College Basketball Players Opposing Fans Love to Hate in 2016-17

Opposing fans have a special loathing for coach's sons, something Bryce Alford has discovered during his UCLA career. He's far from the only Division I player coached by his father, but the senior seems to garner more boos than any other, and it's not just those cheering for the Bruins' opponents.

Even UCLA fans aren't particularly thrilled about how involved the 6'3" guard is in the offense, though it's not as much this season thanks to the arrival of freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf. Alford still leads UCLA in scoring at 17.9 points per game after scoring a career-high 37 in Thursday's win at Colorado.

Alford was 9-of-14 from three-point range, missing his last two in the final minutes in an attempt to be UCLA's first player to score 40 in a road or neutral-site game since Jason Kapono had 44 at Washington in January 2003.

"Bryce Alford when he's on a roll is one of the most fun players in college basketball, and no one can tell me otherwise," Sam Vecenie of the Sporting News tweeted.

UCLA is 2-2 in Alford's career when he scores 30 or more, but it's 2-4 when he scores at least 20 on the road.