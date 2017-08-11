Frank Kaminsky, Dan Dakich Get in Twitter Argument over Nigel Hayes

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky and former Bowling Green head men's basketball coach Dan Dakich got into a Twitter spat Thursday after Dakich mentioned Kaminsky's former Wisconsin teammate, Nigel Hayes.

Hayes notably carried a sign that said, "Broke college athlete," on ESPN last year, and Dakich alluded to it in a tweet:

Kaminsky responded sarcastically to Dakich, and after the ESPN analyst ran down a list of the ways he helped enact positive change for college athletes, Kaminsky made it clear he was sticking up for his friend:

Dakich and Kaminsky previously argued on Twitter in April over the idea of the NCAA exploiting student-athletes.

As the lengthy discussion continued Thursday, Dakich asked Kaminsky what he had done to make an impact at the college level, and the former National College Player of the Year shot back with his impressive resume:

Dakich then asked Kaminsky what he did from an activism standpoint, and Kaminsky took the opportunity to question Dakich's public treatment of student-athletes:

After a successful college career at Wisconsin, Kaminsky was selected No. 9 overall in the 2015 NBA draft, and his contract will pay him nearly $3 million this season, per Spotrac.

Hayes is in for a much tougher road, however, as he went undrafted and received an invite to New York Knicks minicamp after playing for them in the NBA Summer League.