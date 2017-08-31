LaVar Ball on LaMelo's NCAA Eligibility After Shoe Reveal: 'Who Cares?'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaVar Ball apparently isn't worried that his son LaMelo already having his own signature shoe might impact his college eligibility.

LaMelo Ball is just a junior in high school, but the Big Baller Brand released his $395 shoe, the MB1, for preorder on Thursday.

"We'll worry about it when we get there," LaVar told Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com. "Who cares? If he can't play, then he can't play. It doesn't mean he'll stop working out and getting better."

He added, "Maybe in two years, they'll change the rule and he'll be able to go to the NBA straight out of high school."

LaMelo's older brother, Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, has his own signature shoe that retails at $495. But UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball cannot endorse a brand under NCAA rules, making LaMelo's situation fascinating. It's possible the organization could deem him ineligible once he signs a letter of intent with UCLA based on the shoe.

"We will leave that up to the NCAA," Big Baller Brand spokesman Alan Foster told Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

It's certainly an unprecedented scenario, as LaMelo Ball is the first high schooler with his own signature shoe. But his father, at least, hardly seems worried about any potential repercussions with the NCAA.