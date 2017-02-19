    College BasketballDownload App

    Marquise Caudill, Antwaun Boyd Arrested After Opponent Is Punched on Video

    CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 05: Seen are game balls falling through the hoop before the start of the round 18 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Perth Wildcats at the Cairns Convention Centre on February 5, 2017 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
    Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2017

    Marquise Caudill and Antwaun Boyd of Division III school Daniel Webster were arrested Saturday following an incident in a men's basketball game against Southern Vermont. 

    According to the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News), "Nashua authorities say [Caudill] assaulted a player from the opposing team Saturday and threatened an officer working a security detail who tried to stop him. They also said [Boyd] appeared to be inciting an already hostile crowd that had surrounded the officer."

    You can see footage of the assault below, per Jim Weber of Awful Announcing (Note: NSFW):

    Caudill, 22, was charged with assault, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct and is being held on a $50,000 bail, per the AP, while Boyd, 23, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

    The incident occurred on the final game in the history of Daniel Webster:

    According to the AP report, it "required 25 officers to restore order" following the fight between the teams.

