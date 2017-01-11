Anaheim Ducks
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Wayne Simmonds is the All-Star MVP. Gets a nice ovation and a Honda Ridgeline to give to a relative.1/29/2017, 11:57:15 PM
Live: NHL All-Star Gamevia Bleacher Report
Atantic Division Wins Skills Competitionvia Bleacher Report
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
KESLER! Stream → https://t.co/55R5DI8eRJ https://t.co/iWP6qq8izV1/29/2017, 9:43:00 PM
Little Dude Can Play
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Simmonds is your MVP.1/29/2017, 11:56:30 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
An offsides challenge ruined the game for the Pacific; a look into the NHL’s conspiracy for artificial parity MY COLUMN:1/29/2017, 11:56:13 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Tavares blocks a McDavid pass and the Metropolitan Division wins, 4-3, to end the Pacific's one-year reign on All-Star game.1/29/2017, 11:53:52 PM
Kesler's Son Scores on One of the League's Bestvia theScore.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That's a wrap. The Metro Division wins, 4-3. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:53:44 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
That’ll do it. The Metro wins 4-3.1/29/2017, 11:53:42 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Holtby also stops Carter. Caps goalie might be your MVP. 19.4 left.1/29/2017, 11:52:08 PM
NHL Reveals Top 100 Players of All Timevia Yahoo
Bryz Quizzes Former Teammates at All-Star Weekend
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bryz is back! @bryzgoalie30 quizzes former #NHLDucks teammates @Ryan_Kesler and Fowler for @PlayersTribune. https://t.co/W1pCniRlmK1/28/2017, 8:39:44 PM
NHL Releases Skills Competition Assignmentsvia NHL.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Kesler can’t put it into the open net and why is my heart racing1/29/2017, 11:51:54 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kesler unable to tie it in front.1/29/2017, 11:51:26 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Under a minute left and we're down by one. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:50:58 PM
Draisaitl, Talbot Lead Oilers Past Ducks 4-0via NHL.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATES: Randy Carlyle said Jakob Silfverberg (upper-body injury) will not play tonight. #EDMvsANA1/25/2017, 6:57:13 PM
Devils Claim Noesen Off Waivers from Ducksvia ProHockeyTalk
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Holtby denying Pavelski twice. Final minute of action. In regulation?1/29/2017, 11:50:23 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
This game has ratcheted up in intensity. 1:30 left.1/29/2017, 11:49:08 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
MIKE SMITH HAVE MY BABIES1/29/2017, 11:46:14 PM
NHL Power Rankings for Week 17via Bleacher Report
Ducks Place Stefan Noesen on Waiversvia Pro Hockey Rumors
ESPN's Deadline Buyers and Sellersvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Noooooooooo..... Simmonds scores to put the Metro up, 4-3, late in the period. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:45:20 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Oof. Metro takes the lead. Simmonds.1/29/2017, 11:45:18 PM
Ducks Hold on to Beat Jets 3-2via NHL.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Right through the wickets. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/sxFuvXMxSY1/24/2017, 3:29:27 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
*Writes-in John Scott for MVP* *Gets beaten to death by Bettman with a hockey stick*1/29/2017, 11:44:45 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Atkinson ties it on breakaway. 3-3. Johnny Hockey was hustling back. Players do want them some cash money when it's out there.1/29/2017, 11:43:34 PM
😮
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Cash us on the ice How bow dah https://t.co/cUX6uijhtg1/24/2017, 1:59:16 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
20 🚨 in 39 games. @RickyRakell93 is pretty good at this hockey thing. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/fD2xdfGiQh1/24/2017, 1:41:05 AM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Atkinson ties it. Who says All Star Games aren’t interesting?1/29/2017, 11:42:45 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
And now we're tied ☹️ Cam Atkinson knots it at three late. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:42:30 PM
Scott Billeck @ScottBilleck
