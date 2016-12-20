Anaheim Ducks
Pucks of a Feather @PucksofaFeather
A cloud of uncertainty follows the Anaheim Ducks in loss to Minnesota on Sunday. https://t.co/6vabhyng7A1/9/2017, 7:54:57 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Report: NHL to Dump Alternate Jerseysvia Yahoo
- Anaheim Ducks
Bruce Boudreau Wins in Anaheim Return as Wild Beat Ducksvia ABC News
- Anaheim Ducks
NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 14 Pollvia Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Niederreiter Called for Roughing After Getting Bodyslammedvia Streamable
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) skated over weekend but not on the ice with team.1/9/2017, 7:14:09 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Clear focus for Ducks in this practice. Power play. 1st unit: 17, 37, 67, 4, 45 2nd unit: 50, 10, 33, 47/2, 71 Discuss among yourselves.1/9/2017, 7:12:30 PM
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Manson hit on Scandella https://t.co/9ojZbqf3TV1/9/2017, 3:08:13 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Grab Anaheim Ducks Tickets Starting at $15!via Gametime
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
WEEEE https://t.co/rwdaFgluNL1/9/2017, 1:56:39 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The @NHL Fan Arena makes it way to @HondaCenter on January 21, and @TeemuSel8nne will be there for the fun. INFO:… https://t.co/amtoBRlBF41/9/2017, 7:01:19 PM
David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriod
Check out @HannahTFP's latest on the Anaheim Ducks, and give her a follow while you're at it. https://t.co/g4jSo2UF4o1/9/2017, 6:50:24 PM
Carolyn Wilke @Classlicity
ANA - Many predicted a Carlyle disaster, but they've been fairly average this season #NHLDucks https://t.co/MBk4T66wzw1/9/2017, 5:47:35 PM
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
It's called #StarSunday for a reason! Ryan Kesler buries it for the @AnaheimDucks! Watch on NBCSN or stream: https://t.co/KwzvAp3M2X https://t.co/kIVWocBSjm1/9/2017, 1:33:41 AM
🔥
Greg Smaldino @RebelScum93
@AnaheimDucks Just wanted to show my #ducksdedication and wish you guys luck with Bruce's return to OC! https://t.co/zJky3pa3PP1/8/2017, 7:26:12 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Getzlaf Out Again for Ducksvia ProHockeyTalk
NHL Network @NHLNetwork
The @mnwild record a win against the @AnaheimDucks in Bruce Boudreau's return to Anaheim. Watch the game again at 1… https://t.co/qW9FZ09JS61/9/2017, 5:45:05 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
A thought or two and a few odds and sods in looking back at the Ducks not doing enough all around on Sunday. https://t.co/F5rbDcCh1K1/9/2017, 5:17:41 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Patrick Maroon has 16 goals for the Oilers and is one of the NHL's three stars of week.1/9/2017, 5:12:02 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Boudreau 'Nervous' About Going Back to Anaheimvia ProHockeyTalk
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Capitalize on Smith's Error, Down Yotes in OTvia FOX Sports
- Anaheim Ducks
Kase on OT Winner: 'I Was Surprised Too'via The Orange County Register
Mark Easson @myNHLTradeRumor
NHL Injuries: Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Jets, Ducks and Kings https://t.co/bKFqD8dy57 https://t.co/kATnp1Qvbf1/9/2017, 2:14:02 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Notebook: Chris Wagner has impact in latest Ducks stay, Rickard Rakell is back in the middle, former coach lauded. https://t.co/HW0JX2DdTg1/9/2017, 7:22:52 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bruce Boudreau's return to Honda Center is a triumphant one as the Wild edge the #NHLDucks, 2-1. https://t.co/n8OUWgtwCV1/9/2017, 6:06:26 AM
Kase Catches Goalie Snoozing for OT Winner
- Anaheim Ducks
New Rivalries Getting More Heated in 2016-17via Carol Schram
FOX Sports West @FoxSportsWest
KASE!!! The @AnaheimDucks have an OT win! #NHLDucks #LightThatLamp https://t.co/U0vQJMejUM1/7/2017, 5:51:01 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Dubnyk on BB: "He's candid and emotional. He's a human being. You can tell this game meant a lot to him, and that meant a lot to us."1/9/2017, 5:34:49 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: Randy Carlyle on the second-period woes and power-play struggles after the loss to Minnesota. #MINvsANA https://t.co/bu7SFhlm0I1/9/2017, 5:05:45 AM
Ducks Open Up Scoring
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Cramarossa goal https://t.co/PVbi98FiYU1/7/2017, 3:25:33 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The @select_pt scratches: Korbinian Holzer, Ryan Getzlaf1/7/2017, 2:59:53 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
🎥: "They seemed to have a little bit more energy in the second, which is probably unacceptable in terms of the situ… https://t.co/g8pdJ0IaG21/9/2017, 4:53:59 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Duck Tales: The Atop The Division Edition https://t.co/4SwLU9yyrW https://t.co/ACMbqr5Zgt1/9/2017, 4:48:19 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Sign Tokarski to 1-Year Extensionvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Top Wings 2-0 on Gibson's 23 Savesvia NHL.com
Minnesota Wild @mnwild
Postgame thoughts from https://t.co/vaq6a2VYji after #mnwild topped #nhlducks 2-1: https://t.co/xo654q7y921/9/2017, 4:48:14 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
"Individually, we need to be professional and prepare ourselves. We gave this one away tonight. It’s not a good fee… https://t.co/c4Tt40VFCO1/9/2017, 4:44:31 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
