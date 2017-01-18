Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Two periods in. Panthers up, 2-1. SOG: Florida, 28-20. Ducks 2-13-6 when trailing after two. Most teams not very good in that stat.2/4/2017, 2:21:34 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Win the faceoff: ✔ Set the screen: ✔ Tickle the twine: ✔ #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/nZ4MbpPkJ72/4/2017, 1:08:56 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
MILESTONE: With his goal, @HampeLindholm (27) passed R. Salei for sole possession of 10th place on the club's all-time goals list for dmen. https://t.co/QsOcU5WxpY2/4/2017, 1:26:59 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Gotta dig out of the one-goal hole. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/I40z3D06ea2/4/2017, 2:20:07 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
End of 2: Panthers 2 Ducks 1. That was a…frustrating period to say the least.2/4/2017, 2:20:05 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
I honestly have no idea what the breaking point is to scratch Bieksa. Is there even is one.2/4/2017, 2:14:53 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
700th point for #ScoreyPerry. New career-high in goals for @RickyRakell93. Pretty great scoring play, if you ask us. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/EuzfNxoFi82/1/2017, 4:23:05 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks don't convert on another abbreviated man advantage. Rakell has a one-timer stopped by Reimer. Had to settle puck first.2/4/2017, 2:13:03 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Huberdeau scores his first of the year. Bieksa inexplicably gives up on pestering Barkov and he feeds it to Jonathan. 2-1 Panthers.2/4/2017, 2:11:00 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Florida takes the lead 😒 Huberdeau scores with 4:58 left in the second period. We trail, 2-1. #ANAvsFLA2/4/2017, 2:10:46 AM
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Cam Fowler has career high 11 goals this season, also ties Oleg Tverdovsky for 3rd most goals all-time by a defenceman with the #Ducks (45)2/1/2017, 6:02:51 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Corey Perry joined Ryan Getzlaf (779) and Teemu Selanne (988) in the 700-point club for the #NHLDucks.2/1/2017, 4:28:11 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Jagr trips Bieksa but Huberdeau gets free in slot and buries a one-timer. 2-1 Panthers.2/4/2017, 2:10:43 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Manson may have just earned himself a meeting with the Department of Player Safety2/4/2017, 2:09:55 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Manson nearly decapitates Smith. Some contact made with head but would have to look at more angles.2/4/2017, 2:09:55 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Seeing-eye shot. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/DYCRwrNM4F2/1/2017, 5:34:39 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
ARE YOU READY FOR MORE 4 ON 42/4/2017, 2:09:15 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Holzer goes off for tripping. 5th penalty the Ducks have taken this period alone. Is that bad?2/4/2017, 2:07:21 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Holzer not helping his cause to stay in lineup. Tripping now for second minor.2/4/2017, 2:06:36 AM
nope @myregularface
Rakell goal https://t.co/6qX1OxkWuN2/1/2017, 4:14:26 AM
nope @myregularface
Silfverberg goal https://t.co/ozVdetfAPJ2/1/2017, 3:46:46 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gibby really wants that first star from @dklein_one9 tonight2/4/2017, 2:02:24 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
BOTH PENALTIES KILLED! @JohnGibson35 and the #NHLDucks are back to even strength. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/K1l94mai192/4/2017, 2:01:40 AM
Kesler Expands Pacific Lead
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
KESLER! Stream → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/iWP6qq8izV1/29/2017, 9:43:00 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gibby pretty much single handedly keeps this game tied. What a performance.2/4/2017, 2:00:51 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Gibson is on point here. Five or six saves as the Ducks kill off 5-on-3.2/4/2017, 2:00:30 AM
Little Dude Can Play
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gibson absolutely robs the Panthers on the PK. What a stop!2/4/2017, 1:59:20 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Manson send the puck over the glass just 5 seconds into the penalty kill. Ducks now down 3 defensemen. 5 on 3 for almost 2 minutes.2/4/2017, 1:57:15 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
😧😧 We're facing a 5-on-3 for 1:55 as both Holzer and Manson sit in the box. #ANAvsFLA2/4/2017, 1:56:47 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Manson airmails one on a clearing attempt. And it appears he'll be called for delay of game. Panthers with a 5-on-3 for 1:55.2/4/2017, 1:56:22 AM
Bryz Quizzes Former Teammates at All-Star Weekend
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bryz is back! @bryzgoalie30 quizzes former #NHLDucks teammates @Ryan_Kesler and Fowler for @PlayersTribune. https://t.co/W1pCniRlmK1/28/2017, 8:39:44 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Vatanen goes to the locker room.2/4/2017, 1:55:21 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATES: Randy Carlyle said Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) will not play tonight. #EDMvsANA1/25/2017, 6:57:13 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Holzer off for holding. Discipline issues rearing their ugly head again…2/4/2017, 1:55:02 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Holzer now keeping Ducks seat warm in sin bin. Guilty of holding.2/4/2017, 1:54:41 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Plenty of orange in the crowd tonight! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/Cto2Cl90OZ2/4/2017, 1:51:24 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Seriously if you’re on the ice against Getzlaf right now, you’re playing at his pace. And there’s nothing you can do about it.2/4/2017, 1:51:21 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Ducks absolutely dominated that abbreviated power play. Getzlaf has had a chokehold on the pace of play lately.2/4/2017, 1:50:26 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks now get an abbreviated power play.2/4/2017, 1:48:10 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Right through the wickets. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/sxFuvXMxSY1/24/2017, 3:29:27 AM
Lindholm's 4th Goal on the Year