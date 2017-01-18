Toronto Raptors
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Morning Coffee - Thu, Jan 26 - https://t.co/xeoDUpggBy https://t.co/0bh3ikuXpp1/26/2017, 11:18:29 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Howard Beck Predicts His EC All-Star Reserves Teamvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
The Soundtrack to DeMar DeRozan's Lifevia Bleacher Report
NBA TV @NBATV
Start waving those arms ➡️ @MarcGasol posted a career-high 42 Pts in 101-99 win over Raptors 💪 https://t.co/WdqziNr3MR1/26/2017, 10:00:33 AM
The Ringer @ringer
NBA Shootaround: LeBron puts the Cavs under the microscope, Gasol shuts down the Raptors, and Cousins does it all https://t.co/F8ycpEiN2Q1/26/2017, 7:04:00 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Terrence Ross put up a couple threes in the #Raptors lossWednesday, moving him into 3rd place on this all-time fran… https://t.co/y3fjjSHUkH1/26/2017, 6:29:45 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Listen to Soundtrack to DeMar DeRozan’s Life on Spotifyvia Spotify
- Toronto Raptors
Score Raptors Tickets Up to 60% Off!via Gametime
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Marc Gasol score career-high 42 points in Grizzlies’ win over Raptors (video) https://t.co/765qheb6Fe1/26/2017, 6:12:34 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Marc Gasol erupts for career-best 42 points in Grizzlies' 101-99 victory over Raptors HIGHLIGHTS:… https://t.co/aOSUWCjSvP1/26/2017, 5:37:50 AM
- Toronto Raptors
How Much Home-Court Advantage Do the Raps Have in the North?via Adam Fromal
- Toronto Raptors
Injured Spurs Hold on for Win vs. Raptorsvia Bleacher Report
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Four straight losses, but at least the Raptors competed tonight. Slow first half really buried them.1/25/2017, 2:35:39 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kyle Lowry (29p-8a) postgame media address. 🗯 https://t.co/YVTauRX4EH https://t.co/RB6kANUr2H1/26/2017, 4:58:58 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
#Cavaliers struggling much like the #Raptors- a rare time in past 11 seasons where LeBron James has lost 6 or more… https://t.co/t5MvQwwj931/26/2017, 4:52:46 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
"Stay together & grind it out." - Dwane Casey's message to the team from his postgame media address. 🗯… https://t.co/e27TAgagxG1/26/2017, 4:50:18 AM
William Lou @william_lou
10 things I saw from Raptors-Spurs #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/gbQql5gxp11/25/2017, 2:46:42 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Are Slipping at the Wrong Timevia Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Norman POW-ell! https://t.co/U89g5bc6511/25/2017, 12:33:35 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight's Raps // Grizz @BMO Game Highlights. 📽 : https://t.co/sE9rRbfqdq1/26/2017, 4:33:12 AM
Doug Smith: Raptors @SmithRaps
Quickly, there is this about that Raptors game #bellletstalk https://t.co/AlQvOIDIfJ1/26/2017, 4:19:52 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Fight and Fight, but Lose to the Spurs Anywayvia Raptors HQ
- Toronto Raptors
2017 Draft: Updated Midseason Big Boardvia Jonathan Wasserman
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Patrick Patterson will be active and available tonight vs. San Antonio. Lowry, Powell, Carroll, Sullinger, JV start. #WeTheNorth1/24/2017, 11:25:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jonathon Simmons (sprained right wrist) & Kawhi Leonard (sore left hand) are out. Ginobili remains probable. Gasol & Parker remain out1/24/2017, 11:17:38 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Report: Lowry Victim in Multi-Million Dollar Jewelry Ringvia CBS Philly
- Toronto Raptors
Nogueira Among NBA's Biggest Surprisesvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
DeRozan to Miss Next 2 Games with Ankle Injuryvia Bleacher Report
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Marc Gasol’s 42 points hands the Raptors their fifth straight loss, 101-99. Our recap: https://t.co/CyNibqwQTF https://t.co/WrjWgymcQb1/26/2017, 4:07:55 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Raptors-Grizzlies Reaction Podcast – Lowry's comeback falls short - https://t.co/DK1knh4yPx https://t.co/0Dp2LSznq61/26/2017, 4:05:41 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Raptors Defense Porous in Loss to Lowly Sunsvia Toronto Sun
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
#Raptors lose fifth straight. So again, #Cavs' lead for first in East has actually increased during this January dry spell.1/26/2017, 4:02:59 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Marc Gasol scores career-high 42, including deciding free throws, in Grizzlies' 101-99 win over Raptors:… https://t.co/0a56aIVIkZ1/26/2017, 3:56:39 AM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Under-25 Player Power Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Is Lowry the Best Shooter in the NBA?via Bleacher Report
