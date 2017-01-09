Anaheim Ducks
Jim Matheson @NHLbyMatty
Long-time pro scout leaving Honda Center after Edm W: "Those early two big saves by Talbot turned game around. They had nothing going then."1/26/2017, 7:31:34 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATES: Randy Carlyle said Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) will not play tonight. #EDMvsANA1/25/2017, 6:57:13 PM
Bruce McCurdy @BruceMcCurdy
Cult of Hockey game grades: Talbot impenetrable as #Oilers egg Ducks to continue play-off push https://t.co/6Wj41VU6Dq by @KurtLeavins1/26/2017, 7:28:45 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Notebook: Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg looks to move past injury and return after All-Star break. https://t.co/ez9hJyxqfo1/26/2017, 7:26:15 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
ANNOUNCEMENT: The winning number from tonight's 50/50 Raffle is Y-398482. Contact raffle5050 @ anaheim ducks dot com if that's your number!1/26/2017, 7:06:04 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Turnovers and misfires from the Ducks and Cam Talbot and Leon Draisaitl make up an easy 4-0 win for the Oilers. https://t.co/yhU7ofsTWX1/26/2017, 7:03:15 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Recalled from the @SDGullsAHL, @Kossila11 talks about his @NHL debut after the game tonight. #NHLFirsts https://t.co/1iT5nonNfZ1/26/2017, 6:53:15 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Right through the wickets. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/sxFuvXMxSY1/24/2017, 3:29:27 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Cash us on the ice How bow dah https://t.co/cUX6uijhtg1/24/2017, 1:59:16 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
"I'm excited about where we're at. We'll take some time to regroup over the break and get ready for a big second ha… https://t.co/VJBhr8yiH41/26/2017, 6:40:25 AM
Edmonton Journal @EJ_Oilers
Oilers blank Ducks in Anaheim to pull within striking distance of #SJSharks and 1st in NHL Pacific… https://t.co/qeCeSRGYdB1/26/2017, 6:28:06 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#NHLDucks can't solve Talbot, drop final game before #NHLAllStar break: https://t.co/dpUV3htZ8A https://t.co/wzAy1FS3UG1/26/2017, 6:12:03 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
20 🚨 in 39 games. @RickyRakell93 is pretty good at this hockey thing. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/fD2xdfGiQh1/24/2017, 1:41:05 AM
Scott Billeck @ScottBilleck
No Sami Vatanen for the #NHLDucks tonight. Korbinian Holzer draws into the lineup in his absence. #NHLJets1/24/2017, 1:02:38 AM
Curtis Zupke @curtiszupke
I am told John Gibson practiced and seems well enough that they didn't recall a goalie. Silfverberg still home; Corey Tropp re-assigned.1/22/2017, 9:32:40 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Fowler: "Heading into the break right now, mentally, will be good for us right now. I'm excited for this team (in the second half)."1/26/2017, 5:50:24 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Kesler: "We're professionals. We know we need to rest, go into this break and come back hungry."1/26/2017, 5:45:43 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Kesler: "Stupid mistakes. We beat ourselves in this one. It's disappointing, obviously."1/26/2017, 5:44:14 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
A breakdown of everything that went wrong with the Ducks tonight https://t.co/qQ7JpiNf25 https://t.co/s4oWDTinPE1/26/2017, 5:34:48 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATE: John Gibson (upper-body) is doubtful to return to tonight's game.1/22/2017, 2:58:37 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That's an #NHLAllStar goal! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/6xjeJjuSUQ1/22/2017, 2:56:58 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Oilers finish off a 4-0 spanking at Honda Center. Talbot with 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.1/26/2017, 5:34:17 AM
Curtis Zupke @curtiszupke
Final: Oilers 4, Ducks 0. Anaheim shut out for only the second time this season.1/26/2017, 5:33:34 AM
Greg Beacham @gregbeacham
FINAL Oilers 4, Ducks 0. Anaheim flops into the break with its 1st shutout loss in 35 games since Nov. 12.1/26/2017, 5:33:22 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
FINAL: #NHLDucks fall to the Oilers, 4-0. The team will return from the #NHLAllStar break to face the #Avs on Tues., Jan. 31 @HondaCenter.1/26/2017, 5:33:00 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
POWER PLAY! Hendricks will sit for interference at 7:39 of the third. Time to break the shutout!1/26/2017, 5:17:33 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
RC also confirmed that Silfverberg will remain home and won't meet the team in Winnipeg.1/21/2017, 6:53:20 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
It's Angels Night at Honda Center and the players here can sympathize with all the whiffs and foul tips from Ducks shooters tonight,1/26/2017, 5:16:15 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Draisaitl again. That would be four goals for the highly underrated one against the Ducks in three meetings. 4-0 Oilers.1/26/2017, 5:08:33 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
I feel nothing anymore. Life is an endless void.1/26/2017, 5:08:21 AM
Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
UPDATE: Tyson Barrie will not play tonight due to a lower-body injury.1/20/2017, 2:45:39 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Oilers score 😧 The deficit is four.1/26/2017, 5:08:08 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Third period underway.1/26/2017, 5:04:44 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Rally Monkey time. LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/YeIqyVQsmw LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/HI5VveAeDY ICE TRACKER:… https://t.co/1J19bR3jbH1/26/2017, 5:04:12 AM
David Staples @dstaples
