Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors Kyle Lowry has 30+ points in a career-high 3 straight games. https://t.co/iqovC45Vgo2/1/2017, 7:52:14 PM
The Night Kyle Lowry Almost Did the Sam Cassell Dancevia The Ringer
NBA Superstar Index: Lowry, DeRozan Make the Cutvia Adam Fromal
Lowry Has 33 Pts, Raptors Outlast Pelicans 108-106 in OTvia ESPN.com
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan waiting for his buddy in the tunnel after the win, Lowry jokes he almost did the "Sam Cassell" dance after his OT-winner https://t.co/nPLjPpQdvv2/1/2017, 2:45:01 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT: #Celtics vs Raptors 📍 : @tdgarden 🕖 : 7:30 pm 📺 : @CSNNE 📻 : @wzlx https://t.co/H7guWcvKtS2/1/2017, 7:51:22 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
All Open Gym epi's air Friday's on our YouTube channel but you can watch them now thru Northside 4 Life Sign up/in… https://t.co/JRLhWlTeHS2/1/2017, 7:15:05 PM
Kyle Been Feeling It Lately
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
For the first time in his career, @Klow7 has posted three straight 30+ point games. 👀 his overtime dagger here: https://t.co/Upl51U0nq6 https://t.co/hBpVwn3SxM2/1/2017, 2:56:25 AM
DeRozan-Less Raptors Squeak by Pelicans in OTvia thestar.com
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors' defensive rating with Cory Joseph on the floor last season: 100.2 (team-best). This season: 108.9 (team-worst)2/1/2017, 7:02:46 PM
The Undefeated @TheUndefeated
What Had Happened Was: - #AllStar & woke human being @Klow7 dropped 33 points. - @Pharrell & his wife had triplets https://t.co/MSnMiW1WNj2/1/2017, 6:20:01 PM
Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors
Hornacek responds to Fisher, Sullinger volunteers for D-League stint, and more notes from around the Atlantic:… https://t.co/gkY0a9qYUM2/1/2017, 6:16:34 PM
Basketball Society @BBallSociety_
Norman Powell plays some excellent defense to force Jrue Holiday into a very tough potential game-winner. OT here we come. https://t.co/fSLXaoLZTv2/1/2017, 2:14:34 AM
BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown
Just watched a 15 dribble, 15 second isolation by Jrue Holiday in a tie game, last possession, like: https://t.co/pghKAUDGoz2/1/2017, 2:15:10 AM
Norm Got AD Again!
NBA @NBA
He just had a poster two minutes ago... And now this! 🤔 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/LB4U9LhGTe2/1/2017, 1:34:08 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The Raptors will be without DeMar DeRozan tonight. Here's what else you need to watch out for: https://t.co/2J4ttxQRX22/1/2017, 6:05:07 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Carroll shooting 4-for-27 (14.8%) from 3 since the finger injury https://t.co/rw2O6bZpKT2/1/2017, 5:40:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A bit of injury info most aren't aware of: DeMarre Carroll hurt a finger on his shooting hand on that hard fall in Philly a couple weeks ago2/1/2017, 5:38:43 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Whole lotta Norm going on tonight2/1/2017, 1:48:57 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Do you think they'll use that moment for the Norm statue or will some other amazing moment in the future suffice?2/1/2017, 1:25:18 AM
The Ringer @ringer
Snub Kyle Lowry at your own peril—he made a case for All-Star starter last night. @micahpeters_’s King of the Court https://t.co/Uwnz9N4DpF2/1/2017, 5:34:07 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors Playbook: Rip Punch & Counters - https://t.co/tyb2mCj5pz https://t.co/alRihVV2nK2/1/2017, 5:30:12 PM
