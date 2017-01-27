Freshman Classes Having the Biggest Impact on College Basketball in 2016-17

1 of 11

Kentucky's Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox James Crisp/Associated Press

Freshmen are once again a focal point in college basketball this season as there have already been a number of first-year players standing out.

Some schools are relying heavily on a freshman class to come in and produce right away as some top-25 programs are seeing newcomers to control from the start of the season.

This list looks over 10 programs who are using freshmen classes to do a lot of the production. Some of these teams are ranked a bit higher because of team success while others look to have a brighter future based on the way some of these young players have stepped up.

Recruiting ratings via Scout.com.

Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and information were obtained firsthand.