Dark-Horse Candidates to Watch for CBB Player of the Year in 2017-18

1 of 9

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Atlantic 10 MVP

There are 13 returning players who averaged at least 20 points while playing in at least a dozen games last season, and three of those guys play in the Atlantic 10. St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams (20.6 PPG), Davidson's Peyton Aldridge (20.5 PPG) and Shavar Newkirk (20.3 PPG) of Saint Joseph's are all viable candidates to lead the nation in scoring this year. But would that be enough to win the A-10 or finish the year in the AP Top 25?

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Speaking of candidates who put up ridiculous stat lines, Daum averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. In doing so, he became the first player since 2008 and just the sixth player in the last 15 years to put up at least 25 and eight for an entire season. Others on the list include Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley and Vermont folk hero Taylor Coppenrath. However, South Dakota State only went 18-17 last year and might not be any better this year.

Collin Sexton, Alabama

One of the most electrifying incoming freshmen in the nation, Sexton is going to make the college basketball nation interested in Alabama for the first time in a long time. (Apologies, Crimson Tide fans, but when you've suffered at least a dozen losses in a dozen consecutive years, it's true.) But he likely won't be the SEC Freshman of the Year because of Michael Porter Jr., and Alabama likely won't win the SEC because of Kentucky, Florida and several other contenders. He'll be a lot of fun to watch, but National Player of the Year is a huge stretch.

Yante Maten, Georgia

An injury late in the season negatively impacted his overall numbers, but Maten still put up 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior. He also improved as a passer (1.5 APG) and showed some serious skill as a shooter (21-of-43 from three-point range). Yet again, the question here is team success. Georgia went 19-15 and lost do-it-all senior point guard J.J. Frazier. Maten's PPG may well be higher than Georgia's win total.

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

This 7'0" center might be the most important player in the country, as the Kansas frontcourt situation could be a disaster if Azubuike isn't a viable option for at least 20-25 minutes per game. But it's highly unlikely he leads the team in scoring, given all the other options in the backcourt for the Jayhawks. If he becomes a shot-blocking phenom who averages around 10 points and 10 rebounds per game, though, NPOY is possible.

Cane Broome, Cincinnati

The ultimate dark horse, Broome sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Sacred Heart to Cincinnati. The shooting guard averaged 23.1 PPG two seasons ago, though, and he should immediately become a starter and potential leading scorer for the Bearcats. This team generally plays at one of the slowest tempos in the nation and focuses more on defense than offense, but Broome should bring an uptick in tempo and scoring for a fringe preseason Top 10 team.