WVU Students Chant 'No Means No' Toward Baylor During Men's Basketball Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The West Virginia Mountaineers student section broke out in a "No means no" chant during Tuesday night's game against the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum, according to West Virginia MetroNews' Allan Taylor.

The chant at the Coliseum was no doubt in reference to the sexual assault scandal that previously enveloped Baylor and the school's football team.

Last May, the school released a statement that disclosed a review by law firm Pepper Hamilton, LLP, which found "a failure to identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player and to a report of dating violence."



Head football coach Art Briles was subsequently fired, while former school president Ken Starr resigned after he was supposed to transition to a new role as chancellor and law professor.

In October 2016, members of Baylor's board of regents discussed the sanctions and the systemic issues that plagued the football program.

According to the Wall Street Journal's Brad Reagan, one regent said the official investigation revealed allegations of "horrifying and painful" assaults that took place involving members of the football team.

It should be noted members of the basketball team were never mentioned in the official report and never had allegations levied against them.