Who Has the Best Starting 5 in College Basketball in 2016-17?

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Who Has the Best Starting 5 in College Basketball in 2016-17?
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Josh Hart and Villanova have the best starting five in college basketball.
7.4K
Reads
18
Comments

The Villanova Wildcats only really play seven guys and are No. 1 in the nation in all of the polls, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the defending national champs sit atop our list of the best starting fives in men's college basketball for this season. 

Quality of depth is one of the most important factors in evaluating college basketball teams, but what if we stripped away the benches and only looked at starting lineups? How do the nation's top teams stack up against each other without the luxury of reserves?

As it turns out, it doesn't change much for the best of the best. The top six teams on our list are each ranked No. 8 or better in the latest AP Top 25, and every team in the AP's top 15 is at least an honorable mention here.

But aside from Villanova at No. 1, the order is considerably different.

All facets of the game were considered for these rankings. Shooting, rebounding, defense, turnovers and experience were the primary areas evaluated, but we didn't go through and assign grades for each category or anything. It really boiled down to a gut feeling of which teams would win the most head-to-head, five-on-five battles.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.