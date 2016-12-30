The New Year's Resolution for Every AP Top 25 Team

2016 hasn't been the greatest of years for many reasons, but in the sports world there has been no shortage of tremendous moments. In college basketball we got one of the best championship games ever in Villanova's victory over North Carolina in April, and since the 2016-17 season resumed in mid-November, we've been blessed with plenty of great performances and outcomes.

But now that we're turning to 2017 over the weekend, it's time to look ahead and see what we could do differently in the future.

Using the latest Associated Press Top 25 as a guide, we've picked out something that each of college basketball's top teams will strive to accomplish next year. In most cases, our choices relate to a part of their team that needs some improvement or needs to be more involved in how they operate moving forward.