Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 9

Lost in the shuffle of the ACC pandemonium, it was a downright disastrous week for the Big Ten.

As noted on the previous slide, Wisconsin got off easy with nothing more than a home game against Rutgers for the week. But every other previously good-looking team took (at least) one on the chin.

No. 15 Purdue beat the tar out of Iowa before losing at home to Minnesota—despite 28 points and 22 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan. The Boilermakers are now 1-3 against KenPom.com Top 50 teams with all four of those games coming down to the wire. They have arguably the most dominant player in the country, but it's tough to gauge at this point whether this team is actually good. They slipped five spots to No. 20.

Likewise, former No. 16 Indiana is putting together one of the strangest resumes we've ever seen. The Hoosiers have great wins over Kansas and North Carolina, but their third-best win to date was probably a home game against Liberty. That's because they were unable to beat either Nebraska or Louisville this week, losing the turnover battle in each game in what is becoming an all-too-familiar theme for this team. The Hoosiers dropped into a tie with USC for No. 25, but if they don't figure out their point guard situation soon, they'll be unranked for the rest of the season.

Nebraska shocked the Big Ten a second time with Sunday's road win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 26 in last week's poll and blew out Illinois in their Big Ten opener, but they gave this game to the Cornhuskers by failing to score a single point in the final 5:55, turning a 65-53 lead into a 67-65 loss.

Not to be outdone, Michigan and Ohio State lost to Iowa and Illinois, respectively, in their only games of the week. Neither one was close to breaking into the AP poll, but those losses reiterate the dire state of affairs in the Big Ten. This should eventually be at least a six-bid league. However, good luck pinpointing who those six teams will be after the way conference play started.

Stats and computer-profile data are courtesy of WarrenNolan.com, KenPom.com and Sports-Reference.com. Recruiting information is courtesy of Scout.

Kerry Miller covers college basketball for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @kerrancejames.