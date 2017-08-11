Frank Kaminsky, Dan Dakich Get in Twitter Argument over Nigel Hayes

Frank Kaminsky, Dan Dakich Get in Twitter Argument over Nigel HayesAugust 11, 2017
Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky and former Bowling Green head men's basketball coach Dan Dakich got into a Twitter spat Thursday after Dakich mentioned Kaminsky's former Wisconsin teammate, Nigel Hayes.
Hayes notably carried a sign that said, "Broke college athlete," on ESPN last year, and Dakich alluded to it in a tweet:
Dan Dakich @dandakich
"Broke College Student" Nigel Hayes. He's outta college now..no student loans..guaranteed job in his field..only had 2 work 20 hrs/week2017-8-10 14:06:12
Kaminsky responded sarcastically to Dakich, and after the ESPN analyst ran down a list of the ways he helped enact positive change for college athletes, Kaminsky made it clear he was sticking up for his friend:
Frank Kaminsky III @FSKPart3
You insulted @NIGEL_HAYES don't get sensitive when people fire back at your garbage https://t.co/j9MGrpLghY2017-8-10 23:00:15
Dakich and Kaminsky previously argued on Twitter in April over the idea of the NCAA exploiting student-athletes.
As the lengthy discussion continued Thursday, Dakich asked Kaminsky what he had done to make an impact at the college level, and the former National College Player of the Year shot back with his impressive resume:
Frank Kaminsky III @FSKPart3
Helped lead my school to back to back Final 4s. Won 6 player of the year awards. Helped make millions for the school. What did you do? https://t.co/paFLNVDCAr2017-8-10 23:20:08
Dakich then asked Kaminsky what he did from an activism standpoint, and Kaminsky took the opportunity to question Dakich's public treatment of student-athletes:
Frank Kaminsky III @FSKPart3
What have you done besides belittle student athletes by saying they don't work hard enough? https://t.co/Mq8GPfeLk42017-8-10 23:23:59
After a successful college career at Wisconsin, Kaminsky was selected No. 9 overall in the 2015 NBA draft, and his contract will pay him nearly $3 million this season, per Spotrac.
Hayes is in for a much tougher road, however, as he went undrafted and received an invite to New York Knicks minicamp after playing for them in the NBA Summer League.