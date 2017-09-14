Graduate Transfers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact on the 2017-18 CBB Season

0 of 11

Associated Press

Elijah Brown played one season of college hoops at Butler, averaged 20.3 points per game over the last two seasons at New Mexico and is now a graduate transfer who could make or break Oregon's 2017-18 season. He's just one of the many veteran players who will be putting up big numbers for new major-conference programs this season.

As has become an annual rite of passage over the past several years, much of the summer has been spent debating whether college basketball is dealing with a transfer epidemic. Eli Boettger recently conducted a deep dive into the data for AthleticDirectorU.com, concluding that the landscape of the sport isn't nearly as close to the brink of free agency as some would have you believe.

Based on research I did last summer, I would counter that 9.4 percent of all D-I transfers from 2013-16—56 players per year—averaged at least 10 points per game in the season before they transferred. Yes, most of the players on the yearly list of 700-900 transfers end up leaving D-I altogether, but 56 double-digit scorers per year is kind of a big deal, considering the ACC only had 51 guys average at least 10 points per game in 2016-17.

Regardless of which side of that debate you're on, we can all agree that transfers are becoming a bigger part of college basketball, and that there are quite a few graduate transfers who figure to make a significant impact on the 2017-18 season.

Players on the following slides are ranked in ascending order of projected national impact with team success counting for a bit more than individual stats. A 20-point scorer for a Final Four team would be the ideal graduate transfer. Beyond that, though, someone who might put up 10 points per game for a 20-win team team ranks higher than someone who might put up 20 points per game for a 10-win team.