2016-17 Big 12 NCAA Basketball Primer, Power Rankings Heading into League Play
Can anyone end Kansas' streak of Big 12 titles?
Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia are hoping to push the Big 12 to a fourth consecutive season as the country's best college basketball conference.

Whether that actually happens, though, will be determined by the likes of Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas State and TCU and whether they can continue to maintain their impressive records now that the schedule is about to get more difficult.

Then again, if Oklahoma and Texas keep playing as poorly as they have been, the Big 12 might send fewer than seven teams to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

In preparation for Friday afternoon's conference opener between Oklahoma State and West Virginia, we've compiled a primer for the Big 12. There are current power rankings, projected standings, freshmen to watch, Player of the Year candidatesthe whole nine yards.

If you were too busy with football in November and December to watch much college basketball, this is your chance to get up to speed on Kansas' quest to win a 13th straight conference championship.

