AP College Basketball Poll 2017: Complete Week 9 Rankings Released

Winter break is a thing of the past, and so is the stasis that had fallen over the college basketball landscape during it.

Villanova remains the Associated Press' top-ranked team for the fifth straight week, but it's part of a reshuffled Top 25. Baylor has ascended to the No. 2 spot and is followed by Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga to round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the remaining rankings played out:

Ranking Team 1 Villanova (59) 2 Baylor (6) 3 Kansas 4 UCLA 5 Gonzaga 6 Kentucky 7 West Virginia 8 Duke 9 Louisville 10 Creighton 11 Virginia 12 Florida State 13 Wisconsin 14 North Carolina 15 Oregon 16 Xavier 17 Arizona 18 Butler 19 Saint Mary's (Cal.) 20 Purdue 21 Virginia Tech 22 Cincinnati 23 Notre Dame 24 Florida 25 USC AP.org

The start of conference play resulted in losses for half the previous Top 10, and nine of the nation's top 16 teams.

UCLA was the most notable to fall, as the Bruins lost 89-87 to Oregon in a road thriller. Ducks guard Dillon Brooks hit a desperate, off-balance three as time expired, providing an upset win that propelled Oregon into the national conversation. The two sides went on an up-and-down thrill ride, with UCLA losing despite shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.

Steve Alford's team was undone by 14 turnovers, Oregon's 16 offensive rebounds and the Ducks' 25-12 free-throw advantage.

"We really defended through the first 15 minutes of the second half, and that's the way we're capable of guarding," Alford told reporters. "And then the last four minutes we just didn't guard. I thought that was the difference, we lost that four-minute game 17-8."

Oregon moved up to No. 15 on the back of its wins over UCLA and USC this week. Its six-spot leap is the biggest of any team.

Duke, Louisville and North Carolina each lost a game in their first week of ACC play.

The Blue Devils defense completely collapsed in an 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech. The Hokies shot 55.2 percent and held Duke to five makes from beyond the three-point arc. Luke Kennard scored 34 points for Duke, but the Blue Devils are still reeling from Grayson Allen's indefinite suspension, and they got just four points from their bench.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Allen is no longer a team captain.

"We've played without a lot of people throughout the year. You'd rather have your full complement of players," Krzyzewski told reporters. "That's not an excuse. He should be on the floor if he does the right things, and he didn't do the right thing, so he wasn't on the floor. That's the way it is."

A former National Player of the Year candidate, Allen was suspended after tripping a player in Duke's win over Elon.

North Carolina also fell to an unranked opponent on the road, losing 75-63 to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were considered among the worst ACC teams in the preseason but went a solid 8-4 in nonconference play and shut down the Tar Heels defensively. North Carolina shot 33.3 percent from the floor, including a 5-of-26 mark from beyond the arc.

"I told [Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner] that he did a much better job of coaching his team than I did and getting his team prepared than I did my team," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams told reporters. "I think early we took too many outside shots. We lost confidence, and they got more confidence. Their zone [defense] got stronger."

Louisville fell 61-53 in a grind-it-out affair with Virginia, which completed its week with a 60-58 home loss to Florida State.

It was also a tough week for Big Ten outfits Purdue and Indiana. The Boilermakers stumbled defensively in a 91-82 loss to Minnesota, while Indiana dropped a pair of games to Nebraska and Louisville.

The Hoosiers were the only team to drop out of the rankings, and they were replaced by No. 21 Virginia Tech.

