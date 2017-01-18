Notre Dame vs. FSU: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

An incredible shooting night from three-point range wasn't enough to keep No. 15 Notre Dame undefeated in ACC play.

No. 10 Florida State allowed the Fighting Irish to make 71.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc but still found a way to come through with an 83-80 win at home Wednesday.

Both teams are now tied with North Carolina on top of the ACC standings at 5-1.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports made a bold statement about the Seminoles:

Who is the best team in the ACC? It may very well be Florida State. These Seminoles aren't going away. Beat Notre Dame by three at home. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 19, 2017

Jonathan Isaac made a big impact on both ends of the floor, ending his night with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel noted that was part of the game plan:

Jonathan Isaac told media this week he's trying to affect games more on the defensive end. He just had his 4th block of the game. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) January 19, 2017

Florida State finished with 11 blocks as a team, preventing the Irish from getting anything easy inside.

Meanwhile, Seminoles guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored all eight of his points in the second half to go with seven assists and just one turnover.

Fox Sports South showed some of the two key players' biggest moments:

XRM + Isaac = @Seminoles on the verge of a top-15 win pic.twitter.com/3v6zRTEuHf — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 19, 2017

Notre Dame was unstoppable from beyond the arc, shooting 15-of-21. Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively, but 18 turnovers created problems for the Irish.

The team's 32.4 percent mark on two-point baskets didn't help, either, as Notre Dame fell for the first time in eight games.

The game started with a fast pace, although it didn't always lead to a high level of play, as the teams combined for 25 turnovers in the first half.

The early scoring came from unlikely sources on both sides.

T.J. Gibbs scored 11 points in the first half for Notre Dame, with Angelo Di Carlo of WNDU describing his impact in the opening minutes:

TJ Gibbs in for Matt Farrell at point guard & giving Irish a nice spark. The freshman with a pair of 3's. ND up 16-13 midway thru 1st half — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlowndu) January 19, 2017

PJ Savoy did the damage for Florida State, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to help the home team create some breathing room. Corey Clark of the Tallahassee Democrat described the run:

It's amazing how often Savoy will spark one of these first-half runs. That was 8 points in a flash. FSU now up 37-29 with 2:54 left. — Corey Clark/TDO.com (@Corey_Clark) January 19, 2017

This big dunk capped Florida State's 8-2 run in less than a minute, via Fox Sports South:

Dwayne Bacon finishes the fast break with authority.@fsuhoops is on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FtDZJn2Uqo — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 19, 2017

Still, the Irish kept things competitive and went into halftime with just a 39-33 deficit.

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk argued Notre Dame deserved more points:

Just finished the first half of Florida State-Notre Dame and I'm not sure I can remember a team getting a friendlier home whistle. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 19, 2017

Calls aside, Florida State entered the second half with a six-point advantage, although some poor shooting hurt the team's ability to build on its lead.

Both sides were ice-cold from the field after intermission, but Notre Dame tied the score at 49-49 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Every time the Seminoles appeared to be ready to pull away, the Irish came back with a big three-pointer. Tim Linafelt of Florida State's official website described the road team's impressive performance:

But Notre Dame can’t miss from 3. This is nuts. Now 12 of 17. Contested, uncontested, whatever. — Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) January 19, 2017

Notre Dame took its first lead of the second half, 60-58, which was followed by some back-and-forth play.

That was until Isaac took over, scoring nine points during an 11-1 Florida State run that gave the Seminoles a 73-65 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello described one of the highly regarded prospect's impressive sequences:

Jonathan Isaac showing the full arsenal. Catch-and-shoot 3 over top of the defense, rebound at other end, then finish and-one thru contact. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 19, 2017

The two sides traded big shots in the final minutes, but the Irish weren't able to overcome the deficit. Quality free-throw shooting down the stretch was enough for the Seminoles to secure another big win for their resume.

The brutal ACC schedule continues for Florida State, which will stay home to take on Louisville on Saturday. Notre Dame will have an easier battle at home against Syracuse, but it will follow that up with a matchup against Virginia.

Both Florida State and Notre Dame should be near the top of the conference standings all season, although each game will be a challenge.

