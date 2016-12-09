    Follow b/r

    Anaheim Ducks

    2. Anaheim Ducks

      Henrik Sedin Scores in OT as Canucks Edge Ducks 3-2

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    3. 👏 🎅

    4. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Ride Two Power-play Goals to 3-1 Victory Over Flames

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    9. Anaheim Ducks

      Stoner Out 4-6 Weeks Following Abdominal Surgery

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    10. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Noesen to AHL

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    15. Anaheim Ducks

      Burns Scores Winner as Sharks Down Ducks in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    17. Anaheim Ducks

      10 Things Every NHL Fan Wants for the Holidays

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    21. Anaheim Ducks

      Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017

      Carol Schramvia Bleacher Report
    22. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Fall to Senators 2-1 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    28. Anaheim Ducks

      Jeff Petry Propels Canadiens Past Ducks

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    29. Anaheim Ducks

      Andrew Cogliano Now Has 5th-longest Ironman Streak in NHL History

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    36. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler Reveals His Superstar Shutdown Secrets

      Pierre LeBrunvia ESPN.com
    37. Anaheim Ducks

      10 Players Whose Production Will Drop in 2017

      Lyle Richardsonvia Bleacher Report
    40. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Beat Leafs 3-2 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    45. Anaheim Ducks

      Bieksa Leaves Game After Taking a Puck to the Face

      Cam Tuckervia ProHockeyTalk
    52. Anaheim Ducks

      4 Goals Not Enough as Ducks Fall to Red Wings

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    56. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks' Special Teams Anything but Special

      Annette Irwinvia The Hockey Writers
    57. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks to Play Final Game in Detroit's Joe Louis Arena

      Curtis Zupkevia latimes.com
    60. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Take Students Under Their Wings

      Scott Burnsidevia ESPN.com
    61. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Players Most Likely to Be Traded Because of the Expansion Draft

      Lyle Richardsonvia Bleacher Report

    64. Ducks Edge Bruins 4-3

    65. Bieksa Notches 2nd Goal on the Year

    68. Silfverberg Gets 9th Goal on the Year

    69. Anaheim Ducks

      Major Hurdles Remain for Ducks

      Felix Sicardvia The Hockey Writers
    73. Anaheim Ducks

      Ranking the 10 Most Consistent Veterans in the NHL

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    76. Anaheim Ducks

      Stars Score 5 Goals in 3rd Period, Beat Ducks 6-2

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    77. Anaheim Ducks

      Teams Most Likely to Trade Before the Holiday Freeze

      Lyle Richardsonvia Bleacher Report
    80. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Fan's Persistence Pays Off

      NHL.comvia NHL.com

    81. ICYMI

    84. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson's New Mask Pays Tribute to Connect the Dots

      Jared Clintonvia The Hockey News
    85. Anaheim Ducks

      Dark Horse Stanley Cup Contenders

      Adrian Datervia Bleacher Report
    88. Anaheim Ducks

      Analyzing NHL Playoff Probabilities at the Quarter Pole

      Department of Hockey Analyticsvia SI.com
    89. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 10 Poll

      Jonathan Willisvia Jonathan Willis
    92. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks End Homestand with Easy Win Over Senators, 5-1

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register

    93. Ducks Beat Senators 5-1

    97. Vermette Gives Ducks 3-1 Lead, Forces Condon from Game

    100. Perry Gives Ducks 2-1 Lead

    101. Ducks Tie Game 1-1

    104. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks See Payoff of Bobby Ryan Trade

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    105. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Assign Garbutt to San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    109. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Edge Sharks on Lindholm's 1st Goal of Season

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register

    112. Lindholm Makes It 3-2

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 