Duke vs. Louisville: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

The latest showdown between ranked opponents in the deepest conference in college basketball comes to us at noon ET, as the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils visit the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals.

Plenty of attention has been paid to Duke for all the wrong reasons this season. From Grayson Allen's tripping incident to the status of their freshmen stars, it's been a tumultuous season for the Blue Devils.

Both teams have hit road blocks early in the season in the loaded ACC. Duke is coming off a defeat to the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday, and it also lost its ACC opener to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals have won their last two contests after opening conference play 0-2 by way of losses to the Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With Florida State and Notre Dame still undefeated atop the ACC standings, a win is critical for both teams, as they look to avoid falling three games back in the loss column in mid-January.

Our live coverage of this ACC clash begins 10 minutes before the first tip with starting lineups and analysis.