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Compete & hustle for the full 48. KLow is tonight's @BioSteelSports Performer of the Game. https://t.co/0wElpql5Zx1/26/2017, 3:53:04 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors lose 5 straight for first time since February 2015 Their numbers during this skid have been sub-par compa… https://t.co/3dnuPliawg1/26/2017, 3:49:50 AM
Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC
Here's Lowry's full quote on his Flagrant-2 hit to Knight's head https://t.co/UGLaSdewT31/23/2017, 2:04:04 AM
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
To the commenters who slandered Terrence Ross on Sean's FB Live, you know how to hit a man where it hurts. https://t.co/dx0cRiMDgN1/26/2017, 3:49:31 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
It has been a long time (Nov. 2015) since the Raptors dropped three straight. Miss Patterson tons, but also miss Lowry's jumper.1/23/2017, 1:23:22 AM
NBA @NBA
Raps are off and running early! https://t.co/gYLfphQbo31/22/2017, 11:24:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Your 24-hour NBA mood swing... Celtics come from 11 down, win by 11. Their first win against a Top 5 team. Raptors lose Cavs lose Nets lose1/26/2017, 3:45:58 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight's By The Numbers presented by @SentryInvest. https://t.co/frA9lW44fm1/26/2017, 3:41:00 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
"Lucas is gonna go, Pat's gonna probably need another day." - Casey w/ an update on the status of Nogueira & Patterson. https://t.co/WEBTmMvEbO1/22/2017, 9:19:32 PM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Two bad losses to the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. HOWEVER, Raptors could have easily won both in the end without DeRozan.1/26/2017, 3:35:05 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Good news for Raptors: Patrick Patterson went through full practice. https://t.co/cHL17gLT8B1/21/2017, 5:59:45 PM
- Toronto Raptors
Walker Scores 32 as Hornets Rout Raptors 113-78via ESPN.com
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
.#Raptors lose by 2 pts on back to back nights...but close doesn't count. 5 straight losses for the 1st time since Feb. 2015. MEM 101-991/26/2017, 3:34:51 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan could be back as early as Friday vs Milwaukee but that would be a minor miracle, given how badly he was limping around on Monday.1/26/2017, 3:34:32 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Embarrassing Loss to CHA a Reminder That Nothing’s Guaranteed for Raptors in Playoffsvia The Athletic
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Delon Wright is active and dressing for the first time this season tonight in Charlotte. Had been out since off-season surgery. #rtz1/20/2017, 11:23:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🤕 Stats: https://t.co/5x3TZLHSHY Pics: https://t.co/lJQTBMquXd https://t.co/9zL7t8bZXy1/26/2017, 3:34:10 AM
Full Court Prez @fullcourtprez
Cavs are 5-7 and Raptors are 6-8 in January so far.1/26/2017, 3:33:55 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry vs. DeRozan: Who Is More Deserving of an All-Star Bid?via 16 Wins A Ring
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Trades: Raptors Should Target Millsapvia Bleacher Report
NBA @NBA
The @memgrizz survive late @Raptors scare. They hang on for 101-99 win behind Gasol's career high 42 points. Lowry… https://t.co/EJsYa54D8n1/26/2017, 3:33:13 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
#Raptors lose another, this time 101-99 to the #Grizzlies. TOR's now lost 5 consecutive for the 1st time since Feb 21-28, 2015 #BellLetsTalk1/26/2017, 3:31:50 AM
- Toronto Raptors
B/R's ASG Reserves: Lowry Make It?via Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Lowry's All-Star Starter Snub Deserves More Attentionvia FanSided
Rob Perez @World_Wide_Wob
Introducing: the worst call of the NBA season. With game on line, this was ruled POSSESSION for Toronto and a timeo… https://t.co/wBhap92CIS1/26/2017, 3:30:20 AM
- Toronto Raptors
How the New CBA Could Effect the Raptorsvia Toronto Sun
- Toronto Raptors
All-Star Starters Announcedvia Bleacher Report
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Fantastic. Time to feel bad about the Toronto Raptors again. Lose by two or lose by 20. A loss is a loss, and we're piling up a ton.1/26/2017, 3:29:30 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
For the 2nd straight night the Raptors wait until the 2nd half to start playing D, again fall just short. Losing streak now at 5 games1/26/2017, 3:29:24 AM
