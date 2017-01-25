    College BasketballDownload App

    Ted Cruz Tweets About His Uncanny Resemblance to Duke's Grayson Allen

    DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 21: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on after receiving medical treatment for a cut near his right eye during their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images
    Kyle Newport
January 25, 2017

    It's no secret that Ted Cruz bears a striking resemblance to Duke Blue Devils star Grayson Allen. While the politician may not want some of the hate the basketball player receives, he has no problem making jokes.

    On Monday, Tim Alberta of Politico Magazine included a nugget about Cruz's game on the court in a story he wrote: "He started a weekly basketball game in the Russell Building, for example, and has been urging colleagues to attend. (Cruz is said to be a surprisingly good jump-shooter with miserable form.) Tim Scott has played, and Marco Rubio is said to be joining soon."

    While some may not care to look for proof, Deadspin wanted to get to the bottom of the story and see just how ugly Cruz's jumper supposedly is. That's why it asked readers to send in pictures or videos of Cruz's hooping. (No word on whether it's received any legitimate footage yet.)

    However, Cruz himself decided to chime in:

    Well played. But Deadspin, of course, answered in typical fashion (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    Cruz's response:

    Gotta love Twitter.

