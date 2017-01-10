Duke vs. FSU: Score and Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

No. 9 Florida State picked up a school-record 12th straight victory on Tuesday night in an 88-72 win over No. 7 Duke from Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Led by Xavier Rathan-Mayes' 21 points, the Seminoles had four scorers record double-digit point outputs, as Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann added 13, while Jonathan Isaac recorded 11.

The Seminoles bench also came up huge on Tuesday, outscoring Duke's bench 21-4.

Florida State entered Tuesday night just 9-35 all-time against Duke, but this was a team that won all of its previous 11 games at home this season and already took care of three Top 25 programs.

Duke, on the other hand, was spread thin without star big man Amile Jefferson due to a foot injury, and the lack of depth had a profound effect on its performance.

Luke Kennard and Jayson Tatum recorded 23 and 21 points, respectively, but the Blue Devils' lack of options and firepower just did not allow them to stay in the game in its later stages.

Florida State's big men helped wear them down by going to work down low and found plenty of success in the process, dropping 56 points in the paint. On top of that, aggressive offensive play put Duke in foul trouble early on.

With the game not even 10 minutes old, both Harry Giles and Chase Jeter had two fouls apiece. But Kennard and Matt Jones led an effort that saw Duke shoot over 60 percent from the field early on, allowing Duke to stay with Florida State.

The Blue Devils would run out of gas though and finish the game with just a 41.1 percent mark from the floor.

But in a blink during the first half, they found themselves down seven with six minutes left in the first half upon the introduction of PJ Savoy.

Behind two three-pointers from the sharpshooter, who put up 11 points in seven minutes against Virginia Tech, Florida State went on a 10-0 run. His ability to shoot from distance gave Jordan Culver of the Tallahassee Democrat some ideas on how FSU should run its offense:



New strategy: Let PJ Savoy shoot. All day. #FSU — Jordan Culver (@JordanCulver) January 11, 2017

Savoy would end with just those six points on the night while hitting two of his team's five threes.

Cutting the deficit to four at halftime, Duke unsurprisingly didn't go away, but Florida State never broke despite some bending under Blue Devils' pressure.

The Seminoles sprung another 10-0 run to take an eight-point lead with 12 minutes left while forcing Duke to try to calm things down, as Duke Basketball insinuated on Twitter:

But Florida State continued to assault Duke's interior defense that was wary of fouls and built a comfortable enough lead to close out the game in style.

Duke has now lost two of its last four games and has a matchup with No. 14 Louisville looming on Saturday.

While the Seminoles have already pulled out impressive wins this season, this might be one of their best against a team they've struggled so mightily against over the years.

There's not much time to enjoy it considering they're in the thick of its toughest stretch of the season. On Saturday, they travel to No. 11 North Carolina before two home games against No. 20 Notre Dame and Louisville.

But with the way Florida State is handling some of the nation's best teams, it's time to start taking the 16-1 Seminoles seriously the closer it gets to March.

Postgame Reaction

It's the first time ever that Florida State is 4-0 in ACC play, but head coach Leonard Hamilton isn't getting too excited about it.

"We’re not trying to be philosophical on where we are right now,” Hamilton said after the game via Safid Dean of the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re 4-0 in the ACC, but don’t want to get drunk on our success."

He continued: "We’re trying to take this one game at a time, and not trying to get too caught up in the moment."

It was a tough debut for Duke's acting head coach Jeff Capel, who stepped in for Mike Krzyzewski after he underwent back surgery on Saturday.

He wasn't happy with his team's effort near the basket, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press:

Duke's Capel: "They made a living in the paint and we have to do a better job with that." — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) January 11, 2017

It will have to shape up soon or else his stint as Duke's head coach could become a disastrous one for the program's hopes in 2017.