No Sami Vatanen for the #NHLDucks tonight. Korbinian Holzer draws into the lineup in his absence. #NHLJets1/24/2017, 1:02:38 AM
Curtis Zupke @curtiszupke
I am told John Gibson practiced and seems well enough that they didn't recall a goalie. Silfverberg still home; Corey Tropp re-assigned.1/22/2017, 9:32:40 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Goal waved off. Gretzky hates fun.1/29/2017, 11:40:47 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
No goal 😫 McDavid was just a hair offside. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:40:30 PM
B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankingsvia Jonathan Willis
Teemu Selanne Enjoying Retirementvia NHL.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Gretzky challenges the goal though on basis of offsides. This isn’t fun anymore. L1/29/2017, 11:40:26 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
No goal. Back to 3-2. McDavid caught offside.1/29/2017, 11:40:01 PM
Wild Score 3 Quick Goals in 3rd to Beat Ducksvia NHL.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
INJURY UPDATE: John Gibson (upper-body) is doubtful to return to tonight's game.1/22/2017, 2:58:37 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Kesler scored, but the play is under review.1/29/2017, 11:39:28 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Did Wayne Gretzky just make a coach's challenge in the All-Star game?1/29/2017, 11:39:23 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
That's an #NHLAllStar goal! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/6xjeJjuSUQ1/22/2017, 2:56:58 AM
Gibson Leaves Game After Taking Puck to Chestvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Kesler!!! 4-2 Pacific!1/29/2017, 11:38:28 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Kesler tries to get it to 97 but it goes in off McDonagh's skate. 4-2 Pacific.1/29/2017, 11:38:29 PM
Watch: Ducks Prospect Scores Dream Goalvia NHL.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Recall Theodore, Tropp from San Diegovia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Smith and Holtby now in goal as second 10 begins. The battle for $1 million.1/29/2017, 11:35:11 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Second half of the #NHLAllStar Championship is underway!1/29/2017, 11:33:46 PM
Silfverberg (Upper Body) Ruled Outvia The Orange County Register
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
RC also confirmed that Silfverberg will remain home and won't meet the team in Winnipeg.1/21/2017, 6:53:20 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
2nd half about to begin. *Regis Philbin voice* LET’S PLAY WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE1/29/2017, 11:33:33 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Some nice dangles from Simmonds there at the end of first 10-minute period. Alas, Jones foils him.1/29/2017, 11:30:16 PM
Will Ducks, Blue Jackets Deal from Depth?via ESPN.com
- Anaheim Ducks
Ducks Hold Off Avalanche 2-1 in Game Delayed by Glass Breakvia ESPN.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
The pass. The finish. The Pacific Team takes a 3-2 lead into the break! #NHLAllStar https://t.co/wH2PrXADEA1/29/2017, 11:30:07 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Pacific leads 3-2 over the Metro at the half.1/29/2017, 11:29:46 PM
Ducks-Avs Forced into Super-Sized 3rd Period Due to Broken Glassvia theScore.com
Avs Assist Leader Barrie (20) Out vs. Ducks
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
UPDATE: Tyson Barrie will not play tonight due to a lower-body injury.1/20/2017, 2:45:39 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Bo Horvat! What a finish from the young @Canucks forward. It's 3-2! #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:26:47 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Horvat goes bar-down off a behind-the-net feed from Gaudreau. 3-2 Pacific.1/29/2017, 11:26:48 PM
Rakell Puts Surging Ducks Past Lightning, 2-1via latimes.com
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
McDavid ties it! Heck of a pass from @Ryan_Kesler, and McDavid slides it past Bobrovsky. 2-2! #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:22:25 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
There ya go. Today's moment brought to you by Connor McDavid. Holy crap.1/29/2017, 11:22:41 PM
B/R Experts' Latest Power Rankingsvia Bleacher Report
Ducks Stumble in Overtime and Lose to St. Louis, 2-1via The Orange County Register
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Metro leads, 2-1. 😒1/29/2017, 11:19:45 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Faulk gets a grimy one. Twice deflected by Pacific defenders. 2-1 Metro.1/29/2017, 11:19:44 PM