This @ondrej_kase goal is the definition of filthy. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/55m3RHg2iH1/5/2017, 6:38:32 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
10 Things NHL Fans Should Look Forward to in 2017via Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bruce Boudreau turns 62 tomorrow. BB in big scrum: "It was a good birthday present, yeah." https://t.co/QyPDiHgIOA1/9/2017, 4:42:08 AM
Minnesota Wild @mnwild
🎥 Head coach Bruce Boudreau reacts after #mnwild beat #nhlducks in his return to Anaheim. https://t.co/PiNGNd2gmd1/9/2017, 4:37:01 AM
GIF Grand Maester @myregularface
Ritchie goal, 1-0 Ducks https://t.co/4G7mjEacHN1/5/2017, 4:01:08 AM
Renaud Lavoie @renlavoietva
One year contract extension for Dustin Tokarski with the Ducks at $650 000 (2 way) #tvasports1/5/2017, 1:14:17 AM
NHL @NHL
FINAL: @mnwild (2) - @AnaheimDucks (1) Recap: https://t.co/43DzNPmYDY #MINvsANA https://t.co/8duiSqwLgv1/9/2017, 4:30:01 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Not too wild about this one: https://t.co/VezqHEezHR https://t.co/XZmZvH3yLb1/9/2017, 4:29:49 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
RC said Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body injury) is progressing day-to-day, but will not be in the lineup tonight.1/4/2017, 7:11:12 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATE: Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body, day-to-day) received treatment and saw improvement, but did not skate.1/3/2017, 8:28:51 PM
TSN @TSN_Sports
Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks. MORE: https://t.co/rebARlm5na https://t.co/tJ3Xq7AxQF1/9/2017, 4:17:58 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Early, not-as-many-frills version of the Ducks falling to Minnesota, 2-1. https://t.co/n8OUWgtwCV1/9/2017, 4:17:50 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Assistant Coach Paul MacLean, on Getzlaf: "There was improvement today, which is a positive. We'll come in tomorrow and see where he is."1/3/2017, 8:33:20 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Getzlaf Questionable for Upcoming Game vs. Red Wingsvia The Orange County Register
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
RC: "In the NHL, you can't have a bad period. You can't have a bad 20 minutes."1/9/2017, 4:07:18 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Cogliano: "It comes down to guys individually being prepared (to start the second). We had some uncharacteristic mistakes in that period."1/9/2017, 4:00:15 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Recall Chris Wagner from San Diego Gullsvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Gibson Posts 51 Saves in Ducks' Winvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Kesler: "We gave away points tonight. We were the better team in the first & third, but gave it away with a bad few minutes in the second."1/9/2017, 3:57:51 AM
ESPN NHL coverage @ESPN_NHL
Bruce Boudreau wins in Anaheim return as Wild beat Ducks 2-1 https://t.co/EDePsG8KMQ1/9/2017, 3:57:03 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Stick save a beauty. STICK SAVE...AND A BEAUTY! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/2d69X3THOs1/2/2017, 3:01:26 AM
NHL Releases 33 Members of the #NHL100
lisa dillman @reallisa
Minnesota 2, Ducks 1. Final here in Anaheim1/9/2017, 3:46:20 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Simmonds 'De-Robed' During Scrap vs. Bieksavia SBNation.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Sami Vatanen (flu) will be back in after missing last three games. Might go seven d-men again. RC said possibility of playing one at F.1/1/2017, 6:32:07 PM
Minnesota Wild @mnwild
#mnwild hangs on to win 2-1 against the #nhlducks in Bruce Boudreau's return to Anaheim! #MINvsANA https://t.co/Dq03QOdBwc1/9/2017, 3:45:49 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
FINAL: #NHLDucks fall to the Wild, 2-1. The homestand ends Tuesday against Dallas. #MINvsANA1/9/2017, 3:45:34 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
#TheVatman returns! Sami Vatanen will be back in the lineup tonight. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/yNmetDgOlW1/1/2017, 7:05:22 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Reassign Theodore to San Diegovia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Four blocked shots for Wild. Dubnyk made a save on Vermette early in the possession.1/9/2017, 3:43:38 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Down to 1:44 left. Gibson heads off the ice as the Ducks throw out a sixth attacker.1/9/2017, 3:41:29 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Henrik Sedin Scores in OT as Canucks Edge Ducks 3-2via ESPN.com
👏 🎅
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Our girl Mackinley is back with another 🔥 sign! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/dDIfJbuhvN12/31/2016, 2:37:46 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Gibson to the bench for the extra attacker. All we need is one to tie! #LetsGoDucks1/9/2017, 3:41:06 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Perry fires wide left on a shot from the slot with 4:25 left.1/9/2017, 3:35:08 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Ride Two Power-play Goals to 3-1 Victory Over Flamesvia The Orange County Register
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
MILESTONE: With his power-play goal, @RickyRakell93 collected his 100th @NHL point! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/8NfwOhWHP912/30/2016, 6:01:56 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Wild doing a terrific job of collapsing down in their own zone on the Ducks' entries either by player or pass.1/9/2017, 3:29:13 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
