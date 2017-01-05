Anaheim Ducks
NHL @NHL
Teemu is loving the Centennial Fan arena, and @AnaheimDucks fans are loving @TeemuSel8nne. #NHL100 https://t.co/s14aIv8SZA1/22/2017, 2:41:18 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Watch: Ducks Prospect Scores Dream Goalvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Recall Theodore, Tropp from San Diegovia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Silfverberg (Upper Body) Ruled Outvia The Orange County Register
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
RC also confirmed that Silfverberg will remain home and won't meet the team in Winnipeg.1/21/2017, 6:53:20 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
As of now, no Plexiglas has been cracked so there's still hockey being played.1/22/2017, 2:41:19 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
And now Bernier is coming in. This game is getting bad from an injury standpoint…1/22/2017, 2:40:20 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Goalie Change: Johnathan Bernier is now in net. Jonathan Gibson has went to the locker room. #ANAvsMIN1/22/2017, 2:40:13 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Will Ducks, Blue Jackets Deal from Depth?via ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Grab Your NHL All-Star Gear at Fanatics!via Fanatics
- Anaheim Ducks
Last Minute Ducks Tickets Starting at Just $16!via Gametime
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bernier comes in. Extra training tables now being brought into Ducks room.1/22/2017, 2:40:07 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Former @AnaheimDucks forward Teemu Selanne made an appearance at the NHL Centennial Fan Arena in Anaheim. #NHL100 https://t.co/UM18qaxNXy1/22/2017, 2:40:00 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#AnaheimDucksGoooaaalll America, Cam yeah! What a shorthanded tally from #CamAmerica! 2-1! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/MhTfgbwWmj1/22/2017, 2:39:33 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Hold Off Avalanche 2-1 in Game Delayed by Glass Breakvia ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks-Avs Forced into Super-Sized 3rd Period Due to Broken Glassvia theScore.com
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
UPDATE: Tyson Barrie will not play tonight due to a lower-body injury.1/20/2017, 2:45:39 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Now Gibson has come up lame. Looked like he had an issue previously. Leaves ice with 5:38 left in first.1/22/2017, 2:39:16 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Another tripping penalty this time by Bieksa. Given the previous penalty kill is it too much to ask for another shorty? Yeah? Ok 😔1/22/2017, 2:39:01 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Cam steals the puck from Granlund and his phenomenal skating ability allows him to leave everyone in his dust! Beats Dubnyk five hole!1/22/2017, 2:38:06 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Rakell Puts Surging Ducks Past Lightning, 2-1via latimes.com
- Anaheim Ducks
B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Fowler with a stellar steal and breakaway goal. That would be Cameron Matthew Fowler. 2-1 Ducks.1/22/2017, 2:37:18 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
OH MY FOWLER!!! DUCKS GOAL SHORTHANDED!!!1/22/2017, 2:36:54 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Lindholm takes what could probably be called a good penalty as Granlund tried to jump around him and almost got in alone.1/22/2017, 2:35:52 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Stumble in Overtime and Lose to St. Louis, 2-1via The Orange County Register
- Anaheim Ducks
Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0via ESPN.com
Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ritchie is back on the ice. Meanwhile, Lindholm has to trip Granlund after a nasty inside move that spun around the d-man.1/22/2017, 2:35:15 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Lindholm takes what could probably be called a good penalty as Grandlund tried to jump around him and almost got in alone.1/22/2017, 2:34:59 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Jonathan Bernier (26 saves) earned his first shutout of the season to help the @AnaheimDucks improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. https://t.co/sDznOtudgo1/15/2017, 4:36:21 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Loose puck in the slot. No problem for @ritchboiii! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/4ANhN746k11/15/2017, 3:08:42 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ritchie is back. That helps.1/22/2017, 2:33:26 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Cramarossa now with Getzlaf and Perry, Rakell with Kesler and Shaw, dogs marrying cats! It’s madness I tell you!1/22/2017, 2:31:46 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Don't blink or you'll definitely miss this @HampeLindholm goal. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IxNuKkhC7J1/15/2017, 1:28:42 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks' Siblings Trip Rekindles Memories for Lindholm, Sistervia latimes.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Here's how the @stefannoesen goal sounded @hondacenter! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/kdhg0NRpJC1/22/2017, 2:30:25 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Vets Having the Best Seasons of Their Careersvia Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Alone Atop Pacific After Beating Avsvia The Orange County Register
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Cramarossa now up with Getzlaf and Perry.1/22/2017, 2:30:18 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kesler centering Rakell and Shaw as two-thirds of shutdown line now out.1/22/2017, 2:28:17 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Cogliano Is Hockey's Most Durable Playervia Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Watch: Perry Ices Gamevia NHL.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Told you this would be a great game.1/22/2017, 2:24:44 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gibson with a stellar stop on Parise!1/22/2017, 2:23:56 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks get the low-scoring winger one. Perry softly deposits one into the empty cage. Snaps a 13-game drought. 4-1.1/13/2017, 4:33:11 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Kesler's Heads-Up Goalvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Huge save by Gibson on Parise.1/22/2017, 2:23:54 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Cogliano joins Ritchie in the locker room and now the panicked heavy breathing begins.1/22/2017, 2:23:14 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Rakell Nets His 17thvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Silfverberg's Wicked Wrist Shotvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Briefly saw replay. Cogliano got drilled pretty good by Dumba, I believe.1/22/2017, 2:22:50 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#AnaheimDucksGoooaaalll NOESEN! Traffic in front and @stefannoesen is there to put it home. Tied at 1! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/BThoyFq50G1/22/2017, 2:22:26 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Getzlaf (LBI) Returns After Missing 4 Gamesvia ProHockeyTalk
Rick Sadowski @RickS7
#Ducks Getzlaf will play tonight after missing four games with a lower-body injury. #Avs #Avalanche1/12/2017, 7:10:46 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Now Cogliano being attended to by trainer Joe Huff. Also off to room.1/22/2017, 2:22:03 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Fowler’s shot from the point pops off Dubnyk right out to Noesen and he finishes!!!1/22/2017, 2:21:23 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Reassign Wagner to San Diegovia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Bernier Continues to Ride the Benchvia ProHockeyTalk
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Big goal for Ducks fourth line. Noesen slams in his second NHL score on rebound of Fowler shot. 1-1.1/22/2017, 2:20:50 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
DUCKS GOAL!!! NOESEN!!!1/22/2017, 2:20:33 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Streaking Silfverberg 'on Another Level' for Ducksvia ProHockeyTalk
- Anaheim Ducks
Gibson, Silfverberg Power Surging Ducks Past Stars, 2-0via ESPN.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ritchie and Gabriel get into a scrap. Appears Ritchie hurt his left hand too. Heading to the room.1/22/2017, 2:19:03 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gabriel and Ritchie drop gloves and go at it. Linesmen stepped in quickly.1/22/2017, 2:18:43 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
NEWS: #NHLDucks acquire goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7th-round draft pick in 2018. https://t.co/tR8TtmdoWO1/11/2017, 6:02:44 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Enroth trade is about goaltending depth right now as Gulls main man Dustin Tokarski apparently suffered an injury down there.1/11/2017, 6:10:24 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Gabriel gives @ritchboiii a jab and boom - the two drop the mitts! #LetsGoDucks1/22/2017, 2:19:29 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks go down 1-0 early. Haula buries a slap shot from the circle. Gibson may have been screened a bit.1/22/2017, 2:14:11 AM
Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!
