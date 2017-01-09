Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 10

At the midway point of the 2016-17 college basketball season, the Baylor Bears are the biggest winners in Week 10's Associated Press Top 25.

No matter how many times Jon Rothstein tries to warn us, the unexpected never becomes ordinary in college basketball. Few experts had Baylor pegged in the preseason as a real contender to win the Big 12, let alone had the Bears ranked in the Top 25. And now that they have climbed all the way to No. 1, we're getting bombarded with tweets and stories about the most surprising team in the country.

The funny thing is that honor doesn't even belong to Baylor anymore, now that Minnesota has turned a 23-loss team in 2015-16 into a Top 25 team in 2016-17. There were four Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason, but now the league is down to three with the Golden Gophers inheriting some of the magic Indiana and Michigan State were supposed to have.

Meanwhile, the ACC has six teams in the Top 20 and the Big 12 has the top two teams in the country, once again establishing themselves as the two best leagues.

Read on for the rest of this week's biggest winners and losers of the AP Top 25.