- Toronto Raptors
DeMar Is a Starter—Snag Your ASG Gear Herevia Fanatics
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
WELP1/26/2017, 3:29:09 AM
Charles Knows
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"The best two guards in the Eastern Conference have been Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan." -Chuck on starting #NBAAllStar guards in the East https://t.co/b5b4YguuhB1/20/2017, 12:15:06 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
New: Quick Reaction: Raptors 99, Grizzlies 101 - https://t.co/8DaVP8PGDG https://t.co/8z8sjdLHHj1/26/2017, 3:28:46 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
GET YOUR VANCOUVER STEALING ASSES BACK TO THE BENCH1/26/2017, 3:28:02 AM
TurnerSportsPR @TurnerSportsPR
The 2017 Eastern Conference NBA All-Star starters https://t.co/Ps7s1sbDk21/20/2017, 12:07:11 AM
- Toronto Raptors
NBA Reacts to All-Star Selections, Russ Snubvia Bleacher Report
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
OH NOW THE GRIZZLIES WANNA COMPLAIN ABOUT THE CALL?????:?1/26/2017, 3:27:43 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Warrior. #LowryTime #RTZ #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/AdWdwo4OP71/26/2017, 3:27:17 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Grading Every 2017 NBA All-Star Game Starter Selectionvia Bleacher Report
- Toronto Raptors
Embiid Scores 26 as 76ers Beat Raptors 94-89via ESPN.com
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
THIS https://t.co/S7KyZC5nNu1/26/2017, 3:27:08 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Look for the Last-Two Minute report to own up for that Gasol travel.1/26/2017, 3:25:45 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
No Patterson, No Bebe, No Carroll, Sullinger has his minutes capped, Delon out, Siakam struggling, Poeltl shafted, back to back.1/19/2017, 1:58:52 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
JONAS WAS STRAIGHT UP! AND GASOL TRAVELED!1/26/2017, 3:24:57 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
WEAK CALL ARE YOU SERIOUS1/26/2017, 3:24:39 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sore neck for DeMarre Carroll. Described as sort of like whiplash. Tests are clear but he won't return.1/19/2017, 2:05:19 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
HOPS. #RTZ https://t.co/WOOqDTm35S1/19/2017, 2:03:42 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
I mean, I probably wouldn't go with Patterson when I need a clutch shot. But I guess he was open?1/26/2017, 3:22:26 AM
Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay
The Raptors have the Bulls. The Bulls have the Hawks. Wow.1/26/2017, 3:21:57 AM
Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 @Cavsanada
The Raptors are a very different team without Patrick Patterson1/19/2017, 1:58:05 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Carroll down a long time. His head collided with Siakam's knee as Carroll dove for loose ball.1/19/2017, 1:40:48 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
12-0 run, mostly powered by Lowry1/26/2017, 3:21:40 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tie game Guess who... https://t.co/ZwfZXwX2PV1/26/2017, 3:21:02 AM
Bob Cooney @BobCooney76
DeMarre Carrol down under Raptors basket. Just up but moving very gingerly. Not moving his neck or head as he walks off.1/19/2017, 1:43:06 AM
NBA @NBA
Jared Sullinger makes his season debut and gets his first bucket as a member of the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/X1oK1xmr1N1/19/2017, 12:31:40 AM
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
#Cavs have lost six of eight. But still lead Raptors by plenty in East, and I predict they win next four: Nets, Thunder, Mavs, Wolves.1/26/2017, 3:19:33 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
This is anyone's game here. Casey calls timeout to organize his squad.1/26/2017, 3:19:32 AM
RaptorsMR @RaptorsMR
Jared Sullinger will make his @Raptors debut tonight. He will see limited minutes returning from preseason left foot surgery. #rtz1/18/2017, 11:02:13 PM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
Jonas has been a huge factor on the glass.1/26/2017, 3:19:16 AM
Chris Walder @WalderSports
The game isn't over until Kyle Lowry says it's over.1/26/2017, 3:18:59 AM
- Toronto Raptors
Joseph Drops Career-High 33 as Raptors Hand Nets 11th Straight Lossvia ESPN.com
NBA @NBA
You get a block! You get a block! https://t.co/uFo9DkG3YK1/18/2017, 2:13:43 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#Raptors Kyle Lowry has now completed an NBA-best 6 four-point plays this season1/26/2017, 3:17:44 AM
Raptors Republic @raptorsrepublic
KYLE LOWRY IS YOUR FATHER1/26/2017, 3:17:45 AM
Kyle Lowry Ejected in Loss to Suns
Picked Up Flagrant 2 for hitting Brandon Knight in the head