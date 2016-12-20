    Follow b/r

    Anaheim Ducks

    2. Anaheim Ducks

      Report: NHL to Dump Alternate Jerseys

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    3. Anaheim Ducks

      Bruce Boudreau Wins in Anaheim Return as Wild Beat Ducks

      ABC Newsvia ABC News
    4. Anaheim Ducks

      NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 14 Poll

      Jonathan Willisvia Bleacher Report
    5. Anaheim Ducks

      Niederreiter Called for Roughing After Getting Bodyslammed

      Streamablevia Streamable
    10. Anaheim Ducks

      Grab Anaheim Ducks Tickets Starting at $15!

      Gametimevia Gametime

    15. Kesler Opens Up Scoring

    16. 🔥

    17. Anaheim Ducks

      Ryan Getzlaf Out Again for Ducks

      Adam Gretzvia ProHockeyTalk
    21. Anaheim Ducks

      Boudreau 'Nervous' About Going Back to Anaheim

      Joey Alfierivia ProHockeyTalk
    22. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Capitalize on Smith's Error, Down Yotes in OT

      foxsportsvia FOX Sports
    23. Anaheim Ducks

      Kase on OT Winner: 'I Was Surprised Too'

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register

    27. Kase Catches Goalie Snoozing for OT Winner

    28. Anaheim Ducks

      New Rivalries Getting More Heated in 2016-17

      Carol Schramvia Carol Schram

    32. Ducks Open Up Scoring

    36. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Sign Tokarski to 1-Year Extension

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    37. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Top Wings 2-0 on Gibson's 23 Saves

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    41. Anaheim Ducks

      10 Things NHL Fans Should Look Forward to in 2017

      Steve Macfarlanevia Bleacher Report
    53. Anaheim Ducks

      Getzlaf Questionable for Upcoming Game vs. Red Wings

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    56. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Recall Chris Wagner from San Diego Gulls

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    57. Anaheim Ducks

      Gibson Posts 51 Saves in Ducks' Win

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    61. NHL Releases 33 Members of the #NHL100

    64. Anaheim Ducks

      Simmonds 'De-Robed' During Scrap vs. Bieksa

      Mary Clarkevia SBNation.com
    69. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Theodore to San Diego

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    72. Anaheim Ducks

      Henrik Sedin Scores in OT as Canucks Edge Ducks 3-2

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    73. 👏 🎅

    76. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Ride Two Power-play Goals to 3-1 Victory Over Flames

      ERIC STEPHENSvia The Orange County Register
    80. Anaheim Ducks

      Stoner Out 4-6 Weeks Following Abdominal Surgery

      Mike Halfordvia ProHockeyTalk
    81. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Reassign Noesen to AHL

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    85. Anaheim Ducks

      Burns Scores Winner as Sharks Down Ducks in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    89. Anaheim Ducks

      10 Things Every NHL Fan Wants for the Holidays

      Allan Mitchellvia Bleacher Report
    92. Anaheim Ducks

      Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017

      Carol Schramvia Bleacher Report
    93. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Fall to Senators 2-1 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    100. Anaheim Ducks

      Jeff Petry Propels Canadiens Past Ducks

      NHL.comvia NHL.com
    101. Anaheim Ducks

      Andrew Cogliano Now Has 5th-longest Ironman Streak in NHL History

      Yahoovia Yahoo
    108. Anaheim Ducks

      Kesler Reveals His Superstar Shutdown Secrets

      Pierre LeBrunvia ESPN.com
    109. Anaheim Ducks

      10 Players Whose Production Will Drop in 2017

      Lyle Richardsonvia Bleacher Report
    112. Anaheim Ducks

      Ducks Beat Leafs 3-2 in OT

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    117. Anaheim Ducks

      Bieksa Leaves Game After Taking a Puck to the Face

      Cam Tuckervia ProHockeyTalk

