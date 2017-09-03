LaVar Ball: 'NCAA Ain't Going to Tell Me S--t' About LaMelo's Signature Shoe

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is choosing his brand over the NCAA.

Speaking to reporters Saturday in Chino, California, the Ball family patriarch said the NCAA isn't "going to tell me s--t" after the release of LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker raised concerns about his son's eventual collegiate eligibility.

"He's going to have a shoe," LaVar said, per ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes. "NCAA ain't going to tell me s--t. Because they're not my boss. That's what they do, but they're not going to be like, 'Oh, LaVar, you can't bring that shoe out until we tell you.' What? Something that I'm doing for my family? That's mine? I'm not under no umbrella."

LaVar later said that if LaMelo is ruled ineligible following the release of his Big Baller Brand MB1 shoe, which retails for $395, he has no problem with him foregoing his eligibility and preparing for the NBA.

"We'll sit out a year or two," LaVar said, per Holmes. "Just get stronger and faster, and then go into [NBA training] camp as a free agent. He already got the narrative—he can play, he can play. You see what he's doing at 15 and 16. Don't think that by the time he gets 17, 18 that he ain't going to be 10 times better than what he is now."

On Thursday, the NCAA issued a statement to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell explaining how LaMelo's shoe could affect his eligibility.

"Generally speaking, a college athlete or prospect paid for use of their athletics reputation or ability risks their future eligibility in that sport," spokeswoman Emily James said. "This includes profiting from the sale of items bearing the young person's name. NCAA rules, however, do allow prospects to promote commercial products prior to enrollment, provided it is not for pay."

LaMelo, 16, is committed to the UCLA Bruins and is currently the 21st-ranked recruit in the class of 2019, according to Scout.com.

For now, he doesn't sound particularly bothered by questions surrounding his future in Westwood.

"I've still got two years left, so I'll worry about that when it gets there," he said, per Holmes.