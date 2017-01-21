The All-European Team in College Basketball in 2016-17

1 of 7

Arizona's Lauri Markkanen hails from Finland. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The globalization of basketball isn't just an NBA thing, as anyone who closely follows college basketball will tell you. Of the 351 Division I teams in this country the vast majority have at least one player who was born outside the United States and several schools have made overseas their main recruiting ground in an effort to fill out their rosters.

Saint Mary's and its 15-2 record is due in great part to a high prevalence of Australians. Seven Gaels, including three of their top five scorers, are from Down Under.

More and more players are coming from Africa, Asia and South America along with from north of the border in Canada. However, Europe remains the top breeding ground for such non-American players and quite a few are excelling this season.

To put a spotlight on the best Euros in college we've put together somewhat of an all-continent team with picks for all five positions as well as some sixth man nods.