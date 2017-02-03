Courtney Ramey to Louisville: Cardinals Land 5-Star PG Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Louisville received an early boost to its 2018 recruiting class Friday by getting a commitment from dynamic point guard Courtney Ramey.

Evan Daniels of Scout.com first reported the news and passed along comments from the playmaker:

Ramey is a 5-star prospect who rates as the No. 19 overall recruit among next year's incoming class, according to the Scout.com player rankings. He's also listed as the fourth-best point guard and the top player at the position coming out of Missouri.

The Webster Groves High School star features all the offensive tools. He's confident driving to the rim to finish in traffic or knocking down outside shots, often from several feet behind the high school three-point line. He's also shown the ability to morph into a pass-first guard when the defense clamps down.

WGHS Athletics highlighted a clutch shot Ramey hit to win a game in January:

In addition, his frame is on pace to fit the prototypical PG mold. He's already 6'3", and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him grow another inch or two before or during his college days. That said, the 170-pounder will need to focus on adding more strength without sacrificing much of his quickness.

Ramey is still a bit raw from a defensive technique standpoint, but that's quite common for young guards. Learning to play perimeter defense is tougher to develop than playing in the post for a highly touted forward or center. He's got the size and length to become an impact defender, though.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN pointed out the rapidly improving outlook for the Cardinals backcourt:

Although it's always difficult to project how a prospect will fit into a program so far in advance, the forecast is promising for Ramey. Four of Louisville's top six scorers this season are either juniors or seniors, so there will be a lot of production to replace over the next two years.

If the Cardinals' latest addition spends the next 21 months adding more power to his frame and continuing to improve his defense, he should make a serious impact for head coach Rick Pitino right away.