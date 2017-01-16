2017 McDonald's All-American Rosters Announced: Latest Details and Reaction

The 24 players who will appear in the 2017 McDonald's All-American Game were announced Sunday night, spearheaded by consensus top player Deandre Ayton.



McDonald's All-American Game Roster East College West College C Mohamed Bamba Undecided C Deandre Ayton Arizona F Wendell Carter Duke F Brian Bowen Undecided G Trevon Duval Undecided F Troy Brown Jr. Oregon G Quade Green Kentucky G Jaylen Hands UCLA F Kevin Knox Undecided F Jaren Jackson Michigan State C Nick Richards Kentucky C Brandon McCoy Undecided C Mitchell Robinson Western Kentucky F Charles O’Bannon Jr. USC G Collin Sexton Alabama F Michael Porter Jr. Washington G Lonnie Walker Miami (Fla.) F Billy Preston Kansas F P.J. Washington Kentucky G Gary Trent Jr. Duke F Kris Wilkes UCLA G M.J. Walker Undecided F Jarred Vanderbilt Kentucky G Trae Young Undecided McDonald's All-America Twitter

The 7-foot center, who is committed to Arizona, will be part of a West team that also includes Washington commit Michael Porter Jr., undecided center Brandon McCoy and Duke commit Gary Trent.

Center Mohamed Bamba will lead an East team that includes six of Scout.com's nine best players in the 2017 class. Bamba told reporters over the weekend his final four includes Michigan, Duke, Kentucky and Texas. He also told Evan Daniels of Scout.com that he could make a decision around the McDonald's game.

"Definitely towards the end of March or early April," he said. "I kind of want to get home for spring break. Our spring break is March, but that's the tournament. I kind of want to do visits with the coaches after that and make a decision after that."

The McDonald's game is March 29, putting it right in line with Bamba's scheduling timeframe.

Trevon Duval, the nation's top point guard and Bamba's East co-star, is down to Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Kansas and Seton Hall. If he chooses to attend Arizona, Duval would give the Wildcats two of the nation's top three prospects—an unheard of haul for a program that usually produces good classes but is far from a one-and-done factory.

Ayton is the first top overall prospect to commit to Arizona in the history of Scout.com's recruiting database. He is the Wildcats' first top-five prospect since Stanley Johnson, who left the program after one season.

Listed at 7'0" and equipped with strong outside shooting ability, Ayton is bound to draw some comparisons to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid—although Embiid was a more complete player.

Porter will help lead the West and is the latest in a series of top young prospects to land at Washington. The Huskies produced Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray in the 2016 draft class, and Markelle Fultz will likely join them as a first-round pick in June. While success hasn't followed them on the court, the Huskies are becoming known as a solid producer of one-and-done talent.

