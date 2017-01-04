    Follow b/r

    Find great tickets now!

    Toronto Raptors

    9. Toronto Raptors

      Gear Up for the New Year with Fanatics!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

    10. Lowry vs. DeRozan in Speedy Car Challenge

    14. Toronto Raptors

      Harden Powers Rockets Past Raptors for 8th Straight Win

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    15. Toronto Raptors

      Rockets' Win Over Raptors Spoils Great Nights by DeRozan, Carroll

      Yahoo Sports Canadavia Yahoo Sports Canada
    16. Toronto Raptors

      NBA Player Rankings: B/R's Top 30 PGs at the Halfway Point

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    27. Toronto Raptors

      Top 5 Players in the NBA at Each Position

      Zach Buckleyvia Bleacher Report
    30. Toronto Raptors

      Butler Scores 42, Bulls Rally to Beat Raptors 123-118 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    34. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors' Loss 10th Straight Against Bulls

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com

    39. FREE BASKETBALL

    46. Toronto Raptors

      NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Reclaim Top Spot

      Grant Hughesvia Bleacher Report
    49. Toronto Raptors

      Thursday Roundup: Lowry Bolsters All-Star Case vs. Jazz

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    50. Toronto Raptors

      Lowry Pours in 33 to Lift Raptors Over Jazz

      Cape Breton Postvia Cape Breton Post

    57. Maybe This Is Why Lowry Isn't Getting a Lot of Votes

    58. Toronto Raptors

      Updated 2016-17 Win-Loss Projections

      Adam Fromalvia Bleacher Report
    61. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors' Schedule Remains Brutal...

      Eric Koreenvia The Athletic
    62. Toronto Raptors

      Weighing Pros and Cons of a Paul Millsap Deal

      Daniel Reynoldsvia Raptors HQ
    65. Toronto Raptors

      Former Spur Cory Joseph Firmly Entrenched with Raps

      San Antonio Express-Newsvia San Antonio Express-News
    68. Toronto Raptors

      Kawhi Scores 25 as Spurs Throttle Raptors, 110-82

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    73. Toronto Raptors

      Raptors Get Destroyed by Spurs in Road Trip Finale

      Harsh Davevia Raptors HQ
    77. Toronto Raptors

      NBA Reality Says Raptors' Title Hopes May Be a Fantasy

      Kevin Dingvia Kevin Ding
    80. Toronto Raptors

      Kyle Lowry and the Raptors Are as Good as Ever

      Tim Catovia SBNation.com

    83. Something to Put a Smile on Your Face by JV

    84. Toronto Raptors

      Lowry Drops 41, Sparks Raptors Past Lakers

      Doug Smithvia thestar.com
    91. Toronto Raptors

      10 Observations: Raptors Find Way to Win in LA

      Eric Koreenvia The Athletic
    95. Toronto Raptors

      Should the Raptors Trade for Millsap If the Price Is Right?

      theScore.comvia theScore.com

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 