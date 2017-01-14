Florida State vs. UNC: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

Justin Jackson and the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels will host the ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in a Saturday afternoon ACC showdown.

Florida State (16-1, 4-0 ACC) has soared into the national conversation behind Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac and Xavier Rathan-Mayes. The trio is averaging a combined 41 points.

Jackson is leading North Carolina (15-3, 3-1) with 17.7 points per game, while three other Tar Heels are averaging in double figures. Since losing its conference opener, UNC has rattled off three ACC wins.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and ESPN will televise the matchup. Bleacher Report will provide scoring updates and highlights.