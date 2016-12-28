2016-17 Big 12 NCAA Basketball Primer, Power Rankings Heading into League Play

The Big 12 always goes through Kansas, but Johnathan Motley and Baylor are the team to beat for now.

1. Baylor (12-0)—Kansas will remain the favorite to win the Big 12 until it stops doing so, but Baylor sits atop the power rankings at this juncture in the season. As the only undefeated team in the league and as a team with wins over Louisville, Xavier, Oregon, Michigan State and VCU, the Bears have more than earned that right.

2. Kansas (11-1)—There's a great chance Kansas enters Selection Sunday with the country's best RPI. The Jayhawks have not faced (and will not face) an opponent ranked outside the KenPom Top 250 and have only faced one outside the Top 190. And they still have that road game against Kentucky at the end of January. Duke is their only marquee win, but their resume is loaded with pseudo-quality victories.

3. West Virginia (11-1)—In year three, the Mountaineers are on the verge of perfecting their Press Virginia scheme. In addition to forcing turnovers at a record-setting pace and crashing the offensive glass as aggressively as usual, this team is blocking shots more than before and has significantly improved its half-court game on both ends. The road win over Virginia was no fluke.

4. Oklahoma State (10-2)—When he was with Stephen F. Austin, Brad Underwood out-pressured Press Virginia. He has brought that style of play to Stillwater where the Cowboys are forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds at an incredible rate. And with scorers like Jawun Evans, Jeffrey Carroll and Phil Forte, they can put points on the board in bunches, too.

5. TCU (11-1)—The Horned Frogs are responsible for two of Washington's three losses by a double-digit margin this season. They blew out Arkansas State and Texas Southern and scored a nice win over Illinois State. If that was the nonconference resume of a team that isn't 8-64 in conference play over the past four years, more people would be buying stock in it.

6. Iowa State (8-3)—Since what we thought was their statement 17-point win over Miami, the Cyclones are 0-3 against KenPom Top 150 opponents, including getting blown out by Iowa. In fact, that win over the Hurricanes was their only win of the season against a remotely good opponent. They have been to five consecutive NCAA tournaments, winning at least 23 games each season. Both of those streaks might end this year.

7. Texas Tech (11-1)—Guard play was Texas Tech's forte last season, but the Red Raiders are dominating the paint this year. Justin Gray is averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game and Zach Smith is about 20 percent better than that in all three categories. We shall see how they hold up against real competition, though.

8. Kansas State (11-1)—Like Texas Tech, Kansas State has a great-looking record, but the Wildcats' resume may have been built on shifting sands. Their best win of the season came against Colorado State, which might be the seventh-best team in the Mountain West. At least show up on the road against Kansas next Tuesday and maybe we'll talk.

9. Oklahoma (6-5)—The Sooners are shooting better than 40.0 percent from three-point range as a team, but they simply haven't been able to win games. Two of their five losses came in overtime. Two others were decided by a combined margin of seven points. But they're still 1-5 against KenPom Top 200 teams this season.

10. Texas (6-6)—Though they have been a little better in December than they were in November, the Longhorns have a lot of work to do. They don't shoot well, they're average on the glass and they don't force turnovers. It's a bad combination that has kept them from beating above-average opponents this season.