John Reid @JohnReid64
Pelicans force overtime but lose 108-106 to Raptors on Kyle Lowry's clutch shot https://t.co/M617i8KEw82/1/2017, 5:24:53 PM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
DeMar won't play today or tomorrow because of his ankle.1/31/2017, 10:27:25 PM
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Casey said DeRozan had swelling after magic game.1/31/2017, 10:28:23 PM
Wasserman’s Mock Draft: Raps Grab Clemson Starvia Bleacher Report
DeMarre Carroll @DeMarreCarroll1
Trust the Work you put in... It will all pay off..💯💯💯 #StayBlessed #StayPositive #TeamCarroll2/1/2017, 5:14:10 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Who was the Raptors’ third best player in January? Read and decide (and then let us know.) https://t.co/k7Optwtdq72/1/2017, 5:00:19 PM
Buying/Selling Rumors: Ibaka a Fit in Torontovia Dan Favale
Kyle Lowry on Immigration Ban: It's Bulls--tvia SI.com
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Raps 📸 Pels #WeTheNorth https://t.co/OmZhuMzXJL2/1/2017, 4:49:44 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: It’s time Toronto Raptors get serious about Norman Powell - https://t.co/5bfxlQdNaA https://t.co/vZfEfG9xgF2/1/2017, 4:29:44 PM
Big Man Power Rankings: Embiid NBA's Best?via Dan Favale
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, Feb. 1 - https://t.co/NwoKvUnhyl https://t.co/fPZP1KGtHH2/1/2017, 3:59:19 PM
Vucevic Helps Magic Edge Raptors 114-113 in Torontovia ESPN.com
NBA @NBA
#KyleLowry knocks down the @Raptors winner to lead Tuesday's Top 10 Plays! https://t.co/1onUJpRiXH2/1/2017, 3:00:05 PM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Raptors take on Atlantic-leading Celtics: Preview, Start Time, and More https://t.co/2V56S9KdmU2/1/2017, 2:24:44 PM
DeRozan (Ankle) Will Start vs. Magicvia Bleacher Report
NBA @NBA
K-Low's big night (33p, 10a) & late-game heroics lead the @Raptors to OT victory! #KyleLowry #WeTheNorth https://t.co/8ELuLDQ81P2/1/2017, 2:20:04 PM
Bourbon Street Shots @BourbonStShots
What are the Pelicans' trade deadline priorities? Will they make a deal? And recapping the loss to the Raptors!… https://t.co/qau8nScMJi2/1/2017, 2:00:02 PM
Lowry Scores 32, Raps End Skid with 102-86 Win Over Bucksvia ESPN.com
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Like a bebe gazelle out there. #RTZ https://t.co/X07IhVaQKO1/28/2017, 2:36:48 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Redemption? Well, Not Exactly: Raptors survive overtime fight vs. Pelicans - https://t.co/o2frkjjvHB https://t.co/yRfCXk3YpI2/1/2017, 1:59:41 PM
NBA World Reacts to All-Star Reserves, Snubsvia Bleacher Report
Raptors, Cavs Dealing with Slumps in Very Different Waysvia Sportsnet.ca
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry starred in another episode of the Kyle Lowry show; but how long can his solo act last? -- https://t.co/UQLnRpvV1z2/1/2017, 1:09:13 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
2017 East All-Star Reserves Isaiah Thomas John Wall Kevin Love Kyle Lowry Paul George Kemba Walker Paul Millsap https://t.co/wBOlRxGbyq1/27/2017, 12:16:06 AM
NBA Power Rankings: Midseason Updatevia Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
It's @BMO Raptors Game Day! Tasty matchup tonight in Boston as the Raps close out a back-to-back. Preview:… https://t.co/tzUqAXsmbR2/1/2017, 1:03:00 PM
Bourbon Street Shots @BourbonStShots
Locked on Pelicans is live! Pelicans lose in OT to the Raptors, and trade deadline updates! https://t.co/XXYnxpcxP2 https://t.co/0HXUZOG0Z92/1/2017, 12:15:01 PM
Lowry Joins DeMar—Snag Your ASG Gear Herevia Fanatics
Clutch Buckets