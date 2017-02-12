LaMelo Ball's Dad Says Son Will 'Easily' Score 92 Points Again

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball is arguably the most exciting high school basketball player in the country, and apparently he is only getting started.

Ball scored 92 points in a game last week in a 146-123 win for Chino Hills against Los Osos High School. In an interview on TMZ Sports, his father LaVar Ball said the player could "easily" do it again:

Per the box score provided by Tommy Kiss of the Southern California News Group, Ball went 37-of-61 from the field, including 7-of-22 from three-point range. Teammate Eli Scott had 15 field-goal attempts, but no one else on Chino Hills took more than six shots.

Ball is Life provided a highlight video of the impressive performance:

While it's clear Ball didn't showcase the best defensive effort in the game and often cherry-picked for easy baskets on the other end of the court, LaVar Ball didn't see a problem.

"What is the object in basketball?" the father asked. "Put the ball in the hole and win. And that's what we do."

"They're doing a good job of entertaining," he explained.

Chino Hills is 27-1 on the season, per MaxPreps, and the squad is considered one of the best high school teams in the nation.

As for LaMelo Ball, the scoring ability hasn't led to a lot of hype as a prospect. The class of 2019 guard is already committed to UCLA, where brother Lonzo Ball is starring, but he is rated just a 3-star recruit by Scout.com and not among the top 50 in the class.

A few more big games like he had this past week might help him climb the rankings.