Bernier Gets Shutout, Ducks Beat Coyotes 3-0via ESPN.com
Ducks Blank Coyotes 3-0
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bob robs Burns.1/29/2017, 11:18:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Metro ties it 😐 Seth Jones beats Martin Jones and it's 1-1 just 1:25 in. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:15:39 PM
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Jonathan Bernier (26 saves) earned his first shutout of the season to help the @AnaheimDucks improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. https://t.co/sDznOtudgo1/15/2017, 4:36:21 AM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Loose puck in the slot. No problem for @ritchboiii! #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/4ANhN746k11/15/2017, 3:08:42 AM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
1-1. Jones scores on Jones. Seth beats Martin.1/29/2017, 11:15:23 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Bobrovsky and Jones start out in goal.1/29/2017, 11:14:56 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Don't blink or you'll definitely miss this @HampeLindholm goal. #LetsGoDucks https://t.co/IxNuKkhC7J1/15/2017, 1:28:42 AM
Ducks' Siblings Trip Rekindles Memories for Lindholm, Sistervia latimes.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Just like that it's 8 from 8. Little Joe from Doughty. 1-0 Pacific.1/29/2017, 11:14:03 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Pavelski with the game's first goal! Still doesn't feel right, but we're cool with it. #NHLAllStar1/29/2017, 11:13:56 PM
Vets Having the Best Seasons of Their Careersvia Bleacher Report
Ducks Alone Atop Pacific After Beating Avsvia The Orange County Register
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Pacific-Metro final about to begin. Doughty-Carter-Pavelski starts against Crosby-Ovechkin-McDonough.1/29/2017, 11:13:32 PM
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
And the championship game is underway! Let's repeat, boys! #NHLAllStar https://t.co/S1B7ftIz9G1/29/2017, 11:13:15 PM
Cogliano Is Hockey's Most Durable Playervia Bleacher Report
Watch: Perry Ices Gamevia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
I'd prefer a Prince hologram but that's just me.1/29/2017, 11:02:16 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Quick capsule review of the Pacific Division's 10-3 win over Central Division in NHL All-Star tournament. https://t.co/ISgmJUzGtD1/29/2017, 10:57:19 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ducks get the low-scoring winger one. Perry softly deposits one into the empty cage. Snaps a 13-game drought. 4-1.1/13/2017, 4:33:11 AM
Kesler's Heads-Up Goalvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
It is the Metro-Pacific final that we all expected.1/29/2017, 10:47:34 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
It’s Metropolitan Division vs. Pacific Division in the finals. Pacific trying to defend their title.1/29/2017, 10:46:34 PM
Rakell Nets His 17thvia NHL.com
Silfverberg's Wicked Wrist Shotvia NHL.com
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Ovi gets the final goal from Crosby. Metro wins, 10-6.1/29/2017, 10:46:11 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Didn't work but something different. CBJ's Atkinson scores his second into an empty net. 8-5.1/29/2017, 10:42:41 PM
Getzlaf (LBI) Returns After Missing 4 Gamesvia ProHockeyTalk
Rick Sadowski @RickS7
#Ducks Getzlaf will play tonight after missing four games with a lower-body injury. #Avs #Avalanche1/12/2017, 7:10:46 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Rask pulled so the Atlantic forfeits the loser point.1/29/2017, 10:42:17 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
Michel Therrien pulls Rask for an extra attacker. OK.1/29/2017, 10:41:21 PM
Ducks Reassign Wagner to San Diegovia NHL.com
Bernier Continues to Ride the Benchvia ProHockeyTalk
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
You’ve gotta love how much fun Gretzky is having back there.1/29/2017, 10:40:34 PM
Eric Stephens @icemancometh
87 is here. Metro up 7-5.1/29/2017, 10:37:19 PM
Streaking Silfverberg 'on Another Level' for Ducksvia ProHockeyTalk
Gibson, Silfverberg Power Surging Ducks Past Stars, 2-0via ESPN.com
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Crosby scores in an All Star Game. It’s a new era.1/29/2017, 10:37:04 PM
Anaheim Calling @AnaheimCalling
Broomball. https://t.co/Rc0q1dwqBH1/29/2017, 10:34:21 PM
Kesler Expands Pacific Lead