And now, a PK 😒 Cogliano will sit for tripping at 8:28 of the third period. #MINvsANA1/9/2017, 3:17:50 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Stoner Out 4-6 Weeks Following Abdominal Surgeryvia ProHockeyTalk
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Reassign Noesen to AHLvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Dubnyk then follows with the save of the game on Shaw down the middle.1/9/2017, 3:16:51 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks with best looks on power play all night but Wild do a good job breaking up the pass through box.1/9/2017, 3:16:17 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks sent Stefan Noesen back to AHL San Diego.12/29/2016, 7:11:11 PM
- Anaheim Ducks
Burns Scores Winner as Sharks Down Ducks in OTvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
POWER PLAY! Koivu will sit for hooking at 5:54 of the third. Big chance to tie this one! #LetsGoDucks1/9/2017, 3:13:44 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Honda Center stanchion just had a better scoring chance than most of the Ducks. Some tenacity by Rakell down low draws a penalty on Koivu.1/9/2017, 3:13:31 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Poetry in motion. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/D0JBJaSnqU12/28/2016, 5:31:52 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
10 Things Every NHL Fan Wants for the Holidaysvia Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Until last one-and-out by Ducks, it was all quiet at Devan Dubnyk's end. Goalie could have mixed in some Netflix.1/9/2017, 3:10:06 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Men in stripes overturned the goal call before the review, which also backed it up.1/9/2017, 3:07:24 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017via Bleacher Report
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Fall to Senators 2-1 in OTvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
❌🚨! #LetsGoDucks1/9/2017, 3:06:08 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
It was a two-goal game for about a second until the officials and everybody at Honda Center saw that Niederreiter booted it in.1/9/2017, 3:06:13 AM
Gord Miller @GMillerTSN
Anaheim leads the NHL with 23 fighting majors, the 6th time in Randy Carlyle's 11 years as a head coach that his team has led the league.12/22/2016, 11:50:23 PM
Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL
NHL All-Star Fan Vote as of Dec. 27. https://t.co/xV8fmnKiyd12/27/2016, 7:35:14 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Wild put one past Gibson, but there is some discussion about it.1/9/2017, 3:05:24 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Third period is now! #LetsGoDucks LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/1P6HFNySrD ICE TRACKER: https://t.co/lsDDe1iPWS https://t.co/MOddTKug9F1/9/2017, 3:03:20 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Jeff Petry Propels Canadiens Past Ducksvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Andrew Cogliano Now Has 5th-longest Ironman Streak in NHL Historyvia Yahoo
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Third period about to commence.1/9/2017, 3:02:43 AM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Andrew Cogliano is playing his 738th consecutive game tonight, surpassing Jay Bouwmeester for the fifth-longest such streak in NHL history. https://t.co/8vQOC64nbW12/21/2016, 12:42:01 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
See it. Shoot it. Celly. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/veeHgHapL112/21/2016, 1:00:33 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Wild have the 2-1 lead going into third. SOG: Minnesota 24-13. 16-6 edge in the second.1/9/2017, 2:45:40 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Got some work to do in the third. #MINvsANA https://t.co/YRgGXfkqbz1/9/2017, 2:44:30 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Kesler Reveals His Superstar Shutdown Secretsvia ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
10 Players Whose Production Will Drop in 2017via Bleacher Report
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Very little on that advantage. Ducks keep trying that high slot redirect play except they don't employ Joe Pavelski.1/9/2017, 2:35:59 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Parise now called for interference. Second penalty that Cogliano has drawn.1/9/2017, 2:33:09 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Beat Leafs 3-2 in OTvia ESPN.com
NHL @NHL
Windmill time. #ANAvsTOR https://t.co/fHT6pKTB5e12/20/2016, 3:09:04 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Hampus Lindholm showed why the Ducks locked him up for six more years. Tremendous defensive player.1/9/2017, 2:32:07 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Current four-game stretch without a PP goal is Ducks' longest this season.1/9/2017, 2:29:50 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Pretty sure we heard Getzlaf yell "BANK" before he put this home. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IXn6bMYqYN12/20/2016, 2:29:25 AM
- Anaheim Ducks
Bieksa Leaves Game After Taking a Puck to the Facevia ProHockeyTalk
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Coyle serving the penalty on Dubnyk. Ducks on first power play.1/9/2017, 2:27:38 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Good save by Dubnyk on Cogliano after he trips up Iron Man. Game No. 746 in a row.1/9/2017, 2:26:48 AM
Kesler Opens Up Scoring