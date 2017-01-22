College Basketball Rankings 2016-17: Bleacher Report's Week 12 Top 25

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Down go the Bruins.

UCLA is outside the top three for the first time since Week Four in the Bleacher Report weekly poll, and it’s time to take a hard look at the resurgence in Westwood.

Yes, it’s still a wonderful story. Yes, Lonzo Ball is still playing beautiful basketball, and no team is more entertaining than UCLA.

But…that defense.

The Bruins now rank 124th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, after their 96-85 loss at home on Saturday to Arizona.

That’s one spot ahead of the Towson Tigers! Yuck.

Since Ken Pomeroy started keeping track of advanced statistics in 2002, no team has won an NCAA title with an adjusted defensive ranking below 21.

The Bruins did not take the biggest tumble this week, but their defense—or lack thereof—should be the biggest takeaway.

B/R's Week 12 Top 25 Poll Team Record Last poll 1. Villanova 19-1 1 2. Kansas 18-1 2 3. Gonzaga 19-0 4 4. Kentucky 17-2 5 5. Arizona 18-2 14 6. Baylor 18-1 6 7. Oregon 18-2 9 8. Florida State 18-2 12 9. North Carolina 18-3 10 10. UCLA 19-2 3 11. Wisconsin 16-3 13 12. Notre Dame 17-3 11 13. Virginia 15-3 16 14. Creighton 18-2 8 15. Butler 17-3 17 16. Louisville 16-4 15 17. Cincinnati 17-2 18 18. Duke 15-4 21 19. Saint Mary's 17-2 20 20. Maryland 17-2 22 21. West Virginia 15-4 7 22. Purdue 16-4 24 23. SMU 17-4 NR 24. Kansas State 15-4 NR 25. Northwestern 16-4 NR B/R

Moving up: Arizona

It’s time to consider Arizona as a national title contender.

The Wildcats made a huge statement on Saturday by winning at UCLA in the debut of Allonzo Trier. The sophomore wing missed the first 19 games of the season because he unknowingly took a banned substance and could not return until it left his system.

Trier’s absence had made just about every pollster in America hesitant to put Arizona in the top 10. But without Trier, the Wildcats were undefeated in the Pac-12, and their lone losses this season had come to undefeated Gonzaga and giant-killer Butler, who has also knocked off Villanova. That was already a resume worth consideration.

In Trier’s absence, freshman Lauri Markkanen emerged as a three-point-bombing-efficient monster, and Arizona’s other freshmen (Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins) got comfortable in scoring roles. With Trier back, Markkanen can spend more time at his natural position of power forward—he had spent a lot of time at the three—and the once-thin Wildcats now have nice depth.

Combine that with the typical Miller-level defense, and Arizona has one of the more complete rosters in college basketball.

Moving down: West Virginia

The Mountaineers went 0-2 this week with an overtime loss to Oklahoma in Morgantown and then a road loss at No. 24 Kansas State. Now, there’s no shame in losing at Manhattan. The OU loss was a shocker. The Sooners are just 8-10 and have one other Big 12 win.

In defense of WVU*, the Sooners are not as bad as their record; they’re young and have some talent. But if West Virginia has any illusions of competing for a Big 12 title and chasing a top seed in the NCAA tournament, they have to take care of business at home.

*OU coach Lon Kruger is also 4-2 against Bob Huggins since WVU adopted the press. No one in the Big 12 has fared better during that time.

The Mountaineers are now 4-3 in Big 12 play, and the press has been less dangerous than it was in the nonconference. This is not all that shocking. It’s now Year Three of Press Virginia, and Big 12 teams are more familiar with the WVU press and how to attack it. And while turnover numbers dropped last year, too, WVU seems to be giving up more easy buckets this year in conference than last season.

