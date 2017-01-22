    College BasketballDownload App

    College Basketball Rankings 2016-17: Bleacher Report's Week 12 Top 25

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Isaac Hamilton #10 of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass the ball under pressure from Rawle Alkins #1 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
    C.J. MooreCollege Basketball National Lead WriterJanuary 22, 2017

    Down go the Bruins.

    UCLA is outside the top three for the first time since Week Four in the Bleacher Report weekly poll, and it’s time to take a hard look at the resurgence in Westwood.

    Yes, it’s still a wonderful story. Yes, Lonzo Ball is still playing beautiful basketball, and no team is more entertaining than UCLA.

    But…that defense.

    The Bruins now rank 124th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com, after their 96-85 loss at home on Saturday to Arizona.

    That’s one spot ahead of the Towson Tigers! Yuck.

    Since Ken Pomeroy started keeping track of advanced statistics in 2002, no team has won an NCAA title with an adjusted defensive ranking below 21.

    The Bruins did not take the biggest tumble this week, but their defense—or lack thereof—should be the biggest takeaway.

     

    B/R's Week 12 Top 25 Poll
    TeamRecordLast poll
    1. Villanova19-11
    2. Kansas18-12
    3. Gonzaga19-04
    4. Kentucky17-25
    5. Arizona18-214
    6. Baylor18-16
    7. Oregon18-29
    8. Florida State18-212
    9. North Carolina18-310
    10. UCLA19-23
    11. Wisconsin16-313
    12. Notre Dame17-311
    13. Virginia15-316
    14. Creighton18-28
    15. Butler17-317
    16. Louisville16-415
    17. Cincinnati17-218
    18. Duke15-421
    19. Saint Mary's17-220
    20. Maryland17-222
    21. West Virginia15-47
    22. Purdue16-424
    23. SMU17-4NR
    24. Kansas State15-4NR
    25. Northwestern16-4NR
    B/R

    Moving up: Arizona

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Arizona Wildcats is congratulated by his teammates Dusan Ristic #14 and Allonzo Trier #35 after he scored a basket against UCLA during the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on January 21, 2017
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    It’s time to consider Arizona as a national title contender.

    The Wildcats made a huge statement on Saturday by winning at UCLA in the debut of Allonzo Trier. The sophomore wing missed the first 19 games of the season because he unknowingly took a banned substance and could not return until it left his system.

    Trier’s absence had made just about every pollster in America hesitant to put Arizona in the top 10. But without Trier, the Wildcats were undefeated in the Pac-12, and their lone losses this season had come to undefeated Gonzaga and giant-killer Butler, who has also knocked off Villanova. That was already a resume worth consideration.

    In Trier’s absence, freshman Lauri Markkanen emerged as a three-point-bombing-efficient monster, and Arizona’s other freshmen (Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins) got comfortable in scoring roles. With Trier back, Markkanen can spend more time at his natural position of power forward—he had spent a lot of time at the three—and the once-thin Wildcats now have nice depth.

    Combine that with the typical Miller-level defense, and Arizona has one of the more complete rosters in college basketball.

     

    Moving down: West Virginia

    MANHATTAN, KS - JANUARY 21: Players Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers talks with teammate Daxter Miles Jr. #4 during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on January 21, 2017 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo b
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    The Mountaineers went 0-2 this week with an overtime loss to Oklahoma in Morgantown and then a road loss at No. 24 Kansas State. Now, there’s no shame in losing at Manhattan. The OU loss was a shocker. The Sooners are just 8-10 and have one other Big 12 win.

    In defense of WVU*, the Sooners are not as bad as their record; they’re young and have some talent. But if West Virginia has any illusions of competing for a Big 12 title and chasing a top seed in the NCAA tournament, they have to take care of business at home.

    *OU coach Lon Kruger is also 4-2 against Bob Huggins since WVU adopted the press. No one in the Big 12 has fared better during that time.

    The Mountaineers are now 4-3 in Big 12 play, and the press has been less dangerous than it was in the nonconference. This is not all that shocking. It’s now Year Three of Press Virginia, and Big 12 teams are more familiar with the WVU press and how to attack it. And while turnover numbers dropped last year, too, WVU seems to be giving up more easy buckets this year in conference than last season.