- Anaheim Ducks
2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters Revealedvia Bleacher Report
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Minnesota strikes first 😐 Haula beats Gibson with a slap shot from just above the circle. We trail, 1-0, at 2:35 of the first. #ANAvsMIN1/22/2017, 2:13:57 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Haula winds up a slapper and beats Gibson glove side, far side. He'd want that one back. 1-0 Wild.1/22/2017, 2:13:33 AM
NHL All-Star Teams Announced
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski
Your 2017 NHL All-Stars https://t.co/0krj6ztyU81/10/2017, 5:01:23 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Biggest Shocks of the 2017 All-Star Rostersvia Bleacher Report
Curtis Zupke @curtiszupke
The NHL's Centennial Truck rolled to Honda Center today. Lots of historical goodies like this, back when jerseys we… https://t.co/gKirpxhZqn1/22/2017, 2:10:17 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Hockey time! #LetsGoDucks LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/kQNh0yQmcM LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/QI3IioUvQL ICE TRACKER:… https://t.co/km5xrMhaxK1/22/2017, 2:09:16 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Trophy Candidates at the Midway Point of Seasonvia Yahoo
- Anaheim Ducks
Restricted Free Agents Making Themselves Hot Commoditiesvia Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Full house at Xcel. Which it always is.1/22/2017, 2:08:37 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Report: NHL to Dump Alternate Jerseysvia Yahoo
- Anaheim Ducks
Bruce Boudreau Wins in Anaheim Return as Wild Beat Ducksvia ABC News
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Don’t look now, but the top 2 teams in the western conference are about to face off in Minnesota!1/22/2017, 2:06:04 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kurtis Gabriel in lineup for Minnesota after being called up from AHL Iowa. Tyler Graovac is a scratch.1/22/2017, 2:02:27 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 14 Pollvia Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Niederreiter Called for Roughing After Getting Bodyslammedvia Streamable
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Boll, @stheodore17 draw in for tonight's game in Minnesota! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/Whgy7KroS51/22/2017, 2:00:27 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
LIVE: @TeemuSel8nne and @KentFrench talk #NHL100 festivities and more from @HondaCenter: https://t.co/XqGhNdoTxS https://t.co/UiVU3YmNTU1/22/2017, 1:39:21 AM
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Manson hit on Scandella https://t.co/9ojZbqf3TV1/9/2017, 3:08:13 AM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
WEEEE https://t.co/rwdaFgluNL1/9/2017, 1:56:39 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks forward lines in warm-up: Cogliano-Kesler-Shaw Rakell-Getzlaf-Perry Ritchie-Vermette-Kase Cramarossa-Noesen-Boll1/22/2017, 1:37:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Gibson and Dubnyk lead the Ducks and Wild out onto the ice at Xcel.1/22/2017, 1:29:38 AM
Kesler Opens Up Scoring
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
It's called #StarSunday for a reason! Ryan Kesler buries it for the @AnaheimDucks! Watch on NBCSN or stream: https://t.co/KwzvAp3M2X https://t.co/kIVWocBSjm1/9/2017, 1:33:41 AM
🔥
Greg Smaldino @RebelScum93
@AnaheimDucks Just wanted to show my #ducksdedication and wish you guys luck with Bruce's return to OC! https://t.co/zJky3pa3PP1/8/2017, 7:26:12 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Taking it all in. #NHL100 https://t.co/GlX7LKswsM1/22/2017, 1:22:30 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Getzlaf Out Again for Ducksvia ProHockeyTalk
- Anaheim Ducks
Boudreau 'Nervous' About Going Back to Anaheimvia ProHockeyTalk
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Blog: Kalle Kossila's "Michigan goal" gets a rousing seal of approval in Ducks dressing room. https://t.co/wNleOiyQVI1/22/2017, 1:18:35 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Capitalize on Smith's Error, Down Yotes in OTvia FOX Sports
- Anaheim Ducks
Kase on OT Winner: 'I Was Surprised Too'via The Orange County Register
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
TODAY: @TeemuSel8nne will join @KentFrench for a Facebook Live chat from the #NHL100 Centennial Fan Arena and Watch Party! Come ready w/ Qs.1/22/2017, 12:29:19 AM
Kase Catches Goalie Snoozing for OT Winner
- Anaheim Ducks
New Rivalries Getting More Heated in 2016-17via Carol Schram
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Keep your eyes on @RickyRakell93 tonight! With five points in the last five games, he's our @toyotires Player to Wa… https://t.co/5q1jGKGndk1/22/2017, 12:00:07 AM
FOX Sports West @FoxSportsWest
KASE!!! The @AnaheimDucks have an OT win! #NHLDucks #LightThatLamp https://t.co/U0vQJMejUM1/7/2017, 5:51:01 AM
Ducks Open Up Scoring
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Cramarossa goal https://t.co/PVbi98FiYU1/7/2017, 3:25:33 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Scotty! https://t.co/XnW6QV0p591/21/2017, 11:21:22 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Dreams = made. #NHL100 https://t.co/bORn7OFWnd1/21/2017, 11:00:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The @select_pt scratches: Korbinian Holzer, Ryan Getzlaf1/7/2017, 2:59:53 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Sign Tokarski to 1-Year Extensionvia NHL.com
Kent French @KentFrench
Driving a zamboni is NOT easy! Find out who the zamboni master is tonight during the @AnaheimDucks broadcast!… https://t.co/SJzFjssDZC1/21/2017, 10:48:49 PM
Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks