Missouri, Georgia Basketball Coaching Staffs Involved in Altercation at Halftime

Tensions ran high at the end of the first half during Saturday afternoon's game between Missouri and Georgia, but it was the coaches who provided most of the fireworks.

As the buzzer sounded to signal halftime, a small scuffle between the players broke out underneath the Missouri basket with the Tigers leading 26-20.

The coaching staffs of both teams entered to break things up but started to go at each other in the process. Per the SEC Network telecast, Georgia’s Kent Davidson and Missouri’s Steve Shields were the guilty parties.

Both teams were assessed a technical foul at the beginning of the second half. Georgia would go on to overcome its deficit and defeat Missouri 71-66.

Davidson seemed remorseful after the game, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Georgia director of ops Kent Davison took a few extra seconds to talk with Missouri coaches and players during the postgame handshake. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 7, 2017

It's understandable for tensions to run high during a conference matchup—especially for two of the lesser programs in the SEC that are trying to gain some momentum at the start of conference play.

However, it's more excusable for players and student-athletes to lose their heads occasionally than it is for the men who recruit and coach them.

No word has come down yet on whether there will be any further punishment regarding the incident.