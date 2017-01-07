NC State vs. UNC Postponed Due to Inclement Weather: Latest Details and Comments

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The ACC showdown between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels has been postponed due to anticipated bad weather in Chapel Hill.

Per Tar Heel Blog, the two teams will make up the game Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The official postponement comes one day after North Carolina's athletics website posted an update on the game's status:

Current weather forecasts are predicting the possibility of wintry conditions in North Carolina on Saturday, January 7th. Unfortunately, it is impossible to determine with certainty at this point what the weather conditions will be this weekend. School and ACC officials will make a decision concerning the UNC-NC State men’s basketball game as soon as possible on Saturday based on the actual weather conditions.

Per Weather.com, the forecast doesn't indicate anything that bad in Chapel Hill. There's a 15 percent chance of precipitation between 7-8 p.m. Saturday evening.

However, per Chris Hohmann and Don Schwenneker of ABC's Eyewitness News 11 in Raleigh, there is already a winter weather advisory in the area with a state of emergency declared in each of the state's counties by Gov. Roy Cooper due to anticipated ice, sleet and snow.

NC State and North Carolina are tied for fourth place in the ACC standings with a 1-1 record. The Tar Heels are ranked 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 with a 13-3 record, while the Wolfpack are outside the rankings with a 12-3 mark.

North Carolina has won the last two games in the in-state rivalry and has a 25-3 mark in the series dating back to 2004.