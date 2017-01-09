Ranking the Best 'Glue Guys' in College Basketball in 2016-17 Season

"Glue guy" is a nebulous term that means different things to different people. As the phrase suggests, it refers to a player whose presence holds the team together, helping the team function as a single unit, rather than five individuals.

The glue guy may provide a service that is otherwise lacking, such as a physical inside presence, floor leadership or standout defensive play. Often a glue guy's influence is not immediately obvious, but it becomes noticeable over the course of several games or if he is unavailable.

Sometimes the team's best player is the glue guy, but it is often someone else. The glue guy may not get the most publicity, but he is essential to a team's success. Although it is difficult to describe in words what a glue guy does, you know one when you see one, and most top teams have such a player.

Assessments of glue guys can vary widely from one observer to the next, because their contributions are subtle and often lack statistical substantiation.

Some teams, such as Wisconsin, have a roster full of glue guys, making it virtually impossible to choose any one player from that squad.

Nonetheless, we forge ahead, presenting our evaluation of college basketball's top 10 glue guys this season. The rankings are based on the players' qualities as a glue guy and not on their overall basketball talent.