West Virginia's defense vs. last season 2P% (vs. Big 12) 2P% (all games) 3P% (vs. Big 12) 3P% (all games) TO% (vs. Big 12) TO% (all games) This season 53.0 47.7 35.7 32.0 24.2 31.1 Last season 47.3 47.7 34.9 33.1 22.5 25.0 kenpom.com

Oklahoma and K-State combined to make 53 of 94 twos this week and got 69 shots at the rim, making 42. Those numbers need to improve for West Virginia to get back on track.

Worth noting: The challenge of where to put Creighton

The biggest bummer of the college basketball season is the loss of Creighton senior point guard Maurice Watson, who tore his ACL on Monday in a win at Xavier.

Watson was the nation’s assist leader and the engine of Creighton’s up-tempo offense that was more fun to watch than anyone outside of Westwood.

Creighton, not shockingly, lost its first game without Watson on Saturday, 102-94, to Marquette.

The Bluejays still have a resume worthy of top-10 consideration—wins against Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Butler and Xavier—but Watson was their best player, and it’s hard to see them as a Final Four contender now. (They most certainly were before.)

The good news for the Bluejays is that the offense can apparently still cook even without Watson, and freshman point guard Davion Mintz might be better than expected. Mintz had played double-digit minutes only three times all season before Saturday, and he went for 17 points and eight assists in a season-high 26 minutes against Marquette.

Creighton just needs to play some defense now. The Jays weren’t a defensive juggernaut with Watson. But he was their leader, and they fed off his energy, particularly on the defensive end.

They have the pieces to still do some damage come March, but they better start getting some stops. Because as easy as they scored on Saturday, the offense is going to at least start to come back to the field without an All-American-caliber point guard leading the way.

On the radar: Wichita State

The Shockers were 26th in the poll this week, appearing at No. 23 on Brian Pederson’s ballot.

While Wichita State has done a good job of beating up lesser competition—outscoring Missouri Valley opponents by 21.6 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom.com—Gregg Marshall’s team has yet to get a real signature win. Oklahoma is Wichita State’s lone win against a team ranked in the KenPom.com top 100. On the flip side, the Shockers don’t have any bad losses. Losing to Oklahoma State in Wichita is the worst of their four setbacks.

But are the Shockers even the best team in the Valley? At this point, it looks like Illinois State may end WSU’s Valley reign. The Redbirds are undefeated in the Valley and own a 14-point win over the Shockers. Illinois State, however, didn’t do enough in the nonconference, going 8-4, to warrant consideration just yet. Win at Wichita State on Feb. 4, and I’d consider putting them on my ballot that next week.

What to watch for this week:

No. 13 Virginia at No. 12 Notre Dame (Tuesday, 8 p.m. on ESPN3)

No. 2 Kansas at No. 21 West Virginia (Tuesday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2)

No. 2 Kansas at No. 4 Kentucky (Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN)

No. 13 Virginia at No. 1 Villanova (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX)

Kansas dropped last week in this poll from first to second without losing a game. I had bumped Villanova up.

Here was my logic: The Jayhawks have just been skating by in the Big 12 against teams they should beat—outscoring conference opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom.com—and Villanova has a better collection of wins (at Purdue and Notre Dame on a neutral floor, at Creighton and Xavier at home) and is outscoring Big East opponents by 18.2 points per 100 possessions. Villanova’s one loss (at Butler) is also to a better team than KU’s L (against Indiana on a neutral floor).

But if the Jayhawks sweep their games this week, the debate will really be on. Kansas has not won at West Virginia since Perry Ellis was a freshman in college. (I know what you’re thinking:"" No, it was 2013.) Kansas then travels to Kentucky for what is one of the most anticipated games this season with the nation’s top two backcourts squaring off.

The Jayhawks then follow that up with a home game against Baylor the following Wednesday. You’re not going to find a tougher three-game stretch for any team in college basketball this season.

Voters in the poll are C.J. Moore, Brian Pedersen and Kerry Miller. Our experts participate in weekly voting for B/R's Top 25. Once a vote is cast for a specific team, it's assigned a value—25 points for the No. 1 team in the rankings, 24 points for the second spot and so on. The point totals are then added up to create the Top 25.

