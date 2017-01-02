Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 9

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Caleb Swanigan had two double-doubles, but only one win this week.
Complete and utter chaos in the ACC and Big Ten led to a boatload of winners and losers in college basketball's latest Associated Press Top 25.

By normal conference week standards, this was nothing out of the ordinary. Ten ranked teams suffered a combined 11 losses, compared to nine ranked teams suffering 12 losses during this week one year ago. Now that more quality foes are facing each other instead of running up the score against the Radfords and South Dakotas of the world, losses are far more common.

Compared to the previous two weeks, though, this was a jarring one. From Dec. 12-25, there was a total of six losses suffered by ranked teams, and four of those were to other ranked opponents. But in the past seven days, we saw Purdue and Illinois lose at home to Minnesota and Nebraska while Duke and North Carolina lost by double-digit margins to...Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech? What's going on here?

Even No. 1 Villanova almost messed around and lost a home game to DePaul.

Buckle up for a bumpy ride to Selection Sunday. It has only just begun.

