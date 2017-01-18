Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Can't believe that I covered Inglewood's Paul Pierce when he carved up powerful Westchester HS for 44. One of best games ever saw. #imold2/5/2017, 9:32:05 PM
nope @myregularface
Perry hits the post, Bolts win https://t.co/MIQ7J21qIr2/5/2017, 3:11:18 AM
Tracer @OftenBlunders
Getzlaf ties it on 2-2 https://t.co/Vxx7QtttTp2/5/2017, 2:26:48 AM
nope @myregularface
Montour goal https://t.co/MuD4xXKp0A2/5/2017, 12:36:31 AM
The Hockey Writers @TheHockeyWriter
Recap: Lightning Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win over Ducks https://t.co/RvjwmYYDpx #THW #TBLightning #NHLDucks https://t.co/gig0mrU7vE2/5/2017, 8:10:06 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Hearing charges will be filed against T.J. Oshie for the slaying of Peter Budaj's water bottle. https://t.co/ABa4t1Tw4H2/5/2017, 6:59:41 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
As is his style, @jeffmillerOCR writes how the Ducks' Andrew Cogliano avoids what befell others that missed games. https://t.co/3sCGmaQW5l2/5/2017, 6:24:07 PM
Lindholm's 4th Goal on the Year
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Win the faceoff: ✔ Set the screen: ✔ Tickle the twine: ✔ #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/nZ4MbpPkJ72/4/2017, 1:08:56 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Big loss. Blues having a real tough go here. https://t.co/rzDfJ8QAMg2/5/2017, 6:07:21 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
ICYMI: @brandon_montour puts a 🚀 past Ben Bishop for the first @NHL goal! #NHLFirsts https://t.co/0ketG322Yx2/5/2017, 5:00:05 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Notebook: Ducks can only protect so many from expansion draft. Does that include young, affordable Josh Manson?https://t.co/bUAzdZ7GJF2/5/2017, 7:21:51 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
MILESTONE: With his goal, @HampeLindholm (27) passed R. Salei for sole possession of 10th place on the club's all-time goals list for dmen. https://t.co/QsOcU5WxpY2/4/2017, 1:26:59 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Penalty-prone Ducks ride Jonathan Bernier into shootout but can't escape, dropping 3-2 decision to Lightning. https://t.co/cyg9kNt3iu2/5/2017, 7:05:27 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Congrats on your first @NHL goal, @brandon_montour! https://t.co/Zf0iOYZ6hL2/5/2017, 4:10:20 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
700th point for #ScoreyPerry. New career-high in goals for @RickyRakell93. Pretty great scoring play, if you ask us. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/EuzfNxoFi82/1/2017, 4:23:05 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bernier excellent, but #NHLDucks only take one point from Tampa: https://t.co/Mib4tSfwTD https://t.co/9IGILB8xKi2/5/2017, 3:56:09 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
A quick, abridged version of the Ducks' 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. https://t.co/cyg9kNt3iu2/5/2017, 3:49:19 AM
NHL @NHL
FINAL (SO): @TBLightning (3) - @AnaheimDucks (2) Recap: https://t.co/GVoMWAO87y #ANAvsTBL https://t.co/ZPZSxxaZMy2/5/2017, 3:41:08 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Cam Fowler has career high 11 goals this season, also ties Oleg Tverdovsky for 3rd most goals all-time by a defenceman with the #Ducks (45)2/1/2017, 6:02:51 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Corey Perry joined Ryan Getzlaf (779) and Teemu Selanne (988) in the 700-point club for the #NHLDucks.2/1/2017, 4:28:11 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks didn’t at all deserve a point in this game but they’ll take what they can get.2/5/2017, 3:10:19 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
#TeamKaseInTheShootout2/5/2017, 3:09:55 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Seeing-eye shot. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/DYCRwrNM4F2/1/2017, 5:34:39 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
ROUND 4 Boyle - ✔ Perry - ❌ (off the post, of course 🙄) We get the point but fall, 3-2, in a shootout. #ANAvsTBL2/5/2017, 3:09:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Perry doesn't score. Hits post. Lightning win, 3-2.2/5/2017, 3:09:24 AM
nope @myregularface
Rakell goal https://t.co/6qX1OxkWuN2/1/2017, 4:14:26 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Denied. Ducks lose.2/5/2017, 3:09:10 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Oh god it’s Perry.2/5/2017, 3:09:00 AM
nope @myregularface
Silfverberg goal https://t.co/ozVdetfAPJ2/1/2017, 3:46:46 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Boyle scores. Ducks on the brink.2/5/2017, 3:08:47 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Boyle scores.2/5/2017, 3:08:22 AM
Kesler Expands Pacific Lead
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
KESLER! Stream → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/iWP6qq8izV1/29/2017, 9:43:00 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
ROUND 3 Kucherov - ✔ Rakell - ❌ We go on to another round. #LetsGoDucks2/5/2017, 3:08:15 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Rakell stopped.2/5/2017, 3:08:11 AM
Little Dude Can Play
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Rakell stopped. We go on.2/5/2017, 3:07:57 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Oh my. Kucherov with a filthy move.2/5/2017, 3:07:43 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kucherov puts in a backhand.2/5/2017, 3:07:24 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bernier with the pokecheck to deny Drouin.2/5/2017, 3:06:29 AM
Bryz Quizzes Former Teammates at All-Star Weekend
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bryz is back! @bryzgoalie30 quizzes former #NHLDucks teammates @Ryan_Kesler and Fowler for @PlayersTribune. https://t.co/W1pCniRlmK1/28/2017, 8:39:44 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
SILF SCORES2/5/2017, 3:06:08 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Point scores. Silf up.2/5/2017, 3:05:53 AM
Montour tallies 1st G of the season