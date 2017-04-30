    LaVar Ball Denies Role in Firing of Sons' Chino Hills HS Basketball Coach

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2017

    TORRANCE, CA - MARCH 14: Lavar Ball is seen at the game between Chino Hills High School and Bishop Montgomery High School at El Camino College on March 14, 2017 in Torrance, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    Chino Hills High School let go basketball coach Stephan Gilling last week, but LaVar Ball denies any involvement in changes to his sons' team.

    "He's a really good guy, but I'm just not sure he was experienced enough," Ball said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN. "But I wasn't the reason why he's gone. It was protocol that the job is open every year."

    Gilling was in his first year with the program but was fired after leading the team to a 30-3 season.

    Lonzo Ball was a key part of the school's 35-0 run two seasons ago under coach Steve Baik, who departed for another local school at year's end. The point guard left for UCLA and has since declared for the NBA draft.

    1. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    2. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    3. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    4. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    5. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    6. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    7. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    8. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    9. History of Vinsanity

    10. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    11. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    12. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    13. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    14. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    15. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    16. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    17. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    18. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    19. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    20. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    21. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    22. This Night in the NBA

    23. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    24. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    25. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    26. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    27. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    28. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    29. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    30. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    31. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    32. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    33. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    34. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    35. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    36. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    37. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    38. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    39. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    40. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    41. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    42. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    43. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    44. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    45. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    46. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    47. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    48. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    49. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    50. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    51. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    52. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    53. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    54. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    55. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    56. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    57. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    58. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    59. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    60. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    61. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    62. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    63. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    64. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    65. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    66. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    67. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    68. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    69. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    70. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    71. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    72. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    73. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    74. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    75. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    76. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    77. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    78. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    79. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    80. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    81. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    82. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    83. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    84. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    85. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    86. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    87. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    88. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    89. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    90. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    91. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    92. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    93. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    94. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    95. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    96. How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8

    97. Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

    98. The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run

    99. Gridiron Heights, Episode 7: A Rookie Monster Has Players Scared in Town

    100. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 9 in 60 Seconds

    However, his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball remained with the high school program under Gilling, who was an assistant the year before. What ensued was a season full of conflict with their father, LaVar, who would come into the locker room and try to overrule the coach from the bleachers, per Andrew Joseph of For the Win.

    "I run Chino Hills! I run UCLA, about to run the NBA," Ball reportedly told the players, per Gilling.

    LiAngelo will follow in Lonzo's footsteps to UCLA next season, but LaMelo, who also committed to UCLA, has two more years at the high school level.