Ranking the Most Unforgivable Losses in the 2016-17 College Basketball Season

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

What and When: 87-73 Mississippi State loss on Nov. 25 (in Starkville, Miss.)

Why?

Mississippi State is 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference and has road wins over Arkansas and LSU. Mississippi State even gave Kentucky a stiff challenge before losing. It has given the Bulldogs hope of landing their first NCAA tournament berth in eight years in Ben Howland's second season as head coach.

But if Mississippi State fails to get its name called on Selection Sunday, it may curse what happened on Nov. 25. That is when the Bulldogs played Lehigh in Starkville, Mississippi.

Lehigh is not terrible. The Mountain Hawks are 10-8, including 4-3 in the Patriot League. And no one can forget that Lehigh beat Duke in the first round of the 2012 NCAA tournament. However, this Lehigh team is not in the same category as its 2012 version. This season, Lehigh owns losses to Stony Brook, Holy Cross, Navy and Loyola-Maryland, none of whom has a winning record at the moment.

Certainly a Patriot League team is not expected win a game on the home court of an SEC contender, nearly 1,000 miles from home.

Not only did Lehigh beat Mississippi State, the Mountain Hawks dominated the game. Lehigh led by double digits for the final 15 minutes and held a 21-point lead with five minutes to play. Lehigh's Tim Kempton, a two-time Patriot League player of the year, was limited to 26 minutes and 13 points because of foul trouble. It forced Lehigh to play a zone defense for much of the game instead of its preferred man-to-man.

Yet Mississippi State was never in the game down the stretch.

"They totally picked us apart with their offense, their execution," Howland said in his postgame media conference. "... They cut us to shreds with their stuff."

The Bulldogs did have one major excuse: It was Mississippi State's first game without leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon, who missed two games with a wrist injury. It's the reason this result ranks only 10th on our list of unforgivable losses, and the reason the NCAA tournament selection committee may not judge the Bulldogs too harshly for the loss.

Nonetheless, it was Lehigh's first win ever against an SEC team, and it was a one-sided loss on Mississippi State's home court.

"Mississippi State is a talented team, but a team can always beat talented individuals," Lehigh coach Brett Reed said on the Lehigh website. "Having six (Lehigh) guys in double figures, I think there's nothing more tell-tale than that."

Mississippi State has adjusted well since, but it can't erase that one-sided loss to Lehigh.