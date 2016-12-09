Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Happy New Year from your friends at Anaheim Calling!!!1/1/2017, 8:09:37 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Henrik Sedin Scores in OT as Canucks Edge Ducks 3-2via ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Our girl Mackinley is back with another 🔥 sign! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/dDIfJbuhvN12/31/2016, 2:37:46 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Ride Two Power-play Goals to 3-1 Victory Over Flamesvia The Orange County Register
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
MILESTONE: With his power-play goal, @RickyRakell93 collected his 100th @NHL point! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/8NfwOhWHP912/30/2016, 6:01:56 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#HappyNewYear, fans! 🎉🎉 Who's ready to celebrate with us tomorrow?1/1/2017, 8:07:34 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Here's wishing you all a hopeful and happy 2017. Will do my best to live by my motto. Be better.1/1/2017, 7:36:34 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Stoner Out 4-6 Weeks Following Abdominal Surgeryvia ProHockeyTalk
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Reassign Noesen to AHLvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks sent Stefan Noesen back to AHL San Diego.12/29/2016, 7:11:11 PM
lisa dillman @reallisa
Jim Cummins, who had CHI's first goal, scored 24 goals in his 12 NHL seasons. Played seven games for the Mighty Ducks!12/31/2016, 8:10:27 PM
The Hockey Writers @TheHockeyWriter
Recap: Ducks’ OT Nightmares Continue in Vancouver https://t.co/T9wScA1G55 #THW #NHLDucks #Canucks https://t.co/XVJpHzi1qt12/31/2016, 8:09:57 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Burns Scores Winner as Sharks Down Ducks in OTvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Poetry in motion. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/D0JBJaSnqU12/28/2016, 5:31:52 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
10 Things Every NHL Fan Wants for the Holidaysvia Bleacher Report
Jim Matheson @NHLbyMatty
In their NHL history, Oilers have only played New Year's Eve at home three times--last year vs Ducks, '88 vs Habs, '85 vs Flyers.12/31/2016, 6:54:57 PM
Ken Campbell @THNKenCampbell
Breaking news: Red Wings acquire five Anaheim Ducks defensemen in blockbuster trade. #notreally #centennialclassic https://t.co/gm6F8kOiDr12/31/2016, 4:45:52 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Some morning leftovers to munch on after the Ducks continue to find no payoff in working overtime. https://t.co/5z6AIsGKX212/31/2016, 4:32:03 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017via Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Fall to Senators 2-1 in OTvia ESPN.com
Gord Miller @GMillerTSN
Anaheim leads the NHL with 23 fighting majors, the 6th time in Randy Carlyle's 11 years as a head coach that his team has led the league.12/22/2016, 11:50:23 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Sharks, with the second fewest goals against in West, beginning to edge away in Pacific. Maybe for good.12/31/2016, 2:18:13 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks @ Canucks BEST/WORST: 3v3 OT Is Still A Thing https://t.co/8z879XPBjJ https://t.co/tKtLqr6krV12/31/2016, 1:00:20 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Blog: Ducks coach Randy Carlyle wouldn't rip the officials after loss to Canucks. Or did he? Full thoughts here. https://t.co/r3SQzrzDfL12/31/2016, 8:03:44 AM
Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL
NHL All-Star Fan Vote as of Dec. 27. https://t.co/xV8fmnKiyd12/27/2016, 7:35:14 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Jeff Petry Propels Canadiens Past Ducksvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Andrew Cogliano Now Has 5th-longest Ironman Streak in NHL Historyvia Yahoo
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Notebook: Shutdown line proving to not just be about defense in being the engine that powers the Ducks. https://t.co/zbXMnLC9tj12/31/2016, 7:59:43 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
RC: "Well, I have an opinion of the referees but I don’t think I will share it with you because it’ll probably cost me some money."12/31/2016, 7:25:35 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Andrew Cogliano is playing his 738th consecutive game tonight, surpassing Jay Bouwmeester for the fifth-longest such streak in NHL history. https://t.co/8vQOC64nbW12/21/2016, 12:42:01 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
See it. Shoot it. Celly. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/veeHgHapL112/21/2016, 1:00:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
The overtime bogeyman grabs the Ducks again, who fall this time to Canucks, 3-2, on Henrik Sedin's winner. https://t.co/xOPEj2Tx0W12/31/2016, 7:22:12 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks @ Canucks RECAP: A 20-Minute Effort https://t.co/CLKdDJNiSt https://t.co/LVYmRiOdPg12/31/2016, 7:08:30 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Kesler Reveals His Superstar Shutdown Secretsvia ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
10 Players Whose Production Will Drop in 2017via Bleacher Report
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Shoutout to @AprilJWhalen and her daughter Mackinley! They were the highlight of our night! https://t.co/6koTv7LoMQ12/31/2016, 6:56:35 AM
