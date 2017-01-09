    Follow b/r

    Anaheim Ducks

    2. Anaheim Ducks

      Cam Talbot Makes 26 Saves in Oilers' 4-0 Win Over Ducks

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    4. Anaheim Ducks

      Devils Claim Noesen Off Waivers from Ducks

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    5. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Place Stefan Noesen on Waivers

      Pro Hockey Rumorsvia Pro Hockey Rumors
    9. Anaheim Ducks

      ESPN's Deadline Buyers and Sellers

      Scott Burnsidevia ESPN.com
    10. Anaheim Ducks

      Grab Your NHL All-Star Gear at Fanatics!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics
    11. Anaheim Ducks

      Last Minute Ducks Tickets Starting at Just $16!

      Gametimevia Gametime
    15. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Hold on to Beat Jets 3-2

      NHL.comvia NHL.com

    17. 😮

    27. Anaheim Ducks

      B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankings

      Jonathan Willisvia Jonathan Willis
    28. Anaheim Ducks

      Teemu Selanne Enjoying Retirement

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    29. Anaheim Ducks

      Wild Score 3 Quick Goals in 3rd to Beat Ducks

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    36. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson Leaves Game After Taking Puck to Chest

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    37. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Ducks Prospect Scores Dream Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    40. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Recall Theodore, Tropp from San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    41. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg (Upper Body) Ruled Out

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    45. Anaheim Ducks

      Will Ducks, Blue Jackets Deal from Depth?

      Pierre LeBrunvia ESPN.com
    48. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Hold Off Avalanche 2-1 in Game Delayed by Glass Break

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    49. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks-Avs Forced into Super-Sized 3rd Period Due to Broken Glass

      theScore.comvia theScore.com

    52. Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks

    56. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Puts Surging Ducks Past Lightning, 2-1

      Associated Pressvia latimes.com
    57. Anaheim Ducks

      B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankings

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    60. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Stumble in Overtime and Lose to St. Louis, 2-1

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    61. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    64. Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0

    72. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks' Siblings Trip Rekindles Memories for Lindholm, Sister

      Curtis Zupkevia latimes.com
    73. Anaheim Ducks

      Vets Having the Best Seasons of Their Careers

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    76. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Alone Atop Pacific After Beating Avs

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    77. Anaheim Ducks

      Cogliano Is Hockey's Most Durable Player

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    80. Anaheim Ducks

      Watch: Perry Ices Game

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    84. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler's Heads-Up Goal

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    85. Anaheim Ducks

      Rakell Nets His 17th

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    88. Anaheim Ducks

      Silfverberg's Wicked Wrist Shot

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    89. Anaheim Ducks

      Getzlaf (LBI) Returns After Missing 4 Games

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    93. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Wagner to San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    96. Anaheim Ducks

      Bernier Continues to Ride the Bench

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    97. Anaheim Ducks

      Streaking Silfverberg 'on Another Level' for Ducks

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    100. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson, Silfverberg Power Surging Ducks Past Stars, 2-0

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    105. Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!

    108. Anaheim Ducks

      2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters Revealed

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    109. NHL All-Star Teams Announced

    112. Anaheim Ducks

      Biggest Shocks of the 2017 All-Star Rosters

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    113. Anaheim Ducks

      Trophy Candidates at the Midway Point of Season

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    116. Anaheim Ducks

      Restricted Free Agents Making Themselves Hot Commodities

      Jonathan Willisvia Bleacher Report
    117. Anaheim Ducks

      Report: NHL to Dump Alternate Jerseys

      Yahoovia Yahoo

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 