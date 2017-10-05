Ranking the Best in-Season College Basketball Tournaments in 2017-18

0 of 10

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels won the 2017 NCAA tournament, but how will they fare in the 2017 Phil Knight Invitational?

The PK80 is a one-time college basketball tournament honoring the 80th birthday of the Nike co-founder, and it will have two of the three best early-season tournaments in 2017-18—in case you needed any more evidence of how much pull the shoe companies have in this sport.

With 12 significant major-conference programs partaking in the event—14 if you count Connecticut and Gonzaga; major programs regardless of conference affiliation—there weren't a lot of quality teams left for the other tournaments to choose from.

There are 27 early-season tournaments in all, and most of them are entirely uninteresting. Truly, the top four are the only ones that are definitely worth your time, but we were able to come up with six more that could produce some intriguing pairings. These tournaments are ranked in ascending order of potential percentage of games that will be must-watch affairs.

And before you dismiss these November (or December, in some cases) events with a "Wake me in March when the games matter" retort, be sure to note that eight of the last nine national champions have won an early-season tournament, as have five of the last seven teams that lost in the NCAA tournament final. The only exceptions to the rule are Louisville losing to Duke in the 2012 Battle 4 Atlantis final, Kansas losing to Duke in the 2011 Maui Invitational final and Kentucky not playing in a non-exempt tournament during the 2013-14 season.

You might not care about these events right now, but you're going to want to at least look back at these tournaments when working on the latter rounds of your NCAA tournament bracket.