NHL @NHL
FINAL (OT): @Canucks (3) - @AnaheimDucks (2) Recap: https://t.co/3STDejOTtQ #ANAvsVAN https://t.co/npHG7Q7QK612/31/2016, 6:30:02 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Beat Leafs 3-2 in OTvia ESPN.com
NHL @NHL
Windmill time. #ANAvsTOR https://t.co/fHT6pKTB5e12/20/2016, 3:09:04 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
OT woes sink #NHLDucks in final game of 2016: https://t.co/I4ICy987i0 https://t.co/VdQ6vU3suF12/31/2016, 6:21:40 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Fowler: "There are a lot of positives, but there are a lot of inconsistencies in our game. We'll go to work and continue to improve."12/31/2016, 5:59:08 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Pretty sure we heard Getzlaf yell "BANK" before he put this home. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IXn6bMYqYN12/20/2016, 2:29:25 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Bieksa Leaves Game After Taking a Puck to the Facevia ProHockeyTalk
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Fowler: "We gave them way to many opportunities to stick around in the game. That's not the brand of hockey we're used to playing."12/31/2016, 5:58:11 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Bieksa will not return to tonight's game. #ANAvsTOR12/20/2016, 2:37:11 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Eleven saves for @JohnGibson35 in the first period. This beauty was one of 'em. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/luhYtmttsS12/20/2016, 1:21:26 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
If Cam scores there, we praise him for going the extra mile. They come back the other way and score, however.12/31/2016, 5:48:38 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
And the OT woes continue 😤 Vancouver wins, 3-2, and gets the extra point tonight. #ANAvsVAN12/31/2016, 5:48:08 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
4 Goals Not Enough as Ducks Fall to Red Wingsvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That's how you run a power play! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/o6nZwK5irM12/18/2016, 12:24:03 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Henrik. One-timer with 58.1 left. Canucks win, 3-2.12/31/2016, 5:46:37 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks' Special Teams Anything but Specialvia The Hockey Writers
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks to Play Final Game in Detroit's Joe Louis Arenavia latimes.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
1:57 left in OT. Gibson with a stop on DSedin.12/31/2016, 5:44:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Miller with a save on Kesler.12/31/2016, 5:42:58 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Take Students Under Their Wingsvia ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
NHL Players Most Likely to Be Traded Because of the Expansion Draftvia Bleacher Report
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks...12/31/2016, 5:42:46 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Fans booing the Ducks and Canucks patient approaches here.12/31/2016, 5:41:58 AM
Ducks Edge Bruins 4-3
Bieksa Notches 2nd Goal on the Year
NHL @NHL
Who says defensemen can't jump into the play? #ANAvsBOS https://t.co/pslyRiHZwD12/16/2016, 1:28:28 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
OT is underway! #LetsGoDucks12/31/2016, 5:41:00 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Overtime 😰12/31/2016, 5:39:58 AM
Silfverberg Gets 9th Goal on the Year
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Sometimes, you need a bounce. And that's what we got. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/OHOp0mBbMe12/16/2016, 12:49:02 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Major Hurdles Remain for Ducksvia The Hockey Writers
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Off to overtime. Ducks have only allowed 24 shots in erasing six of the seven Vancouver advantages.12/31/2016, 5:39:22 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Point earned. Now to break the OT curse! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/cxnAtBSg8K12/31/2016, 5:38:45 AM
Marina Molnar @mkmolnar
Marchand Lindholm collision https://t.co/rr8XkZq1BQ12/16/2016, 1:24:25 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ranking the 10 Most Consistent Veterans in the NHLvia Bleacher Report
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
PENALTY KILLED! #LetsGoDucks12/31/2016, 5:38:09 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Huge block by Cogliano on Stecher, who can launch it pretty good.12/31/2016, 5:37:08 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Stars Score 5 Goals in 3rd Period, Beat Ducks 6-2via ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Teams Most Likely to Trade Before the Holiday Freezevia Bleacher Report
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Lindholm off for roughing. HUGE KILL12/31/2016, 5:36:55 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Another power play for Vancouver 😂 Lindholm sits with just over two minutes left. Seventh PK for the #NHLDucks.12/31/2016, 5:35:56 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Fan's Persistence Pays Offvia NHL.com
ICYMI
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
