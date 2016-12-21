Kentucky vs. Louisville: Score and Reaction from 2016-17 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals (11-1) registered their biggest win of the 2016-17 season, a 73-70 victory over the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at home inside the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday.

For Kentucky, it's a deflating result coming so shortly after the team's instant classic against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

After scoring 47 points and essentially winning the game with a pair of late three-pointers in his last game, Malik Monk was nearly the hero for the Wildcats again. He hit a three-pointer with 10.4 seconds remaining to bring Kentucky to within a point, 71-70. SEC Network shared a replay of the shot:

Following two made free throws from Donovan Mitchell, Monk had an opportunity to tie the game, but his long-range attempt hit the front iron. Sporting News' Sam Vecenie summed up the thoughts of Cardinals fans who were watching the end of the game:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD FOUL AND TRIPLE TEAM MONK, LOUISVILLE. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 22, 2016

Monk scored 16 points, but it came on 6-of-17 shooting, including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.

As a team, Kentucky had an off night on the offensive end. The Wildcats shot 23-of-58 from the field and 19-of-29 from the charity stripe.

De'Aaron Fox was the team's leading scorer (21 points), while Edrice "Bam" Adebayo finished one rebound short of a double-double (11 points and nine rebounds).

Although Louisville got just six points off the bench, four Cardinals starters finished in double figures.

Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points and added six rebounds and five assists to his strong all-around performance. ESPN Radio's Bob Valvano thought the junior guard had an added motivation to make an impression:

Pretty sure Quentin Snider got a little tired of everyone talking about how much better Fox was than he. — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) December 22, 2016

Deng Adel and Jaylen Johnson chipped in 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Kentucky led by a point, 40-39, at halftime, which the Wildcats should have considered somewhat lucky after they shot 13-of-33 in the first half. They also missed on nine of their 12 three-point attempts.

ESPN Stats & Info compared Wednesday night to Kentucky's win over North Carolina:

Kentucky is shooting 31.3% on its half-court jumpers so far tonight. The Wildcats were 16-32 on such shots against UNC on Saturday. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2016

Monk has flourished on the big stage, dropping 23 and 24 points, respectively, earlier in the year against Michigan State and UCLA. As SEC Country's Kyle Tucker noted, though, the freshman guard didn't have his shooting stroke against Louisville:

Safe to say Malik Monk has come back to earth after his 47-point game. Now 3 of 10 tonight, 0 for 5 from three. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) December 22, 2016

ESPN Upstate's Price Atkinson thought Kentucky's offense as a whole was a problem in the second half:

UK slowly unraveling in the 2nd half trying to play hero ball under pressure again just like the UCLA. Cats just trying to play one-on-one. — PriceAtkinson (@PriceAtkinson) December 22, 2016

Neither team could get much breathing room until the Wildcats went on an 11-2 run, which Monk capped off with a layup with 6:54 left in the game. That put Kentucky up 57-53, and the home crowd was beginning to quiet down a bit.

But then the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run, and Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde tweeted the KFC Yum! Center roared back to life:

Building erupting off UL 8-0 run for four-point lead. Malik Monk can't throw it in the Ohio River, which is right outside the arena. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 22, 2016

Kentucky knocked on the door, but Louisville never trailed over the rest of the game.

The Cardinals nearly threw their lead away in the final minute. Fox closed the gap to three points, 69-66, with 57.1 seconds after knocking down his free throw to complete a three-point play.

On Louisville's next trip up the floor, Adel turned the ball over, and Derek Willis got fouled at the other end. He hit one of his free throws to make it a 69-67 game.

That set up the frenzied final seconds, and Mitchell's two free throws sealed the win for the Cardinals.

After facing two Top 25 teams in the space of five days, Kentucky gets a bit of a break over the next few weeks in terms of the schedule. The Wildcats begin SEC play against Ole Miss on Dec. 29, and they don't play another ranked opponent—No. 22 South Carolina—until Jan. 21.

Head coach John Calipari will likely savor that time to see how his young team responds to this loss.

For Louisville, Wednesday's game was only the start of what will be a brutal stretch over the next week. The Cardinals get No. 12 Virginia, No. 16 Indiana and No. 25 Notre Dame in their next three games.

Considering the team's standing in the Top 25, Louisville doesn't have a lot to prove at this stage of the season, but the Cardinals' upcoming gauntlet will go some way toward shaping whether they're perceived as national title contenders.

Postgame Reaction

"They’re better than us right now," Calipari said of the Cardinals, per WDRB's Eric Crawford.

Calipari also shouldered the blame for the loss, according to Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones:

Calipari says it his fault team is playing with a lack of discipline because he has accepted it so far — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 22, 2016

Fox is confident the game can be a learning experience for Kentucky, per Tucker:

Fox says this will be a good loss/lesson for Kentucky. First true road game for four starting freshmen. Needed to experience this. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) December 22, 2016

Snider embraced the spirit of the holidays in the locker room after the game, per Jody Demling of CardinalAuthority.com:

Quentin Snider just said "Merry Christmas" as he started his media session. pic.twitter.com/JPFoLSL5IR — Jody Demling (@jdemling) December 22, 2016

"They put so much pressure on your defense every possession, but our guys did such a great job, not only defensively, but attacking the rim offensively," said Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, according to Crawford. "We've been, in the past, aggressive on defense. I thought we were impressive on offense."