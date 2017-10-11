    NCAA Announces Commission on College Basketball in Wake of Scandal

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. A federal judge in Chicago gave preliminary approval Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, to a reworked head-injury settlement between thousands of former college athletes and the NCAA that includes a $70 million fund to test for brain trauma. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    In the wake of an FBI investigation into corruption, the NCAA announced on Wednesday the formation of a commission on college basketball.

    In a statement, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the commission will begin operating in November and will be led by Emmert and chairwoman Dr. Condoleezza Rice to examine "critical aspects of a system that clearly is not working."

    The commission will focus on three aspects of college basketball including the NCAA's relationship with entities like apparel companies and agents/advisors, the effect of the NBA's one-and-done rule on college basketball and promoting "transparency and accountability" between schools and the NCAA.

    On Sept. 26, 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches, were charged with bribery conspiracy, solicitation of bribes, honest services fraud conspiracy, honest service fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Travel Act conspiracy. 

    The coaches were Chuck Person from Auburn, LaMont Evans from Oklahoma State, Emanuel Richardson from Arizona and Tony Bland from USC. 

    Joon Kim, acting U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York, noted the alleged bribery scheme involved talent advisors and managers bribing the four college coaches to direct recruits and their families to sign with them. 

    Person and Richardson have been suspended by their respective schools, and Evans was fired from Oklahoma State.

     

