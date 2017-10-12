The Top 10 Seniors in College Basketball for 2017-18

1 of 11

Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech

Lammers was a monster last season, averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game, and he could be headed for even more points and rebounds with frontcourt running mate Quinton Stephens out of the picture. There are going to be quite a few great seniors in the ACC this year, but this dude is top-five.

Yante Maten, Georgia

Maten averaged 18.2 points per game last season, is a career 49.2 percent three-point shooter and is headed for a bigger piece of the pie after J.J. Frazier graduated. We'll see if Georgia's new backcourt starters can get Maten the ball as well and as often as Frazier did, but he could lead the SEC in scoring if they do.

Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia

Wilkins is one of those two-way stars who doesn't put up big numbers but whose presence is dearly missed when he isn't on the floor. Case in point, he suffered an injury early in the first round of the NCAA tournament against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and didn't play in the second round because of it. The Cavaliers barely beat UNC-W, and the Florida Gators slaughtered them 65-39. If this team is going to remain in the upper tier of the ACC for another season, it needs Wilkins to stay healthy.

Kelan Martin, Butler

The Butler Bulldogs should have taken a step backward after losing Kellen Dunham and Roosevelt Jones. Instead, Martin led them to the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, their highest in school history. If he can perform a little more consistently and efficiently as a senior, he'll be in the running for National Player of the Year.

Rob Gray Jr., Houston

Gray put up an efficient 20.6 points per game last season, and he should become even more of a do-it-all phenom for a Cougars team that lost Damyean Dotson, Danrad Knowles, Kyle Meyer and Bertrand Nkali.

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Brodziansky averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season, and he did so while only playing 23.9 minutes per contest. His per-40 numbers were kind of ridiculous, and the TCU Horned Frogs should finally break their nearly 20-year NCAA tournament drought as he becomes an even bigger contributor as a senior.

Brandon Goodwin, Florida Gulf Coast

The lone representative from outside the traditional multi-bid conferences, Brandon Goodwin transferred from the University of Central Florida to FGCU and became a sensation. Even though his minutes decreased, his scoring average nearly doubled to 18.5 per game to go with his 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. And this came after a relatively slow start. He averaged 22.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over his final 11 games for the Eagles and might put up some of the most impressive numbers in the nation this year.