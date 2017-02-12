LaMelo Ball's Dad Says Son Will 'Easily' Score 92 Points Again
LaMelo Ball is arguably the most exciting high school basketball player in the country, and apparently he is only getting started.
Ball scored 92 points in a game last week in a 146-123 win for Chino Hills against Los Osos High School. In an interview on TMZ Sports, his father LaVar Ball said the player could "easily" do it again:
Per the box score provided by Tommy Kiss of the Southern California News Group, Ball went 37-of-61 from the field, including 7-of-22 from three-point range. Teammate Eli Scott had 15 field-goal attempts, but no one else on Chino Hills took more than six shots.
Ball is Life provided a highlight video of the impressive performance:
While it's clear Ball didn't showcase the best defensive effort in the game and often cherry-picked for easy baskets on the other end of the court, LaVar Ball didn't see a problem.
"What is the object in basketball?" the father asked. "Put the ball in the hole and win. And that's what we do."
"They're doing a good job of entertaining," he explained.
Chino Hills is 27-1 on the season, per MaxPreps, and the squad is considered one of the best high school teams in the nation.
As for LaMelo Ball, the scoring ability hasn't led to a lot of hype as a prospect. The class of 2019 guard is already committed to UCLA, where brother Lonzo Ball is starring, but he is rated just a 3-star recruit by Scout.com and not among the top 50 in the class.
A few more big games like he had this past week might help him climb the rankings.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!