FBI Arrests 4 NCAA Basketball Coaches Connected to Fraud and Corruption

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday that fraud and corruption charges have been brought against 10 people related to college basketball, including four coaches.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Auburn's Chuck Person, Arizona's Emanuel Richardson and USC's Tony Bland are the assistant coaches who have been charged.

The U.S. Department of Justice also announced that those charged include "managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company."

More specifics will be announced Tuesday during a press conference held at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York in New York City.

Evans was named Oklahoma State's associate head coach in March after spending 2016-17 as the Cowboys' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and the previous four seasons as an assistant at South Carolina.

The 53-year-old Person is a 14-year NBA veteran who has been an assistant at Auburn under head coach Bruce Pearl since 2014 and is currently the Tigers' associate head coach.

Richardson is a longtime college basketball assistant who served under Sean Miller at Xavier from 2007 through 2009 before following him to Arizona.

Bland played collegiately at Syracuse and San Diego State. He was an assistant coach for two seasons at San Diego State and has been USC's associate head coach since 2014-15.