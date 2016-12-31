Louisville vs. Indiana: Score and Reaction from 2016-17 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The No. 6 Louisville Cardinals bolstered their resume Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as they defeated the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers 77-62.

Louisville improved to 12-2 with the win and bounced back from a loss to Virginia, while Indiana fell to 10-4 and has now dropped two consecutive games as well as three of its past five.

The Cardinals were a far more efficient team than the Hoosiers on Saturday, shooting 52.9 percent from the field as opposed to Indiana's 32.2 percent. Louisville was also bolstered by the play of guard Donovan Mitchell, who registered a career- and game-high 25 points, including four three-pointers.

Louisville and Indiana played tightly contested basketball for much of the first half, as they remained within one basket of each other for the first 13 minutes.

The Hoosiers were struggling from the field, but strong defensive plays, such as the one seen in this video courtesy of CBS Sports CBB, kept them in it:

Some strong defense from @IndianaMBB leads to the BIG finish by OG Anunoby. https://t.co/cQVU55N6s5 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 31, 2016

Louisville began to bust the game open in the closing minutes of the opening half, however, as its aggressive defense forced Indiana into both bad shots and turnovers.

As Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal pointed out, the Hoosiers appeared to struggle with the amount of defensive movement the Cardinals and head coach Rick Pitino threw at them:

Louisville's switching everything on defense, which is leading to some frenetic scrambling at times, but also 10 Indiana TOs. — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) December 31, 2016

Deng Adel and Jaylen Johnson took over from an offensive perspective for Louisville, combining to score the team's final 12 points of the half and contributing to a 39-27 lead at the break.

As seen in the following graphic, Indiana was the victim of a sloppy first half and was unable to find any type of offensive rhythm:

The 2nd half is underway and @GoCards is looking to keep this thing rolling. pic.twitter.com/9aqXDPkt5s — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 31, 2016

Few teams are as talented as Tom Crean's Hoosiers, but their performances have run the gamut from incredible to pitiful so far this season.

Their first-half showing against Louisville on Saturday was poor, and Doug Gottlieb of CBS Sports pointed out that it is nearly impossible to predict how they'll play in any given game or half:

Indiana has wins over #kubball #UNC, losses to IPFW & #Nebrasketball --getting run by #Louisville right now. Good luck figuring them out — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 31, 2016

The Cardinals continued to build on their lead early in the second half, but the good version of the Hoosiers showed up out of nowhere to make a game of it.

Indiana's doggedness on the glass, especially on the offensive end, allowed it to get back in the game, as it piled up second-chance points.

The Hoosiers out-rebounded the Cardinals significantly Saturday by a 39-28 margin, and it kept them in contention despite their horrible shooting effort.

After trailing by double digits for much of the second half, Indiana managed to close the gap to just six at 50-44 with 12:20 remaining by virtue of an impressive scoring run:

It was 46-31, Louisville, with 16:33 to go. Since: 13-4, Indiana. Louisville: 2-3 but 3 TOs. https://t.co/O2I7j4aIxL — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) December 31, 2016

With the momentum shifting in Indiana's favor and the crowd behind it, Mitchell took over for the Cardinals. He sandwiched a made layup in between a pair of trifectas to push Louisville's advantage back up to 12.

Louisville's success from three-point land was a huge difference-maker in the game, as it was a departure from what it's done in that area all season long, per Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com:

Louisville, shooting 32% from 3 on the season, shooting 47% the first 32 minutes against Indiana in Indy. — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) December 31, 2016

With Louisville up by 11 with just over six minutes remaining, Mitchell sunk another shot from deep to essentially put the game out of reach.

Mitchell came off the bench Saturday, and he corrected his recent issues in a big way, according to Rick Bozich of WDRB:

That's a career high 4 three-pointers made by Donovan Mitchell who didn't start because he stopped taking outside shots. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 31, 2016

Although there was too much ground for the Hoosiers to make up in the closing minutes, they continued to push in an effort to mount another comeback.

It fell short in the end, but OG Anunoby gave the Indiana faithful something to cheer for with a highlight-reel dunk:

That emphatic slam only cut Louisville's lead to 12, however, and the Cardinals managed to run out the clock on their rivals.

The Cardinals are now set to enter the meat of ACC play with a clash against No. 24 Notre Dame on Jan. 4 followed by a Jan. 7 contest against Georgia Tech, which shocked North Carolina on Saturday.

Louisville is a battle-tested team with some impressive wins on its resume already, and Saturday's victory over Indiana in what was a virtual road game suggests it is a legitimate national title contender.

The Hoosiers enter Big Ten play on a sour note, but they don't have much time to feel sorry for themselves, as they will host No. 14 Wisconsin on Jan. 3.

Indiana has proved that it can hang with college basketball's elite teams, but it is in the midst of a tough stretch.

Poor shooting and sloppy all-around play plagued the Hoosiers on Saturday—problems that Crean must solve in order to remain in the mix for a title in the deep and talented Big Ten.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.