THERE'S FINALLY A DUCK EMOJI! 🦆🏒🙌🏼12/13/2016, 4:52:28 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Gibson gobbles up a Baertschi chance with 2:17 left. But the Canucks go on the power play for a seventh time. Lindholm's third minor.12/31/2016, 5:35:48 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Miller with another strong save, this one on Theodore. Down to 4:03 left.12/31/2016, 5:30:07 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Gibson's New Mask Pays Tribute to Connect the Dotsvia The Hockey News
- Anaheim Ducks
Dark Horse Stanley Cup Contendersvia Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Shutdown line is completely gassed and finally gets off the ice as Sedins kept the zone.12/31/2016, 5:28:25 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Most effective game Perry has had in a while. Getzlaf strong to this point as well.12/31/2016, 5:23:12 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Analyzing NHL Playoff Probabilities at the Quarter Polevia SI.com
- Anaheim Ducks
NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 10 Pollvia Jonathan Willis
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
After that scoring change, Rakell is on pace for 42 goals this year. In a full 82-game season, Raks would be on pac… https://t.co/Vruv47tPIo12/31/2016, 5:21:31 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
In #WJC news... #wow https://t.co/Ginzlvsouj12/31/2016, 5:14:58 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks End Homestand with Easy Win Over Senators, 5-1via The Orange County Register
Ducks Beat Senators 5-1
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Scoring change on our second goal: Rakell (16) from @HampeLindholm and #ScoreyPerry.12/31/2016, 5:14:12 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Now the Ducks second goal belongs to Rakell, his 16th. Lindholm and Perry with the assists.12/31/2016, 5:13:43 AM
NHL @NHL
How 'bout that footwork? 👌 https://t.co/RhFrLnpnGq12/11/2016, 11:44:54 PM
Vermette Gives Ducks 3-1 Lead, Forces Condon from Game
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Now, witness the power of a fully operation power play! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/5ZEqD4boSd12/11/2016, 10:12:29 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Penalty over. ~15 min. left and this one's still tied. Hold on to your tail feathers Ducks fans.12/31/2016, 5:13:41 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
HUGE KILL FOR THE BOYS! Cogliano steps on the ice and we keep the score tied! #LetsGoDucks12/31/2016, 5:12:34 AM
Perry Gives Ducks 2-1 Lead
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The odds of #ScoreyPerry tapping one home from in front are better than 750 to 1! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/oFzXvgXQRP12/11/2016, 10:00:15 PM
Ducks Tie Game 1-1
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Remember...the Force will be with you, always. https://t.co/oO8LkgkX3L12/11/2016, 9:25:23 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks have killed off five of the six Vancouver power plays.12/31/2016, 5:12:29 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Cogliano pretty furious in the penalty box after being called for tripping. Guessing he thought that Canuck went down a little easy.12/31/2016, 5:10:16 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks See Payoff of Bobby Ryan Tradevia The Orange County Register
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Assign Garbutt to San Diegovia NHL.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Cogliano off. PK #612/31/2016, 5:10:04 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
And now, a penalty. Cogliano whistled for tripping at 2:44 of the third period. PK needs to come up big. #LetsGoDucks12/31/2016, 5:09:39 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks assign Ryan Garbutt to AHL San Diego. Had cleared waivers.12/10/2016, 7:02:38 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Edge Sharks on Lindholm's 1st Goal of Seasonvia The Orange County Register
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Baertschi and Edler get the assists but Horvat created it all with a nice move behind the net and pass to Edler in the slot.12/31/2016, 5:08:46 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Skille by himself in front gets two chances at the puck and pots the second.12/31/2016, 5:08:29 AM
Lindholm Makes It 3-2
NHL @NHL
Hampus has the winner for the @AnaheimDucks. #SJSvsANA https://t.co/KDBRw3cFSY12/10/2016, 5:43:56 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bernier: "We knew how much was on the line tonight. Big road trip coming up, and that was a big win." #BernBabyBern12/10/2016, 5:49:45 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Vancouver ties it 🙁 Skille converts a rebound just 2:02 into the third period. We're tied at two. #ANAvsVAN12/31/2016, 5:07:39 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Canucks tie it up.12/31/2016, 5:07:38 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That didn't take long! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/4GQA2LikPD12/10/2016, 3:25:15 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Rakell confirmed that he's in against San Jose.12/9/2016, 6:59:30 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Skille bats in a second try after Horvat started the whole sequence. 2-2. 2:02 into the third.12/31/2016, 5:07:15 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Third period underway.12/31/2016, 5:04:36 AM
👏 🎅