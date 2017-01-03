Who Has the Best Starting 5 in College Basketball in 2016-17?

Wisconsin Badgers

Bronson Koenig, Zak Showalter, Vitto Brown, Nigel Hayes, Ethan Happ

The Badgers are the top dogs in the Big Ten right now, but where's the shooting? We've all praised Hayes for drastically reducing his three-point shooting (six total attempts in his last eight games), but at 35.1 percent, he entered Tuesday's game against the Indiana Hoosiers as the best perimeter shooter in the starting five.

Louisville Cardinals

Quentin Snider, Donovan Mitchell, Deng Adel, Jaylen Johnson, Mangok Mathiang

Like Wisconsin, this Louisville starting unit often cannot buy a bucket. The three best three-point shooters on the team are David Levitch, V.J. King and Ryan McMahon, and they all play sparingly off the bench. Moreover, Ray Spalding has been the most efficient player on the roster and possibly the best defender, but he has only started one game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles Jr., Esa Ahmad, Nathan Adrian, Brandon Watkins

This is an outstanding turnover-forcing and offensive-rebounding unit, but much of what has made West Virginia so tough to beat in recent years is the fact it doesn't lose much potency by going to the bench. Reserves like Teyvon Myers, Tarik Phillip and Sagaba Konate are every bit as good as the starters.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Josh Perkins, Nigel Williams-Goss, Jordan Mathews, Johnathan Williams III, Przemek Karnowski

Gonzaga is in the same boat as West Virginia. The starting five is great, but the primary eight is better. Zach Collins doesn't even start for this team, and he has already been the KenPom.com MVP in four games. He might be the best player on the roster. Killian Tillie and Silas Melson are also consistently crucial contributors off the bench.

Florida State Seminoles

Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, Jonathan Isaac, Michael Ojo

See: West Virginia and Gonzaga. In Florida State's most important game of the season (at Virginia), 11 guys played at least eight minutes, none of whom logged more than 28. Also, Ojo barely even qualifies as a starter, playing more than 17 minutes just once all season.

Creighton Bluejays

Mo Watson, Marcus Foster, Khyri Thomas, Cole Huff, Justin Patton

This team is a ton of fun to watch on offense, but it doesn't rebound or play much defense, outside of the occasional Thomas steal or Patton block. The Bluejays are also disturbingly anemic from the free-throw line for a team that shoots so well from everywhere else.

Butler Bulldogs

Tyler Lewis, Kamar Baldwin, Kelan Martin, Andrew Chrabascz, Tyler Wideman

This unit is simply too compartmentalized. Lewis gets the assists. Baldwin gets the steals. Martin scores the points. Wideman crashes the glass. When each guy is doing what he is supposed to do, Butler can be Final Four good. But it only takes one guy having an off night to throw off their entire rhythm, resulting in strange losses to Indiana State and St. John's.

Virginia Cavaliers

London Perrantes, Darius Thompson, Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins, Jack Salt

Until Tony Bennett actually puts his best player in the starting five, it's impossible to suggest this is one of the best units in the country. Even though Thompson has been struggling for more than a month, Kyle Guy is still inexplicably coming off the bench as a 58 percent three-point shooter.