Anaheim Ducks
Notebook: Tighter defensive work has Ducks cutting down quality chances, goals against in winning run. https://t.co/pYhFT0PfqT1/16/2017, 7:51:07 AM
Patrik Berglund snaps Blues' long drought in Anaheim with 2-1 overtime win, ending Ducks' three-game win streak. https://t.co/JiiMu2aWuG1/16/2017, 6:33:44 AM
Jonathan Bernier (26 saves) earned his first shutout of the season to help the @AnaheimDucks improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. https://t.co/sDznOtudgo1/15/2017, 4:36:21 AM
Loose puck in the slot. No problem for @ritchboiii! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/4ANhN746k11/15/2017, 3:08:42 AM
Don't blink or you'll definitely miss this @HampeLindholm goal. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IxNuKkhC7J1/15/2017, 1:28:42 AM
🎥: "At the end of the day, it's about going out there and executing. Tonight, I got beat by their guy to the net an… https://t.co/H3PtLyjzbb1/16/2017, 6:20:31 AM
🎥: "The overtime record hurts. It's insulting at times for us to look at. Hopefully, we can get that turned around… https://t.co/zmp9Z9qDBu1/16/2017, 6:05:36 AM
🎥: "Going forward, we can take this with us. Just stay confident. I thought we played a pretty good game. We can’t… https://t.co/zY8qd7UKSW1/16/2017, 5:51:03 AM
FINAL (OT): @StLouisBlues (2) - @AnaheimDucks (1) Recap: https://t.co/lmzmrtuqDT #STLvsANA https://t.co/alU9eEGHwF1/16/2017, 5:35:01 AM
👍: We earned a point for the fourth straight game. 👎: We drop another overtime game. RECAP: https://t.co/DicRrwRq2L https://t.co/Jbgv5tFmB21/16/2017, 5:33:48 AM
Ducks get the low-scoring winger one. Perry softly deposits one into the empty cage. Snaps a 13-game drought. 4-1.1/13/2017, 4:33:11 AM
#stlblues have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 28-Dec. 1. They also ended a 10-game losing streak at Honda Center.1/16/2017, 5:28:31 AM
Early version of Ducks' 2-1 overtime loss to Blues that ends three-game win streak. https://t.co/JiiMu2aWuG1/16/2017, 5:24:45 AM
#stlblues have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 26-28. They also ended a 10-game losing streak at Honda Center.1/16/2017, 5:20:33 AM
Getzlaf: "We've tried some different things (in OT), but it comes down to execution. Tonight, I got beat in overtime." #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 5:16:54 AM
Getzlaf: "The OT gets a little tricky when they circle outside the zone. (Berglund) caught me a little flat-footed and cut to the inside."1/16/2017, 5:15:03 AM
#Ducks Getzlaf will play tonight after missing four games with a lower-body injury. #Avs #Avalanche1/12/2017, 7:10:46 PM
RC: "Hopefully, our young guys learn from this game that this is how you have to play. This was a big, physical hockey club." #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 5:03:58 AM
Rakell: "(The comeback) gives us confidence. We'd like to have two points, obviously, but we'll take this point and move forward." #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 4:54:07 AM
The #stlblues were 0-9-1 their past 10 visits to Honda Center. Last season, lost in a shootout snapping 9-game streak without a point there.1/16/2017, 4:45:18 AM
Such a nonchalant play from Getzlaf in his own zone. Needs to have more urgency in OT.1/16/2017, 4:43:10 AM
Bright spot: Ducks have points in 11 of their last 12 games.1/16/2017, 4:41:28 AM
NEWS: #NHLDucks acquire goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7th-round draft pick in 2018. https://t.co/tR8TtmdoWO1/11/2017, 6:02:44 AM
Enroth trade is about goaltending depth right now as Gulls main man Dustin Tokarski apparently suffered an injury down there.1/11/2017, 6:10:24 AM
I haven't figured out the numbers yet but they had been 0-for-forever at Honda Center. #stlblues1/16/2017, 4:41:16 AM
Getzlaf lost his man. Don’t know why he continues to get OT minutes.1/16/2017, 4:39:52 AM
Berglund scores in overtime. We drop this one, 2-1. Back at it on home ice Tuesday. #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 4:39:24 AM
That was quick. Blues win 2-1.1/16/2017, 4:39:09 AM
NHL All-Star Teams Announced
Your 2017 NHL All-Stars https://t.co/0krj6ztyU81/10/2017, 5:01:23 PM
Berglund. Again. Blues win, 2-1. Big restorative weekend for St. Louis on road.1/16/2017, 4:39:26 AM
Now it's 3-on-3. Ducks with Rakell, Fowler, Getzlaf on ice. Blues with Schwartz, Berglund and Shattenkirk.1/16/2017, 4:38:27 AM
PK is over! And now, #3on3OT! #LetsGoDucks1/16/2017, 4:38:14 AM
Penalty killed and Gibson freezes. Back to 3 on 3.1/16/2017, 4:38:05 AM
Overtime is underway. We start on the PK for the first 23 seconds. #LetsGoDucks1/16/2017, 4:37:20 AM
