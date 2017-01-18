Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Travel day. Here's a couple thoughts and added extras coming out of the Ducks' breezy win over Colorado. https://t.co/RJ3mHaVKq22/1/2017, 7:50:03 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
700th point for #ScoreyPerry. New career-high in goals for @RickyRakell93. Pretty great scoring play, if you ask us. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/EuzfNxoFi82/1/2017, 4:23:05 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Cam Fowler has career high 11 goals this season, also ties Oleg Tverdovsky for 3rd most goals all-time by a defenceman with the #Ducks (45)2/1/2017, 6:02:51 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Corey Perry joined Ryan Getzlaf (779) and Teemu Selanne (988) in the 700-point club for the #NHLDucks.2/1/2017, 4:28:11 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#NHLDucks Corey Perry becomes the 3rd player from the 2003 Draft to record 700 points, joining Eric Staal (822) & Ryan Getzlaf (779).2/1/2017, 7:42:58 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Story on the Blues firing Ken Hitchcock as coach. https://t.co/5km4v3oiL12/1/2017, 6:56:29 PM
The Hockey Writers @TheHockeyWriter
Recap: Ducks Finish Conflicted Month with Win over Avs https://t.co/grsqSFMdnF #THW #NHLDucks #Avs https://t.co/jPW8CMwfRQ2/1/2017, 6:49:03 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Seeing-eye shot. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/DYCRwrNM4F2/1/2017, 5:34:39 AM
nope @myregularface
Rakell goal https://t.co/6qX1OxkWuN2/1/2017, 4:14:26 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
You can get your new wallpaper right here ➡ https://t.co/TRxFS8BxzR https://t.co/yxwDcqoSHD2/1/2017, 6:37:02 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The Mites Shootout @HondaCenter last night featured some pretty nice goals, but even better celebrations. https://t.co/8pNy3bjtIe2/1/2017, 6:15:56 PM
nope @myregularface
Silfverberg goal https://t.co/ozVdetfAPJ2/1/2017, 3:46:46 AM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Most Hat Tricks Since 2011-12: #Stars Seguin - 7 #Habs Pacioretty - 6 #Caps Ovechkin - 6 #NHLDucks Perry - 62/1/2017, 6:10:42 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That's the way to come out of the #NHLAllStar break! Take a look at the highlights from last night's win over Color… https://t.co/U5F86jusLH2/1/2017, 5:00:02 PM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
KESLER! Stream → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/iWP6qq8izV1/29/2017, 9:43:00 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
I need to remember to triple check my tweets when I just woke up 😴2/1/2017, 2:56:13 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Hey, Kent Hitchcock. You like sunny and warm weather 90% of the year? Well, have we got the place for you!2/1/2017, 2:51:30 PM
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
Most Points Since Hitchcock Took Over Blues: #STLBlues - 537 #Pens - 537 #Blackhawks - 536 #NHLDucks - 526 #NYR - 5212/1/2017, 2:42:01 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bryz is back! @bryzgoalie30 quizzes former #NHLDucks teammates @Ryan_Kesler and Fowler for @PlayersTribune. https://t.co/W1pCniRlmK1/28/2017, 8:39:44 PM
Mark Easson @myNHLTradeRumor
NHL Injuries: Pens, Habs, Leafs, Devils, Sabres, Wings, Kings, Hawks, Avs, Ducks and Oilers https://t.co/wC97fwXeYM https://t.co/rZnpQ5vHAB2/1/2017, 2:24:08 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
One last chance! Make sure to take advantage of this deal before it's over! https://t.co/2uLXrClvhp2/1/2017, 7:29:50 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Milestones abound in tonight's huge win. #LetsGoDucks 📊: https://t.co/6raMiQSHVC https://t.co/Ft2QHboGjl2/1/2017, 7:15:04 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATES: Randy Carlyle said Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) will not play tonight. #EDMvsANA1/25/2017, 6:57:13 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Notebook: Sami Vatanen has a sense of humor but raising his level of play for the Ducks is no laughing matter. https://t.co/k4GXXplaCm2/1/2017, 7:11:14 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: "I liked our game in the second and third periods. We got the win and that's all that matters heading into the r… https://t.co/hJVHhXU6QU2/1/2017, 7:07:27 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: "I’m probably not going to turn into a goal scorer, but it’s nice for me. I’m happy I can help the team win." -… https://t.co/aKxXqsNu3l2/1/2017, 7:00:03 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: "It means you've played a lot of games, been here a long time." - #ScoreyPerry reacts to his 700th @NHL point.… https://t.co/lloZtpVU2F2/1/2017, 6:54:17 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Right through the wickets. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/sxFuvXMxSY1/24/2017, 3:29:27 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Jakob Silfverberg charges back from injury, time off to lead Ducks to 5-1 rout of Avalanche. https://t.co/opCzNZRWjc2/1/2017, 6:53:18 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Cash us on the ice How bow dah https://t.co/cUX6uijhtg1/24/2017, 1:59:16 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
20 🚨 in 39 games. @RickyRakell93 is pretty good at this hockey thing. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/fD2xdfGiQh1/24/2017, 1:41:05 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: @jsilfverberg33 talks three-point night and more after the big win. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/XAVrnkrKhJ2/1/2017, 6:49:19 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#NHLDucks pile on the goals in win over #Avs: https://t.co/Gi4mL1lxnR #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/SdOdMRrE4V2/1/2017, 6:39:38 AM
Scott Billeck @ScottBilleck
No Sami Vatanen for the #NHLDucks tonight. Korbinian Holzer draws into the lineup in his absence. #NHLJets1/24/2017, 1:02:38 AM
Curtis Zupke @curtiszupke
I am told John Gibson practiced and seems well enough that they didn't recall a goalie. Silfverberg still home; Corey Tropp re-assigned.1/22/2017, 9:32:40 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
A @jsilfverberg33 inspired #DucksHeadline? That's something we can get behind! Nice job, @callanmac3! https://t.co/8pWt1UgjaV2/1/2017, 6:29:03 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Jakob Silfverberg (2-1—3) factored on three of five goals as the @AnaheimDucks improved to 11-2-2 in their last 15… https://t.co/EAiGoI8bdP2/1/2017, 6:12:28 AM
Mike Chambers @MikeChambers
Avalanche loses to Anaheim, now 0-3 vs. Ducks during eight-game losing skid https://t.co/hSW2kOnDK1 via @denverpost2/1/2017, 6:06:10 AM
