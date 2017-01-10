Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of College Basketball Conference Play

After roughly two weeks of college basketball conference play, it's only natural to have some knee-jerk reactions to what we've witnessed.
Before we dive into those, though, a hearty welcome to the college football fanatics in the crowd. You could have turned your attention to the 2017 offseason/preseason, the NFL playoffs or The Bachelor, but we're glad to have you and hope to get you caught up to speed on what you've missed over the past two months.
Here's the TL;DR rundown: There's chaos in the ACC every night. Both Indiana and the Big Ten are nowhere near as good as we expected. The Big East might be the country's best conference—even though the Big 12 has the top two teams in the AP Top 25. And do yourself a favor by watching Lonzo Ball and UCLA as much as you possibly can.
Oh, and Oregon State might be the worst major-conference team ever, so make sure to adjust your Rutgers and DePaul hot takes accordingly.
For each of the nine conferences likely to send multiple teams to the 2017 NCAA tournament—and one slide for the minor conferences—we've got a knee-jerk reaction to the past two months, particularly the past two weeks.
Why can't North Carolina State perform on the road? Could the Pac-12 be a three-bid league? And is there a single West Coast Conference game worth watching outside of the games between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's?