    West Virginia's defense vs. last season
    2P% (vs. Big 12)2P% (all games)3P% (vs. Big 12)3P% (all games)TO% (vs. Big 12)TO% (all games)
    This season53.047.735.732.024.231.1
    Last season47.347.734.933.122.525.0
    kenpom.com

    Oklahoma and K-State combined to make 53 of 94 twos this week and got 69 shots at the rim, making 42. Those numbers need to improve for West Virginia to get back on track.

     

    Worth noting: The challenge of where to put Creighton

    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    The biggest bummer of the college basketball season is the loss of Creighton senior point guard Maurice Watson, who tore his ACL on Monday in a win at Xavier.

    Watson was the nation’s assist leader and the engine of Creighton’s up-tempo offense that was more fun to watch than anyone outside of Westwood.

    Creighton, not shockingly, lost its first game without Watson on Saturday, 102-94, to Marquette.

    The Bluejays still have a resume worthy of top-10 consideration—wins against Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Butler and Xavier—but Watson was their best player, and it’s hard to see them as a Final Four contender now. (They most certainly were before.)

    The good news for the Bluejays is that the offense can apparently still cook even without Watson, and freshman point guard Davion Mintz might be better than expected. Mintz had played double-digit minutes only three times all season before Saturday, and he went for 17 points and eight assists in a season-high 26 minutes against Marquette.

    Creighton just needs to play some defense now. The Jays weren’t a defensive juggernaut with Watson. But he was their leader, and they fed off his energy, particularly on the defensive end.

    They have the pieces to still do some damage come March, but they better start getting some stops. Because as easy as they scored on Saturday, the offense is going to at least start to come back to the field without an All-American-caliber point guard leading the way.

     

    On the radar: Wichita State

    WICHITA, KS - JANUARY 04: Guard Conner Frankamp #33 of the Wichita State Shockers drives the ball up court against forward Billy Wampler #2 of the Drake Bulldogs during the first half on January 4, 2017 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo b
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    The Shockers were 26th in the poll this week, appearing at No. 23 on Brian Pederson’s ballot.

    While Wichita State has done a good job of beating up lesser competition—outscoring Missouri Valley opponents by 21.6 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom.com—Gregg Marshall’s team has yet to get a real signature win. Oklahoma is Wichita State’s lone win against a team ranked in the KenPom.com top 100. On the flip side, the Shockers don’t have any bad losses. Losing to Oklahoma State in Wichita is the worst of their four setbacks.

    But are the Shockers even the best team in the Valley? At this point, it looks like Illinois State may end WSU’s Valley reign. The Redbirds are undefeated in the Valley and own a 14-point win over the Shockers. Illinois State, however, didn’t do enough in the nonconference, going 8-4, to warrant consideration just yet. Win at Wichita State on Feb. 4, and I’d consider putting them on my ballot that next week.

     

    What to watch for this week:

    • No. 13 Virginia at No. 12 Notre Dame (Tuesday, 8 p.m. on ESPN3)
    • No. 2 Kansas at No. 21 West Virginia (Tuesday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2)
    • No. 2 Kansas at No. 4 Kentucky (Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN)
    • No. 13 Virginia at No. 1 Villanova (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX)

    Kansas dropped last week in this poll from first to second without losing a game. I had bumped Villanova up.

    Here was my logic: The Jayhawks have just been skating by in the Big 12 against teams they should beat—outscoring conference opponents by 11.7 points per 100 possessions, per KenPom.com—and Villanova has a better collection of wins (at Purdue and Notre Dame on a neutral floor, at Creighton and Xavier at home) and is outscoring Big East opponents by 18.2 points per 100 possessions. Villanova’s one loss (at Butler) is also to a better team than KU’s L (against Indiana on a neutral floor).

    But if the Jayhawks sweep their games this week, the debate will really be on. Kansas has not won at West Virginia since Perry Ellis was a freshman in college. (I know what you’re thinking:"" No, it was 2013.) Kansas then travels to Kentucky for what is one of the most anticipated games this season with the nation’s top two backcourts squaring off.

    The Jayhawks then follow that up with a home game against Baylor the following Wednesday. You’re not going to find a tougher three-game stretch for any team in college basketball this season.

     

    Voters in the poll are C.J. Moore, Brian Pedersen and Kerry Miller. Our experts participate in weekly voting for B/R's Top 25. Once a vote is cast for a specific team, it's assigned a value—25 points for the No. 1 team in the rankings, 24 points for the second spot and so on. The point totals are then added up to create the Top 25.

    C.J. Moore covers college basketball and football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @CJMooreBR.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 