Blues will have a 4-on-3 for 23 ticks. It then goes 4-on-4 until next whistle, assuming Ducks able to survive it.1/16/2017, 4:36:42 AM
Cogliano creates more havoc on the PK and Getzlaf fires wide on a last-ditch chance in regulation.1/16/2017, 4:36:03 AM
Manson hit on Scandella https://t.co/9ojZbqf3TV1/9/2017, 3:08:13 AM
WEEEE https://t.co/rwdaFgluNL1/9/2017, 1:56:39 AM
End of regulation. Ducks get the point but wooo begin OT a man down for 23 seconds.1/16/2017, 4:35:50 AM
Got the point. To overtime we go! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/2Wwd8RWB1s1/16/2017, 4:35:12 AM
Kesler Opens Up Scoring
It's called #StarSunday for a reason! Ryan Kesler buries it for the @AnaheimDucks! Watch on NBCSN or stream: https://t.co/KwzvAp3M2X https://t.co/kIVWocBSjm1/9/2017, 1:33:41 AM
@AnaheimDucks Just wanted to show my #ducksdedication and wish you guys luck with Bruce's return to OC! https://t.co/zJky3pa3PP1/8/2017, 7:26:12 PM
And now, another PK 🙄😐 Ritchie will sit for high-sticking with 1:37 left in regulation. #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 4:33:47 AM
Ritchie goes off for high sticking with 1:37 left in the game and everything is bad.1/16/2017, 4:33:44 AM
Ritchie with a clear high stick on Fabbri with 1:37 left in regulation.1/16/2017, 4:33:41 AM
Don’t know if I’ve seen a player more snakebitten in recent memory than Corey Perry.1/16/2017, 4:31:29 AM
Corey Perry just can't light the lamp even when he's getting grade-A stuff.1/16/2017, 4:31:21 AM
PK over! Perry steps out of the box and we're back to full strength. #LetsGoDucks1/16/2017, 4:21:18 AM
Kase Catches Goalie Snoozing for OT Winner
- Anaheim Ducks
The PK steps onto the ice with 9:22 left in the third. Perry will sit for slashing. #STLvsANA1/16/2017, 4:18:10 AM
Perry busted for a slash of Yakupov with 9:22 left. Blues get their second power play.1/16/2017, 4:17:56 AM
KASE!!! The @AnaheimDucks have an OT win! #NHLDucks #LightThatLamp https://t.co/U0vQJMejUM1/7/2017, 5:51:01 AM
Ducks Open Up Scoring
Cramarossa goal https://t.co/PVbi98FiYU1/7/2017, 3:25:33 AM
Not today, Vladimir! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/BDw0V9E4z21/16/2017, 4:14:50 AM
18th goal of the season for Rakell. We’re only a little more than halfway through the season.1/16/2017, 4:07:25 AM
The @select_pt scratches: Korbinian Holzer, Ryan Getzlaf1/7/2017, 2:59:53 AM
Ducks get a delayed penalty and pull Gibson for the extra attacker. Hutton leaves a rebound and Raks backhands it in.1/16/2017, 4:06:37 AM
DUCKS GOAL! #RAKCITY! WE’RE TIED!1/16/2017, 4:05:37 AM
This @ondrej_kase goal is the definition of filthy. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/55m3RHg2iH1/5/2017, 6:38:32 AM
#AnaheimDucksGoooaaalll #RikRakAttack! @RickyRakell93 collects the loose change and pots his 18th of the season. 1-… https://t.co/54J8yr0jGS1/16/2017, 4:05:19 AM
On a delayed penalty, Rakell sweeps in his 18th on the backhand. 1-1. 14:49 left.1/16/2017, 4:05:00 AM
Ritchie goal, 1-0 Ducks https://t.co/4G7mjEacHN1/5/2017, 4:01:08 AM
Hutton gets enough of his glove on a good chance for Cogliano.1/16/2017, 4:03:11 AM
Gibson with a big-time denial of Tarasenko on an odd-man rush. Bieksa follows with a sliding block shot of Jaskin on rebound try.1/16/2017, 4:01:49 AM
One year contract extension for Dustin Tokarski with the Ducks at $650 000 (2 way) #tvasports1/5/2017, 1:14:17 AM
RC said Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body injury) is progressing day-to-day, but will not be in the lineup tonight.1/4/2017, 7:11:12 PM
Us after that Gibson save on Tarasenko. https://t.co/JRnckbtZUw1/16/2017, 4:01:19 AM
GIBSON! Two highlight-reel saves for @JohnGibson35 here early in the third! #LetsGoDucks1/16/2017, 4:00:47 AM
INJURY UPDATE: Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body, day-to-day) received treatment and saw improvement, but did not skate.1/3/2017, 8:28:51 PM
Assistant Coach Paul MacLean, on Getzlaf: "There was improvement today, which is a positive. We'll come in tomorrow and see where he is."1/3/2017, 8:33:20 PM
The comeback starts NOW! LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/KefVkZaGMS LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/zTKNm5rkA6 ICE TRACKER:… https://t.co/tdmVdiPKta1/16/2017, 3:58:06 AM
End of 2nd: #stlblues 1 (Berglund), #nhlducks 01/16/2017, 3:39:26 AM
Stick save a beauty. STICK SAVE...AND A BEAUTY! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/2d69X3THOs1/2/2017, 3:01:26 AM
#stlblues were being outshot 5-1 early this period before going on a 12-0 run #NHLDucks1/16/2017, 3:39:26 AM
One shot gets us right back in it. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/Yk6C2NwotT1/16/2017, 3:39:24 AM
Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0