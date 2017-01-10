Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of College Basketball Conference Play

Knee-Jerk Reaction: UNC-Wilmington is the best team you're not watching.

The NCAA tournament is still more than two months away, but this is about the time of year when it becomes rational to start scouting the nation for potential Cinderella teams.

Maybe you like Middle Tennessee as a 13-3 team that upset Michigan State in last year's dance. Perhaps you've had your eye on Texas-Arlington—a veteran-heavy team with road wins over Texas and Saint Mary's that virtually everyone had pegged as one to watch out for this year. Or perchance you're still rooting for Monmouth and its bench mob. Those are all great choices.

But the minor-conference team you're going to want to start paying attention to is UNC-Wilmington.

The Seahawks gave Duke a run for its money as a No. 13 seed in last year's NCAA tournament and got back three of the most important players from that team: Chris Flemmings, Denzel Ingram and C.J. Bryce. They've also added a pair of key transfers—Ambrose Mosley from Old Dominion and JaQuel Richmond from MTSU—and have had Devontae Cacok blossom into the national leader in O-rating as a sophomore center who is shooting 82.8 percent from the field and dominating on the glass.

This is one of the smallest teams in the nation—Cacok is the only regular taller than 6'5" and he's only 6'7"—but they make it work by aggressively defending the perimeter (opponents only take 13.9 threes per game), owning the turnover battle (plus-5.1 per game) and shooting a lot of three-pointers (25.8 attempts per game).

The Seahawks are 15-2 overall and 4-0 in CAA play. They have yet to face the other two above-average teams in the conference (Northeastern and College of Charleston), but they should be favored in every remaining game.

It's also worth noting that UNC-Wilmington entered play on Tuesday with a RPI rank of 26 and a KenPom rank of 46. Those rankings will almost surely drop after a few more games against the likes of James Madison, Delaware and Drexel. However, if the Seahawks could get to at least 27-4 before slipping up in the CAA tournament, this is probably the minor-conference team with the best chance of stealing an at-large bid.

Stats are courtesy of WarrenNolan.com, KenPom.com and Sports-Reference.com and are current through the start of play on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Recruiting information is courtesy of Scout.

Kerry Miller covers college basketball for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @kerrancejames.