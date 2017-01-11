    Follow b/r

    Anaheim Ducks

    2. Anaheim Ducks

      Live: NHL All-Star Game

      via Bleacher Report
    3. Anaheim Ducks

      Atantic Division Wins Skills Competition

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report

    4. Kesler Expands Pacific Lead

    5. Little Dude Can Play

    9. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler's Son Scores on One of the League's Best

      theScore.comvia theScore.com
    10. Anaheim Ducks

      Grab Your NHL All-Star Gear at Fanatics!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics
    11. Anaheim Ducks

      Last Minute Ducks Tickets Starting at Just $16!

      Gametimevia Gametime
    15. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Reveals Top 100 Players of All Time

      Yahoovia Yahoo

    16. Bryz Quizzes Former Teammates at All-Star Weekend

    17. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Releases Skills Competition Assignments

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    21. Anaheim Ducks

      Draisaitl, Talbot Lead Oilers Past Ducks 4-0

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    23. Anaheim Ducks

      Devils Claim Noesen Off Waivers from Ducks

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    27. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Power Rankings for Week 17

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    28. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Place Stefan Noesen on Waivers

      Pro Hockey Rumorsvia Pro Hockey Rumors
    29. Anaheim Ducks

      ESPN's Deadline Buyers and Sellers

      Scott Burnsidevia ESPN.com
    32. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Hold on to Beat Jets 3-2

      NHL.comvia NHL.com

    36. 😮

    44. Anaheim Ducks

      B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankings

      Jonathan Willisvia Jonathan Willis
    45. Anaheim Ducks

      Teemu Selanne Enjoying Retirement

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    48. Anaheim Ducks

      Wild Score 3 Quick Goals in 3rd to Beat Ducks

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    53. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson Leaves Game After Taking Puck to Chest

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    56. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Ducks Prospect Scores Dream Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    57. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Recall Theodore, Tropp from San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    60. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg (Upper Body) Ruled Out

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    64. Anaheim Ducks

      Will Ducks, Blue Jackets Deal from Depth?

      Pierre LeBrunvia ESPN.com
    65. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Hold Off Avalanche 2-1 in Game Delayed by Glass Break

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    68. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks-Avs Forced into Super-Sized 3rd Period Due to Broken Glass

      theScore.comvia theScore.com

    69. Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks

    73. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Puts Surging Ducks Past Lightning, 2-1

      Associated Pressvia latimes.com
    76. Anaheim Ducks

      B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankings

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    77. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Stumble in Overtime and Lose to St. Louis, 2-1

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    80. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    81. Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0

    89. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks' Siblings Trip Rekindles Memories for Lindholm, Sister

      Curtis Zupkevia latimes.com
    92. Anaheim Ducks

      Vets Having the Best Seasons of Their Careers

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    93. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Alone Atop Pacific After Beating Avs

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    96. Anaheim Ducks

      Cogliano Is Hockey's Most Durable Player

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    97. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Perry Ices Game

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    101. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler's Heads-Up Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    104. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Nets His 17th

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    105. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg's Wicked Wrist Shot

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    108. Anaheim Ducks

      Getzlaf (LBI) Returns After Missing 4 Games

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    112. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Wagner to San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    113. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Continues to Ride the Bench

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    116. Anaheim Ducks

      Streaking Silfverberg 'on Another Level' for Ducks

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    117. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson, Silfverberg Power Surging Ducks Past Stars, 2-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 