Both #Oilers and #NHLDucks with 4 Grade A chances this game. Difference? Goaltending, puck luck. Running count: https://t.co/hms7usuDr61/26/2017, 4:54:48 AM
Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Jonathan Bernier (26 saves) earned his first shutout of the season to help the @AnaheimDucks improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. https://t.co/sDznOtudgo1/15/2017, 4:36:21 AM
NHL Network @NHLNetwork
#BonusCoverage is coming your way! Stay tuned for the 3rd period of the @AnaheimDucks & the @EdmontonOilers! https://t.co/NJjXIUqRZy1/26/2017, 4:49:21 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Last chance coming up. Need to make up a three-goal deficit. #AngelsNight17 https://t.co/lG8lgiAAe61/26/2017, 4:46:45 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Loose puck in the slot. No problem for @ritchboiii! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/4ANhN746k11/15/2017, 3:08:42 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Don't blink or you'll definitely miss this @HampeLindholm goal. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IxNuKkhC7J1/15/2017, 1:28:42 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Is it All-Star Break yet?1/26/2017, 4:46:11 AM
Helene Elliott @helenenothelen
After two periods at Anaheim: Edmonton 3, Ducks 0. You can tell which team is playing its last game before break.1/26/2017, 4:45:55 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kassian. 3-0 Oilers.1/26/2017, 4:45:01 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
From bad to worse. Kassian scores with 15.5 seconds left. #NHLDucks trail by three. 😐1/26/2017, 4:45:00 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
So Vatenen scratched for poor play last game. What are the chances Bieksa gets scratched soon?1/26/2017, 4:42:12 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Oilers extend the lead. It's 2-0 with 2:05 left in the second. 😐1/26/2017, 4:41:34 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks get the low-scoring winger one. Perry softly deposits one into the empty cage. Snaps a 13-game drought. 4-1.1/13/2017, 4:33:11 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
RNH. 2-0 Oilers.1/26/2017, 4:41:34 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Couple of good stops in this second by Talbot. Foiled Shaw backhand and now just snatched a hard Ritchie wrister out of the air.1/26/2017, 4:31:54 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| ┻┳| ┳┻| _ ┻┳| •.•) Logan Shaw looks decent ┳┻|⊂ﾉ on the 2nd line tonight… ┻┳|1/26/2017, 4:31:06 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Oilers score first 😒 Broken stick foils a clearning attempt, and the Oilers cash in on the turnover. We trail, 1-0, at 5:33 of the second.1/26/2017, 4:14:23 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Draisaitl breaks through. 1-0 Oilers. 5:33 into the second.1/26/2017, 4:14:22 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Shot blocker extraordinaire Kris Russell gets in front of a rocket from Vatanen. Stung but managed to get back in play and defend.1/26/2017, 4:09:46 AM
Rick Sadowski @RickS7
#Ducks Getzlaf will play tonight after missing four games with a lower-body injury. #Avs #Avalanche1/12/2017, 7:10:46 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Second period underway.1/26/2017, 4:07:01 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Second frame underway! LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/YeIqyVQsmw LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/HI5VveAeDY ICE TRACKER:… https://t.co/ex0vl0vsdV1/26/2017, 4:06:10 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Okay, second period's about to start. Thanks for the questions everybody. I enjoyed it. Let's go Ducks! #AskAbbott1/26/2017, 4:00:55 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Absolutely. I'm a big Ducks and Getzlaf fan. There is nothing better than live hockey. #AskAbbott https://t.co/adop0QVCYg1/26/2017, 3:59:13 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
NEWS: #NHLDucks acquire goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7th-round draft pick in 2018. https://t.co/tR8TtmdoWO1/11/2017, 6:02:44 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The no-hitter was a highlight of my career and I'm proud of the message that it sends for all that is possible.… https://t.co/2vEUTYf2Br1/26/2017, 3:56:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Enroth trade is about goaltending depth right now as Gulls main man Dustin Tokarski apparently suffered an injury down there.1/11/2017, 6:10:24 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Very accurate. I was amazed at the research, especially Cuba, and honored to be on the show. #AskAbbott https://t.co/9k7t5IMH5b1/26/2017, 3:55:37 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
My favorite current player is Ryan Getzlaf. My all-time favorite is Steve Yzerman. https://t.co/zSqQyO8UzI1/26/2017, 3:53:43 AM
NHL All-Star Teams Announced
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski
Your 2017 NHL All-Stars https://t.co/0krj6ztyU81/10/2017, 5:01:23 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Yes, big hockey fan growing up in Flint, Michigan. Flint Generals of the IHL and of course the Red Wings were my te… https://t.co/InsioqoEY61/26/2017, 3:52:45 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Hi guys, it's @jabbottum31. Great to be here on #AngelsNight17. Let's get to the questions...1/26/2017, 3:51:23 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Kesler is starting to get under the Oilers skin. https://t.co/FKlmKS7TXT1/26/2017, 3:50:37 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Former @Angels great Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) is here for am intermission Twitter Q&A. Submit your questions to… https://t.co/duIjsC0GFk1/26/2017, 3:48:45 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Zeroes after one. There'll be some 4-on-4 for 33 seconds and then Ducks will go on power play. SOG: Anaheim, 7-6.1/26/2017, 3:48:45 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Scoreless first frame @HondaCenter. #AngelsNight17 https://t.co/jvrfdkp6bl1/26/2017, 3:47:21 AM
