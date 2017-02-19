Marquise Caudill, Antwaun Boyd Arrested After Opponent Is Punched on Video
Marquise Caudill and Antwaun Boyd of Division III school Daniel Webster were arrested Saturday following an incident in a men's basketball game against Southern Vermont.
According to the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News), "Nashua authorities say [Caudill] assaulted a player from the opposing team Saturday and threatened an officer working a security detail who tried to stop him. They also said [Boyd] appeared to be inciting an already hostile crowd that had surrounded the officer."
You can see footage of the assault below, per Jim Weber of Awful Announcing (Note: NSFW):
Jim Weber @JimMWeber
Here's the DIII player that got arrested last night. Holy shit, what a punk-ass move. https://t.co/bAjl5pQfdr2/19/2017, 1:09:38 PM
Caudill, 22, was charged with assault, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct and is being held on a $50,000 bail, per the AP, while Boyd, 23, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred on the final game in the history of Daniel Webster:
DanielWebsterCollege @DWCeagles
Today is the last Men's Basketball home game in DWC history. Who is coming to show their support? #eaglepride2/18/2017, 5:20:21 PM
According to the AP report, it "required 25 officers to restore order" following the fight between the teams.
