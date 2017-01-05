    Follow b/r

    Anaheim Ducks

    2. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Ducks Prospect Scores Dream Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    3. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Recall Theodore, Tropp from San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    4. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg (Upper Body) Ruled Out

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    9. Anaheim Ducks

      Will Ducks, Blue Jackets Deal from Depth?

      Pierre LeBrunvia ESPN.com
    10. Anaheim Ducks

    11. Anaheim Ducks

    15. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Hold Off Avalanche 2-1 in Game Delayed by Glass Break

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    16. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks-Avs Forced into Super-Sized 3rd Period Due to Broken Glass

      theScore.comvia theScore.com

    17. Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks

    22. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Puts Surging Ducks Past Lightning, 2-1

      Associated Pressvia latimes.com
    23. Anaheim Ducks

      B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankings

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    27. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Stumble in Overtime and Lose to St. Louis, 2-1

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    28. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    29. Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0

    37. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks' Siblings Trip Rekindles Memories for Lindholm, Sister

      Curtis Zupkevia latimes.com
    40. Anaheim Ducks

      Vets Having the Best Seasons of Their Careers

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    41. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Alone Atop Pacific After Beating Avs

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    44. Anaheim Ducks

      Cogliano Is Hockey's Most Durable Player

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    45. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Perry Ices Game

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    49. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler's Heads-Up Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    52. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Nets His 17th

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    53. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg's Wicked Wrist Shot

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    56. Anaheim Ducks

      Getzlaf (LBI) Returns After Missing 4 Games

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    60. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Wagner to San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    61. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Continues to Ride the Bench

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    64. Anaheim Ducks

      Streaking Silfverberg 'on Another Level' for Ducks

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    65. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson, Silfverberg Power Surging Ducks Past Stars, 2-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    72. Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!

    73. Anaheim Ducks

      2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters Revealed

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    76. NHL All-Star Teams Announced

    77. Anaheim Ducks

      Biggest Shocks of the 2017 All-Star Rosters

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    80. Anaheim Ducks

      Trophy Candidates at the Midway Point of Season

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    81. Anaheim Ducks

      Restricted Free Agents Making Themselves Hot Commodities

      Jonathan Willisvia Bleacher Report
    84. Anaheim Ducks

      Report: NHL to Dump Alternate Jerseys

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    85. Anaheim Ducks

      Bruce Boudreau Wins in Anaheim Return as Wild Beat Ducks

      ABC Newsvia ABC News
    88. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 14 Poll

      Jonathan Willisvia Bleacher Report
    89. Anaheim Ducks

      Niederreiter Called for Roughing After Getting Bodyslammed

      Streamablevia Streamable

    96. Kesler Opens Up Scoring

    97. 🔥

    100. Anaheim Ducks

      Ryan Getzlaf Out Again for Ducks

      Adam Gretzvia ProHockeyTalk
    101. Anaheim Ducks

      Boudreau 'Nervous' About Going Back to Anaheim

      Joey Alfierivia ProHockeyTalk
    104. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Capitalize on Smith's Error, Down Yotes in OT

      foxsportsvia FOX Sports
    105. Anaheim Ducks

      Kase on OT Winner: 'I Was Surprised Too'

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register

    108. Kase Catches Goalie Snoozing for OT Winner

    109. Anaheim Ducks

      New Rivalries Getting More Heated in 2016-17

      Carol Schramvia Carol Schram

    113. Ducks Open Up Scoring

    117. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Sign Tokarski to 1-Year Extension

      NHL.comvia NHL.com

