it a lot?????1/29/2017, 11:46:44 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Cory Joseph lowkey getting worked by DJ Augustin wtffff1/29/2017, 11:45:37 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Is Lowry the Best Shooter in the NBA?via Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Song of the second quarter: https://t.co/RjfM6z0SOV1/29/2017, 11:42:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
#KyleLowry: Full-time NBA Superstar, Part-time Hype Man. #RTZ #WeTheNorth https://t.co/SzSCMN18DS1/29/2017, 11:41:18 PM
Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC
Here's Lowry's full quote on his Flagrant-2 hit to Knight's head https://t.co/UGLaSdewT31/23/2017, 2:04:04 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
It has been a long time (Nov. 2015) since the Raptors dropped three straight. Miss Patterson tons, but also miss Lowry's jumper.1/23/2017, 1:23:22 AM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
DJ Augustin doing his best “I still play for the Bulls” impression against the Raptors.1/29/2017, 11:40:42 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
I worry. https://t.co/RvALA7UXZn1/29/2017, 11:40:22 PM
NBA @NBA
Raps are off and running early! https://t.co/gYLfphQbo31/22/2017, 11:24:59 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
"Lucas is gonna go, Pat's gonna probably need another day." - Casey w/ an update on the status of Nogueira & Patterson. https://t.co/WEBTmMvEbO1/22/2017, 9:19:32 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
9 Raptors have played, 9 Raptors have scored. #RTZ #CNY Box: https://t.co/wWOTyLT4cd https://t.co/rpLJWLc9221/29/2017, 11:38:25 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Man, I did not come here for DJ freakin' Augustin.1/29/2017, 11:38:30 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Good news for Raptors: Patrick Patterson went through full practice. https://t.co/cHL17gLT8B1/21/2017, 5:59:45 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
At the end of 1: 36-27 for the Raptors. They are the better team. Period.1/29/2017, 11:37:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Two separate 8-0 runs -- and shooting 60+ per cent overall -- help the #raptors grab a 36-27 lead over the #magic at the end of q1. #rtz1/29/2017, 11:36:11 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Walker Scores 32 as Hornets Rout Raptors 113-78via ESPN.com
- Toronto Raptors
Embarrassing Loss to CHA a Reminder That Nothing’s Guaranteed for Raptors in Playoffsvia The Athletic
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bebe welcomes old friend/teammate Bismack Biyombo back by blocking his shot, then closes the 1st Q with a layup. Raptors lead 36-271/29/2017, 11:35:50 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
So, uhh, Bebe is owning Bismack.1/29/2017, 11:35:47 PM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Delon Wright is active and dressing for the first time this season tonight in Charlotte. Had been out since off-season surgery. #rtz1/20/2017, 11:23:40 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry vs. DeRozan: Who Is More Deserving of an All-Star Bid?via 16 Wins A Ring
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st quarter: #Raptors 36, #Magic 27. Raptors: 64% on FGAs. Valanciunas: 6 pts., 2 assts. Vucevic: 11 pts., 3 rebs.1/29/2017, 11:35:11 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
spot the lie tho https://t.co/EmBvLBiS1f1/29/2017, 11:35:00 PM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Trades: Raptors Should Target Millsapvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's ASG Reserves: Lowry Make It?via Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Don't even joke! https://t.co/4BBAd21Fs91/29/2017, 11:34:48 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Standing O for Bizzy Bo. #RTZ #WeTheNorth https://t.co/MUvnpDf24d1/29/2017, 11:33:45 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry's All-Star Starter Snub Deserves More Attentionvia FanSided
- Toronto Raptors
How the New CBA Could Affect the Raptorsvia Toronto Sun
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
LMAO RAPTORS IMMEDIATELY SWAT BEBE, THEN LOWRY GETS BIS TO FOUL HIM Welcome back, bb!1/29/2017, 11:33:29 PM
- Toronto Raptors
All-Star Starters Announcedvia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Standing O for Bizzy Bo! #RTZ #WeTheNorth1/29/2017, 11:32:54 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Huge ovation for Bismack Biyombo as he checks in. Miss you, dad!1/29/2017, 11:32:51 PM
Charles Knows
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"The best two guards in the Eastern Conference have been Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan." -Chuck on starting #NBAAllStar guards in the East https://t.co/b5b4YguuhB1/20/2017, 12:15:06 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Raptors moving the ball beautifully so far. DeRozan with two very clever passes to unlock Orlando's zone1/29/2017, 11:31:47 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
There he is! A cheer goes up for Biyombo. He's guarding Bebe. This should be fun.1/29/2017, 11:31:32 PM
TurnerSportsPR @TurnerSportsPR
The 2017 Eastern Conference NBA All-Star starters https://t.co/Ps7s1sbDk21/20/2017, 12:07:11 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Grading Every 2017 NBA All-Star Game Starter Selectionvia Bleacher Report
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Even with DeRozan back, Casey's continuing to take Lowry out at around the 5-min mark of 1st & bring him back in to close the Q (1:30 mark)1/29/2017, 11:31:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Raptors have made 12 of their first 18 shots and now lead the Magic 30-25 late in the 1st quarter.1/29/2017, 11:30:49 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Embiid Scores 26 as 76ers Beat Raptors 94-89via ESPN.com
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Siakam with an awesome help block on a Vooch drive in which he had Bebe beat.1/29/2017, 11:30:22 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Terrence Ross drills a 3 to break Orlando's zone1/29/2017, 11:30:19 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
No Patterson, No Bebe, No Carroll, Sullinger has his minutes capped, Delon out, Siakam struggling, Poeltl shafted, back to back.1/19/2017, 1:58:52 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sore neck for DeMarre Carroll. Described as sort of like whiplash. Tests are clear but he won't return.1/19/2017, 2:05:19 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Pascal gets up, by the way.1/29/2017, 11:30:10 PM
Kyle Lowry Ejected in Loss to Suns
Picked Up Flagrant 2 for hitting Brandon Knight in the head