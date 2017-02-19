Marquise Caudill, Antwaun Boyd Arrested After Opponent Is Punched on Video

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Marquise Caudill and Antwaun Boyd of Division III school Daniel Webster were arrested Saturday following an incident in a men's basketball game against Southern Vermont.

According to the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News), "Nashua authorities say [Caudill] assaulted a player from the opposing team Saturday and threatened an officer working a security detail who tried to stop him. They also said [Boyd] appeared to be inciting an already hostile crowd that had surrounded the officer."

You can see footage of the assault below, per Jim Weber of Awful Announcing (Note: NSFW):

Caudill, 22, was charged with assault, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct and is being held on a $50,000 bail, per the AP, while Boyd, 23, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred on the final game in the history of Daniel Webster:

According to the AP report, it "required 25 officers to restore